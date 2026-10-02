Asian Games 2026: Lovlina joins Mary Kom with boxing gold on her birthday

Lovlina Borgohain turned her birthday into a piece of Indian boxing history, defeating China’s Bao Ziyi by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women’s 75kg final at the Asian Games 2026 to end a 12-year wait for gold.

She became only the second Indian woman to win an Asian Games boxing gold, following Mary Kom’s triumph in 2014.

The result was unanimous, but the contest demanded patience and nerve. Three judges had the bout level after two rounds. Lovlina still had to win them over, and she did so with the counterpunching that had kept Bao at bay.

Lovlina’s counters blunt Bao’s early aggression

Bao, fighting from the red corner against Lovlina in blue, opened with flurries of punches and tried to force the pace. Lovlina took her time, drawing the Chinese boxer forward and finding openings for her counters.

Bao was the more aggressive of the two in the opening round, but Lovlina’s effective punches earned her a narrow advantage. Three judges scored the round 10-9 in her favour, while two preferred Bao by the same margin.

It was a 3-2 split, and an early reward for Lovlina’s measured approach.

Second round builds the lead, but gold remains in the balance

Bao pushed harder in the second round, while Lovlina looked more confident. The exchanges became cagey, but the Indian continued to land effective counters and took the round 4-1.

That gave her a stronger foothold in the final, although the scorecards showed how much remained at stake.

After two rounds, Lovlina led 20-18 on two cards. The other three stood at 19-19. Those judges had yet to separate the boxers, leaving the closing round crucial to the gold-medal contest.

A decisive third round delivers birthday gold

With Bao needing to turn the bout around, Lovlina stayed with the plan that had worked throughout. She avoided the heavier blows and picked her moments to counter as the Chinese boxer came forward.

Lovlina won the third round 4-1. Crucially, all three judges whose cards had been level after the second round awarded her the last.

Four judges returned scores of 29-28 in Lovlina’s favour. The fifth gave her all three rounds for a 30-27 verdict, completing the unanimous 5-0 victory. No knockdowns or warnings were recorded.

Twelve years after Mary Kom’s gold, Indian women’s boxing had another Asian Games champion. Lovlina’s birthday had become the day the wait finally ended.