Asiad 2026: Vithya breaks PT Usha's record to win 400m hurdles bronze

India's Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Asian Games here on Monday, clocking a personal best of 54.75 seconds to break a more than four-decade-old national record created by the legendary P T Usha.

The 28-year-old from Coimbatore finished behind UAE's Mariam Kareem, who won gold with a Games record 54.31 seconds, and Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems, who took silver with a personal best of 54.58sec.

Ramraj bettered Usha's 55.42sec effort that came in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Usha is currently heading the Indian Olympic Association and is in attendance at the Games. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

It was the second medal at this edition of the Games for Ramraj following the silver in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

India's Anu Raghavan finished fifth. She recorded a personal best of 55.88 seconds.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Seema Kaliramna's personal best effort was not enough as she finished fourth in the women's discus throw final.

Seema produced an effort of 59.88m in her fifth attempt, but that was not enough as all three podium finishers had best throws in excess of 60m.