Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: India at Asiad live action, IND vs PAK results, medal winners

India face Pakistan twice and Sri Lanka once in a packed start to October at the Asian Games 2026. The men’s volleyball quarterfinal against Pakistan starts at 6:30 a.m. IST on Thursday. At 10 a.m., the men’s cricket team face Sri Lanka for a place in the final, before the men’s hockey side meet Pakistan in another semifinal at 1 p.m. A win in either semifinal would assure India of at least silver; a volleyball victory would take the team into the last four.

The three contests follow a four-gold Wednesday for India. The compound archers swept the women’s, men’s and mixed team titles, while Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the trap mixed team event. Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru now turn to the individual quarterfinals. Shooter Anish Bhanwala, both squash teams and India’s wrestlers are among the other medal contenders.

Day 12 medal watch and final berths Time (IST) Sport Athlete or fixture Medal stake Result Completed Archery Chikitha Taniparthi Individual quarterfinal; medal matches if she advances Knocked out in QF; fails to defend Gold in women's compund archery From 5:30 a.m. Taekwondo Roopa Bayor Semifinal; gold contest if she advances — 6:10 a.m. Shooting Anish Bhanwala Qualification stage two and team medal event — From 6:30 a.m. Track cycling Harshveer Singh Sekhon Men’s omnium; medal decided after four races — 7 a.m. Squash India vs Hong Kong, women’s team Semifinal; win assures at least silver — From 7:22 a.m. Wrestling Aman, Mansi, Sumit and Nitesh Medal bouts if they progress — From 7:30 a.m. Judo Yamini Mourya and Inunganbi Takhellambam Medal bouts if they progress — 7:36 a.m. Canoe slalom Shikha Chouhan Semifinal; final if qualified — From 9:47 a.m. Archery Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Individual quarterfinal; medal matches if he advances — 10 a.m. Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Semifinal; win assures at least silver — Noon Shooting Anish Bhanwala Individual medal final if qualified — 12:18 p.m. Track cycling Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh Women’s madison medal final — 1 p.m. Squash India vs Malaysia, men’s team Semifinal; win assures at least silver — 1 p.m. Hockey India vs Pakistan Semifinal; win assures at least silver — 4:42 p.m. Sport climbing Deepu Mallesh Quarterfinal; medal races if he advances — All times are IST. The results columns are ready to update as events finish. Later rounds depend on qualification or progression.

Volleyball: India vs Pakistan quarterfinal opens doubleheader

India meet Pakistan at 6:30 a.m. with a semifinal berth at stake. The Indian men won all three Pool C matches, including a comeback from two sets down to beat Qatar 3-2. Pakistan finished second in Pool A. Pakistan won the sides’ last two Asian Games meetings, in 2018 and 2023, but India beat them 3-0 in the 2025 CAVA Men’s Nations League. India are seeking their first Asian Games volleyball medal since their bronze in 1986.

Cricket: India vs Sri Lanka for place in final

Shreyas Iyer’s team take on Sri Lanka at 10 a.m. India reached the semifinal after rain washed out their quarterfinal against Afghanistan. Victory would guarantee at least silver and keep the men’s title defence on course. Pakistan play Bangladesh in the other semifinal, leaving open the possibility of an

India-Pakistan gold-medal match.

Hockey: India vs Pakistan semifinal at 1 p.m.

India face Pakistan at 1 p.m. IST, or 4:30 p.m. in Japan, for a place in the men’s gold-medal match. The defending champions won all five Pool A games, scoring 49 goals and conceding four. India beat Pakistan 10-2 in the pool stage at the previous Asian Games; Thursday’s meeting will decide which side reaches the 2026 final.

Archery: Chikitha and Ganesh chase individual medals

After helping India sweep the compound team titles, Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru return for individual quarterfinals. Chikitha faces Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah at 5:30 a.m.; Ganesh meets Chinese Taipei’s Chen Chieh-lun at 9:47 a.m. Both must win their quarterfinal and semifinal to contest gold later in the day. Chikitha already has two golds from the women’s and mixed team events.

Shooting: Anish Bhanwala targets rapid fire pistol medal

Anish Bhanwala resumes the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at 6:10 a.m., with the team medals to be decided after the second stage. The individual final is scheduled for noon if he qualifies.

Squash: Both Indian teams can upgrade assured medals

India’s women face Hong Kong at 7 a.m., while the men meet Malaysia at 1 p.m. Both teams have reached the semifinals and assured India of medals. A win in either tie would secure at least silver and a place in the final.

Wrestling: Four Indians seek gold after Sunil’s bronze

Sunil Kumar opened India’s wrestling account on Wednesday with bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category. On Thursday, Aman faces Mongolia’s Borgil Tuvshinbaatar in the men’s Greco-Roman 77kg round of 16 at 7:22 a.m. Mansi meets Kazakhstan’s Irina Kuznetsova in the women’s 62kg round of 16 at 7:32 a.m. Sumit enters the men’s Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinals at 7:55 a.m., followed by Nitesh against Turkmenistan’s Amanberdi Agamammedov in the 97kg quarterfinals at 8:19 a.m. Their medal-bout places depend on progression.

Judo: Yamini and Inunganbi begin medal push

Yamini Mourya is listed for the women’s 57kg quarterfinals from 7:30 a.m., while Inunganbi Takhellambam competes in the women’s 70kg event. Later bouts depend on their results.

Taekwondo: Roopa Bayor targets poomsae final

Roopa Bayor competes in the women’s individual poomsae semifinals from 5:30 a.m. A win would take her into the gold-medal contest.

Track cycling: Omnium and madison offer medals

Harshveer Singh Sekhon begins the men’s omnium with the scratch race at 6:30 a.m.; the medal is decided after all four races. Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina start women’s sprint qualification at 7 a.m. Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh have a direct medal opportunity in the women’s madison final at 12:18 p.m.

Canoe slalom: Shikha Chouhan in kayak semifinal

Shikha Chouhan races in the women’s kayak single semifinal at 7:36 a.m. She will reach the final if she qualifies.

Sport climbing: Deepu Mallesh in Speed 4 quarterfinal

Deepu Mallesh competes in the men’s Speed 4 quarterfinals at 4:42 p.m. A place in the medal races depends on his knockout results.

Tennis: Sumit Nagal faces Wu Yibing

Sumit Nagal meets China’s Wu Yibing in the men’s singles quarterfinal. The start time has yet to be confirmed.

Rugby sevens: India women play twice

India’s women face Hong Kong China at 8:50 a.m. and China at 3:30 p.m. in Pool B. Both times follow Rugby India’s published schedule.

Sailing, golf and sepaktakraw: More Indians in action

Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma are listed for sailing races from 7:30 a.m. Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu play the second round of golf’s men’s individual and team competitions at 10:10 a.m. India also compete in men’s quadrant Group A sepaktakraw matches from 5:30 a.m.

India at Asian Games 2026 Day 12: Full schedule and live results Time (IST) Sport Indian athlete or fixture Stage Result Completed Archery Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah, Indonesia Women’s compound individual quarterfinal; later rounds if she advances Knocked out in QF; fails to defend Gold in women's compund archery From 5:30 a.m. Sepaktakraw India men’s team Quadrant Group A matches — From 5:30 a.m. Taekwondo Roopa Bayor Women’s individual poomsae semifinal; gold contest if she advances — 6:10 a.m. Shooting Anish Bhanwala Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage two and team final — 6:30 a.m. Track cycling Harshveer Singh Sekhon Men’s omnium scratch race, first of four — 6:30 a.m. Volleyball India vs Pakistan Men’s quarterfinal; winner reaches semifinal — 7 a.m. Squash India vs Hong Kong Women’s team semifinal; winner reaches final — 7 a.m. Track cycling Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina Women’s sprint qualification; later rounds if qualified — 7:22 a.m. Wrestling Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar, Mongolia Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg round of 16; later rounds if he advances — 7:30 a.m. Sailing Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma Dinghy, skiff and windsurfing races — From 7:30 a.m. Judo Yamini Mourya; Inunganbi Takhellambam Women’s 57kg quarterfinals; women’s 70kg event — 7:32 a.m. Wrestling Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova, Kazakhstan Women’s 62kg round of 16; later rounds if she advances — 7:36 a.m. Canoe slalom Shikha Chouhan Women’s kayak single semifinal; final if qualified — 7:55 a.m. Wrestling Sumit Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinal; later rounds if he advances — 8:19 a.m. Wrestling Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov, Turkmenistan Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg quarterfinal; later rounds if he advances — 8:50 a.m. Rugby sevens India vs Hong Kong China Women’s Pool B match — 9:47 a.m. Archery Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun, Chinese Taipei Men’s compound individual quarterfinal; later rounds if he advances — 10 a.m. Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Men’s semifinal; winner reaches final — 10:10 a.m. Golf Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu Men’s individual stroke play and team competition, round two — Noon Shooting Anish Bhanwala Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol individual final, if qualified — 12:18 p.m. Track cycling Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh Women’s madison final; medal event — 1 p.m. Squash India vs Malaysia Men’s team semifinal; winner reaches final — 1 p.m. Hockey India vs Pakistan Men’s semifinal; winner reaches final — 3:30 p.m. Rugby sevens India vs China Women’s Pool B match — 4:42 p.m. Sport climbing Deepu Mallesh Men’s Speed 4 quarterfinal; medal rounds if he advances — Time to be confirmed Tennis Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing, China Men’s singles quarterfinal; winner reaches semifinal —

Asian Games 2026 Live streaming and telecast on October 1

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