Asiad 2026 Sept 28 India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
Check India's Asian Games 2026 Day 9 schedule for September 28, featuring medal events, boxing quarter-finals, key athletes and complete timings in IST
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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India will compete in 12 confirmed medal events on Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, September 28, with shooting and athletics offering the biggest opportunities.
The day begins at 3:58 am IST with Sivaraj Babu in the men’s shortboard surfing competition, followed by Indian compound archers from 4:45 am. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will contest the women’s 25m pistol qualification and team final at 6:10 am. India will also challenge for team medals in the men’s and women’s trap events at 6:30 am.
Lovlina Borgohain, Priya and Kapil Pokhariya will contest their respective boxing quarter-finals. Victory would assure each Indian at least a bronze medal. Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale will feature in tennis, while the men’s cricket team face Afghanistan in the quarter-final at 10 am.
India’s athletics medal push starts with the women’s discus final at 2:35 pm. Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh, Rohit Yadav, Parul Chaudhary and the women’s 4x100m relay team are among the other contenders. India will also face Bangladesh in men’s hockey, while squash, volleyball, sepaktakraw, kurash and surfing complete a packed programme. The programme remains subject to late qualification and scheduling changes.
|Asian Games 2026 Day 9: India’s full schedule for September 28
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|03:58:00
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 2
|Sivaraj Babu vs Jayuard Alciso (Philippines)
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|04:45:00
|Archery
|Compound men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Jamiyangombo Purevdorj (Mongolia)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|04:45:00
|Archery
|Compound men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Sostar Andaru Rinaldi (Indonesia)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|06:10:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification and team final
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
|Team medal event; individual final subject to qualification
|06:30:00
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s double, Group B
|India vs Japan
|Group match
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s trap qualification Day 2 and team final
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|Team medal event
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap qualification Day 2 and team final
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|Team medal event
|06:30:00
|Squash
|Women’s team, Pool C
|India vs China
|Pool match
|06:30:00
|Tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 2
|Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea)
|Knockout match
|06:30:00
|Volleyball
|Men’s preliminary round, Pool C
|India vs Hong Kong, China
|Pool match
|06:46:00
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 8
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Ma Wensong (China)
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|Not before 7:30 am
|Tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 1
|Rutuja Bhosale/Ankita Raina vs Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva (Kazakhstan)
|Knockout match
|08:00:00
|Kurash
|Women’s under-78kg quarter-final
|Pincky Balhara; opponent yet to be confirmed
|Subsequent medal rounds subject to progression
|08:30:00
|Squash
|Men’s team, Pool A
|India vs China
|Pool match
|Morning session from 8:30 am
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg quarter-final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon (South Korea)
|Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Compound women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Chikitha Taniparthi; opponent yet to be confirmed
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Compound women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|10:00:00
|Cricket
|Men’s quarter-final
|India vs Afghanistan
|Knockout match
|12 noon
|Squash
|Women’s team, Pool C
|India vs Japan
|Pool match
|Evening session from 1:30 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg quarter-final
|Priya vs Mijgona Samadova (Tajikistan)
|Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts
|Evening session from 1:30 pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg quarter-final
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae (South Korea)
|Medal-clinching bout; scheduled after Priya’s contest
|14:00:00
|Squash
|Men’s team, Pool A
|India vs South Korea
|Pool match
|14:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s discus throw final
|Seema, Sanya Yadav
|Medal event
|15:09:00
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay, Round 1 Heat 2
|India; line-up to be confirmed
|Final subject to qualification
|15:30:00
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs Bangladesh
|Pool match
|15:53:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles final
|Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan
|Medal event
|16:03:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m hurdles final
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|Medal event
|16:17:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 3000m steeplechase final
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|Medal event
|16:30:00
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump final
|David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar
|Medal event
|16:38:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m final
|Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh
|Medal event
|16:45:00
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw final
|Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh
|Medal event
|16:50:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 1
|Gowthami Jayaraman
|Final subject to qualification
|17:00:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 2
|Pooja
|Final subject to qualification
|17:13:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m final
|Seema, Parul Chaudhary
|Medal event
|18:01:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2
|India; line-up to be confirmed
|Final subject to qualification
|18:34:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x100m relay final
|India: Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar, Tamanna
|Medal event
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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 8:12 PM IST