Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India vs Iran kabaddi underway; India win 7th medal in Shooting
Mirabai Chanu and Gyaneshwari Yadav lead India's weightlifting hopes on September 23, with shooting medals also in focus. India win Bronze in Women's skeet team event, this is 7th medal in Shooting
Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates: India’s Day 4 campaign at the Asian Games 2026 is underway, with rowing and canoe sprint bringing early qualifications, shooting producing a near miss in the women’s 10m air pistol team event, and live action continuing in sepak takraw, skeet shooting, table tennis, fencing and equestrian. India assured of at least Bronze in men's singles Soft Tennis event as Jay Meena beat Phillipines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 (0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) in quarterfinal.
Mirabai Chanu will headline India’s medal challenge on September 23 when she competes in the women’s 49kg Group A weightlifting final at 10 am IST. Gyaneshwari Yadav will follow in the women’s 53kg Group A final at 1:30 pm IST, giving India two important medal opportunities in weightlifting.
The morning has already brought progress in rowing. Balraj Panwar finished third in his men’s single sculls heat and fourth overall to qualify for the final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finished second in their men’s double sculls heat and fourth overall to also reach the final. Jaswinder Singh and Nitin Kumar finished fourth and last in the men’s pair heats, and will now compete in Final B. India’s women’s four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam has also completed its heat, with detailed result awaited.
India also advanced in canoe sprint, where Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh finished third in Heat 1 of the men’s kayak four 500m event with a timing of 1:29.447 to qualify for the final. Megha Pradeep finished fifth in the women’s canoe single 200m heats and qualified for the semi-final. Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi also made the women’s kayak double 500m semi-finals after clocking 2:02.538 in Heat A.
In sepak takraw, India are fighting to keep their progression hopes alive against the Philippines in the men’s team regu Group B tie. India won the opening match 2-0, taking the sets 15-7, 15-10, and then held their nerve to win the second match 2-1, with scores of 15-9, 10-15, 15-8. India now lead the tie 2-0, but need to complete a 3-0 sweep to stay in the medal race.
|Asian Games 2026: India live, completed and upcoming events
|Category
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Latest status/result
|Live
|—
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu, Group B
|India vs Philippines
|India lead tie 2-0; won first match 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) and second 2-1 (15-9, 10-15, 15-8); third match to follow
|Live
|—
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles quarter-final
|Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit
|Into semis; assured at least Bronze
|Completed
|—
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol team final
|Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh
|India finished fourth with 1719-44x; missed bronze by two Xs
|Completed
|—
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol qualification
|Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh
|Manu qualified third for individual final with 579-20x; Suruchi and Esha missed out
|Live
|—
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet individual and team final, Day 3
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Live
|Live
|—
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet individual qualification and final, Day 3
|Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Live
|Live
|—
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 2
|Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali, Maldives
|India lead 2-1 after winning Games 2 and 3 by 11-6, 11-7
|Live
|—
|Fencing
|Women’s foil; men’s sabre individual events
|Mina Devi Naorem, Ashitha Stalinraj; G Nidhi Kumaresan, Karan Singh
|Pool bouts live; knockouts and medal bouts to follow
|Live
|—
|Equestrian
|Eventing individual and team cross-country medal events
|Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun
|Live
|Completed
|—
|Rowing
|Men’s single sculls heats
|Balraj Panwar
|Finished third in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final
|Completed
|—
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls heats
|Satnam Singh/Salman Khan
|Finished second in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final
|Completed
|—
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak four 500m heats
|Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh
|Finished third in Heat 1 in 1:29.447; qualified for final
|Completed
|—
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m butterfly heats
|Benedicton Beniston, Sajan Prakash
|Beniston finished fourth, 13th overall; Sajan Prakash DNS; both missed final
|Completed
|—
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe single 200m heats
|Megha Pradeep
|Finished fifth; qualified for semi-final
|Completed
|—
|Rowing
|Men’s pair heats
|Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar
|Finished fourth and last; qualified for Final B
|Completed
|-
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m freestyle heats
|Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Sunil
|Aneesh fourth in 1:51.20; Vedaant sixth in 1:52.01; awaiting overall final cut
|Completed
|07:10:00
|Rowing
|Women’s four heats
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam
|Completed; result details awaited
|Completed
|07:50:00
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s kayak double 500m heats
|Parvathy Geetha/Phairembam Soniya Devi
|Finished last in Heat A in 2:02.538; qualified for semi-final
|Upcoming
|07:10:00
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 2
|Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarna, Sri Lanka
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|08:30:00
|Kabaddi
|Women’s team, Group A
|India vs Iran
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|09:00:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol individual final
|Manu Bhaker
|Qualified third; final awaited
|Upcoming
|09:40:00
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team, Group A
|India vs Bangladesh
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|10:00:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Medal event
|Upcoming
|Around 10:30 am
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg, Round of 32
|Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel, Brunei
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|10:30:00
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 32
|Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya, Thailand
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|10:40:00
|Canoe sprint
|Men’s kayak double 500m heats
|Prasanna Kumar CS/Prohit Baroi
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|11:00:00
|Canoe sprint
|Women’s canoe double 500m heats
|Megha Pradeep/L Neha Devi
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|11:10:00
|Rowing
|Men’s lightweight single sculls heats
|Ajay Tyagi
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|11:15:00
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 32
|Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|11:20:00
|Rowing
|Men’s lightweight double sculls heats
|Rohit/Ujwal Kumar Singh
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|11:30:00
|Hockey
|Women’s Pool B
|India vs Thailand
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|11:30:00
|Badminton
|Men’s team semi-final
|India vs China
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|12:00:00
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 32
|Veer Chotrani vs Samil Wakeel, Sri Lanka
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|12:10:00
|Rowing
|Men’s quadruple sculls heats
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|12:20:00
|Rowing
|Men’s four heats
|Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar
|Awaited
|Upcoming
|13:30:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 53kg
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Medal event
|Upcoming
|13:54:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m freestyle final
|Vedaant Madhavan/Aneesh Sunil
|Subject to qualification
|Upcoming
|14:30:00
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg semi-final
|Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas, Indonesia
|Medal already assured; semi-final awaited
Shooting remains a major focus, though India suffered a painful miss in the women’s 10m air pistol team event. Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh finished fourth with 1719-44x, missing bronze by only two Xs after Vietnam took third with 1719-46x. Manu, however, kept India’s individual hopes alive by qualifying third for the women’s 10m air pistol final with 579-20x. Suruchi and Esha missed out on the individual final.
The skeet events are also live. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill are competing in the men’s skeet individual and team events, while Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan are in action in the women’s skeet individual qualification and final on Day 3 of the event.
In table tennis, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade are in action against Maldives’ Mohamed Ismail and Fathimath Ali in mixed doubles Round 2. After unexpectedly dropping the opening game, the Indian pair bounced back to win the next two games 11-6 and 11-7, taking a 2-1 lead.
Swimming has produced mixed early results. Benedicton Beniston finished fourth in the men’s 100m butterfly heats and 13th overall, while Sajan Prakash did not start. Both missed the final. In the men’s 200m freestyle heats, Aneesh Sunil finished fourth in 1:51.20 and Vedaant Madhavan sixth in 1:52.01. India will wait for the overall final cut, though qualification looks difficult.
Equestrian is also on the medal watch, with Fouaad Mirza on Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra on Cooley Goodwood and Ashish Limaye on Willy Be Dun competing in the eventing individual and team cross-country medal events.
Fencing action is live as well, with Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj in women’s foil, while G Nidhi Kumaresan and Karan Singh are competing in men’s sabre. Knockout rounds and medal bouts will follow later in the day, depending on qualification.
The day’s major upcoming events include India vs Iran in women’s kabaddi at 8:30 am, Manu Bhaker’s women’s 10m air pistol individual final at 9 am, India vs Bangladesh in men’s kabaddi at 9:40 am, Mirabai Chanu’s women’s 49kg weightlifting medal event at 10 am, and India’s men’s badminton team semi-final against China at 11:30 am.
India’s women’s hockey team will face Thailand in Pool B at 11:30 am, while Roshibina Devi, who has already assured India a wushu medal, will take on Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the women’s 60kg semi-final at 2:30 pm.
In squash, Abhay Singh, Tanvi Khanna and Veer Chotrani will be in Round of 32 action. Boxing will also feature Ankush, who faces Brunei’s Hamsa Vogel in the men’s 80kg Round of 32 bout around 10:30 am.
Follow Business Standard's live coverage for India's results, medal updates and key moments throughout Day 4.
8:43 AM
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Manush-Diya cruise into mixed doubles pre-quarter-finals
- India’s Manush Shah and Diya Chitale are through to the mixed doubles pre-quarter-finals after a quick straight-games win over Sri Lanka’s Chanul Kulappuwawadu and Bimandee Swarna.
- The Indian pair needed just 18 minutes to complete a 3-0 victory, winning 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 in Round 2.
- After edging a tight second game 12-10, Manush and Diya closed out the contest comfortably in the third.
- They will next face Maldives’ Moosa Ahmed and Aishath Nazim in the pre-quarter-finals at 10:15 am IST today.
8:42 AM
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Kabaddi (women's)- Neck and neck battle
4": Both India and Iran are competing neck and neck, with neither side allowed to take a clear early lead.
Score: India 4-4 Iran (1st half)
Score: India 4-4 Iran (1st half)
8:40 AM
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India win bronze in women’s skeet team event
- India have added another shooting medal at the Asian Games 2026, with the women’s skeet team winning bronze.
- The trio of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finished third with a combined total of 331.
- Raiza and Parinaaz shot 111 out of 125 each, while Maheshwari contributed 109 to India’s total.
- China took gold with 346, while Kazakhstan finished second to claim silver.
8:31 AM
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Kabaddi (women's)- India in action
India's women's kabaddi team are now in action against Iran in their second group stage match.
8:30 AM
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Soft tennis - Jay Meena assures India bronze after quarter-final win
- India have another medal assured at the Asian Games 2026, with Jay Meena reaching the men’s singles semi-finals in soft tennis.
- Meena edged Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a tense quarter-final that went the distance. After a back-and-forth contest, the Indian held his nerve in the deciding game to win 7-5 and seal at least a bronze medal.
- The final scoreline read: 0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5.
- It was a hard-fought win for Meena, who twice came from behind in the match before taking control in the decider. He will now look to upgrade the colour of the medal in the semi-finals
8:09 AM
India started strongly and took the opening set 15-9, but the Philippines hit back to win the second 15-10, forcing a decider. The third set was nervy and even included an injury timeout for an Indian player, but India held their composure to close it 15-8.
India now lead the tie 2-0, having already won the first match in straight sets. The focus shifts to the third and final match, where India need to complete a 3-0 sweep to keep their hopes of progression alive.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Sepak takraw - India win 2nd match vs Philippines, 3-0 sweep still alive
India have taken the second match as well in their men’s team regu Group B tie against the Philippines, winning 2-1 after a tense contest.
India started strongly and took the opening set 15-9, but the Philippines hit back to win the second 15-10, forcing a decider. The third set was nervy and even included an injury timeout for an Indian player, but India held their composure to close it 15-8.
India now lead the tie 2-0, having already won the first match in straight sets. The focus shifts to the third and final match, where India need to complete a 3-0 sweep to keep their hopes of progression alive.
8:09 AM
The Indian pair finished last in Heat A with a timing of 2:02.538, ending 14.820 seconds behind the heat leaders.
The top three from the heat qualified directly for Final A, but India remain alive in the event through the semi-final route.
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Canoe sprint - India reach women’s kayak double 500m semi-finals
India’s Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi have progressed to the semi-finals of the women’s kayak double 500m event.
The Indian pair finished last in Heat A with a timing of 2:02.538, ending 14.820 seconds behind the heat leaders.
The top three from the heat qualified directly for Final A, but India remain alive in the event through the semi-final route.
7:45 AM
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India miss women’s 10m air pistol team medal by two Xs
- A painful miss for India in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.
- The trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh finished fourth, missing out on a team medal by only two Xs — the bull’s-eye count used to separate close scores.
- This was one of India’s stronger medal prospects, given the track record of the three shooters, so the result will sting.
- There is still an individual medal chance alive, though. Manu Bhaker has qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol final, while Esha and Suruchi missed out on the individual medal round.
|Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol team final standings
|Rank
|NOC
|Team
|Series 1
|Series 2
|Series 3
|Series 4
|Series 5
|Series 6
|Result
|1
|CHN
|People’s Republic of China
|291
|578
|871
|1156
|1448
|1735
|1735-56x
|2
|KOR
|Republic of Korea
|288
|577
|869
|1155
|1440
|1730
|1730-55x
|3
|VIE
|Vietnam
|289
|576
|861
|1147
|1432
|1719
|1719-46x
|4
|IND
|India
|283
|566
|856
|1143
|1432
|1719
|1719-44x
|5
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1718-39x
7:39 AM
It was not the smoothest qualification round for Manu, who began with a below-par first series of 95 and took her time to settle into rhythm. But as she so often does, she worked her way back into contention and finished strongly enough to secure a place in the medal round.
The final will be held at 9 am IST, and India’s hopes of a shooting gold remain very much alive.
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu Bhaker qualifies third for women’s 10m air pistol final
Cometh the hour, cometh Manu Bhaker.
The Indian shooter has made it to the women’s 10m air pistol final, qualifying in third place with a total of 579-20x.
It was not the smoothest qualification round for Manu, who began with a below-par first series of 95 and took her time to settle into rhythm. But as she so often does, she worked her way back into contention and finished strongly enough to secure a place in the medal round.
The final will be held at 9 am IST, and India’s hopes of a shooting gold remain very much alive.
|Rank
|Bib
|NOC
|Shooter
|Result
|Qualification
|Record
|1
|1202
|Korea
|Choo Gaeun
|582-19x
|Q
|QGR
|2
|1039
|China
|Jiang Ranxin
|580-22x
|Q
|—
|3
|1101
|India
|Manu Bhaker
|579-20x
|Q
|—
|4
|1040
|China
|Shen Yiyao
|579-17x
|Q
|—
|5
|1434
|Vietnam
|Nguyen Thuy Trang
|577-15x
|Q
|—
|6
|1116
|Iran
|Yasi Samieh
|576-19x
|Q
|—
|7
|1020
|China
|Yao Qianxun
|576-17x
|—
|—
|8
|1179
|Kazakhstan
|Popelova Valeriya
|575-19x
|Q
|—
|9
|1372
|Chinese Taipei
|Cheng Yen-Ching
|575-18x
|Q
|—
|10
|1207
|Korea
|Kim Bomi
|574-22x
|—
|—
7:38 AM
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: Sepak takraw - Philippines force decider in second match vs India
- India have been dragged into a deciding third set in the second match of their men’s team regu Group B tie against the Philippines.
- After India took the opening match of the tie 2-0, the Philippines hit back in the second match by winning the second set 15-10, forcing a decider.
- This is a tense moment for India. They need a 3-0 win in this final group-stage tie to keep their medal chances alive, and the urgency is visible in the way they are playing.
- India must now take the deciding set to stay on course.
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 6:21 AM IST