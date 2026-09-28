Asiad 2026: Yashvir wins silver, Rohit claims bronze in men's javelin final

India secured their second successive double podium in the men's javelin throw at the Asian Games as Yashvir Singh won silver and Rohit Yadav bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Monday. Yashvir saved his best for his sixth and final attempt, throwing 85.72m to better his previous personal best, while Rohit produced 84.35m in his third attempt.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won gold with 88.55m, improving on his earlier 88.33m effort in the fourth round. The result came in the absence of two-time defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who withdrew from the Games after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

Yashvir improves personal best

Yashvir opened with 83.56m before recording 82.99m and 82.42m in his next two attempts. He then improved to 84.31m in the fourth round and 85.14m in the fifth.

With the medals still to be decided, Yashvir produced the biggest throw of his career with his final attempt. His 85.72m effort moved him past Rohit and secured the silver medal.

The throw also improved on his previous personal best of 85.41m, which he had recorded earlier this year. It capped a significant rise for the 24-year-old, who had returned to the international circuit after undergoing shoulder surgery and spending an extended period away from competition.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026 Sept 29: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming Yashvir had won bronze at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year before getting the opportunity to represent India at the Asian Games following Chopra's withdrawal.

Rohit holds on for bronze

Rohit started the final with 77.25m but quickly moved into contention with an 82.40m second attempt.

He then produced 84.35m in the third round, which eventually proved enough for the bronze medal. His next two throws measured 82.16m and 82.15m, while his final attempt was a foul.

Rohit's medal caps a strong comeback after the javelin thrower underwent surgery following a ligament injury to his right elbow in 2023.

He returned to the top level this year and produced 87.05m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in June. He subsequently improved his personal best to 87.68m in August.

Pathirage produces late surge for gold

Pathirage did not have the best of starts, throwing 73.53m with his opening attempt. He improved to 83.34m in the second round before recording a foul with his third throw.

The Sri Lankan then found the distance needed to take control of the competition, sending the spear 88.33m in his fourth attempt. After another foul in the fifth round, Pathirage produced his winning effort of 88.55m with his final throw.

His mark left Yashvir 2.83m short of the gold medal, but the Indian had already secured silver after producing his biggest throw of the competition.

India repeat Hangzhou double podium

The result means India have now had two athletes on the men's javelin podium at consecutive editions of the Asian Games.

At Hangzhou in 2023, Neeraj Chopra won gold with 88.88m, while Kishore Jena took silver with 87.54m. It was India's first 1-2 finish in the men's javelin at the Asian Games.

Three years later, Yashvir and Rohit have extended that run, although India finished with silver and bronze this time. The result is particularly notable because India's most successful javelin thrower was not part of the competition.

Neeraj's absence opens door for next generation

Chopra entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games as the two-time defending Asian Games champion after winning gold at Jakarta 2018 and Hangzhou 2023.

He won the Jakarta title with 88.06m and retained it in Hangzhou with 88.88m. Chopra had been aiming to become the first Indian athlete to win three successive Asian Games gold medals in the event.

However, an ankle ligament injury forced him to withdraw from the 2026 Asian Games and brought his season to an early end.

In his absence, Yashvir and Rohit carried India's challenge in the event. Neither could match Pathirage's 88.55m, but their silver and bronze ensured India remained represented by two athletes on the Asian Games podium.