Asiad 2026: Taniksha shines before bowing out in fencing pre-quarters
The 22-year-old fencer from India, who made history by winning the gold medal in the senior women's epee event at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Nigeria earlier this year
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India's Taniksha Khatri produced a strong performance before going down to world champion Song Sera of South Korea in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's individual epee event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old fencer from India, who made history by winning the gold medal in the senior women's epee event at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Nigeria earlier this year, lost 9-15 to Song.
Khatri had earlier defeated Thailand's Natpapat Sangngio 15-10 in the round of 32.
Mitva Chaudhari, the other Indian in the category, lost 14-15 to China's Yang Jingwen in her round-of-32 clash.
Fellow Indian fencers Sachin and Hemash Singh Sanasam also bowed out following their respective round-of-32 losses in the men's individual foil event. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
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Hemash led Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov 6-5 after the first period, but Nurumov bounced back to win the bout 15-9 and progress to the round of 16.
Sachin, the other Indian fencer in the category, also lost 9-15 to Kazakhstan's Timofey Semyonov.
Earlier, Hemash and Sachin had progressed to the round of 32 after recording three wins and two losses each in the men's individual foil event.
It was a mixed day for the two Indians as both finished fourth in their respective pools.
Hemash lost his opening bout 2-5 to Singapore's Raphael Juan Kang Tan before defeating Japan's Iimura Kazuki 5-1 and the Philippines' Sammuel Tranquilan 5-2. He then suffered a 2-5 loss to Macau's Cheong Chong Kio but finished the pool stage with a 5-1 win over Oman's Saeed Al Shuaibi.
Sachin began with a 5-0 win over Pakistan's Baryal Khan but lost 2-5 to Chinese Taipei's Chen Chih-Chieh. He then defeated Kazakhstan's Galim Nurumov 5-3 before suffering a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Youn Jeonghyun.
Sachin rounded off the pool stage with a 5-1 win over Mongolia's Chingis Narmandakh to finish with three wins and two losses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:09 PM IST