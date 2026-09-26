Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 7: Barwal wins Silver in Marathon; Kabaddi - IND vs IRN at 9:30 a,

India’s bid for a kabaddi gold double will headline its September 26 programme at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The women face Iran at 9:30 am IST, followed by the men’s final against the same opponents at 2:30 pm. Victories in both matches would add two gold medals to India’s tally and could improve its position in the standings. Iran, however, are capable of denying either defending champion; a defeat in either final would be a major disappointment for India.

Athletics offers several more medal opportunities. Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera are in the men’s marathon final, while the evening programme includes the men’s shot put and triple jump, the women’s and men’s 400m finals, and the women’s 1500m final. India will also compete for medals in shooting and canoe sprint.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will play Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles second round at 1:30 pm. Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda, Ayush Shetty and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are also scheduled to play.

Kabaddi: India chase two gold medals against Iran

The women’s final begins at 9:30 am, with the men’s final at 2:30 pm. Both Indian teams are defending the gold medals they won at the previous Asian Games. Iran stand between them and another double triumph.

Athletics: Marathon under way, five evening finals

Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera are competing in the men’s marathon final. Later, Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh will contest the men’s shot put final at 4:30 pm, followed by Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in the men’s triple jump at 5:05 pm.

Prachi and Kiran are scheduled for the women’s 400m final at 6:15 pm, Vishal TK for the men’s 400m final at 6:33 pm, and Pooja and Parul Chaudhary for the women’s 1500m final at 6:45 pm. Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad have five decathlon disciplines on today’s programme. Indian athletes will also compete in long jump qualification and the 100m hurdles, 200m and 1500m heats.

Badminton: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen among five Indian entries

Lakshya Sen faces Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at 6 am. Unnati Hooda plays Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching at 11:30 am, followed by Ayush Shetty against Kazakhstan’s Makhsut Tajibullayev at 12:30 pm. Sindhu’s match begins at 1:30 pm, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand face Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Yuki Fukushima at 2:30 pm.

Shooting: Team medal at stake in women’s 50m rifle three positions

Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod compete in qualification from 6:30 am, with the team medals decided through that round. Any Indian shooter who qualifies for the individual final will compete again at 9:30 am.

Canoe sprint: Mixed canoe pair in medal race

Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam race in the mixed canoe double 500m final at 8:20 am. Harshwardhan Shaktawat contests the men’s kayak single 500m semifinal, while Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar compete in the mixed kayak double 500m semifinal.

Squash: Three semifinals for India

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar face Hong Kong’s Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi in the mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30 am. Anahat Singh plays Japan’s Satomi Watanabe in the women’s singles semifinal at 10:35 am, before Abhay Singh meets Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in the men’s singles semifinal at 11:15 am.

Archery: Individual and team qualification under way

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and other Indian archers are competing in recurve and compound individual and team qualification events.

Surfing: Indian shortboard competitors in heats

Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu are in the men’s and women’s shortboard heats.

Fencing: Two Indian teams in round of 16

India face Indonesia in the women’s foil team event at 6 am and the Philippines in the men’s sabre team event at 7 am.

Table tennis: Ghorpade faces Harimoto

Yashaswini Ghorpade meets Japan’s Miwa Harimoto in the women’s singles third round at 6:30 am.

Equestrian: Four Indians in dressage qualifier

Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud are scheduled for the second individual dressage qualifier at 6 am.

Boxing: Three round-of-16 bouts

Jadumani Singh faces the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in the men’s 55kg division at 10:15 am. Kapil Pokhariya meets Iran’s Sam Estaki in the men’s 90kg division at 10:45 am, while Priya takes on South Korea’s Oh Yeonji in the women’s 60kg division at 2:15 pm.

Esports: Puyo Puyo quarterfinal and Pokémon Unite group match

Paritosh faces Dongshin Kang in a Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal at 6:45 am. India then play Japan in a Pokémon Unite group match at 10:45 am.

Hockey: India face Japan

India’s men play hosts Japan in a Pool A match at 1:30 pm.

India at Asian Games 2026: September 26 schedule and live results Time (IST) Sport Event and Indian participant(s) Result Under way Athletics Men’s marathon final — Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera (medal event) — Under way Surfing Men’s and women’s shortboard heats — Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu — Under way Archery Recurve and compound individual and team qualification — Dhiraj Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and others — Under way Athletics Men’s decathlon 100m heats — Thowfeeq Noushad, Tejaswin Shankar — 06:00:00 Badminton Men’s singles second round — Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew — 06:00:00 Equestrian Dressage second individual qualifier — Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud — 06:00:00 Fencing Women’s foil team round of 16 — India vs Indonesia — 06:15:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon long jump — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad — 06:30:00 Table tennis Women’s singles round 3 — Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto — 06:30:00 Shooting Women’s 50m rifle three positions qualification and team final — Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod (team medal event) — 06:30:00 Canoe sprint Men’s kayak single 500m semifinal — Harshwardhan Shaktawat — 06:45:00 Esports Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal — Paritosh vs Dongshin Kang — 06:50:00 Canoe sprint Mixed kayak double 500m semifinal — Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar — 07:00:00 Fencing Men’s sabre team round of 16 — India vs Philippines — 07:55:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon shot put — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad — 08:15:00 Athletics Women’s long jump qualification — Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan — 08:20:00 Canoe sprint Mixed canoe double 500m final — Raju Rawat, Neha Devi Leichonbam (medal event) — 08:30:00 Squash Mixed doubles semifinal — Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Tang Ming Hong/Lee Ka Yi — 08:32:00 Athletics Men’s 200m heats — Animesh Kujur — 09:30:00 Kabaddi Women’s final — India vs Iran (medal event) — 09:30:00 Shooting Women’s 50m rifle three positions individual final — Indian qualifiers, if any (medal event) — 10:15:00 Boxing Men’s 55kg round of 16 — Jadumani Singh vs Carlo Paalam — 10:35:00 Squash Women’s singles semifinal — Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe — 10:45:00 Boxing Men’s 90kg round of 16 — Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki — 10:45:00 Esports Pokémon Unite group match — India vs Japan — 11:15:00 Squash Men’s singles semifinal — Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan — 11:30:00 Badminton Women’s singles second round — Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling Ching — 12:30:00 Badminton Men’s singles second round — Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev — 13:30:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A — India vs Japan — 13:30:00 Badminton Women’s singles second round — PV Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian — 14:15:00 Boxing Women’s 60kg round of 16 — Priya vs Oh Yeonji — 14:30:00 Kabaddi Men’s final — India vs Iran (medal event) — 14:30:00 Badminton Women’s doubles second round — Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto/Yuki Fukushima — 14:35:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon high jump — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad — 16:04:00 Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles heats — Jyothi Yarraji — 16:12:00 Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles heats — Nandhini Kongan — 16:30:00 Athletics Men’s shot put final — Tajinderpal Singh, Karanveer Singh (medal event) — 16:33:00 Athletics Women’s 200m heats — Harita Bhadra — 16:41:00 Athletics Women’s 200m heats — Unnathi Bolland — 17:05:00 Athletics Men’s triple jump final — Praveen Chitravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan (medal event) — 17:21:00 Athletics Men’s 1500m heats — Yoonus Shah — 17:31:00 Athletics Men’s 1500m heats — Gulveer Singh — 17:50:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon 400m heats — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad — 18:15:00 Athletics Women’s 400m final — Prachi, Kiran (medal event) — 18:33:00 Athletics Men’s 400m final — Vishal TK (medal event) — 18:45:00 Athletics Women’s 1500m final — Pooja, Parul Chaudhary (medal event) —

Where to watch Asian Games 2026 live in India Live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast is available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 5 in HD and SD.

Follow LIVE coverage of India events at Asian Games 2026 Day 6 action here....