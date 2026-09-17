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Asian Games 2026 September 17 Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming

India will kick off its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games with men's doubles teqball at 2:00 PM IST on September 17

Asian Games 2026 September 17 schedule

Asian Games 2026 September 17 schedule

Our Bureau New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

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Two days ahead of the official start on September 19, India will kick off its sporting action at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with teqball. The Indian men’s doubles pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will begin their campaign in the group stage, facing Vietnam and South Korea at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.
 
Apart from India’s teqball campaign, Aichi-Nagoya will host several other team events on September 17, including the opening women’s cricket quarter-finals. Bangladesh will face China, while Pakistan will take on Thailand in the two knockout matches scheduled for the day.
 
Other major events on the day include women’s basketball, women’s football, women’s volleyball and the women’s individual semi-finals in modern pentathlon. Teqball will also feature men’s singles and doubles group-stage matches, along with knockout and repechage action. 
 
 
Now, let’s take a look at the full schedule of matches and events for September 17 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Asian Games 2026 (septmber 17 schedule)
Time (IST)SportEventRound / MatchTeams / ParticipantsVenue
06:30CricketWomenQuarterfinal 1Bangladesh vs People’s Republic of ChinaKorogi Athletic Park
06:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 1Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
06:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 2Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
07:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 2Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
07:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 3Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Alisa (Laos)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
07:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 3Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
07:30Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — Fencing Direct EliminationAnjo Sports Park
07:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 4Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
07:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 5Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Alisa (Laos)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
07:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 4Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
07:50Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — ObstacleAnjo Sports Park
08:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 6Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
08:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 5Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
08:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 6Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
08:10Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — SwimmingAnjo Sports Park
08:30Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — Laser RunAnjo Sports Park
08:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 7Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
08:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 8Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Alisa (Laos)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
08:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 9Prince Agustin (Philippines) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
09:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 7Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Zaid Eidan (Kuwait)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
09:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 8Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
10:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup A, Match 9Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
10:30BasketballWomenGroup A, Game 1Indonesia vs ThailandAichi International Arena
10:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 13Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
10:30TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 14Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
10:30VolleyballWomenPreliminary Round — Pool D, Match 7Republic of Korea vs QatarPark Arena Komaki
10:30VolleyballWomenPreliminary Round — Pool B, Match 10Kazakhstan vs PhilippinesOkazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
11:00TeqballMen's SinglesGroup B, Match 15Alisa (Laos) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
11:30CricketWomenQuarterfinal 2Pakistan vs ThailandKorogi Athletic Park
11:30FootballWomenGroup GUzbekistan vs People’s Republic of ChinaGifu Nagaragawa Stadium
12:00TeqballMen's SinglesQuarterfinal Match 1TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
12:00TeqballMen's SinglesQuarterfinal Match 2TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
12:30TeqballMen's SinglesQuarterfinal Match 3TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
12:30TeqballMen's SinglesQuarterfinal Match 4TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
12:30Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — Fencing Direct EliminationAnjo Sports Park
12:50Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — ObstacleAnjo Sports Park
13:00TeqballMen's SinglesRepechage Match 1TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
13:00TeqballMen's SinglesRepechage Match 2TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
13:10Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — SwimmingAnjo Sports Park
13:30BasketballWomenGroup B, Game 1Philippines vs KazakhstanAichi International Arena
13:30FootballWomenGroup EThailand vs Chinese TaipeiShizuoka Stadium Ecopa
13:30FootballWomenGroup FBangladesh vs Republic of KoreaNagai Stadium
13:30Modern PentathlonWomen’s IndividualSemi-final — Laser RunAnjo Sports Park
13:30TeqballMen's DoublesGroup A, Match 1Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
13:30TeqballMen's DoublesGroup C, Match 1Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
13:30TeqballMen's DoublesGroup B, Match 1Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
13:30VolleyballWomenPool D, Match 8Hong Kong China vs VietnamPark Arena Komaki
13:30VolleyballWomenPool C, Match 11Chinese Taipei vs MongoliaOkazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
14:00TeqballMen's DoublesGroup B, Match 2Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
14:00TeqballMen's DoublesGroup D, Match 1Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
14:00TeqballMen's DoublesGroup A, Match 2Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
14:30TeqballMen's DoublesGroup A, Match 3Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
14:30TeqballMen's DoublesGroup C, Match 2Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
14:30TeqballMen's DoublesGroup D, Match 2Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
15:00TeqballMen's DoublesGroup B, Match 3Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
15:00TeqballMen's DoublesGroup D, Match 3Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
15:00TeqballMen's DoublesGroup C, Match 3Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
16:00TeqballMen's DoublesQuarterfinal Match 1TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
16:00TeqballMen's DoublesQuarterfinal Match 2TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
16:30BasketballWomenGroup B, Game 2Japan vs Hong Kong ChinaAichi International Arena
16:30FootballWomenGroup GHong Kong China vs PhilippinesGifu Nagaragawa Stadium
16:30TeqballMen's DoublesQuarterfinal Match 3TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
16:30TeqballMen's DoublesQuarterfinal Match 4TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
16:30VolleyballWomenPool C, Match 12Kyrgyzstan vs ThailandOkazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
16:50VolleyballWomenPool A, Match 9Indonesia vs NepalPark Arena Komaki
17:00FootballWomenGroup EVietnam vs JapanShizuoka Stadium Ecopa
17:00FootballWomenGroup FMyanmar vs Democratic People's Republic of KoreaNagai Stadium
17:00TeqballMen's DoublesRepechage Match 1TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center
17:00TeqballMen's DoublesRepechage Match 2TBDNagoya City Higashi Sports Center

Asian Games 2026, September 17 events: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the action at the Asian Games 2026 begin on September 17?
 
The action at the Asian Games 2026 will begin at 6:30 AM IST on September 17, with events including teqball and modern pentathlon getting underway.
 
What time will India’s event take place at the Asian Games 2026 on September 17?
 
India’s first event will be in men’s doubles teqball at 1:30 PM IST, when Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg take on Vietnam. India will then face South Korea at 2:00 PM IST. 
Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:18 AM IST