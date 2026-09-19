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Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony live time, flag-bearers, venue, streaming

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 will be held under the theme "Harmonic Heart Beat". The opening ceremony of the Asiad 2026 will begin at 2:30 PM IST, that is, 6 PM local time.

Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony live streaming details

Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony live streaming details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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The Asian Games 2026 will officially get underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, September 19, with the opening ceremony set to mark the formal start of the continental sporting extravaganza.
 
The ceremony will be held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya and will bring together athletes and officials from across Asia. For Indian viewers, the ceremony will begin at 2:30 PM IST, corresponding to 6 PM local time in Japan.
 
India has sent a 503-athlete contingent to the Games, with competitors set to take part across a wide range of sports. The opening ceremony will formally launch an edition featuring thousands of athletes competing for medals across the continent.
 

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What is the theme for Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 will be held under the theme “Harmonic Heart Beat”.
 
The concept is centred on the heartbeat of athletes and the idea of bringing competitors from across Asia together through sport. The organisers have described the ceremony as an opportunity for athletes and the continent to become one through their shared emotions and experiences in Aichi-Nagoya.
 
The broader common concept for the opening and closing ceremonies is “Heart Beat Aichi-Nagoya”, while the opening ceremony's specific concept is “Harmonic Heart Beat”. The organisers have also said that the heart and heartbeat will serve as recurring motifs in the ceremonies.
 
The official slogan of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is “Imagine One Asia”. The opening ceremony is being overseen by Japanese filmmaker Yukihiko Tsutsumi, who is the general director of the ceremony. 

Who will be India's flag-bearers at Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony?

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will be India's flag-bearers at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony. Earlier, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was designated as India’s flag-bearer alongside Bhaker. However, he was replaced by kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat after he was unable to procure his kit, making him unable to join the gala event.
 
Bhaker is a double Olympic medallist, having won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She will make her Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya and is part of India's 503-athlete contingent.
 
Pawan, meanwhile, is the lead raider of India’s kabaddi team. He was also India’s top scorer during their gold-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 take place?
 
The 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 19.
 
What time will the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 begin?
 
The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 will begin at 2:30 PM IST, that is, 6 PM local time.
 
What is the venue for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026?
 
Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya will host the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 live in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in India?
 
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will stream the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 live in India.

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 9:30 AM IST