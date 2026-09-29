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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India win women's trap team silver; Neeru in individual final

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 10: India win women's trap team silver; Neeru in individual final

Neeru, Aashima and Manisha win women's trap silver as India eye more medals through boxing semifinals and evening athletics finals on September 29

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE news updates

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE news updates

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi

India’s medal push continued in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, September 29, with Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer winning silver in the women’s trap team event. The Indian trio finished with 328, three points ahead of Kuwait and behind China, who took gold with 346. 
Neeru was the standout performer, shooting a superb 118 out of 125 to lift India into second place despite Aashima and Manisha finishing with 106 and 104, respectively. Neeru also finished joint top in individual qualification alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will return for the individual final later in the day.
 India also made progress in archery, with Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan reaching the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals, while the women’s squash team completed a clean sweep over Iran to enter the quarterfinals. However, Kishore Kumar Anbarasu’s quarterfinal loss ended India’s surfing campaign, and Vipin Kumar exited in kurash.
 

Shooting: Women’s trap team win silver; Neeru eyes individual medal

India won silver in the women’s trap team event through Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer.

The team finished on 328, behind China’s 346 and three points ahead of Kuwait. Neeru’s 118/125 was the decisive score for India, while Aashima shot 106 and Manisha 104.

Neeru also finished joint top in individual qualification with Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will compete in the women’s trap individual final later today. In the men’s trap event, Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi continue their qualification and team medal push.

Boxing: Three chances to secure silver

India have three boxing semifinals lined up. Parveen faces China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10:15 am, Ankush Panghal meets Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11 am, and Narender takes on Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s over-90kg semifinal at 11:30 am.

All three Indians are already assured bronze. A win today will guarantee at least silver and take them into their respective gold-medal bouts.

Archery: Dhiraj, Neeraj reach recurve quarterfinals

India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan are through to the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals, scheduled for October 3.

Top seed Dhiraj opened with a dominant 6-0 win over the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia in the Round of 32, needing only nine shots. He then beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 in the Round of 16 and will face Uzbekistan’s Amirkon Sadikov in the quarterfinal.

Neeraj had to fight harder. He came from 0-4 down in his Round of 32 match to win the last three sets, before stunning South Korea’s Kim Je-deok, a multiple Olympic medallist and the second seed here, in the Round of 16. Neeraj won the final set after the match was locked at 4-4 and will face Bhutan’s Dorji Lam in the quarterfinal.

Squash: India sweep Iran, enter women’s team quarterfinals

India completed a 3-0 win over Iran in the women’s squash team pool match and finished the group stage unbeaten.

Anahat Singh beat Iran’s Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead. Joshna Chinappa then completed the clean sweep with a 11-1, 11-3, 11-9 win over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh.

India have now won all three group matches and will play the quarterfinals next.

Surfing: Kishore exits in quarterfinal, India’s campaign ends

India’s surfing campaign ended after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men’s shortboard quarterfinal to the Philippines’ Toby Espejon.

Kishore’s best two scores from eight waves were 3.00 and 2.37, giving him a total of 5.37. Toby finished with 8.53 to move ahead.

Despite the defeat, Kishore produced one of India’s best surfing performances at these Games.

Kurash: Vipin Kumar exits in men’s 66kg

India’s Vipin Kumar bowed out of the men’s 66kg kurash event after losing 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Hyeonsu in the Round of 16.

Vipin conceded points on chala, a basic throw in kurash, although the official site also showed him scoring on a throw during the bout.

Track cycling: India women to face Chinese Taipei

India finished sixth in women’s team sprint qualifying, with Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka clocking 50.414 seconds.

The Indian trio recorded the slowest time among the six teams, finishing 3.742 seconds behind leaders China. The qualifying round decides seeding, and India will now face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 am.

Tennis: Ankita-Rutuja begin doubles opener

India’s tennis campaign is under way, with Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale beginning their women’s doubles opener against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva.

Sumit Nagal is still waiting for his men’s singles second-round match against South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan. His match was scheduled on a show court, where play has been delayed due to weather, while indoor-court matches have begun.

Athletics: Nine finals in evening session

India have a packed athletics schedule in the afternoon and evening. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 pm, followed by Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women’s high jump at 3:35 pm.

Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary will be in the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 pm. Pooja runs the women’s 800m final at 4:20 pm, Mohammed Afsal competes in the men’s 800m final at 4:35 pm, and Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable line up in the men’s 5,000m final at 4:45 pm.

India will also contest the mixed 4x100m relay final, women’s 4x400m relay final and men’s 4x400m relay final later in the evening. 

India’s medal events on September 29
Time (IST)SportMedal eventIndian athlete(s)Status
06:30:00ShootingWomen’s trap team finalNeeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha KeerIndia won silver with 328
06:30:00ShootingMen’s trap team finalShapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar RizviResult awaited
From 6:30 am; medal races laterTrack cyclingWomen’s team sprintCelestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy ChikkaSixth in qualifying; face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1
From 6:38 am; medal races laterTrack cyclingMen’s team sprintRojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh SinghQualification/result awaited
10:30:00ShootingWomen’s trap individual finalNeeruQualified; medal final later
NoonShootingMen’s trap individual finalIndian qualifiers, if anySubject to qualification
14:50:00AthleticsMen’s pole vault finalDev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep KumarMedal final
15:35:00AthleticsWomen’s high jump finalPooja, Supriya BasavarajuMedal final
16:05:00AthleticsWomen’s hammer throw finalAnushka Yadav, Tanya ChaudharyMedal final
16:20:00AthleticsWomen’s 800m finalPoojaMedal final
16:35:00AthleticsMen’s 800m finalMohammed AfsalMedal final
16:45:00AthleticsMen’s 5,000m finalGulveer Singh, Avinash SableMedal final
17:18:00AthleticsMixed 4x100m relay finalIndiaMedal final
17:35:00AthleticsWomen’s 4x400m relay finalIndiaMedal final
17:47:00AthleticsMen’s 4x400m relay finalIndiaMedal final
 
Complete India schedule and results
Time (IST)SportAthlete/team and eventResult/status
CompletedShootingNeeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer, women’s trap team eventIndia won silver with 328; China gold with 346
CompletedShootingNeeru, women’s trap individual qualificationJoint top with 118; qualified for individual final
CompletedSurfingKishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon, men’s shortboard quarterfinalLost 5.37-8.53; India’s surfing campaign ended
CompletedArcheryDhiraj Bommadevara vs Girvin Garcia, men’s recurve Round of 32Dhiraj won 6-0
CompletedArcheryDhiraj Bommadevara vs Cheng Hsiang-Hui, men’s recurve Round of 16Dhiraj won 6-2; quarterfinal on October 3
CompletedArcheryNeeraj Chauhan, men’s recurve Round of 32Won after coming back from 0-4 down
CompletedArcheryNeeraj Chauhan vs Kim Je-deok, men’s recurve Round of 16Neeraj won; quarterfinal on October 3
CompletedKurashVipin Kumar vs Yoon Hyeonsu, men’s 66kg Round of 16Vipin lost 0-3
CompletedSquashIndia vs Iran, women’s team group matchIndia won 3-0; into quarterfinals
CompletedSquashAnahat Singh vs Fereshteh EghtedariAnahat won 11-5, 11-4, 11-7
CompletedSquashJoshna Chinappa vs Najmeh BoushehrizadehJoshna won 11-1, 11-3, 11-9
6:30 am onwardsTrack cyclingCelestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, women’s team sprintSixth in qualifying with 50.414s; face Chinese Taipei at 11:30 am
06:30:00ShootingShapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, men’s trap qualification and team finalResult awaited
6:38 am onwardsTrack cyclingRojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh, men’s team sprintQualification/result awaited
7 am onwardsCanoe slalomHitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, men’s kayak single heatsScheduled/result awaited
7 am onwardsCanoe slalomPallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen, women’s canoe single heatsScheduled/result awaited
7 am onwardsCanoe slalomShikha Chouhan, women’s kayak single heatsScheduled/result awaited
7:12 am onwardsTrack cyclingHarshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi, Swosti Singh, women’s team pursuitQualification
9 am onwardsSport climbingJoga Purty, women’s speed qualificationScheduled/result awaited
09:45:00ArcheryKirti, women’s recurve Round of 32Round of 16 if advanced
09:45:00ArcheryKumkum Mohod, women’s recurve Round of 32Round of 16 if advanced
10:00:00SailingVishnu Saravanan, men’s dinghy qualification series race threeScheduled
10:00:00TennisDhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara, men’s singles second roundScheduled
10:15:00BoxingParveen vs Li Shu, women’s 65kg semifinalBronze assured; win guarantees silver
10:30:00ShootingWomen’s trap individual finalNeeru qualified
11:00:00BoxingAnkush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev, men’s 80kg semifinalBronze assured; win guarantees silver
11:00:00TennisAnkita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva, women’s doubles first roundMatch under way
11:30:00BoxingNarender vs Aibek Oralbay, men’s over-90kg semifinalBronze assured; win guarantees silver
11:30:00Track cyclingIndia vs Chinese Taipei, women’s team sprint Heat 1Awaited
NoonShootingMen’s trap individual finalIndians only if qualified
Not before 12:30 pmTennisSumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan, men’s singles second roundDelayed due to weather on show court
Not before 12:30 pmTennisYuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev, men’s doubles second roundScheduled
Not before 12:30 pmTennisAnirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka, men’s doubles second roundScheduled
12:30:00VolleyballIndia vs Qatar, men’s Pool C matchScheduled
14:50:00AthleticsDev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar, men’s pole vault finalMedal event
Not before 3:30 pmTennisAnkita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson, mixed doubles first roundScheduled
15:35:00AthleticsPooja, Supriya Basavaraju, women’s high jump finalMedal event
16:05:00AthleticsAnushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary, women’s hammer throw finalMedal event
16:20:00AthleticsPooja, women’s 800m finalMedal event
16:35:00AthleticsMohammed Afsal, men’s 800m finalMedal event
16:45:00AthleticsGulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, men’s 5,000m finalMedal event
17:18:00AthleticsIndia, mixed 4x100m relay finalMedal event
17:35:00AthleticsIndia, women’s 4x400m relay finalMedal event
17:47:00AthleticsIndia, men’s 4x400m relay finalMedal event
Where to watch
Live streaming is available on SonyLIV in India, with television coverage on the Sony Sports Network. Coverage varies by event and session. Asian Games 2026 - Business Standard
7:57 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: India's remaining medal events today

India’s medal events on September 29
Time (IST) Sport Medal event Indian athlete(s) Status
06:30:00 Shooting Women’s trap team final Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Manisha Keer India won silver with 328
06:30:00 Shooting Men’s trap team final Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi Result awaited
From 6:30 am; medal races later Track cycling Women’s team sprint Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka Sixth in qualifying; face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1
From 6:38 am; medal races later Track cycling Men’s team sprint Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Jemsh Singh Qualification/result awaited
10:30:00 Shooting Women’s trap individual final Neeru Qualified; medal final later
Noon Shooting Men’s trap individual final Indian qualifiers, if any Subject to qualification
14:50:00 Athletics Men’s pole vault final Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Medal final
15:35:00 Athletics Women’s high jump final Pooja, Supriya Basavaraju Medal final
16:05:00 Athletics Women’s hammer throw final Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary Medal final
16:20:00 Athletics Women’s 800m final Pooja Medal final
16:35:00 Athletics Men’s 800m final Mohammed Afsal Medal final
16:45:00 Athletics Men’s 5,000m final Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable Medal final
17:18:00 Athletics Mixed 4x100m relay final India Medal final
17:35:00 Athletics Women’s 4x400m relay final India Medal final
17:47:00 Athletics Men’s 4x400m relay final India Medal final

7:47 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India win silver in women’s trap team event

India have won silver in the women’s trap team event at the Asian Games 2026, with Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer finishing second with a total of 328.

China took gold with 346, while India finished three points ahead of Kuwait to secure the silver medal.

Neeru was the standout performer for India, shooting a superb 118 out of 125 to lift the team into second place. Aashima scored 106, while Manisha finished with 104.

Neeru also finished joint-top in individual qualification alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil and will return for the individual final later today, giving India another medal chance in shooting.
7:46 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Squash - India sweep Iran 3-0, enter women’s team quarterfinals

India completed a clean sweep over Iran in the women’s squash team pool match at the Asian Games 2026, winning the tie 3-0 to finish the group stage unbeaten.

Joshna Chinappa sealed the result in the final rubber, beating Najmeh Boushehrizadeh 11-1, 11-3, 11-9. The Indian was dominant in the first two games and held off a better fight from the Iranian in the third to close the match in straight games.

Earlier, Anahat Singh had given India an unassailable lead with a 3-0 win over Fereshteh Eghtedari.

With this result, India have won all three group matches and will now move into the women’s team quarterfinals.
7:27 AM

Asian Games Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Cycling: India to face Chinese Taipei after women’s team sprint qualifying

India finished sixth in the women’s team sprint qualifying at the Asian Games 2026, with Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka clocking 50.414 seconds.

The Indian trio recorded the slowest time among the six teams in qualifying, finishing 3.742 seconds behind leaders China.

The qualifying round, however, only decides the seeding for the next stage. As the sixth-fastest team, India will now face Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 am IST.
7:26 AM

Asian Games Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Kurash: Vipin Kumar exits in men’s 66kg Round of 16

India’s Vipin Kumar has bowed out of the men’s 66kg kurash event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Hyeonsu in the Round of 16.

Vipin conceded two points on chala, a basic throw in kurash, although the official site also showed him scoring on a throw during the bout.

The defeat ends Vipin’s campaign in the category.
7:25 AM

India at Asiad News update: Surfing - Kishore Kumar Anbarasu loses quarterfinal, India’s campaign ends

India’s surfing campaign at the Asian Games 2026 has come to an end after Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost his men’s shortboard quarterfinal to the Philippines’ Toby Espejon.

Kishore caught eight waves, with his two best scores being 3.00 and 2.37, giving him a total of 5.37. That was not enough against Toby, who finished with 8.53 to move ahead.

Despite the quarterfinal exit, Kishore produced one of India’s better surfing performances at these Games and went further than the rest of the Indian contingent in the discipline.
7:23 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Archery: Dhiraj, Neeraj reach men’s recurve individual quarterfinals

India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan are both through to the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2026.

Top seed Dhiraj began with a dominant 6-0 win over the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia in the Round of 32, needing only nine shots to close out the match. Six of his nine arrows were 10s.

He was pushed harder in the Round of 16 but still came through strongly, beating Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2. Dhiraj will now face Uzbekistan’s Amirkon Sadikov in the quarterfinal on October 3.

Neeraj had a tougher route but produced one of India’s standout archery wins. In the Round of 32, he recovered from 0-4 down to win the last three sets and beat his opponent to reach the Round of 16.

He then stunned South Korea’s Kim Je Deok, a multiple Olympic medallist and the second seed here. Neeraj led 3-1, was pulled back to 3-3, and then saw a tied set make it 4-4. With the match on the line, the Indian held his nerve to take the final set and seal a superb win.

Neeraj will face Bhutan’s Dorji Lam in the quarterfinal.
7:20 AM

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES: Squash - Anahat wins as India take 2-0 lead over Iran

India have taken a 2-0 lead against Iran in their women’s squash team pool match at the Asian Games 2026, with Anahat Singh winning the second rubber in straight games.

Anahat beat Iran’s Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, giving India an unassailable lead in the tie after the opening match.

Up next, Joshna Chinappa will face Najmeh Boushehrizadeh as India look to complete a clean sweep and continue their strong run in the women’s team event.
7:15 AM

Asian Games Day 10 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2026 Day 10 live action from Achi-Nagoya. 

Once agains all the eyes will be on Indian shooters, who will aim to clinch the top podium finish, adding to India medal tally which have only four Gold medals so far in the competition.

Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the live updates on Asiad 2026 today...
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 7:11 AM IST