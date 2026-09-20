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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 1: Shooting event starts at 6:15 am; hockey starts at 7:30

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 1: Shooting event starts at 6:15 am; hockey starts at 7:30

Asiad 2026 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: India will take part in two medal events early on Day 1 through the women's singles and mixed doubles bronze-medal matches in teqball

Asian Games 2026 Day 1 live updates

Asian Games 2026 Day 1 live updates

Anish Kumar New Delhi

After a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, India will look to make an early mark at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, with a packed day of competition across Aichi-Nagoya.
 
The spotlight will be on the Indian women’s cricket team as Harmanpreet Kaur and company take on Bangladesh in the semifinal, while Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza returns to action in teqball after missing out on a place in the women’s singles final.
 
The day will also see India’s mixed doubles teqball pair compete for bronze, giving the country another chance to finish on the podium in the sport’s Asian Games debut.
 
Harmanpreet Singh- and Salima Tete-led India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will also begin their campaigns, with both sides eyeing gold and a strong start to their respective title quests. The Asian Games also carry added significance for hockey, with the competition offering a route towards qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
 
Shooting, wushu, swimming, badminton and table tennis will be among the other major sports where India will begin its challenge on Sunday, as several medal hopefuls enter the competition for the first time.

Shooting trio take aim at opening opportunity

India’s shooting campaign gets underway with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal competing in the women’s 10m air rifle qualification.
 
The trio will look to progress to the final and put India in contention for an early medal in a discipline that has traditionally been one of the country’s strongest at the Asian Games.

Dsouza eyes redemption, mixed doubles pair target bronze

Teqball will provide India with two opportunities to add to its medal tally. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will return to the table for the women’s singles bronze-medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto after suffering a 2-1 semifinal defeat. Dsouza won the opening set but could not close out the contest after losing the next two.
 
India will also feature in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Vietnam, with both contests offering the country a chance to secure a podium finish in teqball's Asian Games debut.

Harmanpreet’s India one win from final

The Indian women’s cricket team will resume its gold-medal defence against Bangladesh in the second semifinal.
 
Harmanpreet Kaur and company will be aiming to reach the final and move closer to retaining the gold medal won at the previous Asian Games. Bangladesh, however, will look to derail India’s title defence and secure a place in the gold-medal match.

Paddlers face early tests in Group F

India’s men’s and women’s table tennis teams will begin their respective Asian Games campaigns with Group F fixtures.
 
The women’s team will face Indonesia and Singapore, while the men’s team will meet Indonesia and Iran. The opening matches will set the tone for India’s bid to progress from the group stage.

Swimmers dive into Asian Games action

Three Indian swimmers will make their Asian Games appearances in the men’s sprint events. Akash Mani will compete in the 100m freestyle, while Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das will take part in the 100m backstroke heats. Their immediate target will be to advance to the next stage of their respective events.

Hockey teams begin their medal pursuit

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will both make their first appearances in Aichi-Nagoya. The women will face Uzbekistan in Pool B, while the men will take on Indonesia in Pool A. Both teams will look to start their pool campaigns with victories and lay an early foundation for a run deep into the competition.

Women shuttlers open against Kazakhstan

India’s women’s badminton team will begin its Asian Games campaign against Kazakhstan in the first round of the team event.
 
The Indian shuttlers will be looking to negotiate their opening tie and advance to the next stage as they begin their bid for a podium finish.

Wushu duo step into the ring

India’s wushu challenge will begin with Aparna and Vikrant Baliyan in action in their respective weight categories. Aparna will face Iran’s Sogand Sinkaeechetan in the women’s 52kg category, while Baliyan will take on Iran’s Soheil Mousavi in the men’s 75kg division. Both will be looking to progress and keep India’s medal hopes alive.

Asian Games 2026 September 20: India's schedule and results

Asian Games 2026 Day 1 schedule
Time (IST)SportEventIndia / Indian Athlete(s)Opponent / DetailsResult
06:15 AMShooting10m Air Rifle Women Individual – QualificationSonam Uttam Maskar; Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal; Elavenil ValarivanMultipleTBA
06:30 AMTeqballWomen’s Singles – Bronze Medal MatchQuimcy Joaquim DsouzaYuina Sakamoto (Japan)TBA
06:30 AMTable TennisWomen’s Team – Group F, Match 2IndiaIndonesiaTBA
07:00 AMTeqballMixed Doubles – Bronze Medal MatchIndiaVietnamTBA
07:22 AMSwimmingMen’s 100m Freestyle – Heat 5Akash ManiMultipleTBA
07:30 AMHockeyWomen – Pool B, Match 3IndiaUzbekistanTBA
07:31 AMSwimmingMen’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 1Utkarsh PatilMultipleTBA
07:34 AMSwimmingMen’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 2Rishabh DasMultipleTBA
09:00 AMTable TennisMen’s Team – Group F, Match 1IndiaIndonesiaTBA
10:30 AMCricketWomen’s Semifinal 2IndiaBangladeshTBA
11:30 AMBadmintonWomen’s Team – 1st Round, Tie 7IndiaKazakhstanTBA
11:30 AMHockeyMen – Pool A, Match 2IndiaIndonesiaTBA
12:30 PMTable TennisWomen’s Team – Group F, Match 3IndiaSingaporeTBA
03:00 PMTable TennisMen’s Team – Group F, Match 3IndiaIranTBA
03:10 PMWushuWomen’s 52kg – Match 6AparnaSogand Sinkaeeichetan (Iran)TBA
04:50 PMWushuMen’s 75kg – Match 2Vikrant BaliyanSoheil Mousavi (Iran)TBA

Asian Games 2026 September 20: Live telecast

The live telecast of September 20 events of the Asian Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Asian Games 2026 September 20: Live streaming

The live streaming of the September 20 events of the Asian Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 
Follow all the latest updates from India’s Asian Games campaign on September 20 here
5:55 AM

Day 1 | Asian Games 2026 live updates: Sony not broadcasting Wushu

Update: No live coverage of wushu on Sony
 
There is no live feed available for wushu on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV at the moment, suggesting the event is not part of the current broadcast window. This follows a similar pattern to teqball over the past few days, which was also missing from the live stream despite being a visually engaging sport.
The first scores have started appearing on the official results page, but India’s Suraj Singh Mayanglambam is still some way away from his routine. We will track the event and share updates once he is in action.
5:39 AM

Day 1 | Asian Games 2026 live updates: Wushu - Suraj in action

What is Wushu?
  • Wushu is a form of Chinese martial arts and has been part of the Asian Games since 1990.
  • The sport has two main categories. Taolu is a performance-based discipline in which athletes are judged on routines involving barehanded movements or weapons, with marks awarded for technique, execution and presentation. Sanda, on the other hand, is the combat format, where athletes compete in bouts.
  • India have won 10 medals in wushu at the Asian Games so far, but are yet to claim a gold medal in the sport.
Wushu event has began...


5:29 AM

Day 1 | Asian Games 2026 live updates: India in action in Wushu shortly

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam will be in action in Men's Changquan. 

Startlist

Order Name Country
1 SIREGAR Seraf Naro Indonesia
2 KAKHRAMONOV Aziz Uzbekistan
3 SINJALI Bijay Nepal
4 BANDARA Kaveesh Dileaksha Sri Lanka
5 MOHAMMED Mughed Yemen
6 KOOLSAWATMONGKOL Weerachat Thailand
7 GHAREHBAGHI Abolfazl Iran
8 KUONG Chi Hin Macau, China
9 CHEN Jinsong Singapore
10 SONG Chi Kuan Macau, China
11 CHIA Kai Ming Singapore
12 POLO Mark Anthony Philippines
13 HIGASHI Kohtarou Japan
14 NGUYEN Van Sy Vietnam
15 LEE Yonghyun South Korea
16 CHENG Yu-hsuan Chinese Taipei
17 MAYANGLAMBAM Suraj Singh India
18 LACHKAR Walid Brunei
19 HO Yin Ching Hong Kong, China
20 GAINSAN Sandrex Philippines
21 MUHAMMAD DANISH AIZED Malaysia

5:20 AM

Day 1 | Asian Games 2026 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 action of Asian Games 2026. MMA event is about to begin before India first medal hopes pinned on teqball and shooting later in the day.

Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest updates....
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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 5:14 AM IST