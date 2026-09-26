Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 7: Barwal wins Silver in Marathon; Kabaddi - IND vs IRN at 9:30 a,
India's men's and women's kabaddi teams face Iran in gold medal matches, while PV Sindhu returns to court and athletics offers several medal chances in Aichi-Nagoya on September 26
Anish Kumar New Delhi
India’s bid for a kabaddi gold double will headline its September 26 programme at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The women face Iran at 9:30 am IST, followed by the men’s final against the same opponents at 2:30 pm. Victories in both matches would add two gold medals to India’s tally and could improve its position in the standings. Iran, however, are capable of denying either defending champion; a defeat in either final would be a major disappointment for India.
Athletics offers several more medal opportunities. Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera are in the men’s marathon final, while the evening programme includes the men’s shot put and triple jump, the women’s and men’s 400m finals, and the women’s 1500m final. India will also compete for medals in shooting and canoe sprint.
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will play Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles second round at 1:30 pm. Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda, Ayush Shetty and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are also scheduled to play.
Kabaddi: India chase two gold medals against Iran
The women’s final begins at 9:30 am, with the men’s final at 2:30 pm. Both Indian teams are defending the gold medals they won at the previous Asian Games. Iran stand between them and another double triumph.
Athletics: Marathon under way, five evening finals
Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera are competing in the men’s marathon final. Later, Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh will contest the men’s shot put final at 4:30 pm, followed by Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in the men’s triple jump at 5:05 pm.
Prachi and Kiran are scheduled for the women’s 400m final at 6:15 pm, Vishal TK for the men’s 400m final at 6:33 pm, and Pooja and Parul Chaudhary for the women’s 1500m final at 6:45 pm. Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad have five decathlon disciplines on today’s programme. Indian athletes will also compete in long jump qualification and the 100m hurdles, 200m and 1500m heats.
Badminton: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen among five Indian entries
Lakshya Sen faces Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at 6 am. Unnati Hooda plays Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching at 11:30 am, followed by Ayush Shetty against Kazakhstan’s Makhsut Tajibullayev at 12:30 pm. Sindhu’s match begins at 1:30 pm, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand face Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Yuki Fukushima at 2:30 pm.
Shooting: Team medal at stake in women’s 50m rifle three positions
Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod compete in qualification from 6:30 am, with the team medals decided through that round. Any Indian shooter who qualifies for the individual final will compete again at 9:30 am.
Canoe sprint: Mixed canoe pair in medal race
Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam race in the mixed canoe double 500m final at 8:20 am. Harshwardhan Shaktawat contests the men’s kayak single 500m semifinal, while Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar compete in the mixed kayak double 500m semifinal.
Squash: Three semifinals for India
Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar face Hong Kong’s Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi in the mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30 am. Anahat Singh plays Japan’s Satomi Watanabe in the women’s singles semifinal at 10:35 am, before Abhay Singh meets Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in the men’s singles semifinal at 11:15 am.
Archery: Individual and team qualification under way
Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and other Indian archers are competing in recurve and compound individual and team qualification events.
Surfing: Indian shortboard competitors in heats
Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu are in the men’s and women’s shortboard heats.
Fencing: Two Indian teams in round of 16
India face Indonesia in the women’s foil team event at 6 am and the Philippines in the men’s sabre team event at 7 am.
Table tennis: Ghorpade faces Harimoto
Yashaswini Ghorpade meets Japan’s Miwa Harimoto in the women’s singles third round at 6:30 am.
Equestrian: Four Indians in dressage qualifier
Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud are scheduled for the second individual dressage qualifier at 6 am.
Boxing: Three round-of-16 bouts
Jadumani Singh faces the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in the men’s 55kg division at 10:15 am. Kapil Pokhariya meets Iran’s Sam Estaki in the men’s 90kg division at 10:45 am, while Priya takes on South Korea’s Oh Yeonji in the women’s 60kg division at 2:15 pm.
Esports: Puyo Puyo quarterfinal and Pokémon Unite group match
Paritosh faces Dongshin Kang in a Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal at 6:45 am. India then play Japan in a Pokémon Unite group match at 10:45 am.
Hockey: India face Japan
India’s men play hosts Japan in a Pool A match at 1:30 pm.
|India at Asian Games 2026: September 26 schedule and live results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event and Indian participant(s)
|Result
|Under way
|Athletics
|Men’s marathon final — Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera (medal event)
|—
|Under way
|Surfing
|Men’s and women’s shortboard heats — Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu
|—
|Under way
|Archery
|Recurve and compound individual and team qualification — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and others
|—
|Under way
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 100m heats — Thowfeeq Noushad, Tejaswin Shankar
|—
|06:00:00
|Badminton
|Men’s singles second round — Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew
|—
|06:00:00
|Equestrian
|Dressage second individual qualifier — Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud
|—
|06:00:00
|Fencing
|Women’s foil team round of 16 — India vs Indonesia
|—
|06:15:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon long jump — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|06:30:00
|Table tennis
|Women’s singles round 3 — Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto
|—
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle three positions qualification and team final — Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod (team medal event)
|—
|06:30:00
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak single 500m semifinal — Harshwardhan Shaktawat
|—
|06:45:00
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal — Paritosh vs Dongshin Kang
|—
|06:50:00
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed kayak double 500m semifinal — Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar
|—
|07:00:00
|Fencing
|Men’s sabre team round of 16 — India vs Philippines
|—
|07:55:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon shot put — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|08:15:00
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump qualification — Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan
|—
|08:20:00
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed canoe double 500m final — Raju Rawat, Neha Devi Leichonbam (medal event)
|—
|08:30:00
|Squash
|Mixed doubles semifinal — Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Tang Ming Hong/Lee Ka Yi
|—
|08:32:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m heats — Animesh Kujur
|—
|09:30:00
|Kabaddi
|Women’s final — India vs Iran (medal event)
|—
|09:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle three positions individual final — Indian qualifiers, if any (medal event)
|—
|10:15:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg round of 16 — Jadumani Singh vs Carlo Paalam
|—
|10:35:00
|Squash
|Women’s singles semifinal — Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe
|—
|10:45:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg round of 16 — Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki
|—
|10:45:00
|Esports
|Pokémon Unite group match — India vs Japan
|—
|11:15:00
|Squash
|Men’s singles semifinal — Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan
|—
|11:30:00
|Badminton
|Women’s singles second round — Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling Ching
|—
|12:30:00
|Badminton
|Men’s singles second round — Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev
|—
|13:30:00
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A — India vs Japan
|—
|13:30:00
|Badminton
|Women’s singles second round — PV Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian
|—
|14:15:00
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg round of 16 — Priya vs Oh Yeonji
|—
|14:30:00
|Kabaddi
|Men’s final — India vs Iran (medal event)
|—
|14:30:00
|Badminton
|Women’s doubles second round — Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto/Yuki Fukushima
|—
|14:35:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon high jump — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|16:04:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles heats — Jyothi Yarraji
|—
|16:12:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles heats — Nandhini Kongan
|—
|16:30:00
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put final — Tajinderpal Singh, Karanveer Singh (medal event)
|—
|16:33:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m heats — Harita Bhadra
|—
|16:41:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m heats — Unnathi Bolland
|—
|17:05:00
|Athletics
|Men’s triple jump final — Praveen Chitravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan (medal event)
|—
|17:21:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m heats — Yoonus Shah
|—
|17:31:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m heats — Gulveer Singh
|—
|17:50:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 400m heats — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|18:15:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m final — Prachi, Kiran (medal event)
|—
|18:33:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m final — Vishal TK (medal event)
|—
|18:45:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 1500m final — Pooja, Parul Chaudhary (medal event)
|—
Where to watch Asian Games 2026 live in India
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6:33 AM
However, Lakshya lost multiple points at the net, allowing Loh to stage a strong comeback and level the score at 9-9. Before the mid-game interval, Lakshya briefly regained the serve, but Loh made it 10-10 with a superb smash.
Sen, however, responded with a brilliant smash of his own to take a one-point lead at 11-10 going into the mid-game break.
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Lakshya Sen leads Loh Kean Yew 11-10 at mid-game break
Lakshya Sen made a strong start in the second game against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, opening up a five-point lead early on.
However, Lakshya lost multiple points at the net, allowing Loh to stage a strong comeback and level the score at 9-9. Before the mid-game interval, Lakshya briefly regained the serve, but Loh made it 10-10 with a superb smash.
Sen, however, responded with a brilliant smash of his own to take a one-point lead at 11-10 going into the mid-game break.
6:24 AM
The revised schedule means India’s surfing campaign will resume later than planned, with results to be updated once the heats get underway.
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE UPDATES: Surfing: India’s shortboard heats delayed, rescheduled for later
Surfing action at the Asian Games 2026 has been delayed and rescheduled for later in the day, a common occurrence in the sport because events depend heavily on weather and wave conditions.
India’s Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu are now expected to compete in the men’s and women’s shortboard heats around 10.30 am IST.
The revised schedule means India’s surfing campaign will resume later than planned, with results to be updated once the heats get underway.
6:22 AM
The timing gave him 865 points, nine more than Thowfeeq, who was 0.04 seconds slower. After the opening event, Tejaswin is placed fifth in the overall decathlon standings.
The Indian will look to make a stronger move later in the day, with two of his preferred events — long jump and high jump — still to come before the competition moves into Day 2 tomorrow.
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE UPDATES: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar fifth after decathlon 100m
India’s Tejaswin Shankar began his decathlon campaign with a solid run in the 100m, clocking 10.98 seconds at the Asian Games 2026.
The timing gave him 865 points, nine more than Thowfeeq, who was 0.04 seconds slower. After the opening event, Tejaswin is placed fifth in the overall decathlon standings.
The Indian will look to make a stronger move later in the day, with two of his preferred events — long jump and high jump — still to come before the competition moves into Day 2 tomorrow.
6:21 AM
Loh took the first game 21-12 in 16 minutes, dominating the latter stages after Lakshya failed to sustain early pressure.
The Singaporean had the bigger lead of nine points and also won 11 consecutive points, while Lakshya’s best run was five points. Lakshya now needs to win the second game to keep the match alive.
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE UDPATES: Badminton - Lakshya Sen loses opening game to Loh Kean Yew
India’s Lakshya Sen has lost the opening game of his men’s singles match against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at the Asian Games 2026.
Loh took the first game 21-12 in 16 minutes, dominating the latter stages after Lakshya failed to sustain early pressure.
The Singaporean had the bigger lead of nine points and also won 11 consecutive points, while Lakshya’s best run was five points. Lakshya now needs to win the second game to keep the match alive.
6:17 AM
Barwal clocked 2:11:37, finishing 48 seconds behind Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita, who won gold with 2:10:49.
China’s Feng Peiyou took bronze with a timing of 2:12:13, while North Korea’s Han Il Ryong finished fourth in 2:12:21.
The silver gives India an early boost on Day 7, with several medal events still lined up across athletics, shooting, kabaddi, squash and canoe sprint.
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE UPDATES: Athletics - Sawan Barwal wins India’s first medal on Day 7
India opened their Day 7 medal account at the Asian Games 2026 with silver in the men’s marathon, as Sawan Barwal finished second in the final.
Barwal clocked 2:11:37, finishing 48 seconds behind Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita, who won gold with 2:10:49.
China’s Feng Peiyou took bronze with a timing of 2:12:13, while North Korea’s Han Il Ryong finished fourth in 2:12:21.
The silver gives India an early boost on Day 7, with several medal events still lined up across athletics, shooting, kabaddi, squash and canoe sprint.
6:13 AM
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 live results, upcoming schedule, India medal events on September 26
|India at Asian Games 2026: September 26 schedule and live results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event and Indian participant(s)
|Result
|Under way
|Athletics
|Men’s marathon final — Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera (medal event)
|—
|Under way
|Surfing
|Men’s and women’s shortboard heats — Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu
|—
|Under way
|Archery
|Recurve and compound individual and team qualification — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and others
|—
|Under way
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 100m heats — Thowfeeq Noushad, Tejaswin Shankar
|—
|Under way
|Badminton
|Men’s singles second round — Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew
|—
|Under way
|Equestrian
|Dressage second individual qualifier — Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud
|—
|Under way
|Fencing
|Women’s foil team round of 16 — India vs Indonesia
|—
|Under way
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon long jump — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|06:30:00
|Table tennis
|Women’s singles round 3 — Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto
|—
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle three positions qualification and team final — Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod (team medal event)
|—
|06:30:00
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak single 500m semifinal — Harshwardhan Shaktawat
|—
|06:45:00
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal — Paritosh vs Dongshin Kang
|—
|06:50:00
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed kayak double 500m semifinal — Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar
|—
|07:00:00
|Fencing
|Men’s sabre team round of 16 — India vs Philippines
|—
|07:55:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon shot put — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|08:15:00
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump qualification — Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan
|—
|08:20:00
|Canoe sprint
|Mixed canoe double 500m final — Raju Rawat, Neha Devi Leichonbam (medal event)
|—
|08:30:00
|Squash
|Mixed doubles semifinal — Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Tang Ming Hong/Lee Ka Yi
|—
|08:32:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m heats — Animesh Kujur
|—
|09:30:00
|Kabaddi
|Women’s final — India vs Iran (medal event)
|—
|09:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle three positions individual final — Indian qualifiers, if any (medal event)
|—
|10:15:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg round of 16 — Jadumani Singh vs Carlo Paalam
|—
|10:35:00
|Squash
|Women’s singles semifinal — Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe
|—
|10:45:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg round of 16 — Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki
|—
|10:45:00
|Esports
|Pokémon Unite group match — India vs Japan
|—
|11:15:00
|Squash
|Men’s singles semifinal — Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan
|—
|11:30:00
|Badminton
|Women’s singles second round — Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling Ching
|—
|12:30:00
|Badminton
|Men’s singles second round — Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev
|—
|13:30:00
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A — India vs Japan
|—
|13:30:00
|Badminton
|Women’s singles second round — PV Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian
|—
|14:15:00
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg round of 16 — Priya vs Oh Yeonji
|—
|14:30:00
|Kabaddi
|Men’s final — India vs Iran (medal event)
|—
|14:30:00
|Badminton
|Women’s doubles second round — Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto/Yuki Fukushima
|—
|14:35:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon high jump — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|16:04:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles heats — Jyothi Yarraji
|—
|16:12:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles heats — Nandhini Kongan
|—
|16:30:00
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put final — Tajinderpal Singh, Karanveer Singh (medal event)
|—
|16:33:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m heats — Harita Bhadra
|—
|16:41:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m heats — Unnathi Bolland
|—
|17:05:00
|Athletics
|Men’s triple jump final — Praveen Chitravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan (medal event)
|—
|17:21:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m heats — Yoonus Shah
|—
|17:31:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m heats — Gulveer Singh
|—
|17:50:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 400m heats — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|—
|18:15:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m final — Prachi, Kiran (medal event)
|—
|18:33:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m final — Vishal TK (medal event)
|—
|18:45:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 1500m final — Pooja, Parul Chaudhary (medal event)
|—
6:11 AM
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India action at Asian Games 2026 in Achi-Nagoya.
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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 6:08 AM IST