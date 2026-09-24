Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 5: Roshibina eyes gold at 6:10 am; India win Bronze in Rowing
Roshibina Devi chases wushu gold at 6:10 am IST, with India's medal hunt beginning in rowing at 5:10 am and more finals in shooting, canoe sprint and athletics on September 24
Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates: Roshibina Devi will chase wushu gold on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026 on September 24, taking on China's Zhang in the women's 60kg final at 6:10 am IST. But India's first medal opportunities arrive even earlier, with rowing finals beginning at 5:10 am, setting up a packed morning before the focus shifts to athletics later in the day.
Rowing medal hunt begins at 5:10 am
Fans following India's medal hunt will need to be up early. Balraj Panwar competes in the men's single sculls Final A at 5:10 am, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the men's double sculls Final A at 5:30 am. The women's four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam and Poonam race for medals at 7:10 am.
Two more rowing medal opportunities follow: Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh compete in the lightweight men's double sculls Final A at noon, while Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan contest the men's quadruple sculls Final A at 1 pm.
Shooting: Air pistol and mixed skeet medals in focus
Shooting also offers an early chance to add to India's medal tally. Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve begin the men's 10m air pistol qualification and team final at 6:15 am. Individual qualifiers will return for the final at 12:15 pm. Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka start their skeet mixed-team qualification at 6:30 am, with a place in the 11:15 am final at stake.
Canoe sprint finals offer morning medal chances
Canoe sprint brings another cluster of morning medal events. India's men's kayak four crew compete in the 500m Final A at 8:10 am, followed by Raju Rawat and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem in the men's canoe double 500m Final A at 8:30 am. Megha Pradeep could feature in the women's canoe single 200m final at 8 am, while Phairembam Soniya Devi and Parvathy Geetha could reach the women's kayak double 500m final at 8:20 am. Both entries must first negotiate their semifinals, scheduled for 6:30 am and 6:50 am, respectively.
Athletics: Triple jump and 10,000m finals in focus
Athletics will take centre stage in the afternoon and evening. Niharika Vashisht and Asha Ilango contest the women's triple jump final at 4:14 pm, while Seema competes in the women's 10,000m final at 5:55 pm. India could also feature in the mixed 4x400m relay final at 6:45 pm, subject to qualification from the morning heat at 7:01 am.
Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja begin their heptathlon campaigns with the 100m hurdles heats from 6:30 am, followed by the high jump, shot put and 200m through the day. Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh run their men's 100m heats at 4:38 pm and 5:02 pm, respectively.
|Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India schedule — September 24
|Time (IST)
|Status
|Sport
|Event
|Indian participation/opponent
|Latest update/result
|05:10:00
|Live
|Rowing
|Men’s single sculls, Final A
|Balraj Panwar
|Medal event underway; result awaited
|05:30:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls, Final A
|Satnam Singh/Salman Khan
|Medal event
|06:10:00
|Upcoming
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg final
|Roshibina Devi vs Zhang, China
|Medal event
|06:15:00
|Upcoming
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final
|Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve
|Team medal event and individual qualification
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 1
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil
|First heptathlon discipline
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe single 200m, semifinal 1
|Megha Pradeep
|Final subject to qualification
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Men’s pair, Final B
|Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar
|Classification race
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Shooting
|Skeet mixed-team qualification
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|Final subject to qualification
|06:30:00
|Upcoming
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 2
|Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale vs Setayesh Iloukhani/Mahshid Ashtari, Iran
|Round of 32
|06:38:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Heat 2
|Pooja
|First heptathlon discipline
|06:46:00
|Upcoming
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly, Heat 5
|Benedicton Beniston
|Final subject to qualification
|06:50:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s kayak double 500m, semifinal 1
|Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha
|Final subject to qualification
|07:01:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2
|India
|Final subject to qualification
|07:10:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon high jump
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Second heptathlon discipline
|07:10:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Women’s four, Final A
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam
|Medal event
|07:10:00
|Upcoming
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 2
|Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal Sanjaa, Mongolia
|Round of 32
|07:21:00
|Upcoming
|Swimming
|Men’s 800m freestyle, Final B
|Aryan Nehra
|Classification final
|07:32:00
|Upcoming
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Heat 1
|India
|Final subject to qualification
|08:00:00
|Conditional
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe single 200m, Final A
|Megha Pradeep
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|08:00:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Mixed doubles, Round of 16
|Suraj Chand/Shameena Riaz vs Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar
|All-Indian contest
|08:10:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak four 500m, Final A
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh
|Medal event
|08:20:00
|Conditional
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s kayak double 500m, Final A
|Phairembam Soniya Devi/Parvathy Geetha
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|08:30:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s canoe double 500m, Final A
|Raju Rawat/Gyaneshwor Singh Philem
|Medal event
|08:35:00
|Upcoming
|Table tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 1
|Manush Shah vs Qi Shen Wong, Malaysia
|Awaited
|09:45:00
|Upcoming
|Kabaddi
|Men’s Group A
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|Awaited
|10:30:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 16
|Tanvi Khanna vs Wai Yhann Au Yeong, Singapore
|Awaited
|10:30:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 16
|Anahat Singh vs Wai Iynn Au Yeong, Singapore
|Awaited
|11:10:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak single 500m, Heat 2
|Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat
|Awaited
|11:15:00
|Conditional
|Shooting
|Skeet mixed-team final
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|11:15:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 16
|Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri, Sri Lanka
|Awaited
|11:15:00
|Upcoming
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 16
|Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva, Malaysia
|Awaited
|11:20:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Lightweight men’s single sculls, Final B
|Ajay Tyagi
|Classification race
|11:30:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold, Mongolia
|Awaited
|11:30:00
|Upcoming
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs South Korea
|Awaited
|11:40:00
|Upcoming
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed kayak double 500m, Heat 2
|Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash
|Awaited
|Noon
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Lightweight men’s double sculls, Final A
|Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh
|Medal event
|12:10:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh, Singapore
|Awaited
|12:15:00
|Conditional
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air pistol individual final
|Indian qualifiers
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|13:00:00
|Upcoming
|Rowing
|Men’s quadruple sculls, Final A
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
|Medal event
|13:10:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo, Chinese Taipei
|Awaited
|From 1:30 pm
|Upcoming
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg preliminary round, Bout 58
|Parveen vs Malika Nozimova, Tajikistan
|Exact start may vary
|13:35:00
|Conditional
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m butterfly final
|Benedicton Beniston
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|14:10:00
|Upcoming
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions, Group B
|Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun, Thailand
|Awaited
|14:48:00
|Conditional
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final
|India
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|15:35:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon shot put
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Third heptathlon discipline
|16:14:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s triple jump final
|Niharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango
|Medal event
|16:15:00
|Upcoming
|Kabaddi
|Women’s Group A
|Japan vs India
|Awaited
|16:38:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 1
|Animesh Kujur
|Awaited
|17:02:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m, Round 1 Heat 4
|Gurindervir Singh
|Awaited
|From 5:30 pm
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 200m, heats
|Anamika Aneesh Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Heats at 5:30 pm and 5:40 pm; assignments pending
|17:55:00
|Upcoming
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m final
|Seema
|Medal event
|18:45:00
|Conditional
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay final
|India
|Subject to qualification; medal event
Swimming: Beniston and relay team target finals
In swimming, Benedicton Beniston enters the men's 50m butterfly heats at 6:46 am, with the final scheduled for 1:35 pm. India's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team compete in the heats at 7:32 am, hoping to qualify for the 2:48 pm final.
Hockey and kabaddi: India face key group matches
There are key team contests too. India's men's kabaddi team face Chinese Taipei at 9:45 am, while the women's team take on Japan at 4:15 pm. The men's hockey team meet South Korea in Pool A at 11:30 am.
Squash, table tennis, boxing and esports on Day 5
Squash begins with an all-Indian mixed doubles Round of 16 contest at 8 am, as Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz face Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh play their women's singles Round of 16 matches at 10:30 am, followed by Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani in the men's singles at 11:15 am.
Table tennis starts with women's doubles matches at 6:30 am and 7:10 am, before Manush Shah's men's singles opener at 8:35 am. Paritosh has four Puyo Puyo Champions group matches in esports, beginning at 11:30 am. Boxer Parveen faces Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the women's 65kg preliminary round during the session starting at 1:30 pm; her bout follows five earlier contests, so the exact start time may vary.
Asian Games 2026 live streaming and telecast details
The action will be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
Follow Business Standard's live coverage for India's results, medal updates and key moments
5:44 AM
Asian Games Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Rowing - Satnam Singh-Salman Khan win bronze in men’s double sculls
- India have their first medal of Day 5 at the Asian Games 2026, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan winning bronze in the men’s double sculls.
- The Indian pair clocked 6:13.25 to finish third, 3.48 seconds behind gold medallists Yi Xudi and Nie Yide of China, who won the race in 6:09.77. Uzbekistan’s Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov and Pavel Sorin took silver in 6:10.49, finishing 2.76 seconds ahead of the Indian duo.
- It was a medal won after a strong race, but India will also look back at what could have been. Satnam and Salman were in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks, staying within about half a second of the Chinese pair for most of the race. But they lost momentum in the final 500m and were overtaken by the Uzbekistan crew.
- The bronze helps India recover from an agonising start to the day after Balraj Panwar finished fourth in the men’s single sculls final earlier in the morning.
|Men’s double sculls Final A results
|Rank
|NOC
|Rowers
|Result
|Gap
|Medal/status
|1
|China
|Yi Xudi / Nie Yide
|06:09.77
|—
|Gold
|2
|Uzbekistan
|Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin
|06:10.49
|0.72
|Silver
|3
|India
|Satnam Singh / Salman Khan
|06:13.25
|3.48
|Bronze
|4
|Indonesia
|Febrian / Memo
|06:14.42
|4.65
|—
|5
|Iraq
|Bakr Shihab Ahmed Al-Dulaimi / Mohammed Riyadh Jasim Al-Khafaji
|06:14.93
|5.16
|—
|6
|Japan
|Masahiro Takeda / Taisei Miyaguchi
|06:29.98
|20.21
|—
5:39 AM
Asian Games Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Rowing - Men;s double sculls in progress
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Indian participant(s)
|Stage
|Status/latest update
|05:10:00
|Men’s single sculls
|Balraj Panwar
|Final A
|Finished fourth in 6:54.80; missed medal
|05:30:00
|Men’s double sculls
|Satnam Singh/Salman Khan
|Final A
|Medal event; result awaited
|06:30:00
|Men’s pair
|Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar
|Final B
|Classification race; result awaited
|07:10:00
|Women’s four
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Poonam
|Final A
|Medal event; result awaited
|11:20:00
|Lightweight men’s single sculls
|Ajay Tyagi
|Final B
|Classification race; result awaited
|Noon
|Lightweight men’s double sculls
|Rohit/Ujjwal Kumar Singh
|Final A
|Medal event; result awaited
|13:00:00
|Men’s quadruple sculls
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
|Final A
|Medal event; result awaited
5:37 AM
It was an agonising finish for Balraj, who was in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks, before being overtaken by Uzbekistan’s Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Japan’s Tatsuya Sakurama in the final 500m.
Balraj had a healthy five-second lead over Sakurama going into the final stretch, but eventually finished eight seconds behind the Japanese rower. The Indian clocked 6:54.80, finishing 15.82 seconds behind China’s Deng Zhiwei, who won gold in 6:38.98.
Asian Games Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Rowing - Balraj Panwar finishes fourth in men’s single sculls
A disappointing start for India on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026, as Balraj Panwar finished fourth in the men’s single sculls Final A and missed a chance to win a rowing medal.
It was an agonising finish for Balraj, who was in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks, before being overtaken by Uzbekistan’s Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Japan’s Tatsuya Sakurama in the final 500m.
Balraj had a healthy five-second lead over Sakurama going into the final stretch, but eventually finished eight seconds behind the Japanese rower. The Indian clocked 6:54.80, finishing 15.82 seconds behind China’s Deng Zhiwei, who won gold in 6:38.98.
|Rank
|NOC
|Name
|Result
|Gap
|1
|CHN
|Deng Zhiwei
|06:38.98
|—
|2
|UZB
|Kholmurzaev Shakhboz
|06:41.83
|2.85
|3
|JPN
|Sakurama Tatsuya
|06:46.78
|7.8
|4
|IND
|Panwar Balraj
|06:54.80
|15.82
|5
|HKG
|Chan Chi Fung
|07:04.46
|25.48
|6
|IRI
|Nasiri Bahman
|07:18.49
|39.51
5:22 AM
Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our lo live coverage of India's Day 5 action in Asian Games 2026 at Achi-Nagoya. Rowing event has already started. In wushu, India hoping to win Gold as Roshibina Devi will be in action at 6:10 am IST.
Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the live updates...
Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the live updates...
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 5:17 AM IST