Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 8: Anahat's Gold medal match at 1:30 pm; India medal tally at 30

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh remain at the centre of India’s medal push on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Abhay faces Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s squash singles final at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday, September 27. Anahat meets Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s final at 1:30 pm. Both Indians are assured of at least silver and have a chance to give India two squash gold medals.

India’s archers have already reached the semifinals of four team events: recurve mixed, compound mixed, men’s compound and women’s compound. Jai Sud and Hriday Chheda are in action in the individual dressage final, adding another medal opportunity to the morning programme.

There have also been setbacks. Manju Rani finished sixth and last in the women’s marathon race walk, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified. India’s women’s doubles and mixed doubles badminton pairs lost their quarterfinals. In athletics, however, Vithya Ramraj and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan have advanced to their respective 400m hurdles finals.

Squash: Abhay and Anahat target double gold

Abhay will play Ng Eain Yow at 12:30 pm before Anahat takes on Sivasangari Subramaniam at 1:30 pm. Wins in both singles finals would turn India’s two assured squash silvers into gold medals.

Archery: Four Indian teams reach semifinals

India’s recurve mixed team beat the UAE in the round of 16 and Vietnam in the quarterfinals. The compound mixed team defeated Mongolia and Kazakhstan in the corresponding rounds. India have also progressed to the men’s and women’s compound team semifinals.

At 10:45 am, India’s men’s recurve team face the Philippines and the women’s recurve team take on Mongolia in their quarterfinals.

Equestrian: Sud and Chheda in dressage medal final

Jai Sud and Hriday Chheda are competing in the individual dressage final. Both qualified for the medal event after Saturday’s rounds.

Athletics: Hurdlers advance; Tejaswin third in decathlon

Vithya Ramraj finished second in her women’s 400m hurdles heat in a season’s best 55.73 seconds to reach the final. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan also advanced after finishing second in his men’s 400m hurdles heat in 49.61 seconds. Yashas Palaksha did not finish.

Tejaswin Shankar scored 932 points with a third-place finish in the decathlon 110m hurdles, briefly moving into first place overall with 5,270 points. He then finished seventh in the discus throw with 599 points and dropped to third overall on 5,869 points. Thowfeeq Noushad did not start the hurdles and is no longer listed in India’s remaining decathlon events.

The afternoon brings medal finals in the women’s long jump, women’s and men’s 200m, men’s high jump, women’s 100m hurdles and women’s 3000m steeplechase. Tejaswin’s decathlon concludes with the 1500m at 5:40 pm.

Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur competes for medal

Harjinder Kaur is scheduled for the women’s 69kg medal event at 10 am.

Badminton: Two doubles exits; Hooda in action

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost their women’s doubles quarterfinal to Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 18-21, 9-21. Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila lost 14-21, 21-18, 18-21 to China’s Huang Dongping and Feng Yan Zhe in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Unnati Hooda is playing Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in a women’s singles quarterfinal. PV Sindhu’s quarterfinal against China’s Chen Yu Fei remains listed for 9:30 am; no result was included in the supplied update. indianexpress.com

Shooting: Pistol and trap qualification under way

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat are competing in the precision stage of the women’s 25m pistol qualification. Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj are in Day 1 of men’s trap qualification, while Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru are in the women’s trap event.

Fencing: India women reach sabre quarterfinals

India beat Indonesia 45-23 in the women’s sabre team round of 16. They are scheduled to face Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal at 9:20 am.

Boxing: Four Indians have quarterfinal bouts

Ankush faces Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the men’s 80kg division at 9:45 am. Parveen meets Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova in the women’s 65kg division at 2 pm, followed by Sachin Siwach against Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto in the men’s 60kg division at 2:45 pm. Narender faces Thailand’s Adthapong Saengtep in the men’s over-90kg division at 3:45 pm.

Surfing: Three Indians advance to round 3

Sivaraj Babu reached the men’s shortboard third round with a win over Iran’s Davoud Khadir. Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen have also progressed to round 3 of the women’s shortboard event.

Sepaktakraw: India lose to South Korea

India lost 0-2 to South Korea in women’s doubles Group B. Their next match is against the Philippines at 11:30 am.

Kurash: Four Indian campaigns end

Sangita and Bharti lost their women’s 57kg bouts in the round of 32 and round of 16, respectively. In the men’s over-90kg event, Yash Kumar Chauhan went out in the round of 16 and Vishal lost in the quarterfinals.

Sailing: Indian skiff pairs scheduled to race

Prince Noble and Manu Francis remain listed for the men’s skiff from 9:30 am, while Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma are scheduled for the women’s skiff from 9:40 am. No sailing results were included in the supplied update. Asian Games News

Volleyball: India face Vietnam

India’s men play Vietnam in a Pool C match at 12:30 pm.

Hockey: India women take on Singapore

India’s women face Singapore in a pool match at 3:30 pm.

Asian Games 2026 Day 8: India schedule, live status and results Time (UST) Sport Event and Indian participant(s) Status Result 04:00:00 Athletics Women’s marathon race walk — Manju Rani, Priyanka Goswami Completed Manju sixth and last; Priyanka disqualified From 4:45 am Archery Recurve mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal Completed Beat UAE and Vietnam; into semifinals From 4:45 am Archery Compound mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal Completed Beat Mongolia and Kazakhstan; into semifinals Earlier Archery Men’s and women’s compound team events Completed Both teams into semifinals From 4:54 am Surfing Men’s shortboard — Sivaraj Babu Completed Beat Iran’s Davoud Khadir; into round 3 From 4:54 am Surfing Women’s shortboard — Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen Completed Both into round 3 05:30:00 Sepaktakraw Women’s doubles Group B — India vs South Korea Completed India lost 0-2 Earlier Badminton Women’s — Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan Completed India lost 18-21, 9-21 Earlier Badminton Mixed doubles quarterfinal — Tanisha Crasto/Dhruv Kapila vs Huang Dongping/Feng Yan Zhe Completed India lost 14-21, 21-18, 18-21 07:38:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad Completed Tejaswin third, 932 points; first overall on 5,270 points after the event. Thowfeeq did not start 08:10:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon discus throw — Tejaswin Shankar Completed Seventh, 599 points; third overall on 5,869 points 08:20:00 Fencing Women’s sabre team round of 16 — India vs Indonesia Completed India won 45-23; into quarterfinals From 8:35 am Athletics Men’s 400m hurdles heats — Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha Completed Santhosh second in 49.61 seconds; into final. Yashas did not finish 09:05:00 Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles heats — Vithya Ramraj Completed Second in 55.73 seconds, a season’s best; into final Earlier Kurash Women’s 57kg — Sangita and Bharti Completed Sangita lost 0-10 to Charmea Quelino in round of 32; Bharti lost 0-3 to Iran’s Tahereh Azarpeivand in round of 16 Earlier Kurash Men’s over-90kg — Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal Completed Yash lost 0-10 to Shakarmamad Mirmamadov in round of 16; Vishal lost 0-5 to Kunathip Yea-on in quarterfinal From 6:00 am Equestrian Individual dressage final — Jai Sud, Hriday Chheda (medal event) Live — 06:10:00 Shooting Women’s 25m pistol precision qualification — Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat Live — 06:30:00 Shooting Men’s trap qualification, Day 1 — Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj Live — 06:30:00 Shooting Women’s trap qualification, Day 1 — Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru Live — 09:00:00 Badminton Women’s singles quarterfinal — Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi Live — 09:15:00 Athletics Men’s long jump qualification — Sreeshankar Murali, David Solomon Live — 09:20:00 Fencing Women’s sabre team quarterfinal — India vs Uzbekistan Scheduled — 09:30:00 Badminton Women’s singles quarterfinal — PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Scheduled — From 9:30 am Sailing Men’s skiff — Prince Noble, Manu Francis Scheduled — From 9:40 am Sailing Women’s skiff — Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma Scheduled — 09:45:00 Boxing Men’s 80kg quarterfinal — Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov Scheduled — 09:50:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon pole vault — Tejaswin Shankar Scheduled — 10:00:00 Weightlifting Women’s 69kg — Harjinder Kaur (medal event) Scheduled — 10:45:00 Archery Men’s recurve team quarterfinal — India vs Philippines Scheduled — 10:45:00 Archery Women’s recurve team quarterfinal — India vs Mongolia Scheduled — 11:30:00 Sepaktakraw Women’s doubles Group B — India vs Philippines Scheduled — 12:30:00 Squash Men’s singles final — Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow (gold medal match) Scheduled — 12:30:00 Volleyball Men’s Pool C — India vs Vietnam Scheduled — 13:30:00 Squash Women’s singles final — Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (gold medal match) Scheduled — 14:00:00 Boxing Women’s 65kg quarterfinal — Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova Scheduled — 14:45:00 Boxing Men’s 60kg quarterfinal — Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto Scheduled — 15:30:00 Hockey Women’s pool match — India vs Singapore Scheduled — 15:35:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon javelin throw — Tejaswin Shankar Scheduled — 15:35:00 Athletics Women’s long jump final — Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan (medal event) Scheduled — 15:45:00 Boxing Men’s over-90kg quarterfinal — Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep Scheduled — 15:55:00 Athletics Women’s 200m final — Harita Bhadra, Unnathi Bolland (medal event) Scheduled — 16:05:00 Athletics Men’s 200m final — Animesh Kujur (medal event) Scheduled — 16:15:00 Athletics Men’s high jump final — Sarvesh Kushare, J Aadarsh Ram (medal event) Scheduled — 16:53:00 Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles final — Nandhini Kongan (medal event) Scheduled — From 5:06 pm Athletics Men’s 800m heats — Mohammed Afsal, Krishan Kumar Scheduled — 17:40:00 Athletics Men’s decathlon 1500m — Tejaswin Shankar (overall medals decided) Scheduled — From 5:52 pm Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase final — Parul Chaudhary, Ankita (medal event) Scheduled — 18:25:00 Athletics Women’s 4x100m relay heats — India Scheduled — Time to be confirmed Archery Recurve mixed, compound mixed, men’s compound and women’s compound semifinals Awaiting schedule — Where to watch Asian Games 2026 live in India

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