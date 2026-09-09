Asian Games 2026 medals: All you need to know about the design and material

The countdown to the Asian Games 2026 is now in its final stretch, with the tournament set to officially begin on Saturday, September 19.

The 16-day sporting extravaganza will be held across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya in Japan and will mark the 20th edition of the Asian Games since the competition was first held in 1951.

More than 15,000 athletes from across Asia and beyond will compete for the coveted medals, with gold, silver and bronze awarded to the top three athletes or teams in each event.

For the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, however, the medals will carry a significance that goes beyond their value as sporting prizes. Their design was selected through an open competition that invited design students and professionals to submit their ideas.

The winning concept was built around the Games' slogan, “Imagine One Asia,” and seeks to capture the diversity of the continent while highlighting the unifying power of sport.

That idea is reflected not only in the medal's appearance but also in the unusual process through which its distinctive shape was developed.

What is the concept behind the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 medals?

The central idea behind the medal design is that of coming together through sport. Designer Daisuke Shiba drew inspiration from the theme of unity in diversity. The medal represents the many different forms that emerged as Asia developed its distinct cultures and identities, before those individual elements come together again through the shared experience of sport.

The design process itself was built around the idea of fragments becoming something complete. Ceramic discs were repeatedly broken and examined during development, with the process continuing until a naturally appealing form emerged.

That approach was also intended to mirror the journey of athletes. Their road to the Asian Games is marked by setbacks, difficult training sessions and countless challenges. The fragments of those experiences eventually come together in one moment of achievement — the medal.

The idea behind the design

Shiba described the selection of his design for the 20th Asian Games as a deeply meaningful honour.

ALSO READ: "One target at a time": Mairaj ready for another shot at Asian Games glory He said he hoped the medals would serve as symbols of the dedication and perseverance athletes have accumulated over years of preparation. He also expressed the hope that receiving the medals would strengthen athletes' feelings of joy and pride and contribute to the excitement surrounding the Games.

What are the dimensions and weight of the medals?

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 medals have a diameter of 80 mm and a thickness of 5 mm.

Their weight and composition differ according to the medal:

Gold medal: Approximately 265 g; pure silver plated with at least 1 g of gold

Approximately 265 g; pure silver plated with at least 1 g of gold Silver medal: Approximately 264 g; pure silver

Approximately 264 g; pure silver Bronze medal: Approximately 222 g; red brass made from 95 per cent copper and 5 per cent zinc

Asian Games 2026 Gold medal The substantial size and weight give the medals a physical presence befitting the significance of an Asian Games podium finish.

How are the medals linked to sustainability?

The medals are also part of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Recycled Medal Project, which aims to promote awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals and encourage a circular economy.

As part of the initiative, a portion of the metals used in the medals has been recovered from small electronic devices donated by participating municipalities.

This means the medals carry another layer of significance beyond sporting achievement, connecting the Games with efforts to reuse valuable materials and reduce waste.

What is special about the medal ribbon?

The medal's design extends beyond the disc itself. The ribbon incorporates the silhouette of the kakitsubata, or Japanese iris, which is the official flower of Aichi Prefecture.

The sweeping arcs incorporated into the ribbon are inspired by the leaves of the flower. Together, the elements are intended to convey the graceful strength of athletes.

The ribbon also reflects the organisers' desire to connect Aichi's local culture with the wider world and ensure that elements of the region's identity are carried forward to future generations.

What is the Asian Games 2026 medal case made of?

The medal case has its own cultural symbolism. The case features an octagonal shape on both its inner and outer sections, with the design drawing inspiration from the character for "eight". The character has historical significance in the region, having been used in the emblem of the Owari Tokugawa family, which ruled the area that is now Aichi Prefecture. It is also part of the current emblem of Nagoya City.

Asian Games 2026 medal case The shape of the character, which gradually widens outward, represents the journey from the present towards the future. It reflects the hope that the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will mark the beginning of continued growth, development and prosperity for the region and the wider Asian community.

Why is Japanese cypress used for the medal case?

The case is made from Aichi-grown Japanese cypress, or hinoki, giving it another direct connection to the host region.

The choice also reflects Aichi's long-standing tea ceremony culture, in which valuable tea utensils and treasured objects have traditionally been stored in wooden boxes.

The medal case therefore serves not simply as packaging but as a specially designed container through which athletes can preserve an object representing one of the biggest achievements of their sporting careers.

What do the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 medals represent?

Taken together, the medal, ribbon and case tell a story that goes beyond the podium.

The medal's fragmented design reflects the challenges and hardships athletes must overcome on their journey to the Asian Games. At the same time, the overall concept celebrates the diversity of Asia while highlighting sport as a force that can bring people together.

The use of recycled materials adds a strong sustainability element to the design, while the inclusion of the kakitsubata flower, the eight motif and Aichi-grown hinoki connects the medal to the history, culture and natural heritage of the host region.

For the athletes standing on the podium, however, the medal will carry an even deeper meaning. It will represent years of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance, brought together in one defining moment of achievement.