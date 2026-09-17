Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball- IND lose vs VIE; cricket: Pak 47/4 after 6 overs
Asiad 2026 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: Gonsalves and Beg will begin their men's doubles campaign in teqball against Vietnam before facing South Korea in their second group-stage fixture later today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India began its sporting campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on September 17, with the men’s doubles teqball pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg took the court.
India's start, however, was less than ideal as they lost their first game against Vietnam 2-0. They will now face South Korea, hoping to keep their medal hopes alive.
India eye successful start in teqball
Gonsalves and Beg will begin their men’s doubles campaign against Vietnam before facing South Korea in their second group-stage fixture. The two matches are scheduled for 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM IST, respectively, at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.
The Indian pair will be hoping to progress from the group stage and move into the knockout rounds later in the day. The schedule has men’s doubles quarter-finals and repechage matches lined up after the group-stage action.
Teqball is among the sports being introduced to the Asian Games programme for the first time at the Aichi-Nagoya edition. India has entered athletes in the discipline as the sport makes its continental multi-sport Games debut.
Cricket action also underway
The women’s cricket competition also got underway on September 17, with Bangladesh taking on China in the opening quarter-final at Korogi Athletic Park. However, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain left the playing conditions unsuitable. Under the tournament rules, Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals by virtue of its superior T20I ranking.
Bangladesh will now face the winner of the quarter-final between India and Japan in the semi-final on September 20. India are scheduled to play hosts Japan in the fourth quarter-final on September 18.
Pakistan’s women’s team are also in action in the second quarter-final match against Thailand. Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the 11-over a side game after delayed start due to rain. Thailand, with the help of Nannapat's brilliant innings of 49 runs off 38 balls, finished at 91 for 4. Pakistan will now need 92 runs to win in 11 overs to win the match and book their place in the semi-finals.
Pakistan vs Thailand (women's cricket quarterfinal): Full scorecard Thailand scorecard:
|Thailand Women (11 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Natthakan Chantham
|c Ayesha Zafar b Fatima Sana
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120
|Phannita Maya
|retired out
|15
|16
|1
|0
|93.75
|Nannapat Koncharoenkai †
|lbw b Fatima Sana
|49
|38
|7
|0
|128.94
|Naruemol Chaiwai (c)
|c Fatima Sana b Nashra Sandhu
|10
|3
|1
|1
|333.33
|Chanida Sutthiruang
|not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100
|Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
|not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|Extras
|(b 2, w 5) 7
|Total
|11 Ov (RR: 8.27) 91/4
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|Tasmia Rubab
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.5
|6
|Fatima Sana
|3
|0
|22
|2
|7.33
|8
|Nashra Sandhu
|2
|0
|19
|1
|9.5
|2
|Tuba Hassan
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.5
|4
|Umm-e-Hani
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11
|2
Asian Games 2026 September 17: India's schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Indian athlete/team
|Event
|Stage
|Opponent
|Result
|12:30 PM
|Teqball
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Men’s doubles
|Group stage
|BA Truong Giang & LE Anh Quang (Vietnam)
|Lina lose to Vietnam 10-12, 8-12
|1:00 PM
|Teqball
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Men’s doubles
|Group stage
|LEE Junsuk & LEE Taehyun (South Korea)
|TBD
|3:00 PM
|Teqball
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Men’s doubles
|Quarter-final
|If advance
|TBD
|4:00 PM
|Teqball
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Men’s doubles
|Repechages
|If advance
|TBD
Asian Games 2026 September 17: Live telecast
The live telecast of the September 17 events at the Asian Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.
Asian Games 2026 September 17: Live streaming
The live streaming of the September 17 events at the Asian Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Follow all the latest updates from India’s Asian Games campaign on September 17 here
1:36 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket (PAK vs THA)- Pakistan skipper steps up
Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana scores 25 runs from the 8th over bowled by Onnicha to get her team back in the chase.
Score: Pakistan 73/4 after 6 overs (Pakistan need 19 runs to win in 18 balls)
Score: Pakistan 73/4 after 6 overs (Pakistan need 19 runs to win in 18 balls)
1:31 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball - India on backfoot
India's Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas have lost the first game against Korea by 4-12. If they lose the next game they will stand elminated.
1:30 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket (PAK vs THA)- Pakistan in trouble
Pakistan have lost four wickets in quick succession as Thailand is tighting their grip on the match.
Score: Pakistan 47/4 after 6 overs (Pakistan need 45 runs to win in 30 balls)
Score: Pakistan 47/4 after 6 overs (Pakistan need 45 runs to win in 30 balls)
1:25 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball - India back in action
India's Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas are now back in action in their second game against Korea's Lee Junsuk & Lee Taehyun. India needs to win this game to stay alive in the medal race.
1:23 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket (PAK vs THA)- Thailand fighting back
Thailand is fighting back in the second innings with two quick wickets as Pakistan has been reduced to 37 for 2 after adding 36 runs for the opening wicket.
Score: Pakistan 39/2 after 5 overs (Pakistan need 53 runs to win in 36 balls)
Score: Pakistan 39/2 after 5 overs (Pakistan need 53 runs to win in 36 balls)
1:10 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket (PAK vs THA)- Pakistan off to strong start
Pakistan are off to strong start in the chase as they have added 22 runs in just 2 overs against Thailand.
Pakistan now need 70 runs in 54 balls to win the match.
Pakistan now need 70 runs in 54 balls to win the match.
1:08 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball - India lose first match
India's Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas, after losing the first game by 10-12, drop the second game by 8-12 as Vietnam's BA Truong Giang and LE Anh Quang secure an easy 2-0 win in the match. India will now need to beat South Korea in the next game later today if they wish to stay alive in the medal hunt.
1:02 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket (PAK vs THA)- Pakistan need 92 runs to win
Thailand, with the help of Nannapat's brilliant innings of 49 runs off 38 balls, finished at 91 for 4. Pakistan will now need 92 runs to win in 11 overs to win the match and book their place in the semi-finals.
12:53 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball - India drops first game
Vietnam's BA Truong Giang & LE Anh Quang take the first game against India's Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg by 12-10. India will need to win the next game if they wish to stay alive in the match.
12:51 PM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket (PAK vs THA)- Nannapat misses out of fifty
Thailand's Nannapat's brilliant innings comes to an end as she misses out on a well-deserved half-century after getting dismissed on 49 off 38 balls off Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana.
Score: Thailand 91/4 after 11 overs.
Score: Thailand 91/4 after 11 overs.
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:13 PM IST