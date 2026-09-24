Asiad 2026 Sept 25: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s September 25 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature seven confirmed medal events, along with qualification rounds, knockout contests and group-stage matches across shooting, canoe sprint, athletics, weightlifting, squash, table tennis, swimming, fencing, surfing, hockey and esports.

The day will begin early, with surfing, fencing and shooting events starting before 6:30 am IST. India’s first confirmed medal opportunity will come in shooting, where Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar will compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final from 7:15 am.

Canoe sprint will provide another medal opportunity at 8:10 am, when Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam, Pooja, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha compete in the women’s kayak four 500m Final A.

Weightlifting will then take centre stage, with Seram Nirupama Devi competing in the women’s 61kg Group A final at 1:30 pm.

Athletics will account for the final four confirmed medal events of the day. Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon will compete in the women’s shot put final at 3:35 pm, followed by Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan in the women’s pole vault final at 4:33 pm.

Gulveer Singh will contest the men’s 10,000m final at 5:02 pm, while Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar will compete in the men’s hammer throw final at 5:10 pm.

Apart from the confirmed medal events, India will have several opportunities to progress to later rounds. Shooting will see Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed-team qualification at 6:15 am, while the men’s foil team and women’s épée team will begin their respective knockout campaigns in fencing.

Table tennis will have a packed schedule, with Indian combinations competing in mixed doubles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, men’s singles and women’s doubles. The mixed doubles quarterfinals will feature Manush Shah/Diya Chitale against Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China, while Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade will face Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China.

Squash will also feature several key knockout matches. Abhay Singh will face Ryunosuke Tsukue of Japan in the men’s singles quarterfinal at 9:15 am, while Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna will meet in an all-Indian women’s singles quarterfinal at 10:00 am. Veer Chotrani will face Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in another men’s singles quarterfinal at 10:45 am. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will also compete in the mixed doubles quarterfinal.

Swimming will see Indian competitors in the men’s 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly heats. Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil, Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Sunil and Sajan Prakash will be in action.

Athletics will also continue with Anamika Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja competing in the women’s heptathlon long jump and javelin throw. India will also have Kiran and Prachi in the women’s 400m heats, followed by Vishal Kaylvizhi Thennarasu in the men’s 400m heat.

Team sports will see the Indian women’s hockey team take on Japan in a Pool B match at 7:30 am. India will also be represented in esports, with the Pokémon UNITE team facing South Korea in a Group C match at 7:55 am.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Surfing will feature Sugar Shanti Gayen, Kamali Prakash, Kishore Kumar Anbarashu and Sivaraj Babu in their respective shortboard heats, while canoe sprint will have India competing in the men’s kayak double 500m and women’s canoe double 500m semifinals.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 25 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 25 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 4:16 am Surfing Women’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 3 Sugar Shanti Gayen Later rounds subject to qualification 5:02 am Surfing Women’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 5 Kamali Prakash Later rounds subject to qualification 6:00 am Fencing Men’s foil team, Table of 16 India vs Hong Kong, China Later rounds subject to qualification 6:15 am Shooting 10m air pistol mixed-team qualification Kamaljeet/Suruchi Inder Singh Medal round subject to qualification 6:30 am Athletics Women’s heptathlon long jump Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Heptathlon discipline 6:30 am Canoe sprint Men’s kayak double 500m semifinal Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash/Prohit Baroi Final subject to qualification 6:30 am Table tennis Mixed doubles quarterfinal Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) Semifinal subject to qualification 6:30 am Table tennis Mixed doubles quarterfinal Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Lin Shidong/Kuai Man (China) Semifinal subject to qualification 6:40 am Swimming Men’s 50m breaststroke, Heat 3 Danush Suresh Final subject to qualification 6:50 am Canoe sprint Women’s canoe double 500m semifinal Megha Pradeep/Neha Devi Leichonbam Final subject to qualification 6:58 am Swimming Men’s 200m backstroke, Heat 1 Rishabh Das Final subject to qualification 7:00 am Fencing Women’s épée team, Table of 16 India vs Uzbekistan Later rounds subject to qualification 7:00 am Squash Mixed doubles quarterfinal Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs David Pelino/Jemyca Aribado (Philippines) Semifinal subject to qualification 7:06 am Swimming Men’s 200m backstroke, Heat 3 Utkarsh Patil Final subject to qualification 7:10 am Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle, Heat 1 Dhakshan Shashikumar Final subject to qualification 7:15 am Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual qualification and team final Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Niraj Kumar Team medal event; individual final subject to qualification 7:20 am Surfing Men’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 3 Kishore Kumar Anbarashu Later rounds subject to qualification 7:22 am Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle, Heat 3 Aneesh Sunil Final subject to qualification 7:30 am Hockey Women’s Pool B Japan vs India Pool-stage match 7:30 am Table tennis Men’s doubles, Round 2 Harmeet Desai/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Affan Pratama/Muhammad Negara (Indonesia) Round of 32 7:36 am Swimming Men’s 200m butterfly, Heat 3 Sajan Prakash Final subject to qualification 7:55 am Athletics Women’s heptathlon javelin throw Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Heptathlon discipline 7:55 am Esports Pokémon UNITE, Group C India vs South Korea Group-stage match 8:10 am Canoe sprint Women’s kayak four 500m, Final A Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam, Pooja, Soniya Devi Phairembam, Parvathy Geetha Medal event 8:15 am Table tennis Men’s doubles, Round 2 Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Tomokazu Harimoto/Hiroto Shinozuka (Japan) Round of 32 9:00 am Table tennis Women’s singles, Round 2 Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Hend Zaza (Syria) Round of 32 9:15 am Surfing Men’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 8 Sivaraj Babu Later rounds subject to qualification 9:15 am Squash Men’s singles quarterfinal Abhay Singh vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (Japan) Semifinal subject to qualification 9:45 am Table tennis Women’s singles, Round 2 Sreeja Akula vs Pyon Song Gyong (DPR Korea) Round of 32 10:00 am Squash Women’s singles quarterfinal Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna All-Indian contest 10:30 am Table tennis Men’s singles, Round 2 Manav Thakkar vs U Tae Ryong (DPR Korea) Round of 32 10:45 am Squash Men’s singles quarterfinal Veer Chotrani vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan) Semifinal subject to qualification 11:15 am Table tennis Men’s singles, Round 2 Manush Shah vs Benyamin Faraji (Iran) Round of 32 12:00 pm Table tennis Women’s doubles, Round 3 Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Kuai Man/Wang Manyu (China) Round of 16 12:45 pm Table tennis Women’s doubles, Round 3 Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Fan Shuhan/Chen Yi (China) Round of 16 1:30 pm Weightlifting Women’s 61kg, Group A final Seram Nirupama Devi Medal event 3:35 pm Athletics Women’s shot put final Manpreet Kaur, Krishna Jayasankar Menon Medal event 4:33 pm Athletics Women’s pole vault final Sindhushree Ganesha, Baranica Elangovan Medal event 5:02 pm Athletics Men’s 10,000m final Gulveer Singh Medal event 5:10 pm Athletics Men’s hammer throw final Damneet Singh, Praveen Kumar Medal event 5:53 pm Athletics Women’s 400m, Round 1 Heat 2 Kiran Next round subject to qualification 6:01 pm Athletics Women’s 400m, Round 1 Heat 3 Prachi Next round subject to qualification 6:21 pm Athletics Men’s 400m, Round 1 Heat 2 Vishal Kaylvizhi Thennarasu Next round subject to qualification

India’s medal events on September 25

India will have seven confirmed medal events on September 25. The first medal opportunity will come in shooting, where Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar will compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final at 7:15 am IST. At 8:10 am, Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam, Pooja, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha will feature in the women’s kayak four 500m Final A in canoe sprint.

Seram Nirupama Devi will compete in the women’s 61kg Group A final in weightlifting at 1:30 pm. Athletics will account for the remaining four medal events, with Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon competing in the women’s shot put final at 3:35 pm, followed by Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan in the women’s pole vault final at 4:33 pm. Gulveer Singh will contest the men’s 10,000m final at 5:02 pm, while Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar will compete in the men’s hammer throw final at 5:10 pm.

Asian Games 2026 September 25 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 25 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 September 25 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.