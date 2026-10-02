Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Lovlina's Gold medal bout at 10 am; India medal tally 67

India will look to increase their medal haul on Friday, October 2, after the women’s recurve archery team added another gold to the tally at the Asian Games 2026. The day also features three confirmed boxing gold-medal bouts, with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal in action, while India’s women face China for hockey gold at 3:30 p.m. IST. Wrestling, track cycling and sepaktakraw could also add to India’s medal count in Aichi-Nagoya. After archery gold today, India are at the seventh position on Asian Games 2026 medal tally, with 67 medals (11 Gold, 23 Silver and 33 Bronze).

Archery: Women’s recurve team win gold

India’s women’s recurve team won gold on Friday after beating China 5-1 in the semifinal and then overcoming South Korea in the final.

The Indian team of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Anil Mohod held their nerve in the semifinal against China, winning the match 5-1 after taking the first two sets and tying the third. India had earlier trailed in the opening set but came back through strong shooting from Kirti and Kumkum.

The gold adds to India’s archery haul after the compound teams swept all three team gold medals on September 30. The recurve squads had entered the day with medals in sight across women’s, mixed and men’s team events.

Boxing: Lovlina, Parveen and Ankush fight for gold

Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal will box for gold later in the day. Lovlina faces China’s Bao Ziyi in the women’s 75kg final around 10 a.m. Parveen meets Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the women’s 65kg final around 2:15 p.m., followed by Ankush against South Korea’s Kim Minseong in the men’s 80kg final around 2:45 p.m. All three Indians are assured of at least silver; wins would improve the colour of their medals.

India’s medal events on October 2 Time (IST) Sport Indian athlete or team Medal event or route Result 5:55 a.m. Archery India vs China Women’s recurve team semifinal India won 5-1 6:50 a.m. Archery India vs South Korea Women’s recurve team gold-medal match India won gold 8 a.m. Taekwondo Kashish Malik Mixed individual virtual gold-medal contest, if qualified — 8:20 a.m.; 8:50 or 9:15 a.m. Archery India vs Japan Mixed recurve team semifinal; bronze or gold match follows — Around 10 a.m. Boxing Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg gold-medal match — 10:55 a.m.; 11:25 or 11:50 a.m. Archery India vs Iran Men’s recurve team semifinal; bronze or gold match follows — 11:40 a.m. Canoe slalom Shikha Chouhan Women’s kayak cross final, if qualified — 11:44 a.m. Canoe slalom Hitesh Kewat Men’s kayak cross final, if qualified — Noon Sepaktakraw India men’s quadrant team Semifinal — 12:16 p.m. Track cycling Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Vishavjeet Singh Men’s madison final — 1:32 p.m. Track cycling Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham Men’s keirin final, if qualified — 1:51 p.m. Track cycling Harshita Jakhar Women’s omnium points race; decides final standings — Around 2:15 p.m. Boxing Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin Women’s 65kg gold-medal match — 2:30–2:46 p.m. Wrestling Sujeet Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bout, if qualified — Around 2:45 p.m. Boxing Ankush Panghal vs Kim Minseong Men’s 80kg gold-medal match — 3:21–3:41 p.m. Wrestling Rajat Ruhal Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bout, if qualified — 3:30 p.m. Hockey India vs China Women’s gold-medal match — 3:51–4:05 p.m. Wrestling Dipanshi Women’s 50kg medal bout, if qualified through repechage Lost Ro16; repechage depends on Yui Susaki reaching final 4:12–4:32 p.m. Wrestling Priya Women’s 76kg medal bout, if qualified —

Hockey: India face China in women’s final

India take on defending champions China at 3:30 p.m. IST with a chance to end a 44-year wait for women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games. The 2-0 semifinal win over South Korea assured India of at least silver.

Wrestling: Dipanshi loses to Yui Susaki

Dipanshi lost her women’s 50kg round of 16 bout to Japan’s Yui Susaki by technical superiority. Susaki, who rarely loses, dominated the bout at home and moved into the quarterfinals.

Dipanshi’s campaign is not over yet. She will wait to see if Susaki reaches the final, which would open the repechage route and give the Indian a chance to fight for bronze. India also have Rajat Ruhal, Priya and Sujeet in wrestling action, with their later bouts depending on progression through the draws.

Sepaktakraw: Women out, men eye medal route

India’s women’s quadrant sepaktakraw campaign ended after defeat to Thailand in their final group match. India lost all three group matches and are out of contention for the semifinals.

The men’s quadrant team, however, remain in the medal race and are scheduled to play their semifinal later in the day. A win would take India into the final.

Track cycling: Madison final and omnium in focus

Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will ride in the men’s madison final at 12:16 p.m. Harshita Jakhar is in action in the women’s omnium, while Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham begin their men’s keirin campaigns.

India at Asian Games 2026 Day 13: Full schedule and results Time (IST) Sport Athlete or fixture Stage Result 5:30 a.m. Sepaktakraw India vs Thailand Women’s quadrant group match India lost; out of semis race 5:55 a.m. Archery India vs China Women’s recurve team semifinal India won 5-1 6:50 a.m. Archery India vs South Korea Women’s recurve team final India won gold From 6 a.m. Golf Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar Women’s individual stroke play and team, round three — From 6 a.m. Golf Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu Men’s individual stroke play and team, round three — 6:20 a.m. Taekwondo Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai Mixed individual virtual round of 16 — 6:30 a.m. Volleyball India vs South Korea Men’s fifth-to-eighth-place classification — 6:30 a.m. Track cycling Harshita Jakhar Women’s omnium scratch race; more races follow — From 6:30 a.m. Sailing Mahi Verma, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Nethra Kumanan Dinghy and windsurfing races — 7:05 a.m. Track cycling Ronaldo Singh Men’s keirin first-round heat — 7:08 a.m. Wrestling Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki Women’s 50kg round of 16 Dipanshi lost by technical superiority 7:10 a.m. Track cycling David Beckham Men’s keirin first-round heat — 7:25 a.m. Wrestling Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek Men’s freestyle 125kg round of 16 — 7:30 a.m. Canoe slalom Shikha Chouhan Women’s kayak cross; later rounds if qualified — 7:32 a.m. Wrestling Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy Women’s 76kg round of 16 — 8 a.m. Canoe slalom Hitesh Kewat Men’s kayak cross; later rounds if qualified — 8:02 a.m. Wrestling Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai Men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16 — 8:20 a.m. Archery India vs Japan Mixed recurve team semifinal; medal match later — 8:50 a.m. Rugby sevens India vs Malaysia Women’s Pool E match — Around 10 a.m. Boxing Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg final — 10:55 a.m. Archery India vs Iran Men’s recurve team semifinal; medal match later — Noon Sepaktakraw India vs opponent to be confirmed Men’s quadrant semifinal — 12:16 p.m. Track cycling Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Vishavjeet Singh Men’s madison final — Around 2:15 p.m. Boxing Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin Women’s 65kg final — Around 2:45 p.m. Boxing Ankush Panghal vs Kim Minseong Men’s 80kg final — 3:30 p.m. Hockey India vs China Women’s gold-medal match —

Where to watch live telecast and streaming of Asian Games in India

SonyLIV will stream the events in India. Television coverage is on the Sony Sports Network, with channel selection varying by event.