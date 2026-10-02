Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Lovlina's Gold medal bout at 10 am; India medal tally 67
India's women's recurve archery team win gold; Lovlina, Parveen and Ankush box for gold, while women's hockey face China in final. Follow wrestling and cycling medal events
Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will look to increase their medal haul on Friday, October 2, after the women’s recurve archery team added another gold to the tally at the Asian Games 2026. The day also features three confirmed boxing gold-medal bouts, with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal in action, while India’s women face China for hockey gold at 3:30 p.m. IST. Wrestling, track cycling and sepaktakraw could also add to India’s medal count in Aichi-Nagoya. After archery gold today, India are at the seventh position on Asian Games 2026 medal tally, with 67 medals (11 Gold, 23 Silver and 33 Bronze).
Archery: Women’s recurve team win gold
India’s women’s recurve team won gold on Friday after beating China 5-1 in the semifinal and then overcoming South Korea in the final.
The Indian team of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Anil Mohod held their nerve in the semifinal against China, winning the match 5-1 after taking the first two sets and tying the third. India had earlier trailed in the opening set but came back through strong shooting from Kirti and Kumkum.
The gold adds to India’s archery haul after the compound teams swept all three team gold medals on September 30. The recurve squads had entered the day with medals in sight across women’s, mixed and men’s team events.
Boxing: Lovlina, Parveen and Ankush fight for gold
Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal will box for gold later in the day. Lovlina faces China’s Bao Ziyi in the women’s 75kg final around 10 a.m. Parveen meets Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the women’s 65kg final around 2:15 p.m., followed by Ankush against South Korea’s Kim Minseong in the men’s 80kg final around 2:45 p.m. All three Indians are assured of at least silver; wins would improve the colour of their medals.
|India’s medal events on October 2
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Indian athlete or team
|Medal event or route
|Result
|5:55 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs China
|Women’s recurve team semifinal
|India won 5-1
|6:50 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs South Korea
|Women’s recurve team gold-medal match
|India won gold
|8 a.m.
|Taekwondo
|Kashish Malik
|Mixed individual virtual gold-medal contest, if qualified
|—
|8:20 a.m.; 8:50 or 9:15 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs Japan
|Mixed recurve team semifinal; bronze or gold match follows
|—
|Around 10 a.m.
|Boxing
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi
|Women’s 75kg gold-medal match
|—
|10:55 a.m.; 11:25 or 11:50 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs Iran
|Men’s recurve team semifinal; bronze or gold match follows
|—
|11:40 a.m.
|Canoe slalom
|Shikha Chouhan
|Women’s kayak cross final, if qualified
|—
|11:44 a.m.
|Canoe slalom
|Hitesh Kewat
|Men’s kayak cross final, if qualified
|—
|Noon
|Sepaktakraw
|India men’s quadrant team
|Semifinal
|—
|12:16 p.m.
|Track cycling
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Vishavjeet Singh
|Men’s madison final
|—
|1:32 p.m.
|Track cycling
|Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham
|Men’s keirin final, if qualified
|—
|1:51 p.m.
|Track cycling
|Harshita Jakhar
|Women’s omnium points race; decides final standings
|—
|Around 2:15 p.m.
|Boxing
|Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin
|Women’s 65kg gold-medal match
|—
|2:30–2:46 p.m.
|Wrestling
|Sujeet
|Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bout, if qualified
|—
|Around 2:45 p.m.
|Boxing
|Ankush Panghal vs Kim Minseong
|Men’s 80kg gold-medal match
|—
|3:21–3:41 p.m.
|Wrestling
|Rajat Ruhal
|Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bout, if qualified
|—
|3:30 p.m.
|Hockey
|India vs China
|Women’s gold-medal match
|—
|3:51–4:05 p.m.
|Wrestling
|Dipanshi
|Women’s 50kg medal bout, if qualified through repechage
|Lost Ro16; repechage depends on Yui Susaki reaching final
|4:12–4:32 p.m.
|Wrestling
|Priya
|Women’s 76kg medal bout, if qualified
|—
Hockey: India face China in women’s final
India take on defending champions China at 3:30 p.m. IST with a chance to end a 44-year wait for women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games. The 2-0 semifinal win over South Korea assured India of at least silver.
Wrestling: Dipanshi loses to Yui Susaki
Dipanshi lost her women’s 50kg round of 16 bout to Japan’s Yui Susaki by technical superiority. Susaki, who rarely loses, dominated the bout at home and moved into the quarterfinals.
Dipanshi’s campaign is not over yet. She will wait to see if Susaki reaches the final, which would open the repechage route and give the Indian a chance to fight for bronze. India also have Rajat Ruhal, Priya and Sujeet in wrestling action, with their later bouts depending on progression through the draws.
Sepaktakraw: Women out, men eye medal route
India’s women’s quadrant sepaktakraw campaign ended after defeat to Thailand in their final group match. India lost all three group matches and are out of contention for the semifinals.
The men’s quadrant team, however, remain in the medal race and are scheduled to play their semifinal later in the day. A win would take India into the final.
Track cycling: Madison final and omnium in focus
Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will ride in the men’s madison final at 12:16 p.m. Harshita Jakhar is in action in the women’s omnium, while Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham begin their men’s keirin campaigns.
|India at Asian Games 2026 Day 13: Full schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Athlete or fixture
|Stage
|Result
|5:30 a.m.
|Sepaktakraw
|India vs Thailand
|Women’s quadrant group match
|India lost; out of semis race
|5:55 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs China
|Women’s recurve team semifinal
|India won 5-1
|6:50 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs South Korea
|Women’s recurve team final
|India won gold
|From 6 a.m.
|Golf
|Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, round three
|—
|From 6 a.m.
|Golf
|Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
|Men’s individual stroke play and team, round three
|—
|6:20 a.m.
|Taekwondo
|Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai
|Mixed individual virtual round of 16
|—
|6:30 a.m.
|Volleyball
|India vs South Korea
|Men’s fifth-to-eighth-place classification
|—
|6:30 a.m.
|Track cycling
|Harshita Jakhar
|Women’s omnium scratch race; more races follow
|—
|From 6:30 a.m.
|Sailing
|Mahi Verma, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Nethra Kumanan
|Dinghy and windsurfing races
|—
|7:05 a.m.
|Track cycling
|Ronaldo Singh
|Men’s keirin first-round heat
|—
|7:08 a.m.
|Wrestling
|Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki
|Women’s 50kg round of 16
|Dipanshi lost by technical superiority
|7:10 a.m.
|Track cycling
|David Beckham
|Men’s keirin first-round heat
|—
|7:25 a.m.
|Wrestling
|Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek
|Men’s freestyle 125kg round of 16
|—
|7:30 a.m.
|Canoe slalom
|Shikha Chouhan
|Women’s kayak cross; later rounds if qualified
|—
|7:32 a.m.
|Wrestling
|Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy
|Women’s 76kg round of 16
|—
|8 a.m.
|Canoe slalom
|Hitesh Kewat
|Men’s kayak cross; later rounds if qualified
|—
|8:02 a.m.
|Wrestling
|Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai
|Men’s freestyle 65kg round of 16
|—
|8:20 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs Japan
|Mixed recurve team semifinal; medal match later
|—
|8:50 a.m.
|Rugby sevens
|India vs Malaysia
|Women’s Pool E match
|—
|Around 10 a.m.
|Boxing
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi
|Women’s 75kg final
|—
|10:55 a.m.
|Archery
|India vs Iran
|Men’s recurve team semifinal; medal match later
|—
|Noon
|Sepaktakraw
|India vs opponent to be confirmed
|Men’s quadrant semifinal
|—
|12:16 p.m.
|Track cycling
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Vishavjeet Singh
|Men’s madison final
|—
|Around 2:15 p.m.
|Boxing
|Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin
|Women’s 65kg final
|—
|Around 2:45 p.m.
|Boxing
|Ankush Panghal vs Kim Minseong
|Men’s 80kg final
|—
|3:30 p.m.
|Hockey
|India vs China
|Women’s gold-medal match
|—
Where to watch live telecast and streaming of Asian Games in India
SonyLIV will stream the events in India. Television coverage is on the Sony Sports Network, with channel selection varying by event.
9:30 AM
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery (Mixed team recurve final)- India wins silver
In the fourth and final set, Kumkum scored 9 and 10, while Dheeraj scored 9 and 9, taking the team's total to 37. China, in reply, also scored 37 to tie the set and take the gold medal. India will have to settle for silver.
Final Score- China 5-3 India
9:26 AM
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery (Mixed team recurve final)- India stay alive
In the third set, Kumkum scored 8 and 10, while Dheeraj scored 10 and 9, taking the team's total to 37. China, in reply, scored 36 as India stayed alive in the match.
Score- China 4-2 India (Set 3)
9:22 AM
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery (Mixed team recurve final)- India in trouble
In the second set, Kumkum scored 8 and 8, while Dheeraj scored 9 and 10 to take the team's total to 35. China, in reply, scored 37 to extend the lead further.
Score- China 4-0 India (Set 2)
9:19 AM
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery (Mixed team recurve final)- India drops set 1
With the score of 9 and 7 from Kumkum and 8 and 10 from Dheeraj India were only able to score 34 in first set. China surpasses it easily to take the lead.
Score- China 2-0 India (Set 1)
Score- China 2-0 India (Set 1)
9:05 AM
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Mixed team recurve - India vs China Gold medal begins
|Recurve mixed team gold medal match: Start list
|Match: People’s Republic of China vs India
|Event: Recurve mixed team gold-medal match
|Time: October 2, 9:15 am
|Venue: Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square
|Team
|Archer
|No.
|China
|Zhu Jingyi
|5
|China
|Li Mengqi
|13
|India
|Kumkum Anil Mohod
|10
|India
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|1
8:51 AM
India won 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, regrouping well after the loss that had ended their medal hopes a day earlier.
The first two sets were controlled by India, who looked sharper in attack and steadier in defence. South Korea fought back in the third set, edging it 25-23 to keep the match alive, but India held their nerve in another tight fourth set to close out the contest by the same scoreline.
With two classification matches still available after their quarterfinal exit, this was an important response from India as they look to finish their campaign strongly.
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball - India beat South Korea 3-1 in classification match
India’s men’s volleyball team bounced back from the quarterfinal defeat to Pakistan with a strong 3-1 win over South Korea in the fifth-to-eighth-place classification round at the Asian Games 2026.
India won 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, regrouping well after the loss that had ended their medal hopes a day earlier.
The first two sets were controlled by India, who looked sharper in attack and steadier in defence. South Korea fought back in the third set, edging it 25-23 to keep the match alive, but India held their nerve in another tight fourth set to close out the contest by the same scoreline.
With two classification matches still available after their quarterfinal exit, this was an important response from India as they look to finish their campaign strongly.
8:50 AM
The medal was confirmed from events completed yesterday, with Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma moving up one place after China were disqualified from a couple of races, which pushed the Chinese team down the standings.
India had originally finished fourth when all races were completed, narrowly outside the podium. However, the subsequent action against China has promoted the Indian pair to third place.
This gives India their 33rd bronze medal of the Games and adds another medal to the country’s sailing campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Sailing - India win bronze in women’s skiff after China disqualification
India have been awarded bronze in the women’s skiff at the Asian Games 2026 after a retrospective change in the standings.
The medal was confirmed from events completed yesterday, with Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma moving up one place after China were disqualified from a couple of races, which pushed the Chinese team down the standings.
India had originally finished fourth when all races were completed, narrowly outside the podium. However, the subsequent action against China has promoted the Indian pair to third place.
This gives India their 33rd bronze medal of the Games and adds another medal to the country’s sailing campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.
8:35 AM
India needed a strong finish and got it. Kumkum shot a 9 before Dhiraj produced a crucial 10, taking India to 37/40. Japan needed 18 from the last two arrows to tie the set and 19 to win the match.
Nanami Asakuno began with a 9, leaving Junya Nakanishi needing a 10 to win it for Japan. But he shot a 7, handing India the set and the match.
India have reached the recurve mixed team final for the first time and will face China in the gold-medal match in about 30 minutes.
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India enter mixed team recurve final for first time
India are through to the mixed recurve team final at the Asian Games 2026 after a dramatic 5-3 win over Japan in the semifinal.
With the match tied 3-3, the fourth set became a winner-takes-all contest. Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara started with two 9s to take India to 18/20, but Japan replied with a 10 and a 9 to take a one-point lead.
India needed a strong finish and got it. Kumkum shot a 9 before Dhiraj produced a crucial 10, taking India to 37/40. Japan needed 18 from the last two arrows to tie the set and 19 to win the match.
Nanami Asakuno began with a 9, leaving Junya Nakanishi needing a 10 to win it for Japan. But he shot a 7, handing India the set and the match.
India have reached the recurve mixed team final for the first time and will face China in the gold-medal match in about 30 minutes.
8:31 AM
With Japan leading 3-1, the pressure was firmly on India. Dhiraj Bommadevara had a quick word with Kumkum Mohod before the third set, and whatever was said seemed to work immediately.
Kumkum began with a brilliant 10, and Dhiraj followed with a 9 that just kissed the line. Japan then opened the door as Nanami Asakuno shot a 7 before Junya Nakanishi managed a 9. India led 19-16 halfway through the set.
Kumkum returned for her second arrow and delivered another superb 10. Dhiraj then matched her with a 10 of his own as India reached 39/40, sealing the set before Japan’s final two arrows.
Japan ended with 35, but India had already done enough. The match is now tied 3-3, with one set left to decide who reaches the final.
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India pushes for final set humdinger
Archery: India fight back to make it 3-3 against Japan
India have dragged the mixed recurve team semifinal against Japan level at 3-3, setting up a deciding fourth set.
With Japan leading 3-1, the pressure was firmly on India. Dhiraj Bommadevara had a quick word with Kumkum Mohod before the third set, and whatever was said seemed to work immediately.
Kumkum began with a brilliant 10, and Dhiraj followed with a 9 that just kissed the line. Japan then opened the door as Nanami Asakuno shot a 7 before Junya Nakanishi managed a 9. India led 19-16 halfway through the set.
Kumkum returned for her second arrow and delivered another superb 10. Dhiraj then matched her with a 10 of his own as India reached 39/40, sealing the set before Japan’s final two arrows.
Japan ended with 35, but India had already done enough. The match is now tied 3-3, with one set left to decide who reaches the final.
8:30 AM
After Japan took the opening set, India needed a response in the second. Kumkum began with a 9 and Dhiraj followed with another 9, giving India 18/20 after the first rotation. Japan matched them arrow for arrow, shooting 9 and 9 to leave the set tied 18-18 halfway through.
India needed a 10 or two in the second rotation to force the issue, but Kumkum and Dhiraj again both shot 9s. That took India to 36/40.
Japan needed 19 to win the set outright and 18 to tie it. They started with a 9, but could not find the 10 needed to take both set points. Another 9 meant both teams finished on 36, sharing a point each.
Japan still lead 3-1, with the third set now underway.
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - India trail Japan 1-3 after all-9 second set
India remain under pressure in the mixed recurve team semifinal against Japan, with Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara trailing 1-3 on set points.
After Japan took the opening set, India needed a response in the second. Kumkum began with a 9 and Dhiraj followed with another 9, giving India 18/20 after the first rotation. Japan matched them arrow for arrow, shooting 9 and 9 to leave the set tied 18-18 halfway through.
India needed a 10 or two in the second rotation to force the issue, but Kumkum and Dhiraj again both shot 9s. That took India to 36/40.
Japan needed 19 to win the set outright and 18 to tie it. They started with a 9, but could not find the 10 needed to take both set points. Another 9 meant both teams finished on 36, sharing a point each.
Japan still lead 3-1, with the third set now underway.
Topics : Asian Games Sports News Cricket News
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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 6:03 AM IST