Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India vs Iran kabaddi underway; India win 7th medal in Shooting

Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates: India’s Day 4 campaign at the Asian Games 2026 is underway, with rowing and canoe sprint bringing early qualifications, shooting producing a near miss in the women’s 10m air pistol team event, and live action continuing in sepak takraw, skeet shooting, table tennis, fencing and equestrian. India assured of at least Bronze in men's singles Soft Tennis event as Jay Meena beat Phillipines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 (0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) in quarterfinal.

Mirabai Chanu will headline India’s medal challenge on September 23 when she competes in the women’s 49kg Group A weightlifting final at 10 am IST. Gyaneshwari Yadav will follow in the women’s 53kg Group A final at 1:30 pm IST, giving India two important medal opportunities in weightlifting.

The morning has already brought progress in rowing. Balraj Panwar finished third in his men’s single sculls heat and fourth overall to qualify for the final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finished second in their men’s double sculls heat and fourth overall to also reach the final. Jaswinder Singh and Nitin Kumar finished fourth and last in the men’s pair heats, and will now compete in Final B. India’s women’s four crew of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam has also completed its heat, with detailed result awaited.

India also advanced in canoe sprint, where Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh finished third in Heat 1 of the men’s kayak four 500m event with a timing of 1:29.447 to qualify for the final. Megha Pradeep finished fifth in the women’s canoe single 200m heats and qualified for the semi-final. Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi also made the women’s kayak double 500m semi-finals after clocking 2:02.538 in Heat A.

In sepak takraw, India are fighting to keep their progression hopes alive against the Philippines in the men’s team regu Group B tie. India won the opening match 2-0, taking the sets 15-7, 15-10, and then held their nerve to win the second match 2-1, with scores of 15-9, 10-15, 15-8. India now lead the tie 2-0, but need to complete a 3-0 sweep to stay in the medal race. Asian Games 2026: India live, completed and upcoming events Category Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Latest status/result Live — Sepak takraw Men’s team regu, Group B India vs Philippines India lead tie 2-0; won first match 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) and second 2-1 (15-9, 10-15, 15-8); third match to follow Live — Soft tennis Men’s singles quarter-final Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit Into semis; assured at least Bronze Completed — Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol team final Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh India finished fourth with 1719-44x; missed bronze by two Xs Completed — Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol qualification Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh Manu qualified third for individual final with 579-20x; Suruchi and Esha missed out Live — Shooting Men’s skeet individual and team final, Day 3 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Live Live — Shooting Women’s skeet individual qualification and final, Day 3 Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan Live Live — Table tennis Mixed doubles, Round 2 Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali, Maldives India lead 2-1 after winning Games 2 and 3 by 11-6, 11-7 Live — Fencing Women’s foil; men’s sabre individual events Mina Devi Naorem, Ashitha Stalinraj; G Nidhi Kumaresan, Karan Singh Pool bouts live; knockouts and medal bouts to follow Live — Equestrian Eventing individual and team cross-country medal events Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun Live Completed — Rowing Men’s single sculls heats Balraj Panwar Finished third in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final Completed — Rowing Men’s double sculls heats Satnam Singh/Salman Khan Finished second in heat, fourth overall; qualified for final Completed — Canoe sprint Men’s kayak four 500m heats Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, Arun Singh Finished third in Heat 1 in 1:29.447; qualified for final Completed — Swimming Men’s 100m butterfly heats Benedicton Beniston, Sajan Prakash Beniston finished fourth, 13th overall; Sajan Prakash DNS; both missed final Completed — Canoe sprint Women’s canoe single 200m heats Megha Pradeep Finished fifth; qualified for semi-final Completed — Rowing Men’s pair heats Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar Finished fourth and last; qualified for Final B Completed - Swimming Men’s 200m freestyle heats Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Sunil Aneesh fourth in 1:51.20; Vedaant sixth in 1:52.01; awaiting overall final cut Completed 07:10:00 Rowing Women’s four heats Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam Completed; result details awaited Completed 07:50:00 Canoe sprint Women’s kayak double 500m heats Parvathy Geetha/Phairembam Soniya Devi Finished last in Heat A in 2:02.538; qualified for semi-final Upcoming 07:10:00 Table tennis Mixed doubles, Round 2 Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarna, Sri Lanka Awaited Upcoming 08:30:00 Kabaddi Women’s team, Group A India vs Iran Awaited Upcoming 09:00:00 Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol individual final Manu Bhaker Qualified third; final awaited Upcoming 09:40:00 Kabaddi Men’s team, Group A India vs Bangladesh Awaited Upcoming 10:00:00 Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Mirabai Chanu Medal event Upcoming Around 10:30 am Boxing Men’s 80kg, Round of 32 Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel, Brunei Awaited Upcoming 10:30:00 Squash Men’s singles, Round of 32 Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya, Thailand Awaited Upcoming 10:40:00 Canoe sprint Men’s kayak double 500m heats Prasanna Kumar CS/Prohit Baroi Awaited Upcoming 11:00:00 Canoe sprint Women’s canoe double 500m heats Megha Pradeep/L Neha Devi Awaited Upcoming 11:10:00 Rowing Men’s lightweight single sculls heats Ajay Tyagi Awaited Upcoming 11:15:00 Squash Women’s singles, Round of 32 Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami Awaited Upcoming 11:20:00 Rowing Men’s lightweight double sculls heats Rohit/Ujwal Kumar Singh Awaited Upcoming 11:30:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B India vs Thailand Awaited Upcoming 11:30:00 Badminton Men’s team semi-final India vs China Awaited Upcoming 12:00:00 Squash Men’s singles, Round of 32 Veer Chotrani vs Samil Wakeel, Sri Lanka Awaited Upcoming 12:10:00 Rowing Men’s quadruple sculls heats Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan Awaited Upcoming 12:20:00 Rowing Men’s four heats Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar Awaited Upcoming 13:30:00 Weightlifting Women’s 53kg Gyaneshwari Yadav Medal event Upcoming 13:54:00 Swimming Men’s 200m freestyle final Vedaant Madhavan/Aneesh Sunil Subject to qualification Upcoming 14:30:00 Wushu Women’s 60kg semi-final Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas, Indonesia Medal already assured; semi-final awaited In sepak takraw, India are fighting to keep their progression hopes alive against the Philippines in the men’s team regu Group B tie. India won the opening match 2-0, taking the sets 15-7, 15-10, and then held their nerve to win the second match 2-1, with scores of 15-9, 10-15, 15-8. India now lead the tie 2-0, but need to complete a 3-0 sweep to stay in the medal race.

Shooting remains a major focus, though India suffered a painful miss in the women’s 10m air pistol team event. Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh finished fourth with 1719-44x, missing bronze by only two Xs after Vietnam took third with 1719-46x. Manu, however, kept India’s individual hopes alive by qualifying third for the women’s 10m air pistol final with 579-20x. Suruchi and Esha missed out on the individual final.

The skeet events are also live. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill are competing in the men’s skeet individual and team events, while Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan are in action in the women’s skeet individual qualification and final on Day 3 of the event.

In table tennis, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade are in action against Maldives’ Mohamed Ismail and Fathimath Ali in mixed doubles Round 2. After unexpectedly dropping the opening game, the Indian pair bounced back to win the next two games 11-6 and 11-7, taking a 2-1 lead.

Swimming has produced mixed early results. Benedicton Beniston finished fourth in the men’s 100m butterfly heats and 13th overall, while Sajan Prakash did not start. Both missed the final. In the men’s 200m freestyle heats, Aneesh Sunil finished fourth in 1:51.20 and Vedaant Madhavan sixth in 1:52.01. India will wait for the overall final cut, though qualification looks difficult.

Equestrian is also on the medal watch, with Fouaad Mirza on Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra on Cooley Goodwood and Ashish Limaye on Willy Be Dun competing in the eventing individual and team cross-country medal events.

Fencing action is live as well, with Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj in women’s foil, while G Nidhi Kumaresan and Karan Singh are competing in men’s sabre. Knockout rounds and medal bouts will follow later in the day, depending on qualification.

The day’s major upcoming events include India vs Iran in women’s kabaddi at 8:30 am, Manu Bhaker’s women’s 10m air pistol individual final at 9 am, India vs Bangladesh in men’s kabaddi at 9:40 am, Mirabai Chanu’s women’s 49kg weightlifting medal event at 10 am, and India’s men’s badminton team semi-final against China at 11:30 am.

India’s women’s hockey team will face Thailand in Pool B at 11:30 am, while Roshibina Devi, who has already assured India a wushu medal, will take on Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the women’s 60kg semi-final at 2:30 pm.

In squash, Abhay Singh, Tanvi Khanna and Veer Chotrani will be in Round of 32 action. Boxing will also feature Ankush, who faces Brunei’s Hamsa Vogel in the men’s 80kg Round of 32 bout around 10:30 am.

Follow Business Standard's live coverage for India's results, medal updates and key moments throughout Day 4.