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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: India at Asiad live action, IND vs PAK results, medal winners

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: India at Asiad live action, IND vs PAK results, medal winners

Two India-Pakistan knockouts and a cricket semifinal against Sri Lanka headline Day 12. Follow every Indian event, medal chance and result from Aichi-Nagoya

Check India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES here

Check India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES here

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi

India face Pakistan twice and Sri Lanka once in a packed start to October at the Asian Games 2026. The men’s volleyball quarterfinal against Pakistan starts at 6:30 a.m. IST on Thursday. At 10 a.m., the men’s cricket team face Sri Lanka for a place in the final, before the men’s hockey side meet Pakistan in another semifinal at 1 p.m. A win in either semifinal would assure India of at least silver; a volleyball victory would take the team into the last four. 
 
The three contests follow a four-gold Wednesday for India. The compound archers swept the women’s, men’s and mixed team titles, while Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the trap mixed team event. Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru now turn to the individual quarterfinals. Shooter Anish Bhanwala, both squash teams and India’s wrestlers are among the other medal contenders.
 
All times are IST. The results columns are ready to update as events finish. Later rounds depend on qualification or progression. 
Day 12 medal watch and final berths
Time (IST)SportAthlete or fixtureMedal stakeResult
CompletedArcheryChikitha TaniparthiIndividual quarterfinal; medal matches if she advancesKnocked out in QF; fails to defend Gold in women's compund archery
From 5:30 a.m.TaekwondoRoopa BayorSemifinal; gold contest if she advances
6:10 a.m.ShootingAnish BhanwalaQualification stage two and team medal event
From 6:30 a.m.Track cyclingHarshveer Singh SekhonMen’s omnium; medal decided after four races
7 a.m.SquashIndia vs Hong Kong, women’s teamSemifinal; win assures at least silver
From 7:22 a.m.WrestlingAman, Mansi, Sumit and NiteshMedal bouts if they progress
From 7:30 a.m.JudoYamini Mourya and Inunganbi TakhellambamMedal bouts if they progress
7:36 a.m.Canoe slalomShikha ChouhanSemifinal; final if qualified
From 9:47 a.m.ArcheryGanesh Mani Ratnam ThirumuruIndividual quarterfinal; medal matches if he advances
10 a.m.CricketIndia vs Sri LankaSemifinal; win assures at least silver
NoonShootingAnish BhanwalaIndividual medal final if qualified
12:18 p.m.Track cyclingHarshita Jakhar and Swasti SinghWomen’s madison medal final
1 p.m.SquashIndia vs Malaysia, men’s teamSemifinal; win assures at least silver
1 p.m.HockeyIndia vs PakistanSemifinal; win assures at least silver
4:42 p.m.Sport climbingDeepu MalleshQuarterfinal; medal races if he advances
 
Volleyball: India vs Pakistan quarterfinal opens doubleheader
 
India meet Pakistan at 6:30 a.m. with a semifinal berth at stake. The Indian men won all three Pool C matches, including a comeback from two sets down to beat Qatar 3-2. Pakistan finished second in Pool A. Pakistan won the sides’ last two Asian Games meetings, in 2018 and 2023, but India beat them 3-0 in the 2025 CAVA Men’s Nations League. India are seeking their first Asian Games volleyball medal since their bronze in 1986.
 
Cricket: India vs Sri Lanka for place in final
 
Shreyas Iyer’s team take on Sri Lanka at 10 a.m. India reached the semifinal after rain washed out their quarterfinal against Afghanistan. Victory would guarantee at least silver and keep the men’s title defence on course. Pakistan play Bangladesh in the other semifinal, leaving open the possibility of an 
India-Pakistan gold-medal match.
 
Hockey: India vs Pakistan semifinal at 1 p.m.
 
India face Pakistan at 1 p.m. IST, or 4:30 p.m. in Japan, for a place in the men’s gold-medal match. The defending champions won all five Pool A games, scoring 49 goals and conceding four. India beat Pakistan 10-2 in the pool stage at the previous Asian Games; Thursday’s meeting will decide which side reaches the 2026 final.
 
Archery: Chikitha and Ganesh chase individual medals
 
After helping India sweep the compound team titles, Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru return for individual quarterfinals. Chikitha faces Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah at 5:30 a.m.; Ganesh meets Chinese Taipei’s Chen Chieh-lun at 9:47 a.m. Both must win their quarterfinal and semifinal to contest gold later in the day. Chikitha already has two golds from the women’s and mixed team events.
 
Shooting: Anish Bhanwala targets rapid fire pistol medal
 
Anish Bhanwala resumes the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at 6:10 a.m., with the team medals to be decided after the second stage. The individual final is scheduled for noon if he qualifies.
 
Squash: Both Indian teams can upgrade assured medals
 
India’s women face Hong Kong at 7 a.m., while the men meet Malaysia at 1 p.m. Both teams have reached the semifinals and assured India of medals. A win in either tie would secure at least silver and a place in the final.
 
Wrestling: Four Indians seek gold after Sunil’s bronze
 
Sunil Kumar opened India’s wrestling account on Wednesday with bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category. On Thursday, Aman faces Mongolia’s Borgil Tuvshinbaatar in the men’s Greco-Roman 77kg round of 16 at 7:22 a.m. Mansi meets Kazakhstan’s Irina Kuznetsova in the women’s 62kg round of 16 at 7:32 a.m. Sumit enters the men’s Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinals at 7:55 a.m., followed by Nitesh against Turkmenistan’s Amanberdi Agamammedov in the 97kg quarterfinals at 8:19 a.m. Their medal-bout places depend on progression.
 
Judo: Yamini and Inunganbi begin medal push
 
Yamini Mourya is listed for the women’s 57kg quarterfinals from 7:30 a.m., while Inunganbi Takhellambam competes in the women’s 70kg event. Later bouts depend on their results.
 
Taekwondo: Roopa Bayor targets poomsae final
 
Roopa Bayor competes in the women’s individual poomsae semifinals from 5:30 a.m. A win would take her into the gold-medal contest.
 
Track cycling: Omnium and madison offer medals
 
Harshveer Singh Sekhon begins the men’s omnium with the scratch race at 6:30 a.m.; the medal is decided after all four races. Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina start women’s sprint qualification at 7 a.m. Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh have a direct medal opportunity in the women’s madison final at 12:18 p.m.
 
Canoe slalom: Shikha Chouhan in kayak semifinal
 
Shikha Chouhan races in the women’s kayak single semifinal at 7:36 a.m. She will reach the final if she qualifies.
 
Sport climbing: Deepu Mallesh in Speed 4 quarterfinal
 
Deepu Mallesh competes in the men’s Speed 4 quarterfinals at 4:42 p.m. A place in the medal races depends on his knockout results.
 
Tennis: Sumit Nagal faces Wu Yibing
 
Sumit Nagal meets China’s Wu Yibing in the men’s singles quarterfinal. The start time has yet to be confirmed.
 
Rugby sevens: India women play twice
 
India’s women face Hong Kong China at 8:50 a.m. and China at 3:30 p.m. in Pool B. Both times follow Rugby India’s published schedule.
 
Sailing, golf and sepaktakraw: More Indians in action
 
Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma are listed for sailing races from 7:30 a.m. Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu play the second round of golf’s men’s individual and team competitions at 10:10 a.m. India also compete in men’s quadrant Group A sepaktakraw matches from 5:30 a.m.
 
India at Asian Games 2026 Day 12: Full schedule and live results
Time (IST)SportIndian athlete or fixtureStageResult
CompletedArcheryChikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah, IndonesiaWomen’s compound individual quarterfinal; later rounds if she advancesKnocked out in QF; fails to defend Gold in women's compund archery
From 5:30 a.m.SepaktakrawIndia men’s teamQuadrant Group A matches
From 5:30 a.m.TaekwondoRoopa BayorWomen’s individual poomsae semifinal; gold contest if she advances
6:10 a.m.ShootingAnish BhanwalaMen’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage two and team final
6:30 a.m.Track cyclingHarshveer Singh SekhonMen’s omnium scratch race, first of four
6:30 a.m.VolleyballIndia vs PakistanMen’s quarterfinal; winner reaches semifinal
7 a.m.SquashIndia vs Hong KongWomen’s team semifinal; winner reaches final
7 a.m.Track cyclingKeerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and CelestinaWomen’s sprint qualification; later rounds if qualified
7:22 a.m.WrestlingAman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar, MongoliaMen’s Greco-Roman 77kg round of 16; later rounds if he advances
7:30 a.m.SailingMahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital VermaDinghy, skiff and windsurfing races
From 7:30 a.m.JudoYamini Mourya; Inunganbi TakhellambamWomen’s 57kg quarterfinals; women’s 70kg event
7:32 a.m.WrestlingMansi vs Irina Kuznetsova, KazakhstanWomen’s 62kg round of 16; later rounds if she advances
7:36 a.m.Canoe slalomShikha ChouhanWomen’s kayak single semifinal; final if qualified
7:55 a.m.WrestlingSumitMen’s Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinal; later rounds if he advances
8:19 a.m.WrestlingNitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov, TurkmenistanMen’s Greco-Roman 97kg quarterfinal; later rounds if he advances
8:50 a.m.Rugby sevensIndia vs Hong Kong ChinaWomen’s Pool B match
9:47 a.m.ArcheryGanesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun, Chinese TaipeiMen’s compound individual quarterfinal; later rounds if he advances
10 a.m.CricketIndia vs Sri LankaMen’s semifinal; winner reaches final
10:10 a.m.GolfVeer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj SandhuMen’s individual stroke play and team competition, round two
NoonShootingAnish BhanwalaMen’s 25m rapid fire pistol individual final, if qualified
12:18 p.m.Track cyclingHarshita Jakhar and Swasti SinghWomen’s madison final; medal event
1 p.m.SquashIndia vs MalaysiaMen’s team semifinal; winner reaches final
1 p.m.HockeyIndia vs PakistanMen’s semifinal; winner reaches final
3:30 p.m.Rugby sevensIndia vs ChinaWomen’s Pool B match
4:42 p.m.Sport climbingDeepu MalleshMen’s Speed 4 quarterfinal; medal rounds if he advances
Time to be confirmedTennisSumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing, ChinaMen’s singles quarterfinal; winner reaches semifinal
 
Asian Games 2026 Live streaming and telecast on October 1
 The Asian Games are available to stream on SonyLIV in India, with television coverage on the Sony Sports Network.  Check India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES here 
6:58 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - IND vs PAK - Pakistan win first set

What happened in first set (Stats-wise)

Pakistan’s 25-19 first-set win was built on sharper attacking and better floor defence. The biggest gap came in spike efficiency: Pakistan converted 17 of 24 spikes, a 71 per cent success rate, while India managed 11 of 29 at 38 per cent. Pakistan also edged the block count 2/13 to India’s 1/12 and were much better in digs, making 4 of 13 to India’s 1 of 11. India had one serve point and both teams gained six points from opponent errors, but Pakistan’s cleaner finishing and defensive recovery gave them control.


India vs Pakistan volleyball QF: First set stats
Metric India Pakistan
Total points 19 25
Opponent errors 6 6
Set 29 23
Reception 21 19
Serve points 1 0
Spike 38% — 11/29 71% — 17/24
Block 9% — 1/12 16% — 2/13
Dig 10% — 1/11 31% — 4/13
Set duration 23 minutes 23 minutes

6:53 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - IND vs PAK - Pakistan have 6 set points

Pakistan have six set points.

India 18-24 Pakistan in first set.
6:52 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - IND vs PAK - Pakistan just two points away first set

A foul serve from Hemanth. Pakistan just two points away from winning first set.

India 17-23 Pakistan
6:51 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - IND vs PAK - India try to claw back

India trying to make a comeback with two quick points.

India 16-22 Pakistan
6:50 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - IND vs PAK - Pakistan moving ahead

India need to make a comeback now as Pakistan's point swells to 21. A team has to reach 25 points to win the set

India 16-19 Pakistan in first set.
6:48 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - IND vs PAK - Pakistan takes the lead

Pakistan takes five points lead against India. The Men in Blue is looking a bit distracted. 

India 14-19 Pakistan
6:37 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - IND vs PAK - Neck-to-neck battle

Neck-to-neck battle between India and Pakistan. Both teams are now separated by one point now. But as I am writing Pakistan earns one more point through spike.

India 7-7 Pakistan: 1s set
6:34 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball QF - India vs Pakistan underway

Pakistan takes two points lead in set 1 against India.

First set: Pakistan 4-2 India.
6:31 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Anish Bhanwala begins Stage 2 in rapid fire pistol qualification

  • India’s Anish Bhanwala is in action in Stage 2 of the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at the Asian Games 2026.
  • Anish is the only Indian in the field and will look to seal a place in the final after a solid first stage yesterday, where he scored 290 and was placed fifth.
  • The second stage will now decide whether he stays inside the qualification cut and keeps India in contention for another shooting medal.
6:22 AM

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE UPDATES: Cricket - PAK vs BAN semifinal delayed

In the first semifinal of Asian Games 2026 cricket event, the wet outfield has come as an obstacle. 

Cricket: Toss delayed, start likely soon after wet outfield work
 
The toss and start have been delayed because of damp patches left behind by earlier rain, even though the weather is now clear.

Ground staff have been working on the affected areas and applying sawdust, with warm and humid conditions and bright sunshine helping the drying process. The umpires were expected to inspect the surface after the initial delay.

Players had been warming up in groups, suggesting that some play is likely. By 6:01 am IST, most players had left the field, with only a couple still in the middle — a sign that an update on the start time may not be far away.

The delay cannot stretch too long either, as it could affect the next game and possibly bring bad light into play later in the day. The next is between India and Sri Lanka, who will lock horns in second semifinal.
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 5:48 AM IST