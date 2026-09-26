Asiad 2026 Sept 27: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s September 27 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal opportunities, along with qualification rounds, knockout contests and group-stage matches across athletics, archery, shooting, equestrian, badminton, fencing, kurash, surfing, volleyball, hockey and other sports.

The day will begin early, with surfing, athletics, archery and shooting events starting before 5:00 am IST. India’s first medal opportunity will come in athletics, with Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami competing in the women’s marathon race walk final at 4:00 am.

Archery will have several elimination-stage contests during the morning, with Indian athletes competing in the compound men’s and women’s team events, as well as recurve and mixed-team events. These contests will determine progression to later knockout rounds.

Shooting will also be in focus, with Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat competing in the women’s 25m pistol precision qualification at 6:10 am. India’s men’s and women’s trap shooters will also begin their campaigns, with Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in the men’s event, and Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in the women’s event.

Equestrian will provide another medal opportunity at 6:00 am with the individual dressage final, following the team competition. Badminton will also enter the knockout stages, with Indian players and pairs scheduled to compete in the singles and doubles quarterfinals.

Surfing will feature Indian competitors in the quarterfinal stage, while fencing and kurash will also see Indian athletes in action. CA Bhavani Devi will be part of the Indian women’s sabre team as it begins its team campaign.

Team sports will see India face Vietnam in a men’s volleyball preliminary-round match at 12:30 pm. The Indian women’s hockey team will then take on Singapore in a Pool B match at 3:30 pm.

Athletics will account for several important medal events later in the day. Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edappilly will compete in the women’s long jump final at 3:40 pm, while the men’s high jump final is scheduled for 4:45 pm. Other finals involving Indian athletes, subject to qualification, include the women’s and men’s 200m, women’s 100m hurdles and women’s javelin throw.

The athletics programme will also feature the conclusion of the men’s decathlon, with Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad scheduled to compete in the javelin throw and 1500m.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here India’s medal and qualification hopes will continue into the evening, with the women’s 3000m steeplechase final at 5:50 pm, followed by the women’s and men’s 4x100m relay heats.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 27 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 27 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 3:30 am Surfing Men’s shortboard, Round 3 Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu Next round subject to qualification 4:00 am Athletics Women’s marathon race walk final Manju Rani, Priyanka Goswami Medal event 4:30 am Archery Compound men’s team elimination Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Later rounds subject to qualification 4:30 am Archery Compound women’s team elimination Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep Later rounds subject to qualification 5:30 am Sepak Takraw Women’s doubles, Day 1 Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam/Prity Langoljam/Menenu Tsukru Preliminary stage 6:00 am Badminton Women’s doubles quarterfinal Indian pair(s) Semifinal subject to qualification 6:00 am Badminton Mixed doubles quarterfinal Indian pair(s) Semifinal subject to qualification 6:00 am Equestrian Dressage individual final Indian dressage team Medal event 6:00 am Fencing Women’s sabre team CA Bhavani Devi and team Later rounds subject to qualification 6:00 am Kurash Women’s 57kg, preliminary rounds Bharti, Sangita Balhara Later rounds subject to qualification 6:00 am Kurash Men’s +90kg, preliminary rounds Vishal, Yash Kumar Later rounds subject to qualification 6:10 am Shooting Women’s 25m pistol, precision qualification Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat Qualification 6:30 am Shooting Men’s trap, Day 1 Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi Qualification 6:30 am Shooting Women’s trap, Day 1 Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer Qualification 6:45 am Archery Recurve mixed team elimination India mixed team Later rounds subject to qualification 6:45 am Archery Compound mixed team elimination India mixed team Later rounds subject to qualification 7:54 am Surfing Women’s shortboard quarterfinals Indian surfer(s) Semifinal subject to qualification 9:30 am Badminton Men’s singles quarterfinal Indian player(s) Semifinal subject to qualification 9:30 am Badminton Women’s singles quarterfinal PV Sindhu/Indian player(s) Semifinal subject to qualification 9:30 am Badminton Men’s doubles quarterfinal Indian pair(s) Semifinal subject to qualification 10:00 am Archery Recurve men’s team elimination Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge Later rounds subject to qualification 10:00 am Archery Recurve women’s team elimination Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod Later rounds subject to qualification 10:06 am Surfing Men’s shortboard quarterfinals Indian surfer(s) Semifinal subject to qualification 12:30 pm Volleyball Men’s preliminary round, Match 7 India vs Vietnam Group-stage match 3:30 pm Hockey Women’s Pool B India vs Singapore Pool-stage match 3:35 pm Athletics Men’s decathlon javelin throw Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad Decathlon event 3:40 pm Athletics Women’s long jump final Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan Edappilly Medal event, subject to qualification 4:05 pm Athletics Women’s 200m final Harita Bhadra/Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, if qualified Medal event, subject to qualification 4:15 pm Athletics Men’s 200m final Animesh Kujur, if qualified Medal event, subject to qualification 4:45 pm Athletics Men’s high jump final Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare Medal event 4:50 pm Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles final Jyothi Yarraji, Nandhini Kongan, if qualified Medal event, subject to qualification 5:05 pm Athletics Men’s 800m, Round 1 Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath Next round subject to qualification 5:30 pm Athletics Women’s javelin throw final Indian athlete(s), if qualified Medal event, subject to qualification 5:40 pm Athletics Men’s decathlon 1500m Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad Final decathlon discipline 5:50 pm Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase final Ankita Dhyani, Parul Chaudhary Medal event 6:15 pm Athletics Women’s 4x100m relay heats India relay team Final subject to qualification 6:42 pm Athletics Men’s 4x100m relay heats India relay team Final subject to qualification

India’s medal events on September 27

India will have several medal opportunities on September 27. The first will come in athletics, with Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami competing in the women’s marathon race walk final at 4:00 am IST.

Equestrian will provide another medal opportunity at 6:00 am, when India competes in the individual dressage final.

Badminton will enter the quarterfinal stage, with Indian competitors in the men’s and women’s singles and doubles events. Progression from the quarterfinals will determine places in the semifinals.

Athletics will provide the bulk of India’s medal opportunities later in the day. Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edappilly will compete in the women’s long jump final at 3:40 pm. The men’s high jump final is scheduled for 4:45 pm, while the women’s 200m and men’s 200m finals are scheduled for 4:05 pm and 4:15 pm, respectively, subject to qualification.

The women’s 100m hurdles final is scheduled for 4:50 pm, while the women’s javelin throw final will take place at 5:30 pm, subject to Indian athletes qualifying for the finals.

Ankita Dhyani and Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final at 5:50 pm. India will also have opportunities in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay, with the heats scheduled in the evening.

Asian Games 2026 September 27 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 27 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India. SonyLIV is carrying live coverage of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games across individual sports and team events.

Asian Games 2026 September 27 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.