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Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Schedule, India events live time (IST), streaming

India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will play for bronze in teqball, while the women's cricket team face Bangladesh with hopes of qualifying for the gold medal match

Asian Games 2026 September 20 schedule

Asian Games 2026 September 20 schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 5:44 AM IST

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The Asian Games 2026 will enter tahe main phase of competitions on Sunday, September 20, with India set to feature across multiple sports in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian contingent will be in action from early morning, with shooting, teqball, table tennis, swimming, hockey, cricket, badminton and wushu featuring on the day’s schedule.
 
India’s first event on Sunday will see Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Elavenil Valarivan compete in the women’s 10m air rifle qualification at 6:15 am IST. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here  Check Asian Games 2026 Day 1 live updates, live medal news, hockey, cricket live score here  
Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will return to action at 6:30 am IST in the women’s singles bronze-medal match in teqball. Dsouza, who lost her semifinal on Saturday, will face Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto for a place on the podium.
 
 
The Indian women’s cricket team will also be in action in a key semifinal against Bangladesh at 10:30 am IST. India will look to secure a place in the final and keep gold medal hopes alive.
 
India will also be in action in women’s and men’s hockey, with the women’s team taking on Uzbekistan and the men’s team facing Indonesia. In table tennis, India’s women’s team will play Indonesia and Singapore in Group F, while the men’s team will face Indonesia and Iran.

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The Indian women’s badminton team will take on Kazakhstan in the first round, while swimmers Akash Mani, Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das will compete in the men’s 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke heats.
 
In wushu, Aparna will face Iran’s Sogand Sinkaeechetan in the women’s 52kg category, while Vikrant Baliyan will take on Iran’s Soheil Mousavi in the men’s 75kg category.
 
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 20 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
Asian Games 2026 Day 1 schedule
Time (IST)SportEventIndia / Indian Athlete(s)Opponent / Details
06:15 AMShooting10m Air Rifle Women Individual – QualificationSonam Uttam Maskar; Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal; Elavenil ValarivanMultiple
06:30 AMTeqballWomen’s Singles – Bronze Medal MatchQuimcy Joaquim DsouzaYuina Sakamoto (Japan)
06:30 AMTable TennisWomen’s Team – Group F, Match 2IndiaIndonesia
07:00 AMTeqballMixed Doubles – Bronze Medal MatchIndiaVietnam
07:22 AMSwimmingMen’s 100m Freestyle – Heat 5Akash ManiMultiple
07:30 AMHockeyWomen – Pool B, Match 3IndiaUzbekistan
07:31 AMSwimmingMen’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 1Utkarsh PatilMultiple
07:34 AMSwimmingMen’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 2Rishabh DasMultiple
09:00 AMTable TennisMen’s Team – Group F, Match 1IndiaIndonesia
10:30 AMCricketWomen’s Semifinal 2IndiaBangladesh
11:30 AMBadmintonWomen’s Team – 1st Round, Tie 7IndiaKazakhstan
11:30 AMHockeyMen – Pool A, Match 2IndiaIndonesia
12:30 PMTable TennisWomen’s Team – Group F, Match 3IndiaSingapore
03:00 PMTable TennisMen’s Team – Group F, Match 3IndiaIran
03:10 PMWushuWomen’s 52kg – Match 6AparnaSogand Sinkaeeichetan (Iran)
04:50 PMWushuMen’s 75kg – Match 2Vikrant BaliyanSoheil Mousavi (Iran)

Asian Games 2026, September 20 events: Live streaming and telecast details

What time will India’s events take place at Asian Games 2026 on September 20?
 
India’s first event on September 20 will be the women’s 10m air rifle qualification at 6:15 am IST. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza’s teqball bronze-medal match will follow at 6:30 am IST. When will India's women's cricket team will be in action on September 20?
 
India’s women’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh is scheduled for 10:30 am IST in Asian Games 2026. 
Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 20 will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 September 20 events will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 5:34 AM IST