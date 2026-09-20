Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Schedule, India events live time (IST), streaming
India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will play for bronze in teqball, while the women's cricket team face Bangladesh with hopes of qualifying for the gold medal match
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The Asian Games 2026 will enter tahe main phase of competitions on Sunday, September 20, with India set to feature across multiple sports in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian contingent will be in action from early morning, with shooting, teqball, table tennis, swimming, hockey, cricket, badminton and wushu featuring on the day’s schedule.
India’s first event on Sunday will see Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Elavenil Valarivan compete in the women’s 10m air rifle qualification at 6:15 am IST. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 Day 1 live updates, live medal news, hockey, cricket live score here
Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will return to action at 6:30 am IST in the women’s singles bronze-medal match in teqball. Dsouza, who lost her semifinal on Saturday, will face Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto for a place on the podium.
The Indian women’s cricket team will also be in action in a key semifinal against Bangladesh at 10:30 am IST. India will look to secure a place in the final and keep gold medal hopes alive.
India will also be in action in women’s and men’s hockey, with the women’s team taking on Uzbekistan and the men’s team facing Indonesia. In table tennis, India’s women’s team will play Indonesia and Singapore in Group F, while the men’s team will face Indonesia and Iran.
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The Indian women’s badminton team will take on Kazakhstan in the first round, while swimmers Akash Mani, Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das will compete in the men’s 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke heats.
In wushu, Aparna will face Iran’s Sogand Sinkaeechetan in the women’s 52kg category, while Vikrant Baliyan will take on Iran’s Soheil Mousavi in the men’s 75kg category.
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 20 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
|Asian Games 2026 Day 1 schedule
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|India / Indian Athlete(s)
|Opponent / Details
|06:15 AM
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women Individual – Qualification
|Sonam Uttam Maskar; Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal; Elavenil Valarivan
|Multiple
|06:30 AM
|Teqball
|Women’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match
|Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza
|Yuina Sakamoto (Japan)
|06:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team – Group F, Match 2
|India
|Indonesia
|07:00 AM
|Teqball
|Mixed Doubles – Bronze Medal Match
|India
|Vietnam
|07:22 AM
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heat 5
|Akash Mani
|Multiple
|07:30 AM
|Hockey
|Women – Pool B, Match 3
|India
|Uzbekistan
|07:31 AM
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 1
|Utkarsh Patil
|Multiple
|07:34 AM
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 2
|Rishabh Das
|Multiple
|09:00 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team – Group F, Match 1
|India
|Indonesia
|10:30 AM
|Cricket
|Women’s Semifinal 2
|India
|Bangladesh
|11:30 AM
|Badminton
|Women’s Team – 1st Round, Tie 7
|India
|Kazakhstan
|11:30 AM
|Hockey
|Men – Pool A, Match 2
|India
|Indonesia
|12:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team – Group F, Match 3
|India
|Singapore
|03:00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team – Group F, Match 3
|India
|Iran
|03:10 PM
|Wushu
|Women’s 52kg – Match 6
|Aparna
|Sogand Sinkaeeichetan (Iran)
|04:50 PM
|Wushu
|Men’s 75kg – Match 2
|Vikrant Baliyan
|Soheil Mousavi (Iran)
Asian Games 2026, September 20 events: Live streaming and telecast details
What time will India’s events take place at Asian Games 2026 on September 20?
India’s first event on September 20 will be the women’s 10m air rifle qualification at 6:15 am IST. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza’s teqball bronze-medal match will follow at 6:30 am IST. When will India's women's cricket team will be in action on September 20?
India’s women’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh is scheduled for 10:30 am IST in Asian Games 2026.
Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?
The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 20 will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?
The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 September 20 events will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.
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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 5:34 AM IST