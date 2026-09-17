Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball- IND lose vs VIE; cricket: Pak 47/4 after 6 overs

India began its sporting campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on September 17, with the men’s doubles teqball pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg took the court.

India's start, however, was less than ideal as they lost their first game against Vietnam 2-0. They will now face South Korea, hoping to keep their medal hopes alive.

India eye successful start in teqball

Gonsalves and Beg will begin their men’s doubles campaign against Vietnam before facing South Korea in their second group-stage fixture. The two matches are scheduled for 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM IST, respectively, at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

The Indian pair will be hoping to progress from the group stage and move into the knockout rounds later in the day. The schedule has men’s doubles quarter-finals and repechage matches lined up after the group-stage action.

Teqball is among the sports being introduced to the Asian Games programme for the first time at the Aichi-Nagoya edition. India has entered athletes in the discipline as the sport makes its continental multi-sport Games debut.

Cricket action also underway

The women’s cricket competition also got underway on September 17, with Bangladesh taking on China in the opening quarter-final at Korogi Athletic Park. However, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain left the playing conditions unsuitable. Under the tournament rules, Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals by virtue of its superior T20I ranking.

Bangladesh will now face the winner of the quarter-final between India and Japan in the semi-final on September 20. India are scheduled to play hosts Japan in the fourth quarter-final on September 18.

Pakistan’s women’s team are also in action in the second quarter-final match against Thailand. Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the 11-over a side game after delayed start due to rain. Thailand, with the help of Nannapat's brilliant innings of 49 runs off 38 balls, finished at 91 for 4. Pakistan will now need 92 runs to win in 11 overs to win the match and book their place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan vs Thailand (women's cricket quarterfinal): Full scorecard Thailand scorecard: Thailand Women (11 ovs maximum) Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Natthakan Chantham c Ayesha Zafar b Fatima Sana 6 5 1 0 120 Phannita Maya retired out 15 16 1 0 93.75 Nannapat Koncharoenkai † lbw b Fatima Sana 49 38 7 0 128.94 Naruemol Chaiwai (c) c Fatima Sana b Nashra Sandhu 10 3 1 1 333.33 Chanida Sutthiruang not out 3 3 0 0 100 Aphisara Suwanchonrathi not out 1 1 0 0 100 Extras (b 2, w 5) 7 Total 11 Ov (RR: 8.27) 91/4 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s Tasmia Rubab 2 0 11 0 5.5 6 Fatima Sana 3 0 22 2 7.33 8 Nashra Sandhu 2 0 19 1 9.5 2 Tuba Hassan 2 0 15 0 7.5 4 Umm-e-Hani 2 0 22 0 11 2

Asian Games 2026 September 17: India's schedule and results

Time (IST) Sport Indian athlete/team Event Stage Opponent Result 12:30 PM Teqball Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Men’s doubles Group stage BA Truong Giang & LE Anh Quang (Vietnam) Lina lose to Vietnam 10-12, 8-12 1:00 PM Teqball Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Men’s doubles Group stage LEE Junsuk & LEE Taehyun (South Korea) TBD 3:00 PM Teqball Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Men’s doubles Quarter-final If advance TBD 4:00 PM Teqball Declan Marshall Gonsalves & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Men’s doubles Repechages If advance TBD

Asian Games 2026 September 17: Live telecast

The live telecast of the September 17 events at the Asian Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Asian Games 2026 September 17: Live streaming

The live streaming of the September 17 events at the Asian Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Follow all the latest updates from India’s Asian Games campaign on September 17 here