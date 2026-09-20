Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Schedule, India events live time (IST), streaming

The Asian Games 2026 will enter tahe main phase of competitions on Sunday, September 20, with India set to feature across multiple sports in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian contingent will be in action from early morning, with shooting, teqball, table tennis, swimming, hockey, cricket, badminton and wushu featuring on the day’s schedule.

Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will return to action at 6:30 am IST in the women’s singles bronze-medal match in teqball. Dsouza, who lost her semifinal on Saturday, will face Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto for a place on the podium. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will return to action at 6:30 am IST in the women’s singles bronze-medal match in teqball. Dsouza, who lost her semifinal on Saturday, will face Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto for a place on the podium.

The Indian women’s cricket team will also be in action in a key semifinal against Bangladesh at 10:30 am IST. India will look to secure a place in the final and keep gold medal hopes alive.

India will also be in action in women’s and men’s hockey, with the women’s team taking on Uzbekistan and the men’s team facing Indonesia. In table tennis, India’s women’s team will play Indonesia and Singapore in Group F, while the men’s team will face Indonesia and Iran.

The Indian women’s badminton team will take on Kazakhstan in the first round, while swimmers Akash Mani, Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das will compete in the men’s 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke heats.

In wushu, Aparna will face Iran’s Sogand Sinkaeechetan in the women’s 52kg category, while Vikrant Baliyan will take on Iran’s Soheil Mousavi in the men’s 75kg category.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 20 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Games 2026 Day 1 schedule Time (IST) Sport Event India / Indian Athlete(s) Opponent / Details 06:15 AM Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Individual – Qualification Sonam Uttam Maskar; Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal; Elavenil Valarivan Multiple 06:30 AM Teqball Women’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) 06:30 AM Table Tennis Women’s Team – Group F, Match 2 India Indonesia 07:00 AM Teqball Mixed Doubles – Bronze Medal Match India Vietnam 07:22 AM Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heat 5 Akash Mani Multiple 07:30 AM Hockey Women – Pool B, Match 3 India Uzbekistan 07:31 AM Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 1 Utkarsh Patil Multiple 07:34 AM Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 2 Rishabh Das Multiple 09:00 AM Table Tennis Men’s Team – Group F, Match 1 India Indonesia 10:30 AM Cricket Women’s Semifinal 2 India Bangladesh 11:30 AM Badminton Women’s Team – 1st Round, Tie 7 India Kazakhstan 11:30 AM Hockey Men – Pool A, Match 2 India Indonesia 12:30 PM Table Tennis Women’s Team – Group F, Match 3 India Singapore 03:00 PM Table Tennis Men’s Team – Group F, Match 3 India Iran 03:10 PM Wushu Women’s 52kg – Match 6 Aparna Sogand Sinkaeeichetan (Iran) 04:50 PM Wushu Men’s 75kg – Match 2 Vikrant Baliyan Soheil Mousavi (Iran)

Asian Games 2026, September 20 events: Live streaming and telecast details

What time will India’s events take place at Asian Games 2026 on September 20?

India’s first event on September 20 will be the women’s 10m air rifle qualification at 6:15 am IST. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza’s teqball bronze-medal match will follow at 6:30 am IST. When will India's women's cricket team will be in action on September 20?

India’s women’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh is scheduled for 10:30 am IST in Asian Games 2026.

Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 20 will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 20 matches in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 September 20 events will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.