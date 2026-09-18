Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India's women's cricket team in action at 10:30 am IST

India are continuing their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, with the nation competing in three sports, including the start of their highly anticipated gold medal defence in women’s cricket under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

India’s men’s soft tennis team have already begun their campaign in Group C, while teqball has also produced a strong start for the country, with Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza advancing to the semi-finals of the women’s singles event.

Harmanpreet and company eye strong start

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will begin their women’s cricket campaign against hosts Japan in the quarter-final. India, who defeated Japan in the recently concluded Asia Cup, will look to secure a place in the semi-finals and begin their title defence on a winning note.

Japan, however, will look to make the most of home conditions and produce an upset against the defending champions. The hosts can also take confidence from Thailand’s performance against Pakistan, with Thailand pushing the Asian side before eventually losing the second quarter-final on Thursday.

The winner of the India vs Japan quarter-final will face Bangladesh in the semi-finals. Bangladesh booked their place in the last four after their quarter-final against China was abandoned due to rain, with the higher-ranked team progressing.

India make winning start in soft tennis

India’s men’s soft tennis team made a winning start to their Group C campaign, defeating Laos 3-0 in their opening match.

The Indian team will next face Chinese Taipei before taking on Mongolia as they look to build on their opening victory and make progress from the group stage. All their group matches are being played at the Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.

Dsouza advances to teqball semi-finals

Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza has made an impressive start to her women’s singles campaign, defeating Japan’s Sakamoto Yuina 2-1 before beating Cambodia’s DY Koemyean 2-0.

The two victories have taken Dsouza through to the semi-finals of the women’s singles event which will take place on Saturday.

She will later team up with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for the mixed doubles campaign. The Indian pair will face the Philippines in their opening group-stage match before taking on Cambodia, Thailand and Kuwait.

The mixed doubles quarter-final is scheduled to follow the group stage, with the repechages also lined up later in the day if the Indian pair advance.

Teqball is making its Asian Games debut in 2026. India endured a difficult opening day on Thursday, with the men’s doubles team suffering a group-stage exit, but Dsouza’s run in the women’s singles has provided a positive start for the Indian contingent on Friday.