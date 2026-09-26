Asian Games 2026: Full list of India's medal winners; updated medal tally

India are currently placed 12th on the overall medal tally in the Asian Games 2026 after taking their total tally to 26 medals, including two gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.

India have added two silver and a bronze medal to their account on Day 7, courtesy of Sawan Barwal’s silver in the men’s marathon, the trio of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Kochalumkal securing silver in the women’s 50m 3-position team event, and Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar winning bronze in the mixed doubles squash event.

Meanwhile, China continue to lead the medal tally with 103 gold, 38 silver and 25 bronze medals. The hosts Japan are second with 29 gold, 43 silver and 46 bronze medals, while South Korea are placed third with 13 gold, 19 silver and 35 bronze medals.

India medal winners on Day 7:

Sawan Barwal (silver medal): Men’s marathon

Sawan Barwal won India’s first medal of the day in the form of a silver medal in the men’s marathon, clocking 2:11:37. His performance ended India’s 44-year wait for a men’s marathon medal at the Asian Games, with the previous medal coming at the 1982 Delhi Games. Barwal’s silver was also India’s first athletics medal of the day at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Team India (silver medal): Women’s 3P shooting team event

India’s second medal of the day came from the shooting trio of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa K Vinod, who won silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event, scoring 1,763 points. China won gold with 1,773 points. Tilottama and Vidarsa also qualified for the individual final after finishing third and sixth, respectively, in qualification, while Ashi finished 15th.

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar (bronze medal) - Mixed doubles squash

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026 Sept 26: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured a bronze medal for India in the mixed doubles squash event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing their semifinal to Hong Kong’s Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong. The Indian pair went down 1-2, with scores of 10-11, 11-2, 10-11, at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena. The medal was assured after their 11-3, 11-5 quarterfinal win over the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado.

Full list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2026:

Medal Sport Event Indian medal winner(s) Gold Cricket Women’s T20 Indian women’s cricket team Gold Shooting 10m air pistol mixed team Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Himanshu Dhillon Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane Silver Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Mirabai Chanu Silver Wushu Women’s sanda 60kg Naorem Roshibina Devi Silver Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S., Vithya Ramraj Silver Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s 10,000m Gulveer Singh Silver Athletics Men’s marathon Sawan Barwal Silver Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Bronze Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Rudrankksh Patil Bronze MMA Women’s traditional 60kg Suchika Tariyal Bronze Shooting Women’s skeet team Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan Bronze Shooting Men’s skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Bronze Soft tennis Men’s singles Jay Meena Bronze Badminton Men’s team India men’s badminton team Bronze Shooting Mixed team skeet Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Bronze Rowing Men’s double sculls Satnam Singh, Salman Khan Bronze Athletics Women’s 10,000m Seema Kumari Bronze Table tennis Mixed doubles Manush Shah, Diya Chitale Bronze Athletics Women’s shot put Manpreet Kaur Bronze Athletics Women’s pole vault Baranica Elangovan Bronze Squash Mixed doubles Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar

India’s medal winners (day-wise)

Day 1 — September 20

India began its Asian Games campaign with two silver medals, both coming in shooting. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event after finishing behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi. Elavenil then combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure another silver in the team event, with India finishing behind China.

Day 2 — September 21

India improved its medal tally on Day 2 by adding four medals. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle individual event, while the duo teamed up with Parth Mane to win silver in the team event. Suchika Tariyal added a bronze in the traditional 60kg MMA event.

Day 3 — September 22

India witnessed a slow outing on Day 3, winning just one medal, but it was a gold. The Indian women’s cricket team produced a dominant performance against Sri Lanka, winning the final by 148 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s 79 off 45 balls helped India post 216/3 before Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul restricted Sri Lanka to 69.

Day 4 — September 23

India enjoyed a strong turnaround on Day 4, adding five medals across four sports. Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. India also collected bronze medals through the men’s badminton team, Jay Meena in soft tennis, and the men’s and women’s skeet shooting teams.

Day 5 — September 24

India continued its medal-winning run on Day 5, adding five medals. Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver in women’s 60kg sanda, while the mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, MR Poovamma, Manu and Vithya Ramraj also claimed silver. Seema won bronze in the women’s 10,000m, with Satnam Singh-Salman Khan and Anantjeet Naruka-Parinaaz Dhaliwal adding bronze medals in rowing and shooting, respectively.

Day 6 — September 25

India enjoyed its most productive day of the Games so far on Day 6, winning six medals. Suruchi and Kamaljeet ended India’s pistol shooting drought with gold in the mixed team 10m air pistol, while Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in the 50m rifle 3P team event. Gulveer Singh added silver, while Manpreet Kaur, Baranica Elangovan and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale secured bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026 medal tally: