Asiad 2026 Sept 30: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s September 30 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across archery, boxing, wrestling, judo, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, tennis, sailing, sepak takraw and sport climbing.

The day will begin early with India’s six-member golf contingent making its Asian Games debut at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar will compete in the men’s opening round, while Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will feature in the women’s competition. Golf will run from September 30 to October 3.

Archery will provide some of India’s first medal opportunities of the day. The women’s compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep will face South Korea in the semifinal at 5:30 am. The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav will also be in semifinal action, while the men’s compound team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will face South Korea later in the morning. India’s compound teams have already secured semifinal berths.

Wrestling will begin its Asian Games campaign on Wednesday, with Sunil Kumar competing in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category and Nisha in the women’s 68kg event. The competition will include qualification and repechage rounds before the medal bouts later in the day.

Boxing will continue with its second set of semifinals. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are scheduled to compete in their respective categories. The semifinals begin at 9:30 am, with the exact bout timings dependent on the preceding contests.

Cycling will also feature prominently, with Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and other Indian riders in the men’s sprint, while the women’s keirin and team pursuit events will also involve Indian riders. The women’s team pursuit medal races are scheduled for 11:58 am, subject to qualification.

Judo begins its Asian Games competition, with Asmita Dey representing India in the women’s under-48kg category. The preliminary rounds are scheduled in the morning, followed by the final block in the afternoon.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Hockey will see the Indian women’s team in semifinal or classification action, depending on its position after the pool stage. The semifinals are scheduled from 4:30 pm, while classification matches begin earlier in the day.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 30 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 30 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 3:55 am Golf Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1 Veer Ahlawat Indian tee time 4:06 am Golf Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1 Saptak Talwar Indian tee time 4:17 am Golf Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1 Yuvraj Sandhu Indian tee time 5:30 am Esports League of Legends, Group B Match 1 India vs Hong Kong, China Scheduled 5:30 am Sepaktakraw Women’s quadrant, Group A India vs Vietnam Scheduled 5:55 am Archery Compound women’s team semifinal Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs South Korea Medal match 6:10 am Shooting Men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 1 Anish Qualification 6:25 am Archery Compound women’s team bronze-medal match India, if defeated by South Korea Subject to semifinal result 6:30 am Cycling – track Men’s sprint qualification Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Qualification 6:30 am Shooting Trap mixed-team qualification Kynan Chenai/Neeru Qualification 6:30 am Squash Women’s team quarterfinal India vs Singapore Scheduled 6:30 am Sepaktakraw Men’s quadrant, Group A India vs Laos Scheduled 6:50 am Archery Compound women’s team gold-medal match India, if defeated South Korea Subject to semifinal result 7:00 am Canoe slalom Men’s kayak single semifinal Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat Semifinal 7:00 am Cycling – track Women’s keirin, first round Heat 2 Sarita Kumari First round 7:05 am Cycling – track Women’s keirin, first round Heat 3 Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka First round 7:10 am Cycling – track Men’s sprint, 1/16 finals Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Subject to qualification 7:23 am Wrestling Women’s 68kg, Round of 16 Nisha vs Pak Sol Gum, North Korea Later rounds subject to progression 7:30 am Sailing Girls’ dinghy opening series, Race 1 Mahi Verma Rescheduled 7:30 am Sailing Men’s skiff opening series, Race 3 Prince Kurisinkal Noble/Manu Francis Rescheduled 7:30 am Sailing Men’s dinghy qualification series, Race 3 Vishnu Saravanan Rescheduled 7:34 am Cycling – track Women’s keirin repechage Sarita Kumari If required 7:34 am Cycling – track Women’s keirin repechage Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka If required 7:35 am Sailing Women’s windsurfing opening series, Race 1 Katya Ida Coelho Rescheduled 7:35 am Sailing Women’s skiff opening series, Race 3 Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma Rescheduled 7:47 am Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal Sunil Kumar Opponent yet to be confirmed 7:55 am Archery Compound mixed-team semifinal Chikitha Taniparthi/Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Thailand Medal match 8:00 am Canoe slalom Women’s canoe single semifinal Rina Sen, Pallavi Jagtap Semifinal 8:00 am Esports League of Legends, Group B Match 3 India vs South Korea Scheduled 8:39 am Golf Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1 Pranavi Sharath Urs Indian tee time 8:50 am Golf Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1 Diksha Dagar Indian tee time 8:50 am Archery Compound mixed-team bronze-medal match India, if defeated by Thailand Subject to semifinal result 9:01 am Golf Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1 Aditi Ashok Indian tee time 9:15 am Archery Compound mixed-team gold-medal match India, if defeated Thailand Subject to semifinal result 9:30 am onwards Boxing Women’s 60kg semifinal, Bout 160 Priya vs Yang Chengyu, China Bronze assured; medal event 9:30 am onwards Boxing Women’s 75kg semifinal, Bout 162 Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova, Kazakhstan Bronze assured; medal event 9:30 am onwards Boxing Men’s 90kg semifinal, Bout 167 Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev, Uzbekistan Bronze assured; medal event 10:00 am Canoe slalom Men’s kayak single final India, if qualified Medal event 10:30 am Esports League of Legends, Group B Match 5 India vs Chinese Taipei Scheduled 10:30 am Sepaktakraw Women’s quadrant, Group A India vs Philippines Scheduled 10:36 am Canoe slalom Women’s canoe single final India, if qualified Medal event 10:55 am Archery Compound men’s team semifinal Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs South Korea Medal match 11:00 am Shooting Trap mixed-team final Kynan Chenai/Neeru If qualified — medal event 11:00 am Squash Men’s team quarterfinal India vs Kuwait Scheduled 11:25 am Archery Compound men’s team bronze-medal match India, if defeated by South Korea Subject to semifinal result 11:30 am Cycling – track Women’s keirin semifinals Sarita Kumari/Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka Subject to progression 11:40 am Cycling – track Men’s sprint, 1/8 finals Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Subject to progression 11:50 am Archery Compound men’s team gold-medal match India, if defeated South Korea Subject to semifinal result 12:37 pm Cycling – track Women’s keirin medal final Indian qualifiers Medal event 2:51 pm Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts Sunil Kumar, if progressed Subject to progression 3:09 pm Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts Sunil Kumar, if progressed Subject to progression 3:30 pm Hockey Women’s semifinal India vs South Korea Winner advances to gold-medal match 3:48 pm Wrestling Women’s 68kg medal bouts Nisha, if progressed Subject to progression 4:08 pm Wrestling Women’s 68kg medal bouts Nisha, if progressed Subject to progression 4:36 pm Sport climbing Women’s Speed 4 quarterfinal, Heat 1 Joga Purty Quarterfinal 4:49 pm Sport climbing Women’s Speed 4 semifinal Joga Purty, if qualified Subject to progression 4:51 pm Sport climbing Women’s Speed 4 semifinal Joga Purty, if qualified Subject to progression 4:58 pm Sport climbing Women’s Speed 4 medal final Joga Purty, if qualified Medal event

India’s medal events on September 30

India’s first medal opportunities will come in compound archery, with the women’s team semifinal at 5:30 am, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches at 6:25 am and 6:50 am. The mixed team and men’s team competitions will also have medal matches later in the morning. India’s women’s and men’s compound teams have already reached the semifinals.

Cycling will provide another medal opportunity through the women’s team pursuit medal race at 11:58 am and the women’s keirin final at 12:32 pm, subject to qualification.

Judo will have medal contests in the women’s under-48kg category in the afternoon. Asmita Dey is India’s entry in the category, with the final block scheduled after the preliminary rounds.

Wrestling will begin with medal rounds on the same day as the qualification contests. Sunil Kumar’s Greco-Roman 87kg category and Nisha’s women’s 68kg category are both scheduled on September 30.

Boxing will also offer medal opportunities through six semifinals involving Indian boxers. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are scheduled to compete. The winners advance to the October 2 finals, while losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026 September 30 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 30 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.

Asian Games 2026 September 30 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Television coverage is being provided across the network’s sports channels, while SonyLIV is carrying the digital stream.