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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 50m backstroke final

Asiad 2026: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for men's 50m backstroke final

The two-time Olympian clocked 25.37 to finish third in his heat and joint ninth overall to book his place in the final

Srihari Nataraj

Srihari Nataraj

Press Trust of India Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The two-time Olympian clocked 25.37 to finish third in his heat and joint ninth overall to book his place in the final.

Rishabh Das, who had finish sixth in the men's 100m backstroke on Sunday, clocked 25.41s to miss out the final by a whisker. He finished 11th overall, ending as the reserve.

In the men's 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah finished 26th and 28th respectively as South Korea's Youngbeom Kim clocked 21.71s to set a new Games record.

While Akash topped his heat with a time of 23.43s, Geetesh signed off with a 23.57s effort to finish last in his heat.

 

Danush Suresh too failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke final. He touched the pad at 1:03.46 to finish eighth in his heat and 22nd overall.

The top eight swimmers qualify for the final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 8:26 AM IST