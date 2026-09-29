Asian Games 2026: List of India's medal winners; updated medal tally
Check the full list of India's medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya across events here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India moved to 11th position in the medal tally after winning a gold and a silver medal in shooting along with a brozne in boxingon Tuesday. India's total medal tally also rose to 48, including five gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.
On September 29, India opened its medal account for the day by winning a silver medal in the women’s team trap shooting event, courtesy of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, before Neeru delivered India’s fifth gold medal of the Games in the individual final. Narender goes down in his semifinal boxing bout but was able to claim a bronze medal.
Meanwhile, China continues to lead the medal tally with 135 gold, 54 silver and 46 bronze medals. The hosts, Japan, are second with 42 gold, 68 silver and 63 bronze medals, while South Korea are third with 22 gold, 26 silver and 44 bronze medals.
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India’s medal winners on Day 10:
Team India (Silver medal): Women’s Trap Team
India’s women’s team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won the silver medal in the trap team event at the Asian Games 2026, finishing with 328 points. China won gold with 346 points, while Kuwait finished third with 325 points. Neeru led India’s challenge with an impressive 118 points out of 125, while Aashima and Manisha scored 106 and 104, respectively.
Neeru (Gold medal): Women’s Trap individual
Neeru won India’s fifth gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 as she finished on top in the women’s trap individual final. After topping the qualification round, Neeru produced another outstanding performance in the final, overcoming rainy conditions and missing just twice across the series. She maintained her composure throughout the contest and built a decisive lead with a remarkable display of shooting to secure the gold medal for India. Narender (Bronze medal): Men’s +90kg boxingCheck Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
Narender secured the bronze medal in the men’s +90kg boxing event after losing to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay by unanimous decision in the semifinal. Narender stepped up his attack in the final round and landed several punches, but Oralbay focused on defence and successfully saw out the bout. The Kazakh boxer also scored a standing count against Narender before going on to secure his place in the final, while the Indian settled for bronze.
Full list of India's medal winners:
|Medal
|Sport
|Event
|Indian medal winner(s)
|Gold
|Cricket
|Women’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Shooting
|Mixed team 10m air pistol
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Women’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Men’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women’s trap
|Neeru Dhanda
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle team
|Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle team
|Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Himanshu Dhillon
|Silver
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg sanda
|Roshibina Devi
|Silver
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Team India
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s 10,000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s marathon
|Sawan Berwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
|Silver
|Athletics
|Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Silver
|Squash
|Men’s singles
|Abhay Singh
|Silver
|Squash
|Women’s singles
|Anahat Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump
|Ancy Sojan
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s high jump
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol
|Esha Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Yash Vir Singh
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team
|Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Bronze
|Mixed martial arts
|Women’s traditional -60kg
|Suchika Tariyal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet team
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Bronze
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles
|Jay Meena
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|Team India
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Mixed skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m
|Seema Kumari
|Bronze
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Diya Chitale, Manush Shah
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Shot put
|Manpreet Kaur
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s pole vault
|Baranica Elangovan
|Bronze
|Squash
|Mixed doubles
|Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m
|Prachi Choudhary
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m
|Haritha Bhadra
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 3000m steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Kurash
|Women’s -78kg
|Pincky Balhara
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Rohit Yadav
|Bronze
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg
|Narender
Asian Games 2026 medal tally:
|Rank
|NOC
|Country/Region
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|CHN
|People's Republic of China
|135
|53
|46
|234
|2
|JPN
|Japan
|41
|68
|63
|172
|3
|KOR
|Republic of Korea
|21
|26
|44
|91
|4
|UZB
|Uzbekistan
|13
|17
|13
|43
|5
|THA
|Thailand
|10
|8
|12
|30
|6
|KAZ
|Kazakhstan
|9
|13
|24
|46
|7
|BRN
|Bahrain
|9
|3
|3
|15
|8
|IRI
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|8
|15
|11
|34
|9
|PRK
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|7
|5
|5
|17
|10
|MAS
|Malaysia
|6
|4
|9
|19
|11
|IND
|India
|5
|21
|22
|48
|12
|HKG
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|18
|35
|13
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|8
|23
|34
|14
|QAT
|Qatar
|3
|3
|2
|8
|15
|KUW
|Kuwait
|3
|1
|3
|7
|16
|INA
|Indonesia
|2
|7
|20
|29
|17
|SGP
|Singapore
|2
|5
|3
|10
|18
|PHI
|Philippines
|2
|3
|10
|15
|19
|TJK
|Tajikistan
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|VIE
|Vietnam
|2
|1
|17
|20
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:26 AM IST