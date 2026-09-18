Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India's women's cricket team in action at 10:30 am IST
Asiad 2026 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India's women's cricket team will kick-off thier gold medal defence with the quarterfinal match vs Japan at 10:30 AM IST
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India are continuing their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, with the nation competing in three sports, including the start of their highly anticipated gold medal defence in women’s cricket under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
India’s men’s soft tennis team have already begun their campaign in Group C, while teqball has also produced a strong start for the country, with Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza advancing to the semi-finals of the women’s singles event.
Harmanpreet and company eye strong start
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will begin their women’s cricket campaign against hosts Japan in the quarter-final. India, who defeated Japan in the recently concluded Asia Cup, will look to secure a place in the semi-finals and begin their title defence on a winning note.
Japan, however, will look to make the most of home conditions and produce an upset against the defending champions. The hosts can also take confidence from Thailand’s performance against Pakistan, with Thailand pushing the Asian side before eventually losing the second quarter-final on Thursday.
The winner of the India vs Japan quarter-final will face Bangladesh in the semi-finals. Bangladesh booked their place in the last four after their quarter-final against China was abandoned due to rain, with the higher-ranked team progressing.
India make winning start in soft tennis
India’s men’s soft tennis team made a winning start to their Group C campaign, defeating Laos 3-0 in their opening match.
The Indian team will next face Chinese Taipei before taking on Mongolia as they look to build on their opening victory and make progress from the group stage. All their group matches are being played at the Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.
Dsouza advances to teqball semi-finals
Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza has made an impressive start to her women’s singles campaign, defeating Japan’s Sakamoto Yuina 2-1 before beating Cambodia’s DY Koemyean 2-0.
The two victories have taken Dsouza through to the semi-finals of the women’s singles event which will take place on Saturday.
She will later team up with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for the mixed doubles campaign. The Indian pair will face the Philippines in their opening group-stage match before taking on Cambodia, Thailand and Kuwait.
The mixed doubles quarter-final is scheduled to follow the group stage, with the repechages also lined up later in the day if the Indian pair advance.
Teqball is making its Asian Games debut in 2026. India endured a difficult opening day on Thursday, with the men’s doubles team suffering a group-stage exit, but Dsouza’s run in the women’s singles has provided a positive start for the Indian contingent on Friday.
Asian Games 2026 September 18: India's schedule and results
|Time (IST) / Status
|Sport
|Indian athlete/team
|Event
|Stage
|Opponent
|Result
|Completed
|Soft Tennis
|India men
|Men’s team
|Group C
|Laos
|India beat Laos 3-0
|Completed
|Teqball
|Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza
|Women’s singles
|Group stage
|Sakamoto Yuina (Japan)
|Quimcy beat Sakamato 2-1
|Completed
|Teqball
|Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza
|Women’s singles
|Group stage
|DY Koemyean (Cambodia)
|Quimcy beat Koemyean 2-0
|07:30 AM
|Soft Tennis
|India men
|Men’s team
|Group C
|Chinese Taipei
|India lose to China 0-3
|N/A
|Teqball
|Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza
|Women’s singles
|Quarter-final
|N/A
|Quimcy qualifies for semifinal
|09:30 AM
|Soft Tennis
|India men
|Men’s team
|Group C
|Mongolia
|TBA
|09:30 AM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Abuencia Jhoana & Agustin Prince (Philippines)
|TBA
|10:30 AM
|Cricket
|India women
|Women’s team
|Quarter-final
|Japan
|TBA
|11:00 AM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Bun Thuonvireak & Yorn Sophornraksmy (Cambodia)
|TBA
|12:30 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Dejarden Phakpong & Wongkhamchan Suphawadi (Thailand)
|TBA
|01:00 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Alebraheem Salman & Alfalakawi Hessah (Kuwait)
|TBA
|03:00 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Quarter-final
|If advance
|TBA
|04:00 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Repechages
|If advance
|TBA
Asian Games 2026 September 18: Live telecast
The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Asian Games 2026 September 18: Live streaming
The live streaming of the September 18 events of the Asian Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Follow all the latest updates from India’s Asian Games campaign on September 18 here
9:56 AM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Soft Tennis- India off to a great start
The Indian team starts on the right foot, winning the first game 3-0 to go 1-0 up in the match.
9:49 AM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball- India take the lead
India's Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg takes the first set against Abuencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince of the Philippines by 12-10 to take 1-0 lead in the match.
9:40 AM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Teqball- India begins campaign in mixed doubles event
India's mixed doubles pair of Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg are now in action in teqball for India against Abuencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince of the Philippines.
9:35 AM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Soft Tennis- India back in action
India's men's soft tennis team is back in action for their third Group C match against Mongolia. India earlier beat Laos before going down against Chinese Taipei. A win vs Mongolia will more than likely confirm their place in the quarterfinals.
9:31 AM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India off to brilliant start
India are off to a brilliant start on September 18 in Asian Games 2026 as India's women's teqball player Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza with two straight wins in the group stage matches have booked her place in the semifinals. She now stands one win away from a confirmed medal. The semifinal match will take place on Saturday.
9:25 AM
Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Asian Games 2026, September 18 events from Aichi-Nagoya. It is a big day for India as the women's cricket team will kick-off thier gold medal defence against hosts Japan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 9:26 AM IST