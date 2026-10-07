Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina gets rousing welcome on return to Assam

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain received a rousing welcome in Guwahati on Tuesday as she returned to Assam after winning gold at the Asian Games in Japan.

Borgohain clinched gold in the women's 75-kg category on her birthday on October 2, defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final.

She was received at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, her family and fans.

The Congress also felicitated Borgohain at the airport.

A delegation led by senior Congress leader Pranati Phukan welcomed her with a 'gamosa', a flower bouquet and a 'jaapi'.

Senior Congress leaders Bipul Gogoi, Bedabrata Bora, Udit Bhanu Das, Gunakanta Gogoi, Mousumi Neog and Debajit Deka were among those present to welcome her.

With the victory, Borgohain became only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold, after MC Mary Kom achieved the feat in 2014. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had won silver at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Borgohain thanked the people of Assam for their support.