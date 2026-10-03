Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 14: Cricket - IND vs PAK toss at 9:30 am; India medal tally at 77

India’s Day 14 campaign at the Asian Games 2026 began with a historic gold medal on Saturday as 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod became the country’s first-ever medallist in the women’s individual recurve event — and went all the way to the title. Her triumph lifted India’s tally to 77 medals, including 17 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze, keeping the country fifth in the standings. Attention will now shift to two more gold-medal contests later in the day. Shreyas Iyer’s men face Pakistan in the cricket final at 10 am IST, while the Indian men’s hockey team meet Malaysia at 3:30 pm as they look to retain the title won at the previous Games. Kumkum’s gold extended India’s strong run after a six-gold Friday, which included the women’s hockey team winning its first Asian Games title in 44 years. ASIAN GAMES MEDAL TALLY 2026 POSITION TEAMS GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 China 162 81 74 317 2 Japan 72 83 85 240 3 South Korea 33 40 62 135 4 Uzbekistan 20 23 22 65 5 India 17 25 35 77 6 Iran 15 17 13 45 7 Thailand 15 12 17 44 8 Kazakhstan 12 21 44 77 9 Bahrain 11 5 6 22

In archery, Kumkum completed a remarkable individual campaign by beating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in the women’s recurve final to claim gold. Earlier, she had knocked out South Korea’s world and Olympic champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-3 in the quarterfinal before progressing through the semifinal.

The victory gave India its first-ever Asian Games medal in the women’s individual recurve event. Kumkum had also been part of India’s gold-winning women’s recurve team on Friday.

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan have their men’s individual quarterfinals later in the morning.

Golf’s final round is also under way, with Pranavi Urs involved in a tight battle for the women’s individual title. She began the round with a three-stroke lead but slipped behind China’s Yin Ruoning following a triple bogey on the third hole. After seven holes, Yin was 14 under par, Pranavi 13 under and Singapore’s Shannon Tan 12 under.

Cricket: India vs Pakistan for men’s gold at 10 am

India meet Pakistan at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin with the men’s cricket gold medal at stake. India beat Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semifinal and are trying to defend the title they won at Hangzhou. Pakistan advanced from the other semifinal against Bangladesh. The first ball is scheduled for 10 am IST.

The Sri Lanka-Bangladesh bronze-medal match is being played before the final. Sri Lanka recovered from 21/4 to post 165/9 in 20 overs, with Tharindu Ratnayake smashing 65 off 32 balls.

Rain has disrupted the cricket competition. The organising committee has said that if the final is abandoned, India and Pakistan will share gold; there is no reserve day. India’s higher ranking took them through when their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out, but that rule does not determine the final’s gold medal. India medal events and medal routes on October 3 Time (IST) Sport Athlete or team Medal event or route Result From 2:40 am Golf Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Women’s individual and team final round Pranavi in medal contention From 4:45 am Golf Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu Men’s individual and team final round In progress 5:30 am; 6:30 am; 7:20 am Archery Kumkum Mohod Women’s recurve quarterfinal, semifinal and gold-medal match GOLD From 5:42 am Taekwondo Kashish Malik Women’s 57kg Lost From 6:30 am Taekwondo Jyoti Yadav Women’s +67kg Lost From 7:23 am; 3:00 or 3:09 pm Wrestling Sagar Jaglan Men’s freestyle 74kg; later medal rounds if qualified Won pre-quarterfinal 8-1; advanced From 7:25 am; 3:18 or 3:38 pm Wrestling Deepak Punia Men’s freestyle 97kg; semifinal and medal bout Into semifinal From 7:53 am; 4:09 or 4:25 pm Wrestling Manisha Bhanwala Women’s freestyle 57kg; quarterfinal and later rounds Into quarterfinal From 8:08 am; 3:48 or 4:02 pm Wrestling Antim Panghal Women’s freestyle 53kg; quarterfinal and later rounds Into quarterfinal From 8:29 am; 2:37 or 2:44 pm Wrestling Aman Sehrawat Men’s freestyle 57kg; quarterfinal and later rounds Into quarterfinal 9:30 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am Archery Dhiraj Bommadevara Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified — 10:00:00 Cricket India vs Pakistan Men’s gold-medal match Upcoming 10:15 am; 11:05 or 11:20 am Archery Neeraj Chauhan Men’s recurve quarterfinal; bronze or gold match if qualified — 15:30:00 Hockey India vs Malaysia Men’s gold-medal match Upcoming \Hockey: India face Malaysia in men's gold-medal match Rain has disrupted the cricket competition. The organising committee has said that if the final is abandoned, India and Pakistan will share gold; there is no reserve day. India’s higher ranking took them through when their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out, but that rule does not determine the final’s gold medal.

India will seek a second hockey gold in as many days when the men's team take on Malaysia at 3:30 pm. The defending champions survived a dramatic semifinal against Pakistan, winning 4-3 through Abhishek's goal in the closing moments. Friday's 1-0 win over China brought the Indian women's team its first Asian Games gold since 1982; the men now have a chance to complete the double.

Wrestling: Five Indians begin their freestyle campaigns

Sagar Jaglan faces Mongolia's Tulga Tumur-Ochir in men's freestyle 74kg at 7:23 am. Deepak Punia meets China's Junpeng Zhou in 97kg two minutes later. Manisha Bhanwala wrestles South Korea's Youngjin Kwon in women's 57kg at 7:53 am, Antim Panghal faces Kazakhstan's Shugyla Omirbek in women's 53kg at 8:08 am, and Aman Sehrawat starts the men's 57kg event at 8:29 am against an opponent to be confirmed.

Their later bouts depend on results earlier in the day. A wrestler defeated by an eventual finalist may have a repechage route to bronze. India will hope to build on Sujeet's freestyle gold on Friday.

Golf: Pranavi enters the final round in medal contention

Pranavi Urs began the last round at the top of the women's individual standings after 54 holes. She is joined by Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, whose scores also count towards the team competition. India's women were second in the team standings after round three. Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu play the men's individual and team final rounds.

Taekwondo: Kashish and Jyoti seek a path to finals

Kashish Malik's women's 57kg round-of-16 bout against South Korea's Kim Yujin is scheduled for 5:42 am. Jyoti Yadav faces Thailand's Kannaluck Chuenchooklin in the women's +67kg round of 16 at 6:30 am. Quarterfinals, semifinals and possible medal contests follow if they progress.

Sailing: Final scheduled races for Mahi and Katya

Mahi Verma returns for the girls' dinghy races from 7:10 am, while Katya Ida Coelho's women's windsurfing races begin at 8:05 am. The final series standings will be confirmed after racing.

Rugby sevens: India face Singapore

India's women play Singapore at 6:20 am in a fifth-to-eighth-place classification match. The winner moves into the fifth-place contest.

Volleyball: India meet Thailand

India play Thailand at 9:30 am in the men's fifth-to-sixth-place classification match.

India at Asian Games 2026 Day 14: Full schedule and results Time (IST) Sport Indian athlete or fixture Event or stage Result From 2:40 am Golf Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Women's individual stroke play and team, final round In progress From 4:45 am Golf Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu Men's individual stroke play and team, final round In progress 05:30:00 Archery Kumkum Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung (South Korea) Women's recurve individual quarterfinal Kumkum won; into semifinal 05:42:00 Taekwondo Kashish Malik vs Kim Yujin (South Korea) Women's 57kg round of 16; later rounds if qualified — 06:20:00 Rugby sevens India vs Singapore Women's fifth-to-eighth-place classification — 06:30:00 Archery Kumkum Mohod Women's recurve individual semifinal — 06:30:00 Taekwondo Jyoti Yadav vs Kannaluck Chuenchooklin (Thailand) Women's +67kg round of 16; later rounds if qualified — 07:10:00 Sailing Mahi Verma Girls' dinghy final scheduled races — 07:23:00 Wrestling Sagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir (Mongolia) Men's freestyle 74kg round of 16 — 07:25:00 Wrestling Deepak Punia vs Junpeng Zhou (China) Men's freestyle 97kg round of 16 — 07:53:00 Wrestling Manisha Bhanwala vs Youngjin Kwon (South Korea) Women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 — 08:05:00 Sailing Katya Ida Coelho Women's windsurfing final scheduled races — 08:08:00 Wrestling Antim Panghal vs Shugyla Omirbek (Kazakhstan) Women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 — 08:29:00 Wrestling Aman Sehrawat vs opponent to be confirmed Men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 — 09:30:00 Archery Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov (Uzbekistan) Men's recurve individual quarterfinal — 09:30:00 Volleyball India vs Thailand Men's fifth-to-sixth-place match — 10:00:00 Cricket India vs Pakistan Men's gold-medal match — 10:15:00 Archery Neeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji (Bhutan) Men's recurve individual quarterfinal — 15:30:00 Hockey India vs Malaysia Men's gold-medal match —

Where to watch Day 14 action of Asian Games 2026

India events at Asian Games 2026 will be streamed on SonyLIV in India and televised on the Sony Sports Network. Channel coverage depends on the event.

Check India at Asian Games 2026 Live coverage of Day 14 in Achi-Nagoya here