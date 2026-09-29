Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India win women's trap team silver; Neeru in individual final
Neeru, Aashima and Manisha win women's trap silver as India eye more medals through boxing semifinals and evening athletics finals on September 29
Shooting: Women’s trap team win silver; Neeru eyes individual medal
India won silver in the women’s trap team event through Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer.
The team finished on 328, behind China’s 346 and three points ahead of Kuwait. Neeru’s 118/125 was the decisive score for India, while Aashima shot 106 and Manisha 104.
Neeru also finished joint top in individual qualification with Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will compete in the women’s trap individual final later today. In the men’s trap event, Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi continue their qualification and team medal push.
Boxing: Three chances to secure silver
India have three boxing semifinals lined up. Parveen faces China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10:15 am, Ankush Panghal meets Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11 am, and Narender takes on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s over-90kg semifinal at 11:30 am.
All three Indians are already assured bronze. A win today will guarantee at least silver and take them into their respective gold-medal bouts.
Archery: Dhiraj, Neeraj reach recurve quarterfinals
India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan are through to the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals, scheduled for October 3.
Top seed Dhiraj opened with a dominant 6-0 win over the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia in the Round of 32, needing only nine shots. He then beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 in the Round of 16 and will face Uzbekistan’s Amirkon Sadikov in the quarterfinal.
Neeraj had to fight harder. He came from 0-4 down in his Round of 32 match to win the last three sets, before stunning South Korea’s Kim Je-deok, a multiple Olympic medallist and the second seed here, in the Round of 16. Neeraj won the final set after the match was locked at 4-4 and will face Bhutan’s Dorji Lam in the quarterfinal.
Squash: India sweep Iran, enter women’s team quarterfinals
India completed a 3-0 win over Iran in the women’s squash team pool match and finished the group stage unbeaten.
Anahat Singh beat Iran’s Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead. Joshna Chinappa then completed the clean sweep with a 11-1, 11-3, 11-9 win over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh.
India have now won all three group matches and will play the quarterfinals next.
Surfing: Kishore exits in quarterfinal, India’s campaign ends
India’s surfing campaign ended after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men’s shortboard quarterfinal to the Philippines’ Toby Espejon.
Kishore’s best two scores from eight waves were 3.00 and 2.37, giving him a total of 5.37. Toby finished with 8.53 to move ahead.
Despite the defeat, Kishore produced one of India’s best surfing performances at these Games.
Kurash: Vipin Kumar exits in men’s 66kg
India’s Vipin Kumar bowed out of the men’s 66kg kurash event after losing 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Hyeonsu in the Round of 16.
Vipin conceded points on chala, a basic throw in kurash, although the official site also showed him scoring on a throw during the bout.
Track cycling: India women to face Chinese Taipei
India finished sixth in women’s team sprint qualifying, with Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka clocking 50.414 seconds.
The Indian trio recorded the slowest time among the six teams, finishing 3.742 seconds behind leaders China. The qualifying round decides seeding, and India will now face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 am.
Tennis: Ankita-Rutuja begin doubles opener
India’s tennis campaign is under way, with Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale beginning their women’s doubles opener against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva.
Sumit Nagal is still waiting for his men’s singles second-round match against South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan. His match was scheduled on a show court, where play has been delayed due to weather, while indoor-court matches have begun.
Athletics: Nine finals in evening session
India have a packed athletics schedule in the afternoon and evening. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women’s high jump at 3:35 pm.
Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary will be in the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 pm. Pooja runs the women’s 800m final at 4:20 pm, Mohammed Afsal competes in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, and Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable line up in the men’s 5,000m final at 4:45 pm.
India will also contest the mixed 4x100m relay final, women’s 4x400m relay final and men’s 4x400m relay final later in the evening.
|India’s medal events on September 29
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Medal event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Status
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team final
|Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer
|India won silver with 328
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s trap team final
|Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi
|Result awaited
|From 6:30 am; medal races later
|Track cycling
|Women’s team sprint
|Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|Sixth in qualifying; face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1
|From 6:38 am; medal races later
|Track cycling
|Men’s team sprint
|Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh
|Qualification/result awaited
|10:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap individual final
|Neeru
|Qualified; medal final later
|Noon
|Shooting
|Men’s trap individual final
|Indian qualifiers, if any
|Subject to qualification
|14:50:00
|Athletics
|Men’s pole vault final
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Medal final
|15:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump final
|Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju
|Medal final
|16:05:00
|Athletics
|Women’s hammer throw final
|Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary
|Medal final
|16:20:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m final
|Pooja
|Medal final
|16:35:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 800m final
|Mohammed Afsal
|Medal final
|16:45:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 5,000m final
|Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable
|Medal final
|17:18:00
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|17:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x400m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|17:47:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x400m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|Complete India schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Athlete/team and event
|Result/status
|Completed
|Shooting
|Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer, women’s trap team event
|India won silver with 328; China gold with 346
|Completed
|Shooting
|Neeru, women’s trap individual qualification
|Joint top with 118; qualified for individual final
|Completed
|Surfing
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon, men’s shortboard quarterfinal
|Lost 5.37-8.53; India’s surfing campaign ended
|Completed
|Archery
|Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Girvin Garcia, men’s recurve Round of 32
|Dhiraj won 6-0
|Completed
|Archery
|Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Cheng Hsiang-Hui, men’s recurve Round of 16
|Dhiraj won 6-2; quarterfinal on October 3
|Completed
|Archery
|Neeraj Chauhan, men’s recurve Round of 32
|Won after coming back from 0-4 down
|Completed
|Archery
|Neeraj Chauhan vs Kim Je-deok, men’s recurve Round of 16
|Neeraj won; quarterfinal on October 3
|Completed
|Kurash
|Vipin Kumar vs Yoon Hyeonsu, men’s 66kg Round of 16
|Vipin lost 0-3
|Completed
|Squash
|India vs Iran, women’s team group match
|India won 3-0; into quarterfinals
|Completed
|Squash
|Anahat Singh vs Fereshteh Eghtedari
|Anahat won 11-5, 11-4, 11-7
|Completed
|Squash
|Joshna Chinappa vs Najmeh Boushehrizadeh
|Joshna won 11-1, 11-3, 11-9
|6:30 am onwards
|Track cycling
|Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, women’s team sprint
|Sixth in qualifying with 50.414s; face Chinese Taipei at 11:30 am
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, men’s trap qualification and team final
|Result awaited
|6:38 am onwards
|Track cycling
|Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh, men’s team sprint
|Qualification/result awaited
|7 am onwards
|Canoe slalom
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, men’s kayak single heats
|Scheduled/result awaited
|7 am onwards
|Canoe slalom
|Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen, women’s canoe single heats
|Scheduled/result awaited
|7 am onwards
|Canoe slalom
|Shikha Chouhan, women’s kayak single heats
|Scheduled/result awaited
|7:12 am onwards
|Track cycling
|Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi, Swosti Singh, women’s team pursuit
|Qualification
|9 am onwards
|Sport climbing
|Joga Purty, women’s speed qualification
|Scheduled/result awaited
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Kirti, women’s recurve Round of 32
|Round of 16 if advanced
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Kumkum Mohod, women’s recurve Round of 32
|Round of 16 if advanced
|10:00:00
|Sailing
|Vishnu Saravanan, men’s dinghy qualification series race three
|Scheduled
|10:00:00
|Tennis
|Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara, men’s singles second round
|Scheduled
|10:15:00
|Boxing
|Parveen vs Li Shu, women’s 65kg semifinal
|Bronze assured; win guarantees silver
|10:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap individual final
|Neeru qualified
|11:00:00
|Boxing
|Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev, men’s 80kg semifinal
|Bronze assured; win guarantees silver
|11:00:00
|Tennis
|Ankita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva, women’s doubles first round
|Match under way
|11:30:00
|Boxing
|Narender vs Aibek Oralbay, men’s over-90kg semifinal
|Bronze assured; win guarantees silver
|11:30:00
|Track cycling
|India vs Chinese Taipei, women’s team sprint Heat 1
|Awaited
|Noon
|Shooting
|Men’s trap individual final
|Indians only if qualified
|Not before 12:30 pm
|Tennis
|Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan, men’s singles second round
|Delayed due to weather on show court
|Not before 12:30 pm
|Tennis
|Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev, men’s doubles second round
|Scheduled
|Not before 12:30 pm
|Tennis
|Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka, men’s doubles second round
|Scheduled
|12:30:00
|Volleyball
|India vs Qatar, men’s Pool C match
|Scheduled
|14:50:00
|Athletics
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar, men’s pole vault final
|Medal event
|Not before 3:30 pm
|Tennis
|Ankita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson, mixed doubles first round
|Scheduled
|15:35:00
|Athletics
|Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju, women’s high jump final
|Medal event
|16:05:00
|Athletics
|Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary, women’s hammer throw final
|Medal event
|16:20:00
|Athletics
|Pooja, women’s 800m final
|Medal event
|16:35:00
|Athletics
|Mohammed Afsal, men’s 800m final
|Medal event
|16:45:00
|Athletics
|Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, men’s 5,000m final
|Medal event
|17:18:00
|Athletics
|India, mixed 4x100m relay final
|Medal event
|17:35:00
|Athletics
|India, women’s 4x400m relay final
|Medal event
|17:47:00
|Athletics
|India, men’s 4x400m relay final
|Medal event
Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: India's remaining medal events today
|India’s medal events on September 29
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Medal event
|Indian athlete(s)
|Status
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team final
|Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer
|India won silver with 328
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s trap team final
|Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi
|Result awaited
|From 6:30 am; medal races later
|Track cycling
|Women’s team sprint
|Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
|Sixth in qualifying; face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1
|From 6:38 am; medal races later
|Track cycling
|Men’s team sprint
|Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh
|Qualification/result awaited
|10:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap individual final
|Neeru
|Qualified; medal final later
|Noon
|Shooting
|Men’s trap individual final
|Indian qualifiers, if any
|Subject to qualification
|14:50:00
|Athletics
|Men’s pole vault final
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Medal final
|15:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump final
|Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju
|Medal final
|16:05:00
|Athletics
|Women’s hammer throw final
|Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary
|Medal final
|16:20:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m final
|Pooja
|Medal final
|16:35:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 800m final
|Mohammed Afsal
|Medal final
|16:45:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 5,000m final
|Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable
|Medal final
|17:18:00
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|17:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x400m relay final
|India
|Medal final
|17:47:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x400m relay final
|India
|Medal final
Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India win silver in women’s trap team event
China took gold with 346, while India finished three points ahead of Kuwait to secure the silver medal.
Neeru was the standout performer for India, shooting a superb 118 out of 125 to lift the team into second place. Aashima scored 106, while Manisha finished with 104.
Neeru also finished joint-top in individual qualification alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will return for the individual final later today, giving India another medal chance in shooting.
Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Squash - India sweep Iran 3-0, enter women’s team quarterfinals
Joshna Chinappa sealed the result in the final rubber, beating Najmeh Boushehrizadeh 11-1, 11-3, 11-9. The Indian was dominant in the first two games and held off a better fight from the Iranian in the third to close the match in straight games.
Earlier, Anahat Singh had given India an unassailable lead with a 3-0 win over Fereshteh Eghtedari.
With this result, India have won all three group matches and will now move into the women’s team quarterfinals.
Asian Games Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Cycling: India to face Chinese Taipei after women’s team sprint qualifying
The Indian trio recorded the slowest time among the six teams in qualifying, finishing 3.742 seconds behind leaders China.
The qualifying round, however, only decides the seeding for the next stage. As the sixth-fastest team, India will now face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 am IST.
Asian Games Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Kurash: Vipin Kumar exits in men’s 66kg Round of 16
Vipin conceded two points on chala, a basic throw in kurash, although the official site also showed him scoring on a throw during the bout.
The defeat ends Vipin’s campaign in the category.
India at Asiad News update: Surfing - Kishore Kumar Anbarasu loses quarterfinal, India’s campaign ends
Kishore caught eight waves, with his two best scores being 3.00 and 2.37, giving him a total of 5.37. That was not enough against Toby, who finished with 8.53 to move ahead.
Despite the quarterfinal exit, Kishore produced one of India’s better surfing performances at these Games and went further than the rest of the Indian contingent in the discipline.
Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Archery: Dhiraj, Neeraj reach men’s recurve individual quarterfinals
Top seed Dhiraj began with a dominant 6-0 win over the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia in the Round of 32, needing only nine shots to close out the match. Six of his nine arrows were 10s.
He was pushed harder in the Round of 16 but still came through strongly, beating Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2. Dhiraj will now face Uzbekistan’s Amirkon Sadikov in the quarterfinal on October 3.
Neeraj had a tougher route but produced one of India’s standout archery wins. In the Round of 32, he recovered from 0-4 down to win the last three sets and beat his opponent to reach the Round of 16.
He then stunned South Korea’s Kim Je Deok, a multiple Olympic medallist and the second seed here. Neeraj led 3-1, was pulled back to 3-3, and then saw a tied set make it 4-4. With the match on the line, the Indian held his nerve to take the final set and seal a superb win.
Neeraj will face Bhutan’s Dorji Lam in the quarterfinal.
Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Squash - Anahat wins as India take 2-0 lead over Iran
Anahat beat Iran’s Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, giving India an unassailable lead in the tie after the opening match.
Up next, Joshna Chinappa will face Najmeh Boushehrizadeh as India look to complete a clean sweep and continue their strong run in the women’s team event.
Asian Games Day 10 LIVE UPDATES
Once agains all the eyes will be on Indian shooters, who will aim to clinch the top podium finish, adding to India medal tally which have only four Gold medals so far in the competition.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 7:11 AM IST