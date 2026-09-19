Asian Games 2026 September 19: Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming

The Asian Games 2026 will officially kick off on Saturday, September 19, following the grand opening ceremony set to take place at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya.

Due to the opening ceremony, the event schedule for Saturday is limited to just three sports, i.e., basketball, handball and teqball.

India’s only challenge at the Asian Games on the day will come in the women’s singles teqball event, where India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will be in action with a chance to confirm India’s first medal on the line.

If Quimcy manages to win, she will confirm at least a silver medal for India when she takes part in the final match on Sunday, September 20. However, even if she loses, she will have the chance to win a medal through the bronze medal match on the same day as the final match.

Now, let’s take a look at the full schedule of matches and events for September 19 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Games 2026 September 19 schedule Time (IST) Sport Event Stage Match Venue 6:30 AM Teqball Women's singles Semifinal Quimcy Joaquim D'Souza (India) vs Sumaya (Indonesia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 6:30 AM Teqball Women's singles Semifinal Khin Hnin Wai (Myanmar) vs Kamar Dandal (Lebanon) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 7:00 AM Teqball Women's doubles Semifinal Hsu Mon Aung & Phyu Phyu Than (Myanmar) vs Maria Chedid & Kamar Dandal (Lebanon) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 7:00 AM Teqball Women's doubles Semifinal Jutatip Kuntatong & Suphawadi Wongkhamchan (Thailand) vs Sophornraksmey Yorn & Sreymeas Mey (Cambodia) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 7:30 AM Teqball Mixed doubles Semifinal Phakpong Dejaroen & Suphawadi Wongkhamchan (Thailand) vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen & Gia Nghi Trinh (Vietnam) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 7:30 AM Teqball Mixed doubles Semifinal Match 2 — teams not specified in supplied text Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 8:00 AM Teqball Men's singles Semifinal Ali Jalil Mezher Alelayawi (Iraq) vs Friday Saw (Myanmar) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 8:00 AM Teqball Men's singles Semifinal Zaid Eidan (Kuwait) vs Junsuk Lee (South Korea) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 8:30 AM Teqball Men's doubles Semifinal Basel Ahmad & Abdulwahab Alqattan (Kuwait) vs Ahmad Kassem Arabi & Mohamad Hafez (Lebanon) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center 8:30 AM Teqball Men's doubles Semifinal Sorrasak Thaosiri & Jirati Chanliang (Thailand) vs Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi & Ali Jalil Mezher Alelayawi (Iraq) Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center

Asian Games 2026, September 19 events: Live streaming and telecast details

What time will India’s event take place at Asian Games 2026 on September 19?

India will take part in only one event on September 19 in Asian Games 2026, i.e., the women’s singles teqball semi-final match at 6:30 am IST.

Where to watch live telecast of Asian Games 2026 September 19 matches in India?

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 September 19 matches will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 in English, Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Where to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 19 matches in India?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 September 19 matches will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.