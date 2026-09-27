Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 8: Anahat's Gold medal match at 1:30 pm; India medal tally at 30
Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh chase squash gold on Day 8 after India reach four archery team semifinals; equestrian, weightlifting and athletics offer more medal chances
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh remain at the centre of India’s medal push on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Abhay faces Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s squash singles final at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday, September 27. Anahat meets Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s final at 1:30 pm. Both Indians are assured of at least silver and have a chance to give India two squash gold medals.
India’s archers have already reached the semifinals of four team events: recurve mixed, compound mixed, men’s compound and women’s compound. Jai Sud and Hriday Chheda are in action in the individual dressage final, adding another medal opportunity to the morning programme.
There have also been setbacks. Manju Rani finished sixth and last in the women’s marathon race walk, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified. India’s women’s doubles and mixed doubles badminton pairs lost their quarterfinals. In athletics, however, Vithya Ramraj and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan have advanced to their respective 400m hurdles finals.
Squash: Abhay and Anahat target double gold
Abhay will play Ng Eain Yow at 12:30 pm before Anahat takes on Sivasangari Subramaniam at 1:30 pm. Wins in both singles finals would turn India’s two assured squash silvers into gold medals.
Archery: Four Indian teams reach semifinals
India’s recurve mixed team beat the UAE in the round of 16 and Vietnam in the quarterfinals. The compound mixed team defeated Mongolia and Kazakhstan in the corresponding rounds. India have also progressed to the men’s and women’s compound team semifinals.
At 10:45 am, India’s men’s recurve team face the Philippines and the women’s recurve team take on Mongolia in their quarterfinals.
Equestrian: Sud and Chheda in dressage medal final
Jai Sud and Hriday Chheda are competing in the individual dressage final. Both qualified for the medal event after Saturday’s rounds.
Athletics: Hurdlers advance; Tejaswin third in decathlon
Vithya Ramraj finished second in her women’s 400m hurdles heat in a season’s best 55.73 seconds to reach the final. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan also advanced after finishing second in his men’s 400m hurdles heat in 49.61 seconds. Yashas Palaksha did not finish.
Tejaswin Shankar scored 932 points with a third-place finish in the decathlon 110m hurdles, briefly moving into first place overall with 5,270 points. He then finished seventh in the discus throw with 599 points and dropped to third overall on 5,869 points. Thowfeeq Noushad did not start the hurdles and is no longer listed in India’s remaining decathlon events.
The afternoon brings medal finals in the women’s long jump, women’s and men’s 200m, men’s high jump, women’s 100m hurdles and women’s 3000m steeplechase. Tejaswin’s decathlon concludes with the 1500m at 5:40 pm.
Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur competes for medal
Harjinder Kaur is scheduled for the women’s 69kg medal event at 10 am.
Badminton: Two doubles exits; Hooda in action
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost their women’s doubles quarterfinal to Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 18-21, 9-21. Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila lost 14-21, 21-18, 18-21 to China’s Huang Dongping and Feng Yan Zhe in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
Unnati Hooda is playing Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in a women’s singles quarterfinal. PV Sindhu’s quarterfinal against China’s Chen Yu Fei remains listed for 9:30 am; no result was included in the supplied update. indianexpress.com
Shooting: Pistol and trap qualification under way
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat are competing in the precision stage of the women’s 25m pistol qualification. Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj are in Day 1 of men’s trap qualification, while Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru are in the women’s trap event.
Fencing: India women reach sabre quarterfinals
India beat Indonesia 45-23 in the women’s sabre team round of 16. They are scheduled to face Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal at 9:20 am.
Boxing: Four Indians have quarterfinal bouts
Ankush faces Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the men’s 80kg division at 9:45 am. Parveen meets Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova in the women’s 65kg division at 2 pm, followed by Sachin Siwach against Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto in the men’s 60kg division at 2:45 pm. Narender faces Thailand’s Adthapong Saengtep in the men’s over-90kg division at 3:45 pm.
Surfing: Three Indians advance to round 3
Sivaraj Babu reached the men’s shortboard third round with a win over Iran’s Davoud Khadir. Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen have also progressed to round 3 of the women’s shortboard event.
Sepaktakraw: India lose to South Korea
India lost 0-2 to South Korea in women’s doubles Group B. Their next match is against the Philippines at 11:30 am.
Kurash: Four Indian campaigns end
Sangita and Bharti lost their women’s 57kg bouts in the round of 32 and round of 16, respectively. In the men’s over-90kg event, Yash Kumar Chauhan went out in the round of 16 and Vishal lost in the quarterfinals.
Sailing: Indian skiff pairs scheduled to race
Prince Noble and Manu Francis remain listed for the men’s skiff from 9:30 am, while Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma are scheduled for the women’s skiff from 9:40 am. No sailing results were included in the supplied update. Asian Games News
Volleyball: India face Vietnam
India’s men play Vietnam in a Pool C match at 12:30 pm.
Hockey: India women take on Singapore
India’s women face Singapore in a pool match at 3:30 pm.
Where to watch Asian Games 2026 live in India
|Asian Games 2026 Day 8: India schedule, live status and results
|Time (UST)
|Sport
|Event and Indian participant(s)
|Status
|Result
|04:00:00
|Athletics
|Women’s marathon race walk — Manju Rani, Priyanka Goswami
|Completed
|Manju sixth and last; Priyanka disqualified
|From 4:45 am
|Archery
|Recurve mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal
|Completed
|Beat UAE and Vietnam; into semifinals
|From 4:45 am
|Archery
|Compound mixed team — round of 16 and quarterfinal
|Completed
|Beat Mongolia and Kazakhstan; into semifinals
|Earlier
|Archery
|Men’s and women’s compound team events
|Completed
|Both teams into semifinals
|From 4:54 am
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard — Sivaraj Babu
|Completed
|Beat Iran’s Davoud Khadir; into round 3
|From 4:54 am
|Surfing
|Women’s shortboard — Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen
|Completed
|Both into round 3
|05:30:00
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s doubles Group B — India vs South Korea
|Completed
|India lost 0-2
|Earlier
|Badminton
|Women’s — Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan
|Completed
|India lost 18-21, 9-21
|Earlier
|Badminton
|Mixed doubles quarterfinal — Tanisha Crasto/Dhruv Kapila vs Huang Dongping/Feng Yan Zhe
|Completed
|India lost 14-21, 21-18, 18-21
|07:38:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles — Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad
|Completed
|Tejaswin third, 932 points; first overall on 5,270 points after the event. Thowfeeq did not start
|08:10:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon discus throw — Tejaswin Shankar
|Completed
|Seventh, 599 points; third overall on 5,869 points
|08:20:00
|Fencing
|Women’s sabre team round of 16 — India vs Indonesia
|Completed
|India won 45-23; into quarterfinals
|From 8:35 am
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m hurdles heats — Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha
|Completed
|Santhosh second in 49.61 seconds; into final. Yashas did not finish
|09:05:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles heats — Vithya Ramraj
|Completed
|Second in 55.73 seconds, a season’s best; into final
|Earlier
|Kurash
|Women’s 57kg — Sangita and Bharti
|Completed
|Sangita lost 0-10 to Charmea Quelino in round of 32; Bharti lost 0-3 to Iran’s Tahereh Azarpeivand in round of 16
|Earlier
|Kurash
|Men’s over-90kg — Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal
|Completed
|Yash lost 0-10 to Shakarmamad Mirmamadov in round of 16; Vishal lost 0-5 to Kunathip Yea-on in quarterfinal
|From 6:00 am
|Equestrian
|Individual dressage final — Jai Sud, Hriday Chheda (medal event)
|Live
|—
|06:10:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol precision qualification — Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
|Live
|—
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s trap qualification, Day 1 — Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|Live
|—
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap qualification, Day 1 — Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|Live
|—
|09:00:00
|Badminton
|Women’s singles quarterfinal — Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi
|Live
|—
|09:15:00
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump qualification — Sreeshankar Murali, David Solomon
|Live
|—
|09:20:00
|Fencing
|Women’s sabre team quarterfinal — India vs Uzbekistan
|Scheduled
|—
|09:30:00
|Badminton
|Women’s singles quarterfinal — PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei
|Scheduled
|—
|From 9:30 am
|Sailing
|Men’s skiff — Prince Noble, Manu Francis
|Scheduled
|—
|From 9:40 am
|Sailing
|Women’s skiff — Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|Scheduled
|—
|09:45:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg quarterfinal — Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov
|Scheduled
|—
|09:50:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon pole vault — Tejaswin Shankar
|Scheduled
|—
|10:00:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 69kg — Harjinder Kaur (medal event)
|Scheduled
|—
|10:45:00
|Archery
|Men’s recurve team quarterfinal — India vs Philippines
|Scheduled
|—
|10:45:00
|Archery
|Women’s recurve team quarterfinal — India vs Mongolia
|Scheduled
|—
|11:30:00
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s doubles Group B — India vs Philippines
|Scheduled
|—
|12:30:00
|Squash
|Men’s singles final — Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow (gold medal match)
|Scheduled
|—
|12:30:00
|Volleyball
|Men’s Pool C — India vs Vietnam
|Scheduled
|—
|13:30:00
|Squash
|Women’s singles final — Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (gold medal match)
|Scheduled
|—
|14:00:00
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg quarterfinal — Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova
|Scheduled
|—
|14:45:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 60kg quarterfinal — Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto
|Scheduled
|—
|15:30:00
|Hockey
|Women’s pool match — India vs Singapore
|Scheduled
|—
|15:35:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon javelin throw — Tejaswin Shankar
|Scheduled
|—
|15:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump final — Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan (medal event)
|Scheduled
|—
|15:45:00
|Boxing
|Men’s over-90kg quarterfinal — Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep
|Scheduled
|—
|15:55:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m final — Harita Bhadra, Unnathi Bolland (medal event)
|Scheduled
|—
|16:05:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m final — Animesh Kujur (medal event)
|Scheduled
|—
|16:15:00
|Athletics
|Men’s high jump final — Sarvesh Kushare, J Aadarsh Ram (medal event)
|Scheduled
|—
|16:53:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 100m hurdles final — Nandhini Kongan (medal event)
|Scheduled
|—
|From 5:06 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s 800m heats — Mohammed Afsal, Krishan Kumar
|Scheduled
|—
|17:40:00
|Athletics
|Men’s decathlon 1500m — Tejaswin Shankar (overall medals decided)
|Scheduled
|—
|From 5:52 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s 3000m steeplechase final — Parul Chaudhary, Ankita (medal event)
|Scheduled
|—
|18:25:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x100m relay heats — India
|Scheduled
|—
|Time to be confirmed
|Archery
|Recurve mixed, compound mixed, men’s compound and women’s compound semifinals
|Awaiting schedule
|—
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12:08 PM
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Indian recurve teams reach semifinals
- India completed a strong day in archery at the Asian Games 2026, with both men’s and women’s recurve teams reaching the semifinals.
- The Indian men’s recurve team beat China 5-1 in the quarterfinal, while the women’s recurve team produced a dominant 6-0 win over Chinese Taipei.
- With those results, all Indian archery teams in action today have made it to the semifinals. The men’s, women’s and mixed recurve team semifinals are scheduled for October 2.
- That concludes India’s archery action for the day. The compound individual matches will begin tomorrow.
12:07 PM
Harjinder managed only one successful lift in the clean and jerk, clearing 110kg. The bar has now moved to 126kg, which is her personal best, but she is not attempting another lift.
That leaves Harjinder with a total of 204kg and a likely ninth-place finish. It is a disappointing result for the Indian lifter, who had come into the Asian Games after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur set to finish ninth in women’s 69kg final
India’s Harjinder Kaur looks set to finish ninth in the women’s 69kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games 2026.
Harjinder managed only one successful lift in the clean and jerk, clearing 110kg. The bar has now moved to 126kg, which is her personal best, but she is not attempting another lift.
That leaves Harjinder with a total of 204kg and a likely ninth-place finish. It is a disappointing result for the Indian lifter, who had come into the Asian Games after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games 2026
12:06 PM
It was a strong effort from Tejaswin, but Japan’s Yuma Maruyama made a major move in the standings with a dominant clearance of 5.10m, earning 941 points and gaining heavily on the field.
With only two events left in the decathlon, the javelin throw and 1500m, Tejaswin will need to maximise points in both to stay in the medal fight. The pole vault has kept him in contention, but Maruyama’s big jump has changed the complexion of the event heading into the final stretch.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar clears 4.30m in decathlon pole vault
India’s Tejaswin Shankar produced the second-best pole vault mark of his career in the decathlon, clearing 4.30m for 702 points at the Asian Games 2026.
It was a strong effort from Tejaswin, but Japan’s Yuma Maruyama made a major move in the standings with a dominant clearance of 5.10m, earning 941 points and gaining heavily on the field.
With only two events left in the decathlon, the javelin throw and 1500m, Tejaswin will need to maximise points in both to stay in the medal fight. The pole vault has kept him in contention, but Maruyama’s big jump has changed the complexion of the event heading into the final stretch.
11:39 AM
The Indian men’s recurve team will face China, while the women’s recurve team will take on Chinese Taipei for a place in the semifinals.
India have already made strong progress in compound archery. The men’s, women’s and mixed compound teams have reached the semifinals, which are scheduled for September 30.
There was progress in recurve mixed team action as well, with India beating Vietnam to reach the semifinals. The Indian pair will face Japan in the last-four stage.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Indian recurve teams set for quarterfinals
India’s recurve archery teams will be in quarterfinal action shortly at the Asian Games 2026.
The Indian men’s recurve team will face China, while the women’s recurve team will take on Chinese Taipei for a place in the semifinals.
India have already made strong progress in compound archery. The men’s, women’s and mixed compound teams have reached the semifinals, which are scheduled for September 30.
There was progress in recurve mixed team action as well, with India beating Vietnam to reach the semifinals. The Indian pair will face Japan in the last-four stage.
11:24 AM
Sindhu lost to China’s Chen Yu Fei in the women’s singles quarterfinal, going down 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.
The Indian had started superbly, dominating the opening game 21-11, but Chen worked her way back into the contest by taking a tight second game 21-18. In the decider, the Chinese shuttler pulled away sharply, winning it 21-10 to move into the semifinals and confirm a medal.
For Sindhu, it was a missed chance to add another Asian Games medal. Coming after Unnati Hooda’s narrow quarterfinal loss earlier, the result adds to India’s frustrating badminton campaign at Aichi-Nagoya.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu exits after Chen Yu Fei comeback
India’s disappointing run in badminton continued at the Asian Games 2026, with PV Sindhu becoming the latest big name to bow out.
Sindhu lost to China’s Chen Yu Fei in the women’s singles quarterfinal, going down 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.
The Indian had started superbly, dominating the opening game 21-11, but Chen worked her way back into the contest by taking a tight second game 21-18. In the decider, the Chinese shuttler pulled away sharply, winning it 21-10 to move into the semifinals and confirm a medal.
For Sindhu, it was a missed chance to add another Asian Games medal. Coming after Unnati Hooda’s narrow quarterfinal loss earlier, the result adds to India’s frustrating badminton campaign at Aichi-Nagoya.
10:59 AM
Sindhu had started superbly, winning the opening game 21-11 in 19 minutes, but Chen responded strongly in Game 2. The lead kept shifting between the two players before the Chinese shuttler pulled away in the closing stages to force a decider.
The third and final game is now under way, with Chen leading 8-6 after 10 minutes. The Chinese player has the momentum after taking the second game, but Sindhu is still within striking distance.
The winner of this match will move into the semifinals and confirm a medal.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu, Chen Yu Fei level at 1-1; decider under way
China’s Chen Yu Fei has pulled herself back into the women’s singles quarterfinal against PV Sindhu, taking the second game 21-18 after a tight battle.
Sindhu had started superbly, winning the opening game 21-11 in 19 minutes, but Chen responded strongly in Game 2. The lead kept shifting between the two players before the Chinese shuttler pulled away in the closing stages to force a decider.
The third and final game is now under way, with Chen leading 8-6 after 10 minutes. The Chinese player has the momentum after taking the second game, but Sindhu is still within striking distance.
The winner of this match will move into the semifinals and confirm a medal.
10:59 AM
Among the other Indian women, Aashima Ahlawat is placed 16th with 42, while Manisha Keer is 24th with 40 after the first day.
In the men’s trap event, Kynan Chenai is the best-placed Indian at 11th with 47, followed by Shapath Bharadwaj in 22nd with 45. Ahvar Rizvi is 35th with 41.
In the team standings, both Indian trap teams are currently placed seventh.
There are still two more days of trap qualification left, giving the Indian shooters time to climb the standings before the final places are decided.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Neeru leads women’s trap field after Day 1 of qualification
India had one strong highlight from the opening day of trap qualification, with Neeru leading the women’s field on 46 out of 50.
Among the other Indian women, Aashima Ahlawat is placed 16th with 42, while Manisha Keer is 24th with 40 after the first day.
In the men’s trap event, Kynan Chenai is the best-placed Indian at 11th with 47, followed by Shapath Bharadwaj in 22nd with 45. Ahvar Rizvi is 35th with 41.
In the team standings, both Indian trap teams are currently placed seventh.
There are still two more days of trap qualification left, giving the Indian shooters time to climb the standings before the final places are decided.
10:36 AM
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat both ended the precision stage on 287, leaving all three with work to do when the rapid stage takes place tomorrow.
It has been an unusual day on the range, with the top qualifier managing only 292 out of 300, despite several shooters in the field being capable of much higher scores.
Nothing is guaranteed yet for India. Esha, Manu and Rahi will need to shoot in the high 290s in the rapid stage to have a realistic chance of making the final.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Esha, Manu and Rahi need strong rapid stage in 25m pistol
India’s women’s 25m pistol shooters had a subdued precision stage in qualification, with Esha Singh finishing best among the Indians on 290.
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat both ended the precision stage on 287, leaving all three with work to do when the rapid stage takes place tomorrow.
It has been an unusual day on the range, with the top qualifier managing only 292 out of 300, despite several shooters in the field being capable of much higher scores.
Nothing is guaranteed yet for India. Esha, Manu and Rahi will need to shoot in the high 290s in the rapid stage to have a realistic chance of making the final.
10:32 AM
After taking the opening game 21-11, Sindhu has gone into the mid-game phase of the second game with a narrow 11-10 lead. Chen has responded better after being outplayed in the first game, keeping the rallies longer and staying close on the scoreboard.
Sindhu has won 11 of the 21 points played in Game 2 so far, with her longest run being four straight points. The Indian remains one game up and is now 10 points away from closing out a major win.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - Sindhu leads Chen Yu Fei 11-10 in second game
PV Sindhu is still in front against China’s Chen Yu Fei, but the second game has turned into a much tighter contest.
After taking the opening game 21-11, Sindhu has gone into the mid-game phase of the second game with a narrow 11-10 lead. Chen has responded better after being outplayed in the first game, keeping the rallies longer and staying close on the scoreboard.
Sindhu has won 11 of the 21 points played in Game 2 so far, with her longest run being four straight points. The Indian remains one game up and is now 10 points away from closing out a major win.
10:29 AM
Japan’s Yui Miyagoe and Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldbaatar are on 90kg, while Lebanon’s Alexa Mina has registered 88kg.
The clean and jerk section is still to come, and that will decide the final medal positions. Harjinder has kept herself in the medal conversation with a strong snatch effort.
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Weightlifting - Harjinder Kaur opens with 94kg in snatch
India’s Harjinder Kaur has made a solid start in weightlifting, registering 94kg in the snatch.
Harjinder is among the early leaders, with Bahrain’s Ingrid Grueso ahead on 95kg. Kazakhstan’s Aray Nurlybekova is also on 94kg, while Indonesia’s Indah Afriza has lifted 93kg.
Japan’s Yui Miyagoe and Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldbaatar are on 90kg, while Lebanon’s Alexa Mina has registered 88kg.
The clean and jerk section is still to come, and that will decide the final medal positions. Harjinder has kept herself in the medal conversation with a strong snatch effort.
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 9:47 AM IST