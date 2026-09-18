Asian Games 2026 September 18: Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming

India will have a busy day of action at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on September 18, with the country’s athletes competing in teqball and soft tennis, while the women’s cricket team will also begin their campaign in the tournament. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will be the first Indian in action, starting her women’s singles teqball campaign in the morning before joining Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for the mixed doubles event later in the day. India’s men’s soft tennis team will also have a packed schedule, with three Group C matches. India will face Laos at 5:30 AM IST, followed by matches against Chinese Taipei at 7:30 AM and Mongolia at 9:30 AM.

However, the biggest draw of the day will be the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team, who will take on hosts Japan in the quarter-final. The defending gold medallists will look to secure a place in the semi-finals.

If India advance, they will face Bangladesh in the last four after the South Asian side secured their place in the semi-finals following their quarter-final against China being abandoned due to rain on Thursday. Bangladesh progressed as the higher-ranked team in the T20I rankings.

Now, let’s take a look at the full schedule of matches and events for September 18 at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Time (IST) Sport Indian athlete/team Event Stage Opponent 05:30 AM Soft Tennis India men Men’s team Group C Laos 06:00 AM Teqball Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza Women’s singles Group stage Sakamoto Yuina (Japan) 06:30 AM Teqball Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza Women’s singles Group stage DY Koemyean (Cambodia) 07:30 AM Soft Tennis India men Men’s team Group C Chinese Taipei 07:30 AM Teqball Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza Women’s singles Quarter-final If advance 09:30 AM Soft Tennis India men Men’s team Group C Mongolia 09:30 AM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Mixed doubles Group stage Abuencia Jhoana & Agustin Prince (Philippines) 10:30 AM Cricket India women Women’s team Quarter-final Japan 11:00 AM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Mixed doubles Group stage Bun Thuonvireak & Yorn Sophornraksmy (Cambodia) 12:30 PM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Mixed doubles Group stage Dejarden Phakpong & Wongkhamchan Suphawadi (Thailand) 01:00 PM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Mixed doubles Group stage Alebraheem Salman & Alfalakawi Hessah (Kuwait) 03:00 PM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Mixed doubles Quarter-final If advance 04:00 PM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Mixed doubles Repechages If advance

Asian Games 2026, September 18 events: Live streaming and telecast details

What time will India’s events take place in Asian Games 2026 on September 18? India’s first event will be in men’s team soft tennis at 5:30 AM IST, when India take on Laos in Group C. India will then face Chinese Taipei at 7:30 AM IST and Mongolia at 9:30 AM IST. In teqball, Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will begin her women’s singles campaign against Sakamoto Yuina of Japan at 6:00 AM IST before facing Cambodia’s DY Koemyean at 6:30 AM IST. Dsouza will later team up with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for the mixed doubles group-stage matches, starting at 9:30 AM IST.

When will India’s women’s cricket team be in action at Asian Games 2026?

India’s women’s cricket team will be in action against Japan in the quarter-final on September 18. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST at the Korogi Athletic Park.

Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches in India?

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches in India?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.