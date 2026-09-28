Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Manu Bhaker fails to win medal again; IND vs AFG cricket at 10 am IST
India begin their men's cricket gold defence against Afghanistan on September 28 as rain threatens the quarterfinal, while Manu Bhaker and the athletics contingent chase medals
Cricket is the focus of Day 9 in Aichi-Nagoya, but India’s medal prospects extend well beyond the ground. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat are in contention for a women’s 25m pistol team medal, while the men’s and women’s trap teams complete their qualification rounds. Athletics offers nine scheduled medal finals involving Indians, from the women’s discus throw in the afternoon to the women’s 4x100m relay in the evening.
Cricket: India vs Afghanistan quarterfinal under rain threat
India and Afghanistan meet in the men’s T20 quarterfinal three years after rain ended their Hangzhou gold-medal match without a result, with India taking gold on the ranking tiebreaker. Showers are forecast in Nisshin on Monday, raising the possibility of another shortened match or a washout. India had a reminder of how tight a rain-reduced contest can become when Japan pushed them to a two-run finish in a five-over warm-up match last week.
|India medal events on September 28
|All timings are in IST. Shooting team medals are decided from qualification scores; the individual pistol final depends on qualification. Athletics relay line-ups may change.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Discipline
|Indian athlete(s)
|6:10 a.m.
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol team; rapid qualification
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Men’s trap team; qualification Day 2
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team; qualification Day 2
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|10:45 a.m.
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol individual final, if qualified
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
|2:35 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s discus throw final
|Seema Kaliramna, Sanya Yadav
|3:53 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles final
|Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan
|4:03 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m hurdles final
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|4:17 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final
|Avinash Sable
|4:30 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump final
|David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar
|4:38 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s 1,500m final
|Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh
|4:45 p.m.
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw final
|Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh
|5:13 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 5,000m final
|Seema Kumari, Parul Chaudhary
|6:34 p.m.
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x100m relay final
|India: Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar, Tamanna (listed line-up)
Shooting: Manu Bhaker eyes 25m pistol team medal
Bhaker returns to the range after finishing fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final earlier in the Games. She joins Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in the women’s 25m pistol rapid stage from 6:10 a.m. IST. Their combined qualification scores will determine the team medals, while shooters who qualify for the individual final will compete again later in the morning.
There are two more team medal opportunities in trap shooting. Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj resume the men’s qualification at 6:30 a.m.; Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru begin the women’s Day 2 qualification at the same time.
Athletics: Sable, Sreeshankar and Gulveer among medal contenders
Seema Kaliramna and Sanya Yadav open India’s athletics medal programme in the women’s discus throw final at 2:35 p.m. Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan contest the women’s 400m hurdles final at 3:53 p.m., followed by Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in the men’s final at 4:03 p.m.
Avinash Sable races in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final at 4:17 p.m. David Solomon Patturaj and Murali Sreeshankar take on the men’s long jump final at 4:30 p.m., before Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh run the 1,500m at 4:38 p.m. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh compete in the javelin throw final at 4:45 p.m. Seema Kumari and Parul Chaudhary feature in the women’s 5,000m final at 5:13 p.m., with India’s women’s 4x100m relay team due at 6:34 p.m.
India also have qualification rounds in the mixed 4x100m relay, women’s 800m and men’s 4x400m relay. Progress in those events would create further medal chances later in the Games.
Boxing: Three quarterfinals offer chances to secure medals
Lovlina Borgohain faces South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the women’s 75kg quarterfinal during the morning session, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Priya meets Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova in the women’s 60kg category during the evening session from 1:30 p.m., while Kapil Pokhariya takes on South Korea’s Kim Gichae in the men’s 90kg quarterfinal. A win in any of these bouts will assure India of a boxing medal.
Archery: Compound archers begin individual knockouts
Sahil Rajesh Jadhav faces Mongolia’s Jamiyangombo Purevdorj and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru meets Indonesia’s Sostar Andaru Rinaldi in the men’s compound round of 32 from 4:45 a.m. Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam begin the women’s compound elimination round at 9:45 a.m.; Jyothi faces Kazakhstan’s Adel Zhexenbinova. Later rounds depend on their results.
Squash: Indian teams face China, Japan and South Korea
The women’s squash team play China at 6:30 a.m. and Japan at noon in Pool C. India’s men meet China at 8:30 a.m. and South Korea at 2 p.m. in Pool A.
Hockey: India men face Bangladesh
India’s men’s hockey team face Bangladesh in a Pool A match at 3:30 p.m.
Tennis: Sumit Nagal and women’s doubles pair in action
Sumit Nagal plays South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan in the men’s singles second round at 6:30 a.m. Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina meet Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva in the women’s doubles first round, not before 7:30 a.m.
Surfing: Sivaraj and Kishore in Round 3 heats
Sivaraj Babu and Kishore Kumar Anbarasu compete in men’s shortboard Round 3 heats at 3:58 a.m. and 6:46 a.m., respectively.
Kurash, sepaktakraw and volleyball
Pincky Balhara begins her women’s under-78kg kurash quarterfinal at 8 a.m., with the opponent to be confirmed. India also play Japan in women’s sepaktakraw doubles at 6:30 a.m. and Hong Kong, China, in men’s volleyball at the same time.
|Asian Games 2026 Day 9: India’s full schedule for September 28
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|03:58:00
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 2
|Sivaraj Babu vs Jayuard Alciso (Philippines)
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|04:45:00
|Archery
|Compound men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Jamiyangombo Purevdorj (Mongolia)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|04:45:00
|Archery
|Compound men’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Sostar Andaru Rinaldi (Indonesia)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|06:10:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification and team final
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat
|Team medal event; individual final subject to qualification
|06:30:00
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s double, Group B
|India vs Japan
|Group match
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s trap qualification Day 2 and team final
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
|Team medal event
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s trap qualification Day 2 and team final
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
|Team medal event
|06:30:00
|Squash
|Women’s team, Pool C
|India vs China
|Pool match
|06:30:00
|Tennis
|Men’s singles, Round 2
|Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea)
|Knockout match
|06:30:00
|Volleyball
|Men’s preliminary round, Pool C
|India vs Hong Kong, China
|Pool match
|06:46:00
|Surfing
|Men’s shortboard, Round 3 Heat 8
|Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Ma Wensong (China)
|Subsequent rounds subject to qualification
|Not before 7:30 am
|Tennis
|Women’s doubles, Round 1
|Rutuja Bhosale/Ankita Raina vs Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva (Kazakhstan)
|Knockout match
|08:00:00
|Kurash
|Women’s under-78kg quarter-final
|Pincky Balhara; opponent yet to be confirmed
|Subsequent medal rounds subject to progression
|08:30:00
|Squash
|Men’s team, Pool A
|India vs China
|Pool match
|Morning session from 8:30 am
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg quarter-final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon (South Korea)
|Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Compound women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Chikitha Taniparthi; opponent yet to be confirmed
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|09:45:00
|Archery
|Compound women’s individual, 1/16 elimination
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|10:00:00
|Cricket
|Men’s quarter-final
|India vs Afghanistan
|Knockout match
|12 noon
|Squash
|Women’s team, Pool C
|India vs Japan
|Pool match
|Evening session from 1:30 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg quarter-final
|Priya vs Mijgona Samadova (Tajikistan)
|Medal-clinching bout; exact start depends on preceding bouts
|Evening session from 1:30 pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg quarter-final
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae (South Korea)
|Medal-clinching bout; scheduled after Priya’s contest
|14:00:00
|Squash
|Men’s team, Pool A
|India vs South Korea
|Pool match
|14:35:00
|Athletics
|Women’s discus throw final
|Seema, Sanya Yadav
|Medal event
|15:09:00
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay, Round 1 Heat 2
|India; line-up to be confirmed
|Final subject to qualification
|15:30:00
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs Bangladesh
|Pool match
|15:53:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles final
|Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan
|Medal event
|16:03:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m hurdles final
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|Medal event
|16:17:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 3000m steeplechase final
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|Medal event
|16:30:00
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump final
|David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar
|Medal event
|16:38:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m final
|Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh
|Medal event
|16:45:00
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw final
|Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh
|Medal event
|16:50:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 1
|Gowthami Jayaraman
|Final subject to qualification
|17:00:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 800m, Round 1 Heat 2
|Pooja
|Final subject to qualification
|17:13:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m final
|Seema, Parul Chaudhary
|Medal event
|18:01:00
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x400m relay, Round 1 Heat 2
|India; line-up to be confirmed
|Final subject to qualification
|18:34:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x100m relay final
|India: Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar, Tamanna
|Medal event
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE: Shooting - Esha Singh reaches 25m pistol final, India finish fifth in team event
- India’s women’s 25m pistol campaign ended in another disappointment, with only Esha Singh making the individual final after a difficult rapid stage for the team.
- Esha finished qualification with 580, combining 290 in precision with 290 in rapid. She made the final on the count of inner 10s, edging Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Yen-Ching after both finished on the same score. Esha had 24 inner 10s to Cheng’s 22.
- For Manu Bhaker, the wait ended in disappointment. She finished 11th with 579, narrowly missing the top-eight cut. Rahi Sarnobat finished 30th after a costly rapid stage.
- Rahi had gone into her 30 rapid shots with India still in the team-medal conversation, and even with a chance of pushing for gold if she could outscore the Chinese shooters by two points. But her opening rapid series went badly wrong, with one shot reportedly hitting the frame and missing the target altogether. That counted as a 0 out of 10, taking her out of individual contention and ending India’s team hopes.
- India eventually finished fifth in the women’s 25m pistol team event. Esha’s qualification for the final is the only saving grace from another underwhelming pistol event for India at these Games.
Tennis: Ankita-Rutuja begin women’s doubles opener
- India’s tennis campaign at the Asian Games 2026 is under way, with Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale beginning their women’s doubles first-round match against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putintseva.
- Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal is still waiting for his men’s singles second-round match against South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan. Nagal’s match was scheduled on a show court, where play has been delayed due to weather.
- Matches on indoor courts have started, but Nagal’s wait continues for now.
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE UPDTES: India vs Afghanistan cricket - Squads of both the teams
Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Faisal Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Darwish Rasooli(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Arab Gul Momand, Ismat Alam, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir.
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Squash - India men begin team campaign against China
- After the women’s team opened its campaign with a win over China, India’s men’s squash team will now face the same opposition in their first pool match at the Asian Games 2026.
- Like in the women’s tie, India have chosen to rest yesterday’s singles silver medallist Abhay Singh for the opening pool fixture.
- Suraj Chand, Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar will play the three matches for India as they look to begin the men’s team campaign with a win.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Squash - India beat China 2-1 to start women’s team campaign
- India began their women’s squash team campaign at the Asian Games 2026 with a 2-1 win over China in the pool stage.
- China took the first rubber after Shameena Riaz lost a five-game thriller to Yin Ziyuan. Shameena had won the first two games but could not close it out, going down 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 14-12.
- India responded strongly through Tanvi Khanna, who beat Zhang Yuning in straight games 11-3, 11-5, 11-5. Joshna Chinappa then sealed the tie with another 3-0 win, beating Liu Ziyi 12-10, 11-4, 11-6.
- India will face Japan later today, while Iran are the other team in their group.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Kurash - Pincky Balhara confirms medal in women’s 78kg
- India’s Pincky Balhara has confirmed a medal in women’s 78kg kurash at the Asian Games 2026 after beating South Korea’s Lim Garam 3-0 in the quarterfinal.
- This will be Pincky’s second Asian Games medal. She had won silver at the 2018 Asian Games, before exiting in the quarterfinals at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.
- The win puts her into the semifinals and assures India of at least a bronze, with Pincky now looking to upgrade the medal colour later in the day.
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Squash - China take 1-0 lead after Shameeza Riaz loses thriller
Shameeza began strongly and took a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games 11-8, 11-6. But Yin fought back to take the next two 11-9, 11-9, forcing a decider.
The final game turned into a tense battle, with the score locked at 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and 12-12 before Yin finally edged it 14-12.
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Volleyball - India take 2-0 lead against Hong Kong
The Indians have looked dominant through skipper Jerome Vinith, Chirag Yadav and John Joseph, who have been sharp with their spiking and blocking. Hong Kong have struggled to find answers to India’s power at the net and consistency in attack.
India had earlier taken the opening set 25-22 and now lead the men’s Pool C match 2-0. A win in the next set will seal another strong group-stage result for the Indian volleyball team.
Asian Games day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Archery - Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru reaches compound quarterfinal
Both Indians had started strongly in the Round of 32. Sahil eased past Mongolia’s Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137, while Ganesh beat Indonesia’s Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142 in a close contest.
That set up an all-Indian Round of 16 clash, where Ganesh and Sahil went neck and neck. The match was decided by the finest of margins, with Ganesh holding his nerve late on to win 149-148 after Sahil dropped a point with a 29 towards the end.
Ganesh will now face Chen Chieh-lun of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal on October 1.
Asian Games Day 9 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Esha Singh finishes on 580, Manu Bhaker faces anxious wait
Esha shot rapid series of 98, 96 and 96, taking her rapid total to 290. With half the field still left to shoot, the current average scores place her fifth, keeping her in the qualification mix for the final.
Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, faces an anxious wait after finishing with 579 out of 600. She had started the rapid stage with series of 97 and 96, leaving her needing a big final series to stay in contention. Manu responded with a strong 99 in the last series, but it may still be touch and go.
Based on the current averages, Manu is placed eighth, right on the qualification cut. With 44 shooters in the field, shooting in batches of 11, three more sets of shooters are still to complete qualification.
The top eight will make the final, which means Manu’s wait could be long and tense. Esha appears better placed for now, but both Indian shooters will have to wait for the final qualification standings.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:09 AM IST