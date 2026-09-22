Asian Games 2026 medal tally: Full list of India medal winners till Day 3

India continued their brilliant run at the Asian Games 2026, being held in Aichi-Nagoya, on Tuesday as they added their first gold medal of the edition, courtesy of Harmanpreet Kaur-led India’s women’s cricket team, who beat Sri Lanka in the gold medal match by 147 runs to retain their title as defending champions.

The gold medal from cricket took India’s total medal count to 7, with 5 of those medals (4 silver and 1 bronze) coming from shooting. One remaining medal came from MMA, as Suchika Tariya secured the bronze medal in the women’s 60kg event.

India also confirmed at least one bronze medal on Tuesday as India’s men’s badminton team beat Japan 3-0 to book their place in the men’s team event semifinal round.

India currently have 7 medals to their name (1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals) and are currently placed eighth in the overall points table.

Full list of India’s medal winners in Asian Games 2026 so far:

No. Medal Sport Event Indian athlete(s)/team 1 Gold Cricket Women’s team India 2 Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal 3 Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle individual Elavenil Valarivan 4 Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane 5 Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle individual Himanshu Dhillon 6 Bronze MMA Women’s Traditional -60kg Suchika Taryal 7 Bronze Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle individual Rudrankksh Patil

China continue to lead the medal tally

As per the current medal count, China are leading the medal tally with 30 gold, 12 silver and 7 bronze medals to their name. Hosts Japan are in second position with 9 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Kazakhstan (6 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals), the Republic of Korea (5 gold, 4 silver and 15 bronze medals) and Thailand (4 gold,1 silver and 1 bronze medal) are the next three teams in the top five.

Asian Games 2026 medal tally: