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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 14: Cricket - IND vs PAK toss at 9:30 am; India medal tally at 77

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 14: Cricket - IND vs PAK toss at 9:30 am; India medal tally at 77

Kumkum Mohod's historic recurve gold headlines India's Day 14, with India-Pakistan cricket and India-Malaysia hockey finals ahead as wrestlers chase medals

Asian Games 2026 Day 14: India vs Pakistan live cricket score

Asian Games 2026 Day 14: India vs Pakistan live cricket score

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi

India’s Day 14 campaign at the Asian Games 2026 began with a historic gold medal on Saturday as 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod became the country’s first-ever medallist in the women’s individual recurve event — and went all the way to the title. Her triumph lifted India’s tally to 77 medals, including 17 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze, keeping the country fifth in the standings.

Attention will now shift to two more gold-medal contests later in the day. Shreyas Iyer’s men face Pakistan in the cricket final at 10 am IST, while the Indian men’s hockey team meet Malaysia at 3:30 pm as they look to retain the title won at the previous Games. Kumkum’s gold extended India’s strong run after a six-gold Friday, which included the women’s hockey team winning its first Asian Games title in 44 years.

ASIAN GAMES MEDAL TALLY 2026
POSITIONTEAMSGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
1China1628174317
2Japan728385240
3South Korea334062135
4Uzbekistan20232265
5India17253577
6Iran15171345
7Thailand15121744
8Kazakhstan12214477
9Bahrain115622
 
In archery, Kumkum completed a remarkable individual campaign by beating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in the women’s recurve final to claim gold. Earlier, she had knocked out South Korea’s world and Olympic champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-3 in the quarterfinal before progressing through the semifinal. 
The victory gave India its first-ever Asian Games medal in the women’s individual recurve event. Kumkum had also been part of India’s gold-winning women’s recurve team on Friday.
 Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan have their men’s individual quarterfinals later in the morning.
 Golf’s final round is also under way, with Pranavi Urs involved in a tight battle for the women’s individual title. She began the round with a three-stroke lead but slipped behind China’s Yin Ruoning following a triple bogey on the third hole. After seven holes, Yin was 14 under par, Pranavi 13 under and Singapore’s Shannon Tan 12 under. 
 Cricket: India vs Pakistan for men’s gold at 10 am
 India meet Pakistan at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin with the men’s cricket gold medal at stake. India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semifinal and are trying to defend the title they won at Hangzhou. Pakistan advanced from the other semifinal against Bangladesh. The first ball is scheduled for 10 am IST. 
The Sri Lanka-Bangladesh bronze-medal match is being played before the final. Sri Lanka recovered from 21/4 to post 165/9 in 20 overs, with Tharindu Ratnayake smashing 65 off 32 balls.
 Rain has disrupted the cricket competition. The organising committee has said that if the final is abandoned, India and Pakistan will share gold; there is no reserve day. India’s higher ranking took them through when their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out, but that rule does not determine the final’s gold medal.  
India medal events and medal routes on October 3
Time (IST)SportAthlete or teamMedal event or routeResult
From 2:40 amGolfPranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha DagarWomen’s individual and team final roundPranavi in medal contention
From 4:45 amGolfVeer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj SandhuMen’s individual and team final roundIn progress
5:30 am; 6:30 am; 7:20 amArcheryKumkum MohodWomen’s recurve quarterfinal, semifinal and gold-medal matchGOLD
From 5:42 amTaekwondoKashish MalikWomen’s 57kgLost
From 6:30 amTaekwondoJyoti YadavWomen’s +67kgLost
From 7:23 am; 3:00 or 3:09 pmWrestlingSagar JaglanMen’s freestyle 74kg; later medal rounds if qualifiedWon pre-quarterfinal 8-1; advanced
From 7:25 am; 3:18 or 3:38 pmWrestlingDeepak PuniaMen’s freestyle 97kg; semifinal and medal boutInto semifinal
From 7:53 am; 4:09 or 4:25 pmWrestlingManisha BhanwalaWomen’s freestyle 57kg; quarterfinal and later roundsInto quarterfinal
From 8:08 am; 3:48 or 4:02 pmWrestlingAntim PanghalWomen’s freestyle 53kg; quarterfinal and later roundsInto quarterfinal
From 8:29 am; 2:37 or 2:44 pmWrestlingAman SehrawatMen’s freestyle 57kg; quarterfinal and later roundsInto quarterfinal
9:30 am; 11:05 or 11:20 amArcheryDhiraj BommadevaraMen’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
10:00:00CricketIndia vs PakistanMen’s gold-medal matchUpcoming
10:15 am; 11:05 or 11:20 amArcheryNeeraj ChauhanMen’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
15:30:00HockeyIndia vs MalaysiaMen’s gold-medal matchUpcoming
  \Hockey: India face Malaysia in men's gold-medal match
 
India will seek a second hockey gold in as many days when the men's team take on Malaysia at 3:30 pm. The defending champions survived a dramatic semifinal against Pakistan, winning 4-3 through Abhishek's goal in the closing moments. Friday's 1-0 win over China brought the Indian women's team its first Asian Games gold since 1982; the men now have a chance to complete the double.
  
Wrestling: Five Indians begin their freestyle campaigns
 
Sagar Jaglan faces Mongolia's Tulga Tumur-Ochir in men's freestyle 74kg at 7:23 am. Deepak Punia meets China's Junpeng Zhou in 97kg two minutes later. Manisha Bhanwala wrestles South Korea's Youngjin Kwon in women's 57kg at 7:53 am, Antim Panghal faces Kazakhstan's Shugyla Omirbek in women's 53kg at 8:08 am, and Aman Sehrawat starts the men's 57kg event at 8:29 am against an opponent to be confirmed.
 
Their later bouts depend on results earlier in the day. A wrestler defeated by an eventual finalist may have a repechage route to bronze. India will hope to build on Sujeet's freestyle gold on Friday.
 
Golf: Pranavi enters the final round in medal contention
 
Pranavi Urs began the last round at the top of the women's individual standings after 54 holes. She is joined by Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, whose scores also count towards the team competition. India's women were second in the team standings after round three. Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu play the men's individual and team final rounds. 
 
Taekwondo: Kashish and Jyoti seek a path to finals
 
Kashish Malik's women's 57kg round-of-16 bout against South Korea's Kim Yujin is scheduled for 5:42 am. Jyoti Yadav faces Thailand's Kannaluck Chuenchooklin in the women's +67kg round of 16 at 6:30 am. Quarterfinals, semifinals and possible medal contests follow if they progress.
 
Sailing: Final scheduled races for Mahi and Katya
 
Mahi Verma returns for the girls' dinghy races from 7:10 am, while Katya Ida Coelho's women's windsurfing races begin at 8:05 am. The final series standings will be confirmed after racing.
 
Rugby sevens: India face Singapore
 
India's women play Singapore at 6:20 am in a fifth-to-eighth-place classification match. The winner moves into the fifth-place contest.
 
Volleyball: India meet Thailand
 
India play Thailand at 9:30 am in the men's fifth-to-sixth-place classification match.
 
India at Asian Games 2026 Day 14: Full schedule and results
Time (IST)SportIndian athlete or fixtureEvent or stageResult
From 2:40 amGolfPranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha DagarWomen's individual stroke play and team, final roundIn progress
From 4:45 amGolfVeer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj SandhuMen's individual stroke play and team, final roundIn progress
05:30:00ArcheryKumkum Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung (South Korea)Women's recurve individual quarterfinalKumkum won; into semifinal
05:42:00TaekwondoKashish Malik vs Kim Yujin (South Korea)Women's 57kg round of 16; later rounds if qualified
06:20:00Rugby sevensIndia vs SingaporeWomen's fifth-to-eighth-place classification
06:30:00ArcheryKumkum MohodWomen's recurve individual semifinal
06:30:00TaekwondoJyoti Yadav vs Kannaluck Chuenchooklin (Thailand)Women's +67kg round of 16; later rounds if qualified
07:10:00SailingMahi VermaGirls' dinghy final scheduled races
07:23:00WrestlingSagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir (Mongolia)Men's freestyle 74kg round of 16
07:25:00WrestlingDeepak Punia vs Junpeng Zhou (China)Men's freestyle 97kg round of 16
07:53:00WrestlingManisha Bhanwala vs Youngjin Kwon (South Korea)Women's freestyle 57kg round of 16
08:05:00SailingKatya Ida CoelhoWomen's windsurfing final scheduled races
08:08:00WrestlingAntim Panghal vs Shugyla Omirbek (Kazakhstan)Women's freestyle 53kg round of 16
08:29:00WrestlingAman Sehrawat vs opponent to be confirmedMen's freestyle 57kg round of 16
09:30:00ArcheryDhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov (Uzbekistan)Men's recurve individual quarterfinal
09:30:00VolleyballIndia vs ThailandMen's fifth-to-sixth-place match
10:00:00CricketIndia vs PakistanMen's gold-medal match
10:15:00ArcheryNeeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji (Bhutan)Men's recurve individual quarterfinal
15:30:00HockeyIndia vs MalaysiaMen's gold-medal match
 
 
Where to watch Day 14 action of Asian Games 2026
 
India events at Asian Games 2026 will be streamed on SonyLIV in India and televised on the Sony Sports Network. Channel coverage depends on the event.
 Check India at Asian Games 2026 Live coverage of Day 14 in Achi-Nagoya here
9:05 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket - IND vs PAK - Will Pakistan stage an surprise?

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry returns on Saturday morning in Japan, this time with an Asian Games 2026 gold medal on the line.

Less than 48 hours after the ICC unveiled the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule, which includes another marquee India-Pakistan Sunday clash, the two teams will meet much sooner in the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games.

The ODI rivalry carries history and nostalgia, even though Pakistan’s last win over India in the format came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. In T20Is, the contest has been even more one-sided, with India leading the head-to-head 14-3 and having won the last six matches.

India enter the final with momentum after crushing Sri Lanka in the semifinal, bowling them out for 45 after posting 169/7. Pakistan, meanwhile, beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semifinal.

The stage is now set: India vs Pakistan for Asian Games gold.
8:59 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket - IND vs PAK - Squads of both the teams

Squads: India vs Pakistan Gold medal match in men's cricket

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali.
 
India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam
8:43 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket - Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win bronze

Sri Lanka have beaten Bangladesh by 63 runs in the men’s cricket bronze-medal match at the Asian Games 2026, bowling their opponents out for 102 in 17.3 overs after posting 165/9.

Bangladesh’s chase unravelled almost immediately. Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan and captain Litton Das were all dismissed for ducks as they slipped to 4/3 inside three overs. Towhid Hridoy briefly counter-attacked with 11 off six balls, but Bangladesh were reduced to 18/4 by the end of the fourth over.

Parvez Hossain Emon made 22 off 26 balls and Yasir Ali contributed 21 off 16, but neither could build the partnership Bangladesh needed. Nasum Ahmed top-scored with 26 off 28 balls as wickets continued to fall regularly.

Sri Lanka shared the wickets around. Nuwan Thushara returned 2/18 from four overs, while Tharindu Ratnayake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Wanuja Sahan also picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Ratnayake’s blistering 65 off 32 balls, including seven fours and five sixes, had lifted Sri Lanka from 54/5 to 165/9.
Sri Lanka therefore secure the Asian Games bronze medal, with the India-Pakistan gold-medal match to follow.

Bangladesh (T: 166 runs from 20 ovs)
Batting   R B 4s 6s SR
Saif Hassan c †Livera b Thushara 0 6 0 0 0
Tanzid Hasan c Sahan b Ratnayake 0 2 0 0 0
Litton Das (c)† b Thushara 0 1 0 0 0
Parvez Hossain Emon c †Livera b Viyaskanth 22 26 3 0 84.61
Towhid Hridoy c Fernando b Ratnayake 11 6 2 0 183.33
Yasir Ali b Sahan 21 16 2 1 131.25
Mahedi Hasan lbw b Viyaskanth 0 1 0 0 0
Rishad Hossain c & b Sahan 10 5 1 1 200
Nasum Ahmed c Bandara b Arachchige 26 28 2 1 92.85
Al Islam b Hemantha 4 8 0 0 50
Mustafizur Rahman not out 3 6 0 0 50
Extras (lb 1, w 4) 5
Total 17.3 Ov (RR: 5.82) 102
Fall of wickets1-0 (Saif Hassan, 0.6 ov), 2-0 (Tanzid Hasan, 1.2 ov), 3-4 (Litton Das, 2.1 ov), 4-18 (Towhid Hridoy, 3.5 ov), 5-50 (Parvez Hossain Emon, 8.2 ov), 6-50 (Mahedi Hasan, 8.3 ov), 7-67 (Rishad Hossain, 9.6 ov), 8-72 (Yasir Ali, 11.2 ov), 9-87 (Al Islam, 14.5 ov), 10-102 (Nasum Ahmed, 17.3 ov)
Bowling O M R W ECON Dots
Nuwan Thushara 4 1 18 2 4.5 17
Tharindu Ratnayake 3 0 20 2 6.66 10
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 3 0 26 2 8.66 9
Sahan Arachchige 1.3 0 9 1 6 5
Wanuja Sahan 4 0 17 2 4.25 11
Dushan Hemantha 2 0 11 1 5.5 4

8:41 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling - Aman Sehrawat storms into quarterfinals with 20-9 win

Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has advanced to the men’s freestyle 57kg quarterfinals after a high-scoring 20-9 win over Japan’s Yamato Ogawa.
Aman made the better start and moved 6-3 ahead, but Ogawa fought back strongly to take a 9-8 lead into the break.

The Indian completely turned the bout around in the second period. Aman came out aggressively and outscored Ogawa 12-0 after the interval, shutting the Japanese wrestler out while piling on the points.

The dominant second-half display sealed a commanding 20-9 victory and sent Aman into the quarterfinals.
8:26 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: India's upcoming medal events today

India medal events and medal routes on October 3
Time (IST) Sport Athlete or team Medal event or route Result
From 2:40 am Golf Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Women’s individual and team final round Pranavi in medal contention
From 4:45 am Golf Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu Men’s individual and team final round In progress
5:30 am; 6:30 am; 7:20 am Archery Kumkum Mohod Women’s recurve quarterfinal, semifinal and gold-medal match GOLD
From 5:42 am; 1:10 pm if qualified Taekwondo Kashish Malik Women’s 57kg draw; gold-medal bout if qualified Lost
From 6:30 am; 1:40 pm if qualified Taekwondo Jyoti Yadav Women’s +67kg draw; gold-medal bout if qualified Lost
From 7:23 am; 3:00 or 3:09 pm Wrestling Sagar Jaglan Men’s freestyle 74kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In quarterfinals
From 7:25 am; 3:18 or 3:38 pm Wrestling Deepak Punia Men’s freestyle 97kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In Semis
From 7:53 am; 4:09 or 4:25 pm Wrestling Manisha Bhanwala Women’s freestyle 57kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In quarterfinals
From 8:08 am; 3:48 or 4:02 pm Wrestling Antim Panghal Women’s freestyle 53kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified In Quarterfinals
From 8:29 am; 2:37 or 2:44 pm Wrestling Aman Sehrawat Men’s freestyle 57kg; bronze or gold bout if qualified LIVE
9:30 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am Archery Dhiraj Bommadevara Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
10:00:00 Cricket India vs Pakistan Men’s gold-medal match
10:15 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am Archery Neeraj Chauhan Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified
15:30:00 Hockey India vs Malaysia Men’s gold-medal match

8:23 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling - Deepak into semis; Manisha, Antim reach quarters

India’s wrestlers have made a strong start, with Deepak Punia advancing directly to the men’s freestyle 97kg semifinals, while Manisha Bhanwala and Antim Panghal booked quarterfinal berths.

Deepak had earlier beaten China’s Zhou Junpeng 10-2 after building a 6-2 lead in the opening period. His quarterfinal opponent, Li Vincent of Hong Kong, China, then forfeited the bout, sending the Indian through to the semifinals.

In the women’s 57kg category, Manisha dominated South Korea’s Kwon Youngjin, winning her pre-quarterfinal 8-0 by fall. She will next face Japan’s Akari Fujinami, who has moved up from the 53kg category.

Antim, meanwhile, made an emphatic start in the women’s 53kg event, beating Kazakhstan’s Shugyla Omirbek 9-0 to cruise into the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Sagar Jaglan had also progressed in the men’s freestyle 74kg category with an 8-1 win over Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur-Ochir.

7:35 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum wins 17th Gold for India in 2026 Asiad

Kumkum wins first ever recurve individual Gold in women's archery. This is India's 17th Gold medal.

Check Asian Games 2026 Medal tally here
7:32 AM

Asian Games Day 15 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Kumkum creates history, wins Gold in Women's individiual recurve

Shoot off: Yejin starts
 
India (Kumkum): 10
 
Korea (Yejin): 8
 
and Kumkum clinches the Gold in the first arrow itself.

Both archers qualify for the LA 2028 Olympics.
7:30 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum forces the Gold medal match into shoot-off

Fifth set

Kumkum comes up with three 10s when it mattered the most and win the fifth set, thus forcing the Gold medal match into shoot-off.

7:29 AM

Asian Games Day 14 LIVE UPDATES: Kumkum trailing again

Fourth set

India: 10, 8, 9
Korea: 9,10, 9

One poor arrow shot allows Korea's Yejin to win the fourth set. Kumkum needed 10 to level the score but she manages on nine in third and final attempt in 4th set

India (Kumkum) 3-5 Korea (Yejin)

Kumkum needs to win fifth and final set to force the Gold medal match into shoot-off
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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 6:33 AM IST