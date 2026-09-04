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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad-bound shooters gear up with final preparatory camps in Delhi, Bhopal

Asiad-bound shooters gear up with final preparatory camps in Delhi, Bhopal

The camps have been divided between the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal and the Karni Singh Range in the national capital

Indian shooter Kamaljeet

Indian shooter Kamaljeet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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The Asian Games-bound Indian shooters will undergo preparatory camps at facilities in Delhi and Bhopal this month as they look to fine-tune their skills for peak performance at the quadrennial showpiece beginning September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The camps have been divided between the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal and the Karni Singh Range in the national capital.

As per the schedule, the selected Asian Games pistol and rifle shooters will train in Bhopal from September 5 to 14.

The skeet camp commenced at the Karni Singh Range on Friday, while the camp for trap shooters will be held from September 10 to 18 at the same venue.

 

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) High Performance Director Pierre Beauchamp said the focus of the camps would be on mental conditioning and technical refinement.

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"At this stage, our focus shifts from volume to precision, mental conditioning, and technical refinement.

"The structure of these final camps allows our sports science and coaching teams to closely monitor each athlete's performance metrics and ensure they peak exactly when they step onto the range at the Asian Games," said Beauchamp.

The shooting events at the Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 17 to October 3 at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Range.

The squad: Rifle and Pistol: 10m Air Rifle Men: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil; 10m Air Rifle Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, and Vidarsa K Vinod; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, and Tilottama Sen; 10m Air Pistol Men: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Kamaljeet, and Aakash Bharadwaj; 10m Air Pistol Women: Suruchi, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker. 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Anish; 25m Sports Pistol Women: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat; 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan; 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Kedarling B. Uchaganve and Suruchi.

Shotgun: Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, and Shapath Bharadwaj; Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan; Trap Women: Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat; Skeet Women: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan; Trap Mixed Team: Kynan Chenai and Neeru; Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asian Games Shooting Sports News

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 4:19 PM IST