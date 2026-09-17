Asian Games 2026 September 17 Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming
India will kick off its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games with men's doubles teqball at 2:00 PM IST on September 17
Our Bureau New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Two days ahead of the official start on September 19, India will kick off its sporting action at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with teqball. The Indian men’s doubles pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will begin their campaign in the group stage, facing Vietnam and South Korea at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.
Apart from India’s teqball campaign, Aichi-Nagoya will host several other team events on September 17, including the opening women’s cricket quarter-finals. Bangladesh will face China, while Pakistan will take on Thailand in the two knockout matches scheduled for the day.
Other major events on the day include women’s basketball, women’s football, women’s volleyball and the women’s individual semi-finals in modern pentathlon. Teqball will also feature men’s singles and doubles group-stage matches, along with knockout and repechage action.
Now, let’s take a look at the full schedule of matches and events for September 17 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Also Read
|Asian Games 2026 (septmber 17 schedule)
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Round / Match
|Teams / Participants
|Venue
|06:30
|Cricket
|Women
|Quarterfinal 1
|Bangladesh vs People’s Republic of China
|Korogi Athletic Park
|06:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 1
|Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|06:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 2
|Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 2
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 3
|Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Alisa (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 3
|Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Fencing Direct Elimination
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|07:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 4
|Junsuk Lee (South Korea) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 5
|Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Alisa (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 4
|Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|07:50
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Obstacle
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|08:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 6
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 5
|Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 6
|Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:10
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Swimming
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|08:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Laser Run
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|08:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 7
|Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 8
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Alisa (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|08:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 9
|Prince Agustin (Philippines) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|09:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 7
|Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Zaid Eidan (Kuwait)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|09:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 8
|Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group A, Match 9
|Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Kudaiberdi Abdilazizovich Aidarbekov (Kyrgyzstan)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:30
|Basketball
|Women
|Group A, Game 1
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|Aichi International Arena
|10:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 13
|Akinori Wase (Japan) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 14
|Yoga Ardika Putra (Indonesia) vs Prince Agustin (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|10:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Preliminary Round — Pool D, Match 7
|Republic of Korea vs Qatar
|Park Arena Komaki
|10:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Preliminary Round — Pool B, Match 10
|Kazakhstan vs Philippines
|Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
|11:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Group B, Match 15
|Alisa (Laos) vs Truong Giang Ba (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|11:30
|Cricket
|Women
|Quarterfinal 2
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|Korogi Athletic Park
|11:30
|Football
|Women
|Group G
|Uzbekistan vs People’s Republic of China
|Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium
|12:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 3
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:30
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Quarterfinal Match 4
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|12:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Fencing Direct Elimination
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|12:50
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Obstacle
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|13:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Repechage Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:00
|Teqball
|Men's Singles
|Repechage Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:10
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Swimming
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|13:30
|Basketball
|Women
|Group B, Game 1
|Philippines vs Kazakhstan
|Aichi International Arena
|13:30
|Football
|Women
|Group E
|Thailand vs Chinese Taipei
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|13:30
|Football
|Women
|Group F
|Bangladesh vs Republic of Korea
|Nagai Stadium
|13:30
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Individual
|Semi-final — Laser Run
|—
|Anjo Sports Park
|13:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group A, Match 1
|Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group C, Match 1
|Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group B, Match 1
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|13:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool D, Match 8
|Hong Kong China vs Vietnam
|Park Arena Komaki
|13:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool C, Match 11
|Chinese Taipei vs Mongolia
|Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
|14:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group B, Match 2
|Declan Marshall Gonsalves/Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (India) vs Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group D, Match 1
|Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group A, Match 2
|Sorrasak Thaosiri/Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group A, Match 3
|Husni Uba/La Ode Mardan M (Indonesia) vs Dailan Christoffe Montenegro/Anel Jr Pacis (Philippines)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group C, Match 2
|Basel Ahmad/Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|14:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group D, Match 2
|Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi/Ali Jalil Mezher Alalayawi (Iraq) vs Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|15:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group B, Match 3
|Junsuk Lee/Taebeen Lee (South Korea) vs Truong Giang Ba/Anh Khoa Le (Vietnam)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|15:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group D, Match 3
|Ahmad Kassem Arabi/Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon) vs Alisa/Chaitavanh Inthalapheth (Laos)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|15:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Group C, Match 3
|Takahiro Nodomi/Seiya Arai (Japan) vs Tsetsenberkh Nominchimeg/Chinguun Ganzorig (Mongolia)
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:30
|Basketball
|Women
|Group B, Game 2
|Japan vs Hong Kong China
|Aichi International Arena
|16:30
|Football
|Women
|Group G
|Hong Kong China vs Philippines
|Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium
|16:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 3
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:30
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Quarterfinal Match 4
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|16:30
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool C, Match 12
|Kyrgyzstan vs Thailand
|Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
|16:50
|Volleyball
|Women
|Pool A, Match 9
|Indonesia vs Nepal
|Park Arena Komaki
|17:00
|Football
|Women
|Group E
|Vietnam vs Japan
|Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
|17:00
|Football
|Women
|Group F
|Myanmar vs Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|Nagai Stadium
|17:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Repechage Match 1
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
|17:00
|Teqball
|Men's Doubles
|Repechage Match 2
|TBD
|Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center
Asian Games 2026, September 17 events: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the action at the Asian Games 2026 begin on September 17?
The action at the Asian Games 2026 will begin at 6:30 AM IST on September 17, with events including teqball and modern pentathlon getting underway.
What time will India’s event take place at the Asian Games 2026 on September 17?
India’s first event will be in men’s doubles teqball at 1:30 PM IST, when Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg take on Vietnam. India will then face South Korea at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches in India?
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches in India?
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 17 matches will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.
More From This Section
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:18 AM IST