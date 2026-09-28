Asiad 2026: Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze medal in men's decathlon

Star Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar claimed the bronze medal in men's decathlon after he won the 1500m race -- the last event of a highly taxing competition -- at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Shankar won the bronze after finishing third with 7,934 points.

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National record holder Shankar entered the second day at the top of the standings with 4,338 points after a strong opening day across the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m.

Across 10 events over two days, Tejaswin saved his best for last, winning the 1500m in 4:33.09.

Earlier this year, he won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.