Asian Games 2026: List of India's medal winners; updated medal tally

India moved to 11th position in the medal tally after winning a gold and a silver medal in shooting along with a brozne in boxingon Tuesday. India's total medal tally also rose to 48, including five gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.

On September 29, India opened its medal account for the day by winning a silver medal in the women’s team trap shooting event, courtesy of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, before Neeru delivered India’s fifth gold medal of the Games in the individual final. Narender goes down in his semifinal boxing bout but was able to claim a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, China continues to lead the medal tally with 135 gold, 54 silver and 46 bronze medals. The hosts, Japan, are second with 42 gold, 68 silver and 63 bronze medals, while South Korea are third with 22 gold, 26 silver and 44 bronze medals.

India’s medal winners on Day 10:

Team India (Silver medal): Women’s Trap Team

India’s women’s team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won the silver medal in the trap team event at the Asian Games 2026, finishing with 328 points. China won gold with 346 points, while Kuwait finished third with 325 points. Neeru led India’s challenge with an impressive 118 points out of 125, while Aashima and Manisha scored 106 and 104, respectively.

Neeru (Gold medal): Women’s Trap individual

Narender (Bronze medal): Men’s +90kg boxing Narender secured the bronze medal in the men’s +90kg boxing event after losing to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay by unanimous decision in the semifinal. Narender stepped up his attack in the final round and landed several punches, but Oralbay focused on defence and successfully saw out the bout. The Kazakh boxer also scored a standing count against Narender before going on to secure his place in the final, while the Indian settled for bronze. Neeru won India’s fifth gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 as she finished on top in the women’s trap individual final. After topping the qualification round, Neeru produced another outstanding performance in the final, overcoming rainy conditions and missing just twice across the series. She maintained her composure throughout the contest and built a decisive lead with a remarkable display of shooting to secure the gold medal for India.

Full list of India's medal winners:

Medal Sport Event Indian medal winner(s) Gold Cricket Women’s Team India Gold Shooting Mixed team 10m air pistol Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh Gold Kabaddi Women’s Team India Gold Kabaddi Men’s Team India Gold Shooting Women’s trap Neeru Dhanda Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Himanshu Dhillon Silver Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Mirabai Chanu Silver Wushu Women’s 60kg sanda Roshibina Devi Silver Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay Team India Silver Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3P team Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s 10,000m Gulveer Singh Silver Athletics Men’s marathon Sawan Berwal Silver Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3P team Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen Silver Athletics Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Silver Squash Men’s singles Abhay Singh Silver Squash Women’s singles Anahat Singh Silver Athletics Women’s long jump Ancy Sojan Silver Athletics Men’s high jump Sarvesh Kushare Silver Shooting Women’s 25m pistol Esha Singh Silver Athletics Men’s 1500m Gulveer Singh Silver Athletics Men’s long jump Murali Sreeshankar Silver Athletics Men’s javelin throw Yash Vir Singh Silver Shooting Women’s trap team Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat Bronze Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Rudrankksh Patil Bronze Mixed martial arts Women’s traditional -60kg Suchika Tariyal Bronze Shooting Women’s skeet team Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Bronze Shooting Men’s skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Bronze Soft tennis Men’s singles Jay Meena Bronze Badminton Men’s team Team India Bronze Rowing Men’s double sculls Satnam Singh, Salman Khan Bronze Shooting Mixed skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Bronze Athletics Women’s 10,000m Seema Kumari Bronze Table tennis Mixed doubles Diya Chitale, Manush Shah Bronze Athletics Shot put Manpreet Kaur Bronze Athletics Women’s pole vault Baranica Elangovan Bronze Squash Mixed doubles Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar Bronze Athletics Women’s 400m Prachi Choudhary Bronze Athletics Women’s 200m Haritha Bhadra Bronze Athletics Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudhary Bronze Kurash Women’s -78kg Pincky Balhara Bronze Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles Vithya Ramraj Bronze Athletics Women’s 5000m Parul Chaudhary Bronze Athletics Men’s javelin throw Rohit Yadav Bronze Boxing Men’s 90kg Narender

Asian Games 2026 medal tally: