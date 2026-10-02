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Asian Games Medal Tally: Full list of India's medal winners in Aichi-Naoya

Check full list of India's medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya across events here

Full list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2026

Full list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
12 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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India improved its position on the medal tally to sixth after India’s women’s recurve archery team and boxer Lovlina Borgohain delivered gold medals on Friday. India's total medal tally has now risen to 71, including 12 gold, 25 silver and 34 bronze medals.
 
India, apart from the gold medals, also added two silver and two bronze medals to its tally on Day 13, courtesy of archery and sailing events.
 
Meanwhile, China continues to lead the medal tally with 158 gold, 76 silver and 645 bronze medals. The hosts, Japan, are second with 63 gold, 780 silver and 81 bronze medals, while South Korea are third with 33 gold, 35 silver and 56 bronze medals.
 

India medal winners on Day 13:

Team India (Gold medal): Women’s recurve team

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India won the gold medal in the women’s recurve team event after defeating South Korea in a thrilling final. Ankita Bhakat provided the experience and composure, while 17-year-old Kumkum Anil Mohod produced a superb performance under pressure, delivering crucial 10s when India needed them. Kirti also played her part as the Indian trio held their nerve to secure a historic victory over South Korea and clinch the gold medal. 
 
Team India (Bronze medal): Women’s skiff
 
India were awarded the bronze medal in the women’s skiff event after Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma were moved up to third place following the disqualification of China from two races. India had initially finished fourth when all the races were completed, but the retrospective penalties against the Chinese team elevated Harshita and Shital to the bronze-medal position. The medal became India’s 33rd bronze at the Asian Games 2026.
 
Team India (Silver medal): Recurve mixed team
 
India won the silver medal in the recurve mixed team event through Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara. The Indian pair struggled to find their range in the opening sets, with a number of 7s and 8s putting them under pressure in the final. Despite the defeat, the silver marked another podium finish for India in recurve archery at the Asian Games 2026, after the country had never won more than bronze in the discipline at previous editions. 
Nethra Kumanan (Bronze medal): Women’s dinghy individual
 
Nethra Kumanan won the bronze medal in the women’s dinghy sailing event after recovering from a difficult first final race with a strong performance in the second. She finished level on points with Hong Kong’s Stephanie Louise Norton after the two final races, but Nethra secured the bronze on the basis of her better head-to-head results against Norton.
 
Lovlina Borgohain (Gold medal): Women’s 75kg individual
 
Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal in the women’s 75kg boxing event after defeating China’s Bao Ziyi by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final. Lovlina executed her strategy effectively, allowing Bao to come forward while avoiding the heavier punches and responding with counter-attacks. She maintained her composure through a closely contested bout and secured the victory after also taking the third round. 
Team India (Silver medal): Men’s recurve team
 
India won the silver medal in the men’s recurve team event after losing to South Korea in the final. The Korean archers produced a consistent display, regularly finding the 9 and 10 rings to maintain their advantage. Yashdeep Bhoge, Neeraj Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara struggled to match that consistency, with several arrows falling outside the 9 and 10 rings. India therefore finished with silver, repeating their second-place finish from the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Full list of India's medal winners:

MedalSportEventIndian medal winner(s)
GoldCricketWomen's T20Team India
GoldShootingMixed team 10m air pistolKamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
GoldKabaddiWomen'sTeam India
GoldKabaddiMen'sTeam India
GoldShootingWomen's trapNeeru Dhanda
GoldAthleticsWomen's 4x400m relayKiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj
GoldArcheryWomen's compound teamJyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi
GoldArcheryMixed compound teamChikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav
GoldArcheryMen's compound teamSahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal
GoldShootingMixed trapKynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
GoldArcheryWomen's team recurveAnkita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma
GoldBoxingWomen's 75kgLovlina Borgohain
SilverShootingWomen's 10m air rifle teamElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
SilverShootingWomen's 10m air rifleElavenil Valarivan
SilverShootingMen's 10m air rifle teamRudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
SilverShootingMen's 10m air rifleHimanshu Dhillon
SilverWeightliftingWomen's 49kgMirabai Chanu
SilverWushuWomen's 60kg sandaRoshibina Devi
SilverAthleticsMixed 4x400m relayTeam India
SilverShootingMen's 50m rifle 3P teamAishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
SilverAthleticsMen's 10,000mGulveer Singh
SilverAthleticsMen's marathonSawan Berwal
SilverShootingWomen's 50m rifle 3P teamVidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
SilverAthleticsShot putTajinderpal Singh Toor
SilverSquashMen's singlesAbhay Singh
SilverSquashWomen's singlesAnahat Singh
SilverAthleticsWomen's long jumpAncy Sojan
SilverAthleticsMen's high jumpSarvesh Kushare
SilverShootingWomen's 25m pistolEsha Singh
SilverAthleticsMen's 1500mGulveer Singh
SilverAthleticsMen's long jumpMurali Sreeshankar
SilverAthleticsMen's javelin throwYash Vir Singh
SilverShootingWomen's trap teamNeeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
SilverSailingMen's skiffPrince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis
SilverWrestlingGreco-Roman 97kgNitesh Kumar
SilverArcheryMixed recurve teamKumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara
SilverArcheryMen's recurve teamDhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep, Neeraj
BronzeShootingMen's 10m air rifleRudrankksh Patil
BronzeMixed martial artsWomen's traditional -60kgSuchika Tariyal
BronzeShootingWomen's skeet teamParinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
BronzeShootingMen's skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
BronzeSoft tennisMen's singlesJay Meena
BronzeBadmintonMen's teamTeam India
BronzeRowingMen's double scullsSatnam Singh, Salman Khan
BronzeShootingMixed skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
BronzeAthleticsWomen's 10,000mSeema Kumari
BronzeTable tennisMixed doublesDiya Chitale, Manush Shah
BronzeAthleticsShot putManpreet Kaur
BronzeAthleticsWomen's pole vaultBaranica Elangovan
BronzeSquashMixed doublesJoshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar — Games: 10–11, 11–2, 10–11
BronzeAthleticsWomen's 400mPrachi Choudhary
BronzeAthleticsWomen's 200mHaritha Bhadra
BronzeAthleticsDecathlonTejaswin Shankar
BronzeAthleticsWomen's 3000m steeplechaseParul Chaudhary
BronzeKurashWomen's -78kgPincky Balhara
BronzeAthleticsWomen's 400m hurdlesVithya Ramraj
BronzeAthleticsWomen's 5000mParul Chaudhary
BronzeAthleticsMen's javelin throwRohit Yadav
BronzeBoxingMen's +90kgNarender Berwal
BronzeAthleticsMen's 5000mGulveer Singh
BronzeAthleticsMixed 4x100m team relayGurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra
BronzeAthleticsWomen's high jumpPooja Singh
BronzeAthleticsMen's 4x400m relayDharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK
BronzeBoxingWomen's 60kgPriya Ghanghas
BronzeBoxingMen's 90kgKapil Pokhariya
BronzeWrestlingGreco-Roman 87kgSunil Kumar
BronzeSquashWomen's teamAnahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz
BronzeArcheryMen's compound individualGanesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
BronzeSquashMen's teamAbhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand
BronzeSailingWomen's skiffHarshita Tomar, Shital Verma
BronzeSailingWomen's dinghyNethra Kumanan

India’s medal winners (day-wise)

Day 1 — September 20
 
India began its Asian Games campaign with two silver medals, both coming in shooting. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event after finishing behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi. Elavenil then combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure another silver in the team event, with India finishing behind China.
 
Day 2 — September 21
 
India improved its medal tally on Day 2 by adding four medals. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle individual event, while the duo teamed up with Parth Mane to win silver in the team event. Suchika Tariyal added a bronze in the traditional 60kg MMA event.
 
Day 3 — September 22
 
India witnessed a slow outing on Day 3, winning just one medal, but it was a gold. The Indian women’s cricket team produced a dominant performance against Sri Lanka, winning the final by 148 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s 79 off 45 balls helped India post 216/3 before Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul restricted Sri Lanka to 69.
 
Day 4 — September 23
 
India enjoyed a strong turnaround on Day 4, adding five medals across four sports. Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. India also collected bronze medals through the men’s badminton team, Jay Meena in soft tennis, and the men’s and women’s skeet shooting teams.
 
Day 5 — September 24
 
India continued its medal-winning run on Day 5, adding five medals. Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver in women’s 60kg sanda, while the mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, MR Poovamma, Manu and Vithya Ramraj also claimed silver. Seema won bronze in the women’s 10,000m, with Satnam Singh-Salman Khan and Anantjeet Naruka-Parinaaz Dhaliwal adding bronze medals in rowing and shooting, respectively.
 
Day 6 — September 25
 
India enjoyed its most productive day of the Games so far on Day 6, winning six medals. Suruchi and Kamaljeet ended India’s pistol shooting drought with gold in the mixed team 10m air pistol, while Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in the 50m rifle 3P team event. Gulveer Singh added silver, while Manpreet Kaur, Baranica Elangovan and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale secured bronze medals.
 
Day 7 — September 26
 
India enjoyed its most productive day of the Games on Day 7, adding seven medals across athletics, shooting, kabaddi and squash. Sawan Barwal won silver in the men’s marathon, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor also claimed silver in the men’s shot put. The women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod added another silver. India then completed a golden double in kabaddi, with both the women’s and men’s teams defeating Iran in their respective finals. Prachi Chaudhary won bronze in the women’s 400m, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured bronze in mixed doubles squash.
 
Day 8 — September 27
 
India added seven more medals on Day 8, with athletics and squash leading the charge. Ancy Sojan won silver in the women’s long jump, while Sarvesh Kushare claimed silver in the men’s high jump. Gulveer Singh added another silver in the men’s 1500m, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh won silver medals in the women’s and men’s singles squash events, respectively. Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in the men’s decathlon, Harita Bhadra secured bronze in the women’s 200m, and Parul Chaudhary added another bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. The seven-medal haul took India’s overall tally to 37.
 
Day 9 — September 28
 
India produced another eight-medal haul on Day 9, adding four silver and four bronze medals to take its overall tally to 45. Esha Singh won silver in the women’s 25m pistol, while Sreeshankar Murali secured silver in the men’s long jump and Gulveer Singh added another silver in the men’s 1500m. Yashvir Singh completed the silver-medal haul with a silver in the men’s javelin throw, where Rohit Yadav won bronze. Vithya Ramraj claimed bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles while breaking P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record, and Parul Chaudhary won bronze in the women’s 5000m. Pincky Balhara added India’s eighth medal of the day with bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash.
 
Day 10 — September 29
 
India added eight medals on Day 10, with athletics accounting for six of them. Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the men’s long jump, while Gulveer Singh added another silver in the men’s 1500m. Yashvir Singh won silver and Rohit Yadav bronze in the men’s javelin throw, while Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles and broke P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record with a time of 54.75 seconds. Parul Chaudhary also won bronze in the women’s 5000m. Esha Singh added silver in the women’s 25m pistol, while Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash.
 
Day 11 — September 30
 
India enjoyed a highly productive Day 11 at the Asian Games, winning seven medals, including four gold and three bronze. Archery produced three golds, with Sahil Jadhav, T Ganesh Mani Ratnam and Kushal Dalal winning the men’s compound team event, Sahil and Chikitha Taniparthi taking the mixed team gold, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha winning the women’s compound team event. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai added gold in mixed trap shooting. Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya won boxing bronzes, while Sunil Kumar secured bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling.
 
Day 12 — October 1
 
India added seven medals on Day 12, with Nitesh winning silver in the men’s 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling after losing the final to Japan’s Yuri Nakazato. Sailing produced two medals, with Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble taking silver in the men’s skiff and Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma securing bronze in the women’s skiff after a retrospective change to the standings. India’s women’s and men’s squash teams both won bronze after semifinal defeats to Hong Kong and Malaysia, respectively. T Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru completed the day’s medal haul with bronze in the men’s compound individual archery event.

Asian Games 2026 medal tally:

RankNOCCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1CHNPeople's Republic of China1587665299
2JPNJapan638081224
3KORRepublic of Korea333556124
4UZBUzbekistan17212058
5THAThailand14111641
6INDIndia12253471
7IRIIslamic Republic of Iran12171342
8BRNBahrain115521
9KAZKazakhstan10193867
10HKGHong Kong, China7172044
11PRKDemocratic People's Republic of Korea78924
12MASMalaysia751628
13UAEUnited Arab Emirates74112
14INAIndonesia582235
15TPEChinese Taipei4132845
16PHIPhilippines461626
17KUWKuwait4149
18QATQatar36514
19SGPSingapore28515
20VIEVietnam231924
 

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST