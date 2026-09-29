Asiad 2026 Sept 30: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 11, with archery, wrestling, cycling, judo and boxing among the key events
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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India’s September 30 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across archery, boxing, wrestling, judo, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, tennis, sailing, sepak takraw and sport climbing.
The day will begin early with India’s six-member golf contingent making its Asian Games debut at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar will compete in the men’s opening round, while Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will feature in the women’s competition. Golf will run from September 30 to October 3.
Archery will provide some of India’s first medal opportunities of the day. The women’s compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep will face South Korea in the semifinal at 5:30 am. The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav will also be in semifinal action, while the men’s compound team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will face South Korea later in the morning. India’s compound teams have already secured semifinal berths.
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Wrestling will begin its Asian Games campaign on Wednesday, with Sunil Kumar competing in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category and Nisha in the women’s 68kg event. The competition will include qualification and repechage rounds before the medal bouts later in the day.
Boxing will continue with its second set of semifinals. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are scheduled to compete in their respective categories. The semifinals begin at 9:30 am, with the exact bout timings dependent on the preceding contests.
Cycling will also feature prominently, with Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and other Indian riders in the men’s sprint, while the women’s keirin and team pursuit events will also involve Indian riders. The women’s team pursuit medal races are scheduled for 11:58 am, subject to qualification.
Judo begins its Asian Games competition, with Asmita Dey representing India in the women’s under-48kg category. The preliminary rounds are scheduled in the morning, followed by the final block in the afternoon.
Hockey will see the Indian women’s team in semifinal or classification action, depending on its position after the pool stage. The semifinals are scheduled from 4:30 pm, while classification matches begin earlier in the day. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 30 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 30
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|3:55 am
|Golf
|Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Veer Ahlawat
|Indian tee time
|4:06 am
|Golf
|Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Saptak Talwar
|Indian tee time
|4:17 am
|Golf
|Men’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|Indian tee time
|5:30 am
|Esports
|League of Legends, Group B Match 1
|India vs Hong Kong, China
|Scheduled
|5:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Vietnam
|Scheduled
|5:55 am
|Archery
|Compound women’s team semifinal
|Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs South Korea
|Medal match
|6:10 am
|Shooting
|Men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 1
|Anish
|Qualification
|6:25 am
|Archery
|Compound women’s team bronze-medal match
|India, if defeated by South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|6:30 am
|Cycling – track
|Men’s sprint qualification
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Qualification
|6:30 am
|Shooting
|Trap mixed-team qualification
|Kynan Chenai/Neeru
|Qualification
|6:30 am
|Squash
|Women’s team quarterfinal
|India vs Singapore
|Scheduled
|6:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Laos
|Scheduled
|6:50 am
|Archery
|Compound women’s team gold-medal match
|India, if defeated South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|7:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Men’s kayak single semifinal
|Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat
|Semifinal
|7:00 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin, first round Heat 2
|Sarita Kumari
|First round
|7:05 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin, first round Heat 3
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|First round
|7:10 am
|Cycling – track
|Men’s sprint, 1/16 finals
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Subject to qualification
|7:23 am
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68kg, Round of 16
|Nisha vs Pak Sol Gum, North Korea
|Later rounds subject to progression
|7:30 am
|Sailing
|Girls’ dinghy opening series, Race 1
|Mahi Verma
|Rescheduled
|7:30 am
|Sailing
|Men’s skiff opening series, Race 3
|Prince Kurisinkal Noble/Manu Francis
|Rescheduled
|7:30 am
|Sailing
|Men’s dinghy qualification series, Race 3
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Rescheduled
|7:34 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin repechage
|Sarita Kumari
|If required
|7:34 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin repechage
|Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|If required
|7:35 am
|Sailing
|Women’s windsurfing opening series, Race 1
|Katya Ida Coelho
|Rescheduled
|7:35 am
|Sailing
|Women’s skiff opening series, Race 3
|Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma
|Rescheduled
|7:47 am
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinal
|Sunil Kumar
|Opponent yet to be confirmed
|7:55 am
|Archery
|Compound mixed-team semifinal
|Chikitha Taniparthi/Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Thailand
|Medal match
|8:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s canoe single semifinal
|Rina Sen, Pallavi Jagtap
|Semifinal
|8:00 am
|Esports
|League of Legends, Group B Match 3
|India vs South Korea
|Scheduled
|8:39 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|Indian tee time
|8:50 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Diksha Dagar
|Indian tee time
|8:50 am
|Archery
|Compound mixed-team bronze-medal match
|India, if defeated by Thailand
|Subject to semifinal result
|9:01 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual and team stroke play, Round 1
|Aditi Ashok
|Indian tee time
|9:15 am
|Archery
|Compound mixed-team gold-medal match
|India, if defeated Thailand
|Subject to semifinal result
|9:30 am onwards
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg semifinal, Bout 160
|Priya vs Yang Chengyu, China
|Bronze assured; medal event
|9:30 am onwards
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg semifinal, Bout 162
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova, Kazakhstan
|Bronze assured; medal event
|9:30 am onwards
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg semifinal, Bout 167
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev, Uzbekistan
|Bronze assured; medal event
|10:00 am
|Canoe slalom
|Men’s kayak single final
|India, if qualified
|Medal event
|10:30 am
|Esports
|League of Legends, Group B Match 5
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|Scheduled
|10:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Philippines
|Scheduled
|10:36 am
|Canoe slalom
|Women’s canoe single final
|India, if qualified
|Medal event
|10:55 am
|Archery
|Compound men’s team semifinal
|Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs South Korea
|Medal match
|11:00 am
|Shooting
|Trap mixed-team final
|Kynan Chenai/Neeru
|If qualified — medal event
|11:00 am
|Squash
|Men’s team quarterfinal
|India vs Kuwait
|Scheduled
|11:25 am
|Archery
|Compound men’s team bronze-medal match
|India, if defeated by South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|11:30 am
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin semifinals
|Sarita Kumari/Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|Subject to progression
|11:40 am
|Cycling – track
|Men’s sprint, 1/8 finals
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Subject to progression
|11:50 am
|Archery
|Compound men’s team gold-medal match
|India, if defeated South Korea
|Subject to semifinal result
|12:37 pm
|Cycling – track
|Women’s keirin medal final
|Indian qualifiers
|Medal event
|2:51 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts
|Sunil Kumar, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|3:09 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts
|Sunil Kumar, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|3:30 pm
|Hockey
|Women’s semifinal
|India vs South Korea
|Winner advances to gold-medal match
|3:48 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68kg medal bouts
|Nisha, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|4:08 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68kg medal bouts
|Nisha, if progressed
|Subject to progression
|4:36 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 quarterfinal, Heat 1
|Joga Purty
|Quarterfinal
|4:49 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 semifinal
|Joga Purty, if qualified
|Subject to progression
|4:51 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 semifinal
|Joga Purty, if qualified
|Subject to progression
|4:58 pm
|Sport climbing
|Women’s Speed 4 medal final
|Joga Purty, if qualified
|Medal event
India’s medal events on September 30
India’s first medal opportunities will come in compound archery, with the women’s team semifinal at 5:30 am, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches at 6:25 am and 6:50 am. The mixed team and men’s team competitions will also have medal matches later in the morning. India’s women’s and men’s compound teams have already reached the semifinals.
Cycling will provide another medal opportunity through the women’s team pursuit medal race at 11:58 am and the women’s keirin final at 12:32 pm, subject to qualification.
Judo will have medal contests in the women’s under-48kg category in the afternoon. Asmita Dey is India’s entry in the category, with the final block scheduled after the preliminary rounds.
Wrestling will begin with medal rounds on the same day as the qualification contests. Sunil Kumar’s Greco-Roman 87kg category and Nisha’s women’s 68kg category are both scheduled on September 30.
Boxing will also offer medal opportunities through six semifinals involving Indian boxers. Jadumani Singh, Sumit Kundu, Kapil Pokhariya, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain are scheduled to compete. The winners advance to the October 2 finals, while losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.
Asian Games 2026 September 30 India events live streaming details
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 30 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.
Asian Games 2026 September 30 India events live telecast details
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Television coverage is being provided across the network’s sports channels, while SonyLIV is carrying the digital stream.
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Topics : Asian Games
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 5:17 PM IST