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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Sreeja-Syndrela, Yashaswini-Diya, Shah advance in table tennis

Asiad 2026: Sreeja-Syndrela, Yashaswini-Diya, Shah advance in table tennis

Sreeja and Syndrela cruised past Mongolia's Burenjargal Sanjaa and Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10) in their second-round match

Sreeja Akula at Asian Games 2026

Sreeja Akula at Asian Games 2026

Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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Indian paddlers enjoyed a successful day at the Asian Games here on Thursday, with women's doubles pairs of Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar also progressed in the men's singles.

Sreeja and Syndrela cruised past Mongolia's Burenjargal Sanjaa and Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10) in their second-round match.

The Indians had a relatively comfortable outing in the opening two games before being pushed hard in the third. They eventually held their nerve to close out the match 12-10.

In the last-16, Sreeja and Syndrela face a formidable Chinese combination in Kuai Man and Wang Manyu, who are World Ranked No. 2. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

 

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The other Indian pair of Yashaswini and Diya also made comfortable progress, blanking Iran's Setayesh Iloukhani and Mahshid Ashtari 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-4).

Yashaswini and Diya will next face China's Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi in their last-16.

In men's singles, world number 43 Manush Shah advanced to the last 32 with a 4-0 win over Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen.

The top-ranked Indian prevailed 11-9, 14-12, 11-7, 11-4 and will next face Iran's Benyamin Faraji, ranked 20 in the world.

Manav Thakkar, world number 48, is the other Indian in the last 32 after receiving a first-round bye.

He will take on North Korea's U Tae Ryong in the second round.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:11 PM IST