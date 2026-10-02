Asiad 2026: India women end 44-year wait for hockey gold, beat China 1-0

India’s women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold on Friday, defeating defending champions China 1-0 in a gripping final at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Achi-Nagoya.

Lalremsiami’s 10th-minute goal proved decisive as India resisted wave after wave of Chinese attacks, survived a penalty stroke and held their nerve through a tense final quarter.

The victory at the Aichi-Nagoya Games brought India their second women’s hockey title after the 1982 triumph in New Delhi. It also secured qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Lalremsiami’s reverse hit gives India the lead

China began with urgency, making repeated circle entries in the opening five minutes. India absorbed the pressure, keeping their tackles clean and denying the defending champions an early breakthrough.

Then came the moment that changed the final.

Salima Tete helped create the move, Sakshi delivered the final pass and Lalremsiami unleashed a fierce reverse hit into the roof of the net in the 10th minute.

India's Ishika in action with China's Ping Liu. Photo: Reuters India had turned an early spell of pressure into a precious lead. They almost doubled it three minutes later, but Navneet’s slap hit from a penalty corner went narrowly wide.

Savita’s penalty-stroke save keeps China out

China’s response gathered force in the second quarter. Penalty corners tested India’s defence, while opportunities at the other end failed to produce a second goal.

In the 23rd minute, India’s advantage faced its sternest examination. A push from Sushila on a Chinese attacker resulted in a penalty stroke, giving Zhang Ying a chance to level.

Savita read the attempt, moved to her left and produced a stunning one-handed save.

China threatened again shortly afterwards. With Savita off her line, India recovered the ball in front of the exposed goal and cleared the danger. The lead survived, and India reached half-time 1-0 ahead.

Salima’s blocks and a crucial review deny China

The pressure intensified after the interval. China kept entering the circle, forcing India into a succession of blocks and clearances.

Salima charged down a drag-flick, but another penalty corner followed. Navneet then blocked on the line before the rebound struck her foot, prompting the umpire to award China another penalty stroke.

India challenged the decision. The review was successful, and the stroke was changed to a penalty corner.

Salima blocked another attempt as India continued to repel the attacks, but she needed treatment after being hurt and went off the field.

India spent much of the third quarter defending deep. A spell of quick passing towards its end helped them run down the clock, taking their slender advantage into the final 15 minutes.

India withstand China’s final assault

Salima returned in the 47th minute, restoring an influential presence in both defence and attack. Three minutes later, she intercepted a pass and surged down the left, briefly relieving the pressure.

China continued to attack, particularly from the right, but India’s control inside the circle remained assured.

With only a few minutes remaining, China removed their goalkeeper to add an extra outfield player. The final assault was under way.

Women’s hockey Asian Games medallists since 1982 Women’s hockey made its Asian Games debut in New Delhi in 1982. The medal-winning countries from every edition, including the completed 2026 podium, are listed below. Gold medal winners in Asian Games women's hockey history Edition Host Gold Silver Bronze 1982 New Delhi India South Korea Malaysia 1986 Seoul South Korea Japan India 1990 Beijing South Korea China Japan 1994 Hiroshima South Korea Japan China 1998 Bangkok South Korea India China 2002 Busan China South Korea Japan 2006 Doha China Japan India 2010 Guangzhou China South Korea Japan 2014 Incheon South Korea China India 2018 Jakarta Japan India China 2022* (Held in 2023 due to Covid-19) Hangzhou China South Korea India 2026 Aichi-Nagoya India China Japan Salima entered the circle with the Chinese goal unguarded but could not get a shot away. Moments later, Savita made another save at the opposite end.Women’s hockey made its Asian Games debut in New Delhi in 1982. The medal-winning countries from every edition, including the completed 2026 podium, are listed below.

India now have eight women’s hockey medals at the Asian Games: two golds, two silvers and four bronzes.