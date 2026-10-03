Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 14: Cricket - IND vs PAK toss at 9:30 am; India medal tally at 77
Kumkum Mohod's historic recurve gold headlines India's Day 14, with India-Pakistan cricket and India-Malaysia hockey finals ahead as wrestlers chase medals
India’s Day 14 campaign at the Asian Games 2026 began with a historic gold medal on Saturday as 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod became the country’s first-ever medallist in the women’s individual recurve event — and went all the way to the title. Her triumph lifted India’s tally to 77 medals, including 17 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze, keeping the country fifth in the standings.
Attention will now shift to two more gold-medal contests later in the day. Shreyas Iyer’s men face Pakistan in the cricket final at 10 am IST, while the Indian men’s hockey team meet Malaysia at 3:30 pm as they look to retain the title won at the previous Games. Kumkum’s gold extended India’s strong run after a six-gold Friday, which included the women’s hockey team winning its first Asian Games title in 44 years.
|ASIAN GAMES MEDAL TALLY 2026
|POSITION
|TEAMS
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|China
|162
|81
|74
|317
|2
|Japan
|72
|83
|85
|240
|3
|South Korea
|33
|40
|62
|135
|4
|Uzbekistan
|20
|23
|22
|65
|5
|India
|17
|25
|35
|77
|6
|Iran
|15
|17
|13
|45
|7
|Thailand
|15
|12
|17
|44
|8
|Kazakhstan
|12
|21
|44
|77
|9
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|India medal events and medal routes on October 3
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Athlete or team
|Medal event or route
|Result
|From 2:40 am
|Golf
|Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
|Women’s individual and team final round
|Pranavi in medal contention
|From 4:45 am
|Golf
|Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
|Men’s individual and team final round
|In progress
|5:30 am; 6:30 am; 7:20 am
|Archery
|Kumkum Mohod
|Women’s recurve quarterfinal, semifinal and gold-medal match
|GOLD
|From 5:42 am
|Taekwondo
|Kashish Malik
|Women’s 57kg
|Lost
|From 6:30 am
|Taekwondo
|Jyoti Yadav
|Women’s +67kg
|Lost
|From 7:23 am; 3:00 or 3:09 pm
|Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Men’s freestyle 74kg; later medal rounds if qualified
|Won pre-quarterfinal 8-1; advanced
|From 7:25 am; 3:18 or 3:38 pm
|Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Men’s freestyle 97kg; semifinal and medal bout
|Into semifinal
|From 7:53 am; 4:09 or 4:25 pm
|Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Women’s freestyle 57kg; quarterfinal and later rounds
|Into quarterfinal
|From 8:08 am; 3:48 or 4:02 pm
|Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Women’s freestyle 53kg; quarterfinal and later rounds
|Into quarterfinal
|From 8:29 am; 2:37 or 2:44 pm
|Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Men’s freestyle 57kg; quarterfinal and later rounds
|Into quarterfinal
|9:30 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am
|Archery
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
|—
|10:00:00
|Cricket
|India vs Pakistan
|Men’s gold-medal match
|Upcoming
|10:15 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am
|Archery
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
|—
|15:30:00
|Hockey
|India vs Malaysia
|Men’s gold-medal match
|Upcoming
|India at Asian Games 2026 Day 14: Full schedule and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Indian athlete or fixture
|Event or stage
|Result
|From 2:40 am
|Golf
|Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
|Women's individual stroke play and team, final round
|In progress
|From 4:45 am
|Golf
|Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
|Men's individual stroke play and team, final round
|In progress
|05:30:00
|Archery
|Kumkum Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung (South Korea)
|Women's recurve individual quarterfinal
|Kumkum won; into semifinal
|05:42:00
|Taekwondo
|Kashish Malik vs Kim Yujin (South Korea)
|Women's 57kg round of 16; later rounds if qualified
|—
|06:20:00
|Rugby sevens
|India vs Singapore
|Women's fifth-to-eighth-place classification
|—
|06:30:00
|Archery
|Kumkum Mohod
|Women's recurve individual semifinal
|—
|06:30:00
|Taekwondo
|Jyoti Yadav vs Kannaluck Chuenchooklin (Thailand)
|Women's +67kg round of 16; later rounds if qualified
|—
|07:10:00
|Sailing
|Mahi Verma
|Girls' dinghy final scheduled races
|—
|07:23:00
|Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir (Mongolia)
|Men's freestyle 74kg round of 16
|—
|07:25:00
|Wrestling
|Deepak Punia vs Junpeng Zhou (China)
|Men's freestyle 97kg round of 16
|—
|07:53:00
|Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala vs Youngjin Kwon (South Korea)
|Women's freestyle 57kg round of 16
|—
|08:05:00
|Sailing
|Katya Ida Coelho
|Women's windsurfing final scheduled races
|—
|08:08:00
|Wrestling
|Antim Panghal vs Shugyla Omirbek (Kazakhstan)
|Women's freestyle 53kg round of 16
|—
|08:29:00
|Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat vs opponent to be confirmed
|Men's freestyle 57kg round of 16
|—
|09:30:00
|Archery
|Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov (Uzbekistan)
|Men's recurve individual quarterfinal
|—
|09:30:00
|Volleyball
|India vs Thailand
|Men's fifth-to-sixth-place match
|—
|10:00:00
|Cricket
|India vs Pakistan
|Men's gold-medal match
|—
|10:15:00
|Archery
|Neeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji (Bhutan)
|Men's recurve individual quarterfinal
|—
|15:30:00
|Hockey
|India vs Malaysia
|Men's gold-medal match
|—
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket - IND vs PAK - Will Pakistan stage an surprise?
Less than 48 hours after the ICC unveiled the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule, which includes another marquee India-Pakistan Sunday clash, the two teams will meet much sooner in the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games.
The ODI rivalry carries history and nostalgia, even though Pakistan’s last win over India in the format came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. In T20Is, the contest has been even more one-sided, with India leading the head-to-head 14-3 and having won the last six matches.
India enter the final with momentum after crushing Sri Lanka in the semifinal, bowling them out for 45 after posting 169/7. Pakistan, meanwhile, beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semifinal.
The stage is now set: India vs Pakistan for Asian Games gold.
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket - IND vs PAK - Squads of both the teams
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali.
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket - Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win bronze
Bangladesh’s chase unravelled almost immediately. Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan and captain Litton Das were all dismissed for ducks as they slipped to 4/3 inside three overs. Towhid Hridoy briefly counter-attacked with 11 off six balls, but Bangladesh were reduced to 18/4 by the end of the fourth over.
Parvez Hossain Emon made 22 off 26 balls and Yasir Ali contributed 21 off 16, but neither could build the partnership Bangladesh needed. Nasum Ahmed top-scored with 26 off 28 balls as wickets continued to fall regularly.
Sri Lanka shared the wickets around. Nuwan Thushara returned 2/18 from four overs, while Tharindu Ratnayake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Wanuja Sahan also picked up two wickets each.
Earlier, Ratnayake’s blistering 65 off 32 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, had lifted Sri Lanka from 54/5 to 165/9.
|Bangladesh (T: 166 runs from 20 ovs)
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Saif Hassan
|c †Livera b Thushara
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Tanzid Hasan
|c Sahan b Ratnayake
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Litton Das (c)†
|b Thushara
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parvez Hossain Emon
|c †Livera b Viyaskanth
|22
|26
|3
|0
|84.61
|Towhid Hridoy
|c Fernando b Ratnayake
|11
|6
|2
|0
|183.33
|Yasir Ali
|b Sahan
|21
|16
|2
|1
|131.25
|Mahedi Hasan
|lbw b Viyaskanth
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rishad Hossain
|c & b Sahan
|10
|5
|1
|1
|200
|Nasum Ahmed
|c Bandara b Arachchige
|26
|28
|2
|1
|92.85
|Al Islam
|b Hemantha
|4
|8
|0
|0
|50
|Mustafizur Rahman
|not out
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 4)
|5
|Total
|17.3 Ov (RR: 5.82)
|102
|Fall of wickets1-0 (Saif Hassan, 0.6 ov), 2-0 (Tanzid Hasan, 1.2 ov), 3-4 (Litton Das, 2.1 ov), 4-18 (Towhid Hridoy, 3.5 ov), 5-50 (Parvez Hossain Emon, 8.2 ov), 6-50 (Mahedi Hasan, 8.3 ov), 7-67 (Rishad Hossain, 9.6 ov), 8-72 (Yasir Ali, 11.2 ov), 9-87 (Al Islam, 14.5 ov), 10-102 (Nasum Ahmed, 17.3 ov)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|Dots
|Nuwan Thushara
|4
|1
|18
|2
|4.5
|17
|Tharindu Ratnayake
|3
|0
|20
|2
|6.66
|10
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|3
|0
|26
|2
|8.66
|9
|Sahan Arachchige
|1.3
|0
|9
|1
|6
|5
|Wanuja Sahan
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
|11
|Dushan Hemantha
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.5
|4
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling - Aman Sehrawat storms into quarterfinals with 20-9 win
The Indian completely turned the bout around in the second period. Aman came out aggressively and outscored Ogawa 12-0 after the interval, shutting the Japanese wrestler out while piling on the points.
The dominant second-half display sealed a commanding 20-9 victory and sent Aman into the quarterfinals.
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: India's upcoming medal events today
|India medal events and medal routes on October 3
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Athlete or team
|Medal event or route
|Result
|From 2:40 am
|Golf
|Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
|Women’s individual and team final round
|Pranavi in medal contention
|From 4:45 am
|Golf
|Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
|Men’s individual and team final round
|In progress
|5:30 am; 6:30 am; 7:20 am
|Archery
|Kumkum Mohod
|Women’s recurve quarterfinal, semifinal and gold-medal match
|GOLD
|From 5:42 am; 1:10 pm if qualified
|Taekwondo
|Kashish Malik
|Women’s 57kg draw; gold-medal bout if qualified
|Lost
|From 6:30 am; 1:40 pm if qualified
|Taekwondo
|Jyoti Yadav
|Women’s +67kg draw; gold-medal bout if qualified
|Lost
|From 7:23 am; 3:00 or 3:09 pm
|Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Men’s freestyle 74kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified
|In quarterfinals
|From 7:25 am; 3:18 or 3:38 pm
|Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Men’s freestyle 97kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified
|In Semis
|From 7:53 am; 4:09 or 4:25 pm
|Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Women’s freestyle 57kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified
|In quarterfinals
|From 8:08 am; 3:48 or 4:02 pm
|Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Women’s freestyle 53kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified
|In Quarterfinals
|From 8:29 am; 2:37 or 2:44 pm
|Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Men’s freestyle 57kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified
|LIVE
|9:30 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am
|Archery
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
|—
|10:00:00
|Cricket
|India vs Pakistan
|Men’s gold-medal match
|—
|10:15 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am
|Archery
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
|—
|15:30:00
|Hockey
|India vs Malaysia
|Men’s gold-medal match
|—
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling - Deepak into semis; Manisha, Antim reach quarters
India’s wrestlers have made a strong start, with Deepak Punia advancing directly to the men’s freestyle 97kg semifinals, while Manisha Bhanwala and Antim Panghal booked quarterfinal berths.
Deepak had earlier beaten China’s Zhou Junpeng 10-2 after building a 6-2 lead in the opening period. His quarterfinal opponent, Li Vincent of Hong Kong, China, then forfeited the bout, sending the Indian through to the semifinals.
In the women’s 57kg category, Manisha dominated South Korea’s Kwon Youngjin, winning her pre-quarterfinal 8-0 by fall. She will next face Japan’s Akari Fujinami, who has moved up from the 53kg category.
Antim, meanwhile, made an emphatic start in the women’s 53kg event, beating Kazakhstan’s Shugyla Omirbek 9-0 to cruise into the quarterfinals.
Earlier, Sagar Jaglan had also progressed in the men’s freestyle 74kg category with an 8-1 win over Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur-Ochir.
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum wins 17th Gold for India in 2026 Asiad
Check Asian Games 2026 Medal tally here
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Kumkum creates history, wins Gold in Women's individiual recurve
Both archers qualify for the LA 2028 Olympics.
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum forces the Gold medal match into shoot-off
Kumkum comes up with three 10s when it mattered the most and win the fifth set, thus forcing the Gold medal match into shoot-off.
Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum trailing again
India: 10, 8, 9
Korea: 9,10, 9
One poor arrow shot allows Korea's Yejin to win the fourth set. Kumkum needed 10 to level the score but she manages on nine in third and final attempt in 4th set
India (Kumkum) 3-5 Korea (Yejin)
Kumkum needs to win fifth and final set to force the Gold medal match into shoot-off
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 6:33 AM IST