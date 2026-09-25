Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 6: Kabaddi -India women's SF at 9:30 am; India 2-0 Japan (3rd QTR)

After mixed Day 5, India will look to add to their medal haul and climb the Asian Games 2026 medal tally when the contingent returns to action in Aichi-Nagoya on September 25. slipped stood 15th on Asiad medal tally with 17 medals — one gold, seven silver and nine bronze — at the end of September 24. More gold medals will be crucial to improving their position, especially after shooting contingent has failed to win a single Gold Medal yet in the competition.

The day began with surfing shortly after 4 a.m. IST and stretches into the evening’s athletics programme. India have medal opportunities in equestrian dressage, shooting, canoe sprint, weightlifting and track and field. Several more finals, including those in swimming and fencing, depend on qualification earlier in the day. The men’s 100m final could also feature Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh if they advance from their semifinals.

India’s kabaddi teams face a decisive day: the women meet Nepal at 9:30 a.m. and the men play Thailand at 10:45 a.m. A victory in either semifinal will send that team into its respective gold medal match on September 26.

Shooting: Rifle team and mixed pistol pair seek medals

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh begin the 10m air pistol mixed-team qualification at 6:15 a.m.; the medal final is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. if they qualify. At 7:15 a.m., Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar contest the men’s 50m rifle three positions qualification, which also determines the team medals. The individual final is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. for those who advance.

Canoe sprint: Women’s kayak four in medal final

Prasanna Kumar CS and Prohit Baroi compete in the men’s kayak double 500m semifinal at 6:30 a.m., with a possible final at 8 a.m. Megha Pradeep and Neha Leichonbam race in the women’s canoe double 500m semifinal at 6:50 a.m. and could reach the 8:30 a.m. final. Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam, Pooja, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha race for a medal in the women’s kayak four 500m Final A at 8:10 a.m.

Equestrian: Dressage team in medal contention

Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud are listed for the dressage individual qualifier and team final from 6 a.m. The team competition offers India an early medal opportunity.

Kabaddi: Both Indian teams one win from finals

India’s women take on Nepal in their semifinal at 9:30 a.m. The men’s team face Thailand at 10:45 a.m. The winners progress to Saturday’s gold medal matches; both Indian teams are defending champions.

Athletics: Gulveer, throwers and pole vaulters headline evening

Anamika Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja continue the women’s heptathlon with the long jump at 6:30 a.m., javelin throw at 7:55 a.m. and 800m at 4:41 p.m. Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon compete in the women’s shot put final at 3:35 p.m.; Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan contest the women’s pole vault final at 4:33 p.m.

Gulveer Singh races in the men’s 10,000m final at 5:02 p.m., while Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar compete in the hammer throw final at 5:10 p.m. Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur run their 100m semifinals at 4:11 p.m. and 4:19 p.m., respectively; the final is at 6:50 p.m. if they qualify. Kiran and Prachi enter the women’s 400m heats, with Vishal Kaylvizhi Thennarasu in the men’s 400m heats.

Weightlifting: Nirupama Devi in 61kg final

Seram Nirupama Devi will compete in the women’s 61kg Group A final at 1:30 p.m., another chance to add to India’s medal count.

Squash: All-Indian women’s quarterfinal

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar meet the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in mixed doubles at 7 a.m. Abhay Singh plays Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue at 9:15 a.m., while Anahat Singh faces fellow Indian Tanvi Khanna at 10 a.m., ensuring one Indian reaches the women’s singles semifinals. Veer Chotrani plays Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan at 10:45 a.m.

Table tennis: Two mixed pairs in quarterfinals

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale face Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem at 6:30 a.m. Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade meet China’s Lin Shidong and Kuai Man at the same time. Singles and doubles matches featuring Yashaswini, Sreeja Akula, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, Harmeet and Diya continue throughout the day. The mixed pairs could play semifinals later if they win their quarterfinals.

Swimming: Six Indians in morning heats

Danush Suresh contests the men’s 50m breaststroke heats; Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil are in the 200m backstroke; Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda swim the 400m freestyle; and Sajan Prakash takes on the 200m butterfly. Medal finals in all four events are scheduled for the afternoon for those who qualify.

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag among Indian pairs in action

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto open their mixed doubles campaign against a pair from the Maldives at 6:10 a.m. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun at 12:30 p.m. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam, and Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun also begin doubles campaigns. Unnati Hooda’s singles match against North Korea’s Yu Mi Song has yet to be assigned a time.

Fencing: Indian foil and épée teams enter knockouts

India’s men’s foil team begin against Hong Kong, China, at 6 a.m., and the women’s épée team face Uzbekistan at 7 a.m. Later quarterfinals, semifinals and medal matches are subject to their progress.

Hockey, surfing, esports and boxing

The Indian women’s hockey team play Japan in Pool B at 7:30 a.m. Sugar Shanti Gayen, Kamali Prakash, Kishore Kumar Anbarashu and Sivaraj Babu compete in shortboard surfing heats. India face South Korea in Pokémon Unite at 7:55 a.m. In boxing, Sachin meets Jordan’s Abu Jajeh Mohammad in the men’s 60kg round of 16 at 10:15 a.m.; Preeti faces North Korea’s Pang Choi Mi in the women’s 54kg round of 16 at 2:15 p.m.

India at Asian Games 2026 on September 25: Full schedule and results Time (IST) Sport Event and Indian participation Result 4:16 a.m. Surfing Women’s shortboard Round 1: Sugar Shanti Gayen Awaited 5:02 a.m. Surfing Women’s shortboard Round 1: Kamali Prakash Awaited 6:00 a.m. Equestrian Dressage individual qualifier and team final (medal event): Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud Awaited 6:00 a.m. Fencing Men’s foil team round of 16: India vs Hong Kong, China Awaited 6:10 a.m. Badminton Mixed doubles first round: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto vs Abdul Razzaq/Aminath Nabeeha Ahmed Nibal (Maldives) Awaited 6:15 a.m. Shooting 10m air pistol mixed-team qualification: Kamaljeet/Suruchi Inder Singh Awaited 6:30 a.m. Athletics Women’s heptathlon long jump: Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Awaited 6:30 a.m. Canoe sprint Men’s kayak double 500m semifinal: Prasanna Kumar CS/Prohit Baroi Awaited 6:30 a.m. Table tennis Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong) Awaited 6:30 a.m. Table tennis Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Lin Shidong/Kuai Man (China) Awaited 6:40 a.m. Swimming Men’s 50m breaststroke heat: Danush Suresh Awaited 6:50 a.m. Canoe sprint Women’s canoe double 500m semifinal: Megha Pradeep/Neha Leichonbam Awaited 6:58 a.m. Swimming Men’s 200m backstroke heat: Rishabh Das Awaited 7:00 a.m. Fencing Women’s épée team round of 16: India vs Uzbekistan Awaited 7:00 a.m. Squash Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs David Pelino/Jemyca Aribado (Philippines) Awaited 7:06 a.m. Swimming Men’s 200m backstroke heat: Utkarsh Patil Awaited 7:10 a.m. Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle heat: Dhakshan Shashikumar Awaited 7:15 a.m. Shooting Men’s 50m rifle three positions qualification and team final (medal event): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar Awaited 7:20 a.m. Surfing Men’s shortboard Round 1: Kishore Kumar Anbarashu Awaited 7:22 a.m. Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle heat: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda Awaited 7:30 a.m. Hockey Women’s Pool B: India vs Japan Awaited 7:30 a.m. Table tennis Men’s doubles: G Sathiyan/Harmeet Desai vs Affan Pratama/Muhammad Negara (Indonesia) Awaited 7:36 a.m. Swimming Men’s 200m butterfly heat: Sajan Prakash Awaited 7:55 a.m. Athletics Women’s heptathlon javelin throw: Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Awaited 7:55 a.m. Esports Pokémon Unite Group C: India vs South Korea Awaited 8:00 a.m. Canoe sprint Men’s kayak double 500m final (medal event, if qualified): Prasanna Kumar CS/Prohit Baroi Awaited 8:10 a.m. Canoe sprint Women’s kayak four 500m Final A (medal event): Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam/Pooja/Soniya Devi Phairembam/Parvathy Geetha Awaited 8:15 a.m. Table tennis Men’s doubles: Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Tomokazu Harimoto/Hiroto Shinozuka (Japan) Awaited 8:20 a.m. Fencing Men’s foil and women’s épée team quarterfinals (if qualified) Awaited 8:30 a.m. Canoe sprint Women’s canoe double 500m final (medal event, if qualified): Megha Pradeep/Neha Leichonbam Awaited 8:30 a.m. Shooting 10m air pistol mixed-team final (medal event, if qualified): Kamaljeet/Suruchi Inder Singh Awaited 9:00 a.m. Table tennis Women’s singles: Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Hend Zaza (Syria) Awaited 9:15 a.m. Surfing Men’s shortboard Round 1: Sivaraj Babu Awaited 9:15 a.m. Squash Men’s singles quarterfinal: Abhay Singh vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (Japan) Awaited 9:30 a.m. Kabaddi Women’s semifinal: India vs Nepal Awaited 9:38 a.m. onwards Surfing Women’s shortboard Round 2: Sugar Shanti Gayen/Kamali Prakash (if qualified) Awaited 9:45 a.m. Table tennis Women’s singles: Sreeja Akula vs Pyon Song Gyong (North Korea) Awaited 10:00 a.m. Squash Women’s singles quarterfinal: Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Awaited 10:15 a.m. Boxing Men’s 60kg round of 16: Sachin vs Abu Jajeh Mohammad (Jordan) Awaited 10:30 a.m. Shooting Men’s 50m rifle three positions individual final (medal event, if qualified): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Rudrankksh Patil/Niraj Kumar Awaited 10:30 a.m. Table tennis Men’s singles: Manav Thakkar vs U Tae Ryong (North Korea) Awaited 10:45 a.m. Kabaddi Men’s semifinal: India vs Thailand Awaited 10:45 a.m. Squash Men’s singles quarterfinal: Veer Chotrani vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan) Awaited 10:50 a.m. onwards Fencing Men’s foil team semifinal (if qualified) Awaited 11:15 a.m. Table tennis Men’s singles: Manush Shah vs Benyamin Faraji (Iran) Awaited 12:00 p.m. Table tennis Women’s doubles: Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Kuai Man/Wang Manyu (China) Awaited 12:30 p.m. Badminton Men’s doubles first round: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Peeratchai Sukphun (Thailand) Awaited 12:30 p.m. onwards Badminton Mixed doubles second round: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (if qualified) Awaited 12:45 p.m. Table tennis Women’s doubles: Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Fan Shuhan/Chen Yi (China) Awaited 12:50 p.m. onwards Fencing Women’s épée team semifinal (if qualified) Awaited 1:30 p.m. Badminton Women’s doubles first round: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Tsang Hiu Yan/Lui Lok Lok (Hong Kong) Awaited 1:30 p.m. Weightlifting Women’s 61kg Group A final (medal event): Seram Nirupama Devi Awaited 1:35 p.m. Swimming Men’s 50m breaststroke final (medal event, if qualified): Danush Suresh Awaited 1:50 p.m. Badminton Women’s doubles first round: Simran Singhi/Kavipriya Selvam vs Febriana Kusuma/Meilysa Puspitasari (Indonesia) Awaited 1:55 p.m. Swimming Men’s 200m backstroke final (medal event, if qualified): Rishabh Das/Utkarsh Patil Awaited 2:15 p.m. Boxing Women’s 54kg round of 16: Preeti vs Pang Choi Mi (North Korea) Awaited 2:22 p.m. Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle final (medal event, if qualified): Dhakshan Shashikumar/Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda Awaited 2:50 p.m. Fencing Men’s foil team final (medal event, if qualified) Awaited 2:51 p.m. Swimming Men’s 200m butterfly final (medal event, if qualified): Sajan Prakash Awaited 3:00 p.m. Table tennis Mixed doubles semifinal: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade (if qualified) Awaited 3:35 p.m. Athletics Women’s shot put final (medal event): Manpreet Kaur, Krishna Jayasankar Menon Awaited 3:45 p.m. Table tennis Mixed doubles semifinal: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale (if qualified) Awaited 3:50 p.m. Fencing Women’s épée team final (medal event, if qualified) Awaited 4:11 p.m. Athletics Men’s 100m semifinal: Gurindervir Singh Awaited 4:19 p.m. Athletics Men’s 100m semifinal: Animesh Kujur Awaited 4:33 p.m. Athletics Women’s pole vault final (medal event): Sindhushree Ganesha, Baranica Elangovan Awaited 4:41 p.m. Athletics Women’s heptathlon 800m: Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja Awaited 5:02 p.m. Athletics Men’s 10,000m final (medal event): Gulveer Singh Awaited 5:10 p.m. Athletics Men’s hammer throw final (medal event): Damneet Singh, Praveen Kumar Awaited 5:10 p.m. Badminton Men’s doubles first round: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs Fajar Alfian/Shohibul Fikri (Indonesia) Awaited 5:53 p.m. Athletics Women’s 400m heat: Kiran Awaited 6:01 p.m. Athletics Women’s 400m heat: Prachi Awaited 6:21 p.m. Athletics Men’s 400m heat: Vishal Kaylvizhi Thennarasu Awaited 6:50 p.m. Athletics Men’s 100m final (medal event, if qualified): Animesh Kujur/Gurindervir Singh Awaited Time to be confirmed Badminton Women’s singles first round: Unnati Hooda vs Yu Mi Song (North Korea) Awaited

Asian Games 2026: Where to watch India’s September 25 events

Live streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Live telecast: Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony TEN 4 HD/SD and Sony TEN 5 HD/SD

Check Asiad 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES below....