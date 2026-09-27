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Asiad 2026 Sept 28 India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

Check India's Asian Games 2026 Day 9 schedule for September 28, featuring medal events, boxing quarter-finals, key athletes and complete timings in IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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India will compete in 12 confirmed medal events on Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, September 28, with shooting and athletics offering the biggest opportunities.
 
The day begins at 3:58 am IST with Sivaraj Babu in the men’s shortboard surfing competition, followed by Indian compound archers from 4:45 am. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will contest the women’s 25m pistol qualification and team final at 6:10 am. India will also challenge for team medals in the men’s and women’s trap events at 6:30 am.
 
Lovlina Borgohain, Priya and Kapil Pokhariya will contest their respective boxing quarter-finals. Victory would assure each Indian at least a bronze medal. Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale will feature in tennis, while the men’s cricket team face Afghanistan in the quarter-final at 10 am.
 
 
India’s athletics medal push starts with the women’s discus final at 2:35 pm. Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh, Rohit Yadav, Parul Chaudhary and the women’s 4x100m relay team are among the other contenders. India will also face Bangladesh in men’s hockey, while squash, volleyball, sepaktakraw, kurash and surfing complete a packed programme. The programme remains subject to late qualification and scheduling changes. 
Asian Games 2026 Day 9: India’s full schedule for September 28
Time (IST)SportEvent/stageIndian participation/opponentStatus/news
03:58:00SurfingMen’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 2Sivaraj Babu vs Jayuard Alciso (Philippines)Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
04:45:00ArcheryCompound men’s individual, 1/16 eliminationSahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Jamiyangombo Purevdorj (Mongolia)Later rounds subject to qualification
04:45:00ArcheryCompound men’s individual, 1/16 eliminationGanesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Sostar Andaru Rinaldi (Indonesia)Later rounds subject to qualification
06:10:00ShootingWomen’s 25m pistol rapid qualification and team finalManu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi SarnobatTeam medal event; individual final subject to qualification
06:30:00SepaktakrawWomen’s double, Group BIndia vs JapanGroup match
06:30:00ShootingMen’s trap qualification Day 2 and team finalAhvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath BharadwajTeam medal event
06:30:00ShootingWomen’s trap qualification Day 2 and team finalManisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, NeeruTeam medal event
06:30:00SquashWomen’s team, Pool CIndia vs ChinaPool match
06:30:00TennisMen’s singles, Round 2Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea)Knockout match
06:30:00VolleyballMen’s preliminary round, Pool CIndia vs Hong Kong, ChinaPool match
06:46:00SurfingMen’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 8Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Ma Wensong (China)Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
Not before 7:30 amTennisWomen’s doubles, Round 1Rutuja Bhosale/Ankita Raina vs Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva (Kazakhstan)Knockout match
08:00:00KurashWomen’s under-78kg quarter-finalPincky Balhara; opponent yet to be confirmedSubsequent medal rounds subject to progression
08:30:00SquashMen’s team, Pool AIndia vs ChinaPool match
Morning session from 8:30 amBoxingWomen’s 75kg quarter-finalLovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon (South Korea)Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts
09:45:00ArcheryCompound women’s individual, 1/16 eliminationChikitha Taniparthi; opponent yet to be confirmedLater rounds subject to qualification
09:45:00ArcheryCompound women’s individual, 1/16 eliminationJyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan)Later rounds subject to qualification
10:00:00CricketMen’s quarter-finalIndia vs AfghanistanKnockout match
12 noonSquashWomen’s team, Pool CIndia vs JapanPool match
Evening session from 1:30 pmBoxingWomen’s 60kg quarter-finalPriya vs Mijgona Samadova (Tajikistan)Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts
Evening session from 1:30 pmBoxingMen’s 90kg quarter-finalKapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae (South Korea)Medal-clinching bout; scheduled after Priya’s contest
14:00:00SquashMen’s team, Pool AIndia vs South KoreaPool match
14:35:00AthleticsWomen’s discus throw finalSeema, Sanya YadavMedal event
15:09:00AthleticsMixed 4x100m relay, Round 1 Heat 2India; line-up to be confirmedFinal subject to qualification
15:30:00HockeyMen’s Pool AIndia vs BangladeshPool match
15:53:00AthleticsWomen’s 400m hurdles finalVithya Ramraj, Anu RaghavanMedal event
16:03:00AthleticsMen’s 400m hurdles finalSanthosh Kumar TamilarasanMedal event
16:17:00AthleticsMen’s 3000m steeplechase finalAvinash Mukund SableMedal event
16:30:00AthleticsMen’s long jump finalDavid Solomon Patturaj, Murali SreeshankarMedal event
16:38:00AthleticsMen’s 1500m finalYoonus Shah, Gulveer SinghMedal event
16:45:00AthleticsMen’s javelin throw finalRohit Yadav, Yashvir SinghMedal event
16:50:00AthleticsWomen’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 1Gowthami JayaramanFinal subject to qualification
17:00:00AthleticsWomen’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 2PoojaFinal subject to qualification
17:13:00AthleticsWomen’s 5000m finalSeema, Parul ChaudharyMedal event
18:01:00AthleticsMen’s 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2India; line-up to be confirmedFinal subject to qualification
18:34:00AthleticsWomen’s 4x100m relay finalIndia: Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar, TamannaMedal event
 

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 8:12 PM IST