Asian Games 2026 September 18: Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming
India's women's cricket team will begin its gold medal defence at Asian Games 2026 with the quarter-final match against hosts Japan at 10:30 am IST
Our Bureau New Delhi
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India will have a busy day of action at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on September 18, with the country’s athletes competing in teqball and soft tennis, while the women’s cricket team will also begin their campaign in the tournament.
Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will be the first Indian in action, starting her women’s singles teqball campaign in the morning before joining Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for the mixed doubles event later in the day.
India’s men’s soft tennis team will also have a packed schedule, with three Group C matches. India will face Laos at 5:30 AM IST, followed by matches against Chinese Taipei at 7:30 AM and Mongolia at 9:30 AM.
However, the biggest draw of the day will be the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team, who will take on hosts Japan in the quarter-final. The defending gold medallists will look to secure a place in the semi-finals.
If India advance, they will face Bangladesh in the last four after the South Asian side secured their place in the semi-finals following their quarter-final against China being abandoned due to rain on Thursday. Bangladesh progressed as the higher-ranked team in the T20I rankings.
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Now, let’s take a look at the full schedule of matches and events for September 18 at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Indian athlete/team
|Event
|Stage
|Opponent
|05:30 AM
|Soft Tennis
|India men
|Men’s team
|Group C
|Laos
|06:00 AM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza
|Women’s singles
|Group stage
|Sakamoto Yuina (Japan)
|06:30 AM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza
|Women’s singles
|Group stage
|DY Koemyean (Cambodia)
|07:30 AM
|Soft Tennis
|India men
|Men’s team
|Group C
|Chinese Taipei
|07:30 AM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza
|Women’s singles
|Quarter-final
|If advance
|09:30 AM
|Soft Tennis
|India men
|Men’s team
|Group C
|Mongolia
|09:30 AM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Abuencia Jhoana & Agustin Prince (Philippines)
|10:30 AM
|Cricket
|India women
|Women’s team
|Quarter-final
|Japan
|11:00 AM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Bun Thuonvireak & Yorn Sophornraksmy (Cambodia)
|12:30 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Dejarden Phakpong & Wongkhamchan Suphawadi (Thailand)
|01:00 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Group stage
|Alebraheem Salman & Alfalakawi Hessah (Kuwait)
|03:00 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Quarter-final
|If advance
|04:00 PM
|Teqball
|Quimcy Dsouza & Mohamed Anas Imran Beg
|Mixed doubles
|Repechages
|If advance
Asian Games 2026, September 18 events: Live streaming and telecast details
What time will India’s events take place in Asian Games 2026 on September 18?
India’s first event will be in men’s team soft tennis at 5:30 AM IST, when India take on Laos in Group C. India will then face Chinese Taipei at 7:30 AM IST and Mongolia at 9:30 AM IST.
In teqball, Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will begin her women’s singles campaign against Sakamoto Yuina of Japan at 6:00 AM IST before facing Cambodia’s DY Koemyean at 6:30 AM IST.
Dsouza will later team up with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for the mixed doubles group-stage matches, starting at 9:30 AM IST.
When will India’s women’s cricket team be in action at Asian Games 2026?
India’s women’s cricket team will be in action against Japan in the quarter-final on September 18. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST at the Korogi Athletic Park.
Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches in India?
The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches in India?
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 18 matches will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:18 AM IST