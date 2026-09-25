Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 6: Kabaddi -India women's SF at 9:30 am; India 2-0 Japan (3rd QTR)
India at Asian Games 2026 live on September 25: Follow kabaddi semifinals, medal events in shooting and athletics, full schedule, results and streaming details
Anish Kumar New Delhi
After mixed Day 5, India will look to add to their medal haul and climb the Asian Games 2026 medal tally when the contingent returns to action in Aichi-Nagoya on September 25. slipped stood 15th on Asiad medal tally with 17 medals — one gold, seven silver and nine bronze — at the end of September 24. More gold medals will be crucial to improving their position, especially after shooting contingent has failed to win a single Gold Medal yet in the competition.
The day began with surfing shortly after 4 a.m. IST and stretches into the evening’s athletics programme. India have medal opportunities in equestrian dressage, shooting, canoe sprint, weightlifting and track and field. Several more finals, including those in swimming and fencing, depend on qualification earlier in the day. The men’s 100m final could also feature Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh if they advance from their semifinals.
India’s kabaddi teams face a decisive day: the women meet Nepal at 9:30 a.m. and the men play Thailand at 10:45 a.m. A victory in either semifinal will send that team into its respective gold medal match on September 26.
Shooting: Rifle team and mixed pistol pair seek medals
Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh begin the 10m air pistol mixed-team qualification at 6:15 a.m.; the medal final is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. if they qualify. At 7:15 a.m., Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar contest the men’s 50m rifle three positions qualification, which also determines the team medals. The individual final is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. for those who advance.
Canoe sprint: Women’s kayak four in medal final
Prasanna Kumar CS and Prohit Baroi compete in the men’s kayak double 500m semifinal at 6:30 a.m., with a possible final at 8 a.m. Megha Pradeep and Neha Leichonbam race in the women’s canoe double 500m semifinal at 6:50 a.m. and could reach the 8:30 a.m. final. Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam, Pooja, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha race for a medal in the women’s kayak four 500m Final A at 8:10 a.m.
Equestrian: Dressage team in medal contention
Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud are listed for the dressage individual qualifier and team final from 6 a.m. The team competition offers India an early medal opportunity.
Kabaddi: Both Indian teams one win from finals
India’s women take on Nepal in their semifinal at 9:30 a.m. The men’s team face Thailand at 10:45 a.m. The winners progress to Saturday’s gold medal matches; both Indian teams are defending champions.
Athletics: Gulveer, throwers and pole vaulters headline evening
Anamika Kozhinjaparambil and Pooja continue the women’s heptathlon with the long jump at 6:30 a.m., javelin throw at 7:55 a.m. and 800m at 4:41 p.m. Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon compete in the women’s shot put final at 3:35 p.m.; Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan contest the women’s pole vault final at 4:33 p.m.
Gulveer Singh races in the men’s 10,000m final at 5:02 p.m., while Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar compete in the hammer throw final at 5:10 p.m. Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur run their 100m semifinals at 4:11 p.m. and 4:19 p.m., respectively; the final is at 6:50 p.m. if they qualify. Kiran and Prachi enter the women’s 400m heats, with Vishal Kaylvizhi Thennarasu in the men’s 400m heats.
Weightlifting: Nirupama Devi in 61kg final
Seram Nirupama Devi will compete in the women’s 61kg Group A final at 1:30 p.m., another chance to add to India’s medal count.
Squash: All-Indian women’s quarterfinal
Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar meet the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in mixed doubles at 7 a.m. Abhay Singh plays Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue at 9:15 a.m., while Anahat Singh faces fellow Indian Tanvi Khanna at 10 a.m., ensuring one Indian reaches the women’s singles semifinals. Veer Chotrani plays Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan at 10:45 a.m.
Table tennis: Two mixed pairs in quarterfinals
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale face Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem at 6:30 a.m. Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade meet China’s Lin Shidong and Kuai Man at the same time. Singles and doubles matches featuring Yashaswini, Sreeja Akula, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, Harmeet and Diya continue throughout the day. The mixed pairs could play semifinals later if they win their quarterfinals.
Swimming: Six Indians in morning heats
Danush Suresh contests the men’s 50m breaststroke heats; Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil are in the 200m backstroke; Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda swim the 400m freestyle; and Sajan Prakash takes on the 200m butterfly. Medal finals in all four events are scheduled for the afternoon for those who qualify.
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag among Indian pairs in action
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto open their mixed doubles campaign against a pair from the Maldives at 6:10 a.m. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun at 12:30 p.m. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam, and Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun also begin doubles campaigns. Unnati Hooda’s singles match against North Korea’s Yu Mi Song has yet to be assigned a time.
Fencing: Indian foil and épée teams enter knockouts
India’s men’s foil team begin against Hong Kong, China, at 6 a.m., and the women’s épée team face Uzbekistan at 7 a.m. Later quarterfinals, semifinals and medal matches are subject to their progress.
Hockey, surfing, esports and boxing
The Indian women’s hockey team play Japan in Pool B at 7:30 a.m. Sugar Shanti Gayen, Kamali Prakash, Kishore Kumar Anbarashu and Sivaraj Babu compete in shortboard surfing heats. India face South Korea in Pokémon Unite at 7:55 a.m. In boxing, Sachin meets Jordan’s Abu Jajeh Mohammad in the men’s 60kg round of 16 at 10:15 a.m.; Preeti faces North Korea’s Pang Choi Mi in the women’s 54kg round of 16 at 2:15 p.m.
|India at Asian Games 2026 on September 25: Full schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event and Indian participation
|Result
|4:16 a.m.
|Surfing
|Women’s shortboard Round 1: Sugar Shanti Gayen
|Awaited
|5:02 a.m.
|Surfing
|Women’s shortboard Round 1: Kamali Prakash
|Awaited
|6:00 a.m.
|Equestrian
|Dressage individual qualifier and team final (medal event): Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud
|Awaited
|6:00 a.m.
|Fencing
|Men’s foil team round of 16: India vs Hong Kong, China
|Awaited
|6:10 a.m.
|Badminton
|Mixed doubles first round: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto vs Abdul Razzaq/Aminath Nabeeha Ahmed Nibal (Maldives)
|Awaited
|6:15 a.m.
|Shooting
|10m air pistol mixed-team qualification: Kamaljeet/Suruchi Inder Singh
|Awaited
|6:30 a.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon long jump: Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Awaited
|6:30 a.m.
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak double 500m semifinal: Prasanna Kumar CS/Prohit Baroi
|Awaited
|6:30 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong)
|Awaited
|6:30 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Lin Shidong/Kuai Man (China)
|Awaited
|6:40 a.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m breaststroke heat: Danush Suresh
|Awaited
|6:50 a.m.
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe double 500m semifinal: Megha Pradeep/Neha Leichonbam
|Awaited
|6:58 a.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m backstroke heat: Rishabh Das
|Awaited
|7:00 a.m.
|Fencing
|Women’s épée team round of 16: India vs Uzbekistan
|Awaited
|7:00 a.m.
|Squash
|Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs David Pelino/Jemyca Aribado (Philippines)
|Awaited
|7:06 a.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m backstroke heat: Utkarsh Patil
|Awaited
|7:10 a.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 400m freestyle heat: Dhakshan Shashikumar
|Awaited
|7:15 a.m.
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle three positions qualification and team final (medal event): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
|Awaited
|7:20 a.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard Round 1: Kishore Kumar Anbarashu
|Awaited
|7:22 a.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 400m freestyle heat: Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda
|Awaited
|7:30 a.m.
|Hockey
|Women’s Pool B: India vs Japan
|Awaited
|7:30 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Men’s doubles: G Sathiyan/Harmeet Desai vs Affan Pratama/Muhammad Negara (Indonesia)
|Awaited
|7:36 a.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m butterfly heat: Sajan Prakash
|Awaited
|7:55 a.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon javelin throw: Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Awaited
|7:55 a.m.
|Esports
|Pokémon Unite Group C: India vs South Korea
|Awaited
|8:00 a.m.
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak double 500m final (medal event, if qualified): Prasanna Kumar CS/Prohit Baroi
|Awaited
|8:10 a.m.
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s kayak four 500m Final A (medal event): Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam/Pooja/Soniya Devi Phairembam/Parvathy Geetha
|Awaited
|8:15 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Men’s doubles: Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Tomokazu Harimoto/Hiroto Shinozuka (Japan)
|Awaited
|8:20 a.m.
|Fencing
|Men’s foil and women’s épée team quarterfinals (if qualified)
|Awaited
|8:30 a.m.
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe double 500m final (medal event, if qualified): Megha Pradeep/Neha Leichonbam
|Awaited
|8:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|10m air pistol mixed-team final (medal event, if qualified): Kamaljeet/Suruchi Inder Singh
|Awaited
|9:00 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Women’s singles: Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Hend Zaza (Syria)
|Awaited
|9:15 a.m.
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard Round 1: Sivaraj Babu
|Awaited
|9:15 a.m.
|Squash
|Men’s singles quarterfinal: Abhay Singh vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (Japan)
|Awaited
|9:30 a.m.
|Kabaddi
|Women’s semifinal: India vs Nepal
|Awaited
|9:38 a.m. onwards
|Surfing
|Women’s shortboard Round 2: Sugar Shanti Gayen/Kamali Prakash (if qualified)
|Awaited
|9:45 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Women’s singles: Sreeja Akula vs Pyon Song Gyong (North Korea)
|Awaited
|10:00 a.m.
|Squash
|Women’s singles quarterfinal: Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna
|Awaited
|10:15 a.m.
|Boxing
|Men’s 60kg round of 16: Sachin vs Abu Jajeh Mohammad (Jordan)
|Awaited
|10:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle three positions individual final (medal event, if qualified): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Rudrankksh Patil/Niraj Kumar
|Awaited
|10:30 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Men’s singles: Manav Thakkar vs U Tae Ryong (North Korea)
|Awaited
|10:45 a.m.
|Kabaddi
|Men’s semifinal: India vs Thailand
|Awaited
|10:45 a.m.
|Squash
|Men’s singles quarterfinal: Veer Chotrani vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan)
|Awaited
|10:50 a.m. onwards
|Fencing
|Men’s foil team semifinal (if qualified)
|Awaited
|11:15 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Men’s singles: Manush Shah vs Benyamin Faraji (Iran)
|Awaited
|12:00 p.m.
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles: Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Kuai Man/Wang Manyu (China)
|Awaited
|12:30 p.m.
|Badminton
|Men’s doubles first round: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Peeratchai Sukphun (Thailand)
|Awaited
|12:30 p.m. onwards
|Badminton
|Mixed doubles second round: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (if qualified)
|Awaited
|12:45 p.m.
|Table tennis
|Women’s doubles: Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Fan Shuhan/Chen Yi (China)
|Awaited
|12:50 p.m. onwards
|Fencing
|Women’s épée team semifinal (if qualified)
|Awaited
|1:30 p.m.
|Badminton
|Women’s doubles first round: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Tsang Hiu Yan/Lui Lok Lok (Hong Kong)
|Awaited
|1:30 p.m.
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 61kg Group A final (medal event): Seram Nirupama Devi
|Awaited
|1:35 p.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m breaststroke final (medal event, if qualified): Danush Suresh
|Awaited
|1:50 p.m.
|Badminton
|Women’s doubles first round: Simran Singhi/Kavipriya Selvam vs Febriana Kusuma/Meilysa Puspitasari (Indonesia)
|Awaited
|1:55 p.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m backstroke final (medal event, if qualified): Rishabh Das/Utkarsh Patil
|Awaited
|2:15 p.m.
|Boxing
|Women’s 54kg round of 16: Preeti vs Pang Choi Mi (North Korea)
|Awaited
|2:22 p.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 400m freestyle final (medal event, if qualified): Dhakshan Shashikumar/Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda
|Awaited
|2:50 p.m.
|Fencing
|Men’s foil team final (medal event, if qualified)
|Awaited
|2:51 p.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m butterfly final (medal event, if qualified): Sajan Prakash
|Awaited
|3:00 p.m.
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles semifinal: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade (if qualified)
|Awaited
|3:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s shot put final (medal event): Manpreet Kaur, Krishna Jayasankar Menon
|Awaited
|3:45 p.m.
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles semifinal: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale (if qualified)
|Awaited
|3:50 p.m.
|Fencing
|Women’s épée team final (medal event, if qualified)
|Awaited
|4:11 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m semifinal: Gurindervir Singh
|Awaited
|4:19 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m semifinal: Animesh Kujur
|Awaited
|4:33 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s pole vault final (medal event): Sindhushree Ganesha, Baranica Elangovan
|Awaited
|4:41 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s heptathlon 800m: Anamika Kozhinjaparambil, Pooja
|Awaited
|5:02 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 10,000m final (medal event): Gulveer Singh
|Awaited
|5:10 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s hammer throw final (medal event): Damneet Singh, Praveen Kumar
|Awaited
|5:10 p.m.
|Badminton
|Men’s doubles first round: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs Fajar Alfian/Shohibul Fikri (Indonesia)
|Awaited
|5:53 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m heat: Kiran
|Awaited
|6:01 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m heat: Prachi
|Awaited
|6:21 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m heat: Vishal Kaylvizhi Thennarasu
|Awaited
|6:50 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m final (medal event, if qualified): Animesh Kujur/Gurindervir Singh
|Awaited
|Time to be confirmed
|Badminton
|Women’s singles first round: Unnati Hooda vs Yu Mi Song (North Korea)
|Awaited
Asian Games 2026: Where to watch India’s September 25 events
Live streaming: Sony LIV app and website
Live telecast: Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony TEN 4 HD/SD and Sony TEN 5 HD/SD
Check Asiad 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES below....
9:04 AM
The Indian pair finished on top with 484.6, setting an Asian record and beating South Korea, who took silver with 478.0.
Iran, who had been eliminated earlier in third place, settled for bronze with 415.8, while Indonesia finished fourth with 349.4.
It is a huge turnaround for India’s pistol campaign after a difficult run over the past two days, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi converting their top qualification finish into gold.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team final
India have won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh producing a superb performance at the range.
The Indian pair finished on top with 484.6, setting an Asian record and beating South Korea, who took silver with 478.0.
Iran, who had been eliminated earlier in third place, settled for bronze with 415.8, while Indonesia finished fourth with 349.4.
It is a huge turnaround for India’s pistol campaign after a difficult run over the past two days, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi converting their top qualification finish into gold.
|Rank
|Team
|Result
|Medal/status
|1
|India
|484.6
|Gold, Asian record
|2
|South Korea
|478
|Silver
|3
|Iran
|415.8
|Bronze
|4
|Indonesia
|349.4
|Fourth
9:02 AM
The Indian team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar finished second with a total of 1762-94x, just four points behind China, who took gold with 1766-95x.
South Korea claimed bronze with 1751-87x, narrowly ahead of Japan, who finished fourth with 1750-81x.
India stayed close to China through the kneeling and prone stages and remained in the medal hunt till the end, eventually finishing with a strong silver.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India win silver in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event
India have added another shooting medal at the Asian Games 2026, winning silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.
The Indian team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar finished second with a total of 1762-94x, just four points behind China, who took gold with 1766-95x.
South Korea claimed bronze with 1751-87x, narrowly ahead of Japan, who finished fourth with 1750-81x.
India stayed close to China through the kneeling and prone stages and remained in the medal hunt till the end, eventually finishing with a strong silver.
|Rank
|Team
|Result
|Medal/status
|1
|China
|1766-95x
|Gold
|2
|India
|1762-94x
|Silver
|3
|South Korea
|1751-87x
|Bronze
|4
|Japan
|1750-81x
|Fourth
8:57 AM
Iran have settled for bronze after finishing third with 415.8, while Indonesia had earlier been eliminated in fourth with 349.4.
That leaves India and South Korea in the gold-medal fight. India are on 424.9, holding a strong lead over South Korea, who are second with 416.5.
Kamaljeet and Suruchi are now only a few shots away from what could be India’s first pistol gold of these Games.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India assured silver, chase gold in 10m air pistol mixed final
India are now assured of at least silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh still leading the field.
Iran have settled for bronze after finishing third with 415.8, while Indonesia had earlier been eliminated in fourth with 349.4.
That leaves India and South Korea in the gold-medal fight. India are on 424.9, holding a strong lead over South Korea, who are second with 416.5.
Kamaljeet and Suruchi are now only a few shots away from what could be India’s first pistol gold of these Games.
8:56 AM
The Indian pair are on 404.6, holding a strong lead over South Korea, who are second with 396.7. Iran are close behind in third with 395.4, while Indonesia have been eliminated in fourth place with 349.4.
India have already assured themselves a medal, but the colour is still to be decided. Kamaljeet and Suruchi are now in a strong position to push for gold after topping qualification earlier in the morning.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India in gold-medal position in 10m air pistol mixed final
India are in gold-medal position in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh leading the field after Stage 2 Series 2.
The Indian pair are on 404.6, holding a strong lead over South Korea, who are second with 396.7. Iran are close behind in third with 395.4, while Indonesia have been eliminated in fourth place with 349.4.
India have already assured themselves a medal, but the colour is still to be decided. Kamaljeet and Suruchi are now in a strong position to push for gold after topping qualification earlier in the morning.
8:52 AM
The Indonesian pair have been eliminated in fourth place with 349.4, leaving only India, South Korea and Iran in the medal race.
India continue to lead with 364.7, ahead of South Korea on 358.9 and Iran on 355.8. The medal colour will now be decided in the next few shots, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi in a strong position to push for gold.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India assured medal in 10m air pistol mixed team final
India are assured of a medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh staying on top as the first elimination takes place.
The Indonesian pair have been eliminated in fourth place with 349.4, leaving only India, South Korea and Iran in the medal race.
India continue to lead with 364.7, ahead of South Korea on 358.9 and Iran on 355.8. The medal colour will now be decided in the next few shots, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi in a strong position to push for gold.
8:49 AM
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India hold lead as elimination phase begins
India continue to lead the 10m air pistol mixed team final, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh moving to 323.8 after Stage 2 Series 1.
South Korea are second with 319.8, four points behind India, while Iran are third on 315.2. Indonesia are fourth with 309.3.
India had topped qualification earlier and have carried that form into the final. With the elimination phase now underway, Kamaljeet and Suruchi remain in a strong position, but the margins can still shift quickly from here.
8:46 AM
India had earlier topped qualification and have carried that rhythm into the final. The elimination phase now becomes crucial, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi in a strong position to stay in the medal hunt.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting -India take big lead after Stage 1 in 10m air pistol mixed final
India’s Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh continue to lead the 10m air pistol mixed team final, moving to 303.5 after Stage 1 Series 3.
The Indian pair are 3.3 points ahead of South Korea, who are second with 300.2. Iran are third on 295.0, while Indonesia are fourth with 291.0.
India had earlier topped qualification and have carried that rhythm into the final. The elimination phase now becomes crucial, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi in a strong position to stay in the medal hunt.
|Rank
|Team
|Result
|Status
|1
|India
|293.4
|Leading
|2
|South Korea
|279.7
|In contention
|3
|Iran
|274.9
|In contention
|4
|Indonesia
|261.9
|In contention
8:43 AM
The Indian pair are on 202.4, ahead of South Korea, who are second with 201.2. Iran are third on 196.9, while Indonesia are fourth with 196.0.
India had opened with 103.0 in the first series and have held on to top spot after the second. With the final now underway and medals on the line, Kamaljeet and Suruchi will need to keep this rhythm going as the elimination phase approaches.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India lead 10m air pistol mixed team final after two series
India have made a strong start in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh leading after Stage 1 Series 2.
The Indian pair are on 202.4, ahead of South Korea, who are second with 201.2. Iran are third on 196.9, while Indonesia are fourth with 196.0.
India had opened with 103.0 in the first series and have held on to top spot after the second. With the final now underway and medals on the line, Kamaljeet and Suruchi will need to keep this rhythm going as the elimination phase approaches.
8:34 AM
India are on 39.6, just 0.1 behind Iran, who lead with 39.7. South Korea are tied with India on 39.6, while Indonesia are close behind at 39.5.
It is extremely tight at the top, and after topping qualification earlier, India remain firmly in the medal hunt.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES - Shooting: India second in 10m air pistol mixed team final
India have made a steady start in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh placed second in the early standings.
India are on 39.6, just 0.1 behind Iran, who lead with 39.7. South Korea are tied with India on 39.6, while Indonesia are close behind at 39.5.
It is extremely tight at the top, and after topping qualification earlier, India remain firmly in the medal hunt.
8:31 AM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Kamaljeet-Suruchi begin 10m air pistol mixed team final
The four-team final will feature India, Indonesia, Iran and South Korea, with two shooters representing each country. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh had topped qualification for India with 587-29x, ahead of Iran, South Korea and Indonesia, but the final will begin from scratch.
|Team
|NOC
|Athletes
|Indonesia
|INA
|2
|India
|IND
|2
|Iran
|IRI
|2
|South Korea
|KOR
|2
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:20 AM IST