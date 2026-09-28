Asiad 2026 Sept 29: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 10, with shooting, boxing and athletics dominating the schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
India’s September 29 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal opportunities, qualification rounds, knockout contests and group-stage matches across shooting, athletics, boxing, archery, cycling, canoe slalom, tennis, sailing, squash, surfing and volleyball.
The day will begin early, with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu competing in the men’s shortboard surfing quarterfinal at 4:54 am IST. Archery will follow, with Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan in the men’s recurve individual elimination rounds at 5:30 am.
Shooting will be one of the main medal-event sports of the day. Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj will compete in the men’s trap qualification, while Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru will be in the women’s trap qualification. The men’s and women’s trap team finals are also scheduled from 6:30 am, with the individual finals later in the day.
Also Read
Squash will see the Indian women’s team face Iran in Pool C at 6:30 am, while Vipin Kumar will begin his men’s under-66kg kurash campaign at 6:24 am. India will also have competitors in track cycling, canoe slalom and tennis during the morning session. Sumit Nagal is scheduled to resume his men’s singles campaign against Hong Seong-chan of South Korea at 7:30 am.
Boxing will provide three major medal opportunities in the late morning. Parveen will face Li Shu of China in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10:15 am, followed by Ankush against Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11:00 am. Narender will then take on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s over-90kg semifinal at 11:30 am.
India will also face Qatar in the men’s volleyball preliminary-round Pool C match at 12:30 pm.
Athletics will dominate the afternoon and evening, with several finals involving Indian athletes. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women’s high jump final at 3:35 pm. Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav will contest the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 pm.
Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath will compete in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, while Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable will line up in the men’s 5000m final at 4:45 pm. The women’s 800m final, mixed 4x100m relay final, women’s 4x400m relay final and men’s 4x400m relay final are also scheduled later in the day. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 29 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 29
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|4:54 am
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard quarter-final, Heat 4
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)
|semi-final at 7:47 am and medal matches at 9:26 am/10:35 am, subject to progression
|5:30 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Dhiraj Bommadevara; opponent to be determined
|Round of 16 at 6:10 am, subject to qualification
|5:30 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)
|Round of 16 at 6:10 am, subject to qualification
|6:24 am
|Kurash
|Men’s under-66kg, Round of 16
|Vipin Kumar vs winner of Nick Gabriel Ligero and Yoon Hyeonsu
|QF at 8 am, SF at 10:50 am and final at 11:45 am, subject to progression
|6:30 am
|Shooting
|Men’s trap qualification Day 3 and team final
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|Team medal event
|6:30 am
|Shooting
|Women’s trap qualification Day 3 and team final
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|Team medal event
|6:30 am
|Squash
|Women’s team, Pool C
|India vs Iran
|Pool match
|6:30 am
|Tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 2
|Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)
|Knockout match
|6:30 am
|Cycling track
|Women’s team sprint qualifying
|India: Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, Triyasha Paul
|Subsequent rounds and medal races subject to qualification
|6:48 am
|Cycling track
|Men’s team sprint qualifying
|Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|Medal races from 12:49 pm, subject to qualification
|7:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Men’s kayak single heats
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|7:12 am
|Cycling track
|Women’s team pursuit qualifying
|Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole
|First round subject to qualification
|7:50 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s canoe single heats
|Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|8:47 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s kayak single heats
|Shikha Chouhan
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|Not before 9:00 am
|Tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 2
|Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea)
|Resumption of interrupted Day 9 match
|Not before 9:00 am
|Tennis
|Men’s doubles, Round 2
|Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)
|Scheduled after rest
|Not before 9:00 am
|Tennis
|Men’s doubles, Round 2
|Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal)
|Scheduled after rest
|Session from 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg semi-final, Bout 150
|Parveen vs Li Shu (China)
|Medal event; bronze assured, win secures final berth
|Session from 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg semi-final, Bout 153
|Ankush vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)
|Medal event; exact time depends on preceding bouts
|Session from 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Men’s over-90kg semi-final, Bout 155
|Narender vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)
|Medal event; exact time depends on preceding bouts
|9:45 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Kirti vs Hoang Phuong Thao (Vietnam)
|Round of 16 at 10:25 am, subject to qualification
|9:45 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Kumkum Anil Mohod vs Bishindee Urantungalag (Mongolia)
|Round of 16 at 10:25 am, subject to qualification
|10:00 am
|Sailing
|Men’s dinghy qualification series, Race 3
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Rescheduled race
|10:30 am
|Shooting
|Women’s trap individual final
|Indian qualifiers, if any
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|12 noon
|Shooting
|Men’s trap individual final
|Indian qualifiers, if any
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|Not before 12 noon
|Tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 1
|Ankita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong, China)
|Scheduled after rest
|12:30 pm
|Volleyball
|Men’s preliminary round, Pool C
|India vs Qatar
|Pool match
|2:50 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s pole vault final
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Medal event
|3:35 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump final
|Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju
|Medal event
|4:05 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s hammer throw final
|Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary
|Medal event
|4:20 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m final
|Gowthami Jayaraman and/or Pooja
|Medal event; subject to qualification from September 28 heats
|4:35 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 800m final
|Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath
|Medal event
|4:45 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 5000m final
|Gulveer Singh, Avinash Mukund Sable
|Medal event
|5:18 pm
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay final
|Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra
|Medal event; India qualified second in its heat
|5:35 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x400m relay final
|India; final line-up to be confirmed
|Medal event
India’s medal events on September 29
India will have multiple medal events on September 29, beginning with the men’s and women’s trap team finals at 6:30 am. The individual trap finals are scheduled for 2:00 pm for women and 3:30 pm for men, according to the ISSF programme.
Boxing will provide three guaranteed medal opportunities through the semifinals. Parveen (65kg) will face Li Shu at 10:15 am, Ankush (80kg) will take on Fazliddin Erkinboev at 11:00 am, and Narender (+90kg) will face Aibek Oralbay at 11:30 am.
Athletics will provide the largest block of medal events. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women’s high jump final at 3:35 pm.
The women’s hammer throw final, featuring Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav, is scheduled for 4:05 pm. Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath will compete in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, while Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable will compete in the men’s 5000m final at 4:45 pm.
The athletics programme will conclude with the mixed 4x100m relay final at 5:18 pm, the women’s 4x400m relay final at 5:35 pm and the men’s 4x400m relay final at 5:47 pm.
Asian Games 2026 September 29 India events live streaming details
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 29 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV is carrying live coverage of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
Asian Games 2026 September 29 India events live telecast details
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 are listed for English coverage, while Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4 provide regional-language coverage.
More From This Section
Topics : Asian Games
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:48 PM IST