Asian Games Medal Tally: Full list of India's medal winners in Aichi-Naoya

India improved its position on the medal tally to sixth after India’s women’s recurve archery team and boxer Lovlina Borgohain delivered gold medals on Friday. India's total medal tally has now risen to 71, including 12 gold, 25 silver and 34 bronze medals. India, apart from the gold medals, also added two silver and two bronze medals to its tally on Day 13, courtesy of archery and sailing events. Meanwhile, China continues to lead the medal tally with 158 gold, 76 silver and 645 bronze medals. The hosts, Japan, are second with 63 gold, 780 silver and 81 bronze medals, while South Korea are third with 33 gold, 35 silver and 56 bronze medals.

India medal winners on Day 13:

Team India (Gold medal): Women’s recurve team

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: India stun South Korea for historic women's recurve team gold India won the gold medal in the women’s recurve team event after defeating South Korea in a thrilling final. Ankita Bhakat provided the experience and composure, while 17-year-old Kumkum Anil Mohod produced a superb performance under pressure, delivering crucial 10s when India needed them. Kirti also played her part as the Indian trio held their nerve to secure a historic victory over South Korea and clinch the gold medal.

Team India (Bronze medal): Women’s skiff

India were awarded the bronze medal in the women’s skiff event after Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma were moved up to third place following the disqualification of China from two races. India had initially finished fourth when all the races were completed, but the retrospective penalties against the Chinese team elevated Harshita and Shital to the bronze-medal position. The medal became India’s 33rd bronze at the Asian Games 2026.

Team India (Silver medal): Recurve mixed team

Nethra Kumanan (Bronze medal): Women’s dinghy individual Nethra Kumanan won the bronze medal in the women’s dinghy sailing event after recovering from a difficult first final race with a strong performance in the second. She finished level on points with Hong Kong’s Stephanie Louise Norton after the two final races, but Nethra secured the bronze on the basis of her better head-to-head results against Norton. India won the silver medal in the recurve mixed team event through Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara. The Indian pair struggled to find their range in the opening sets, with a number of 7s and 8s putting them under pressure in the final. Despite the defeat, the silver marked another podium finish for India in recurve archery at the Asian Games 2026, after the country had never won more than bronze in the discipline at previous editions.

Lovlina Borgohain (Gold medal): Women’s 75kg individual

Team India (Silver medal): Men’s recurve team India won the silver medal in the men’s recurve team event after losing to South Korea in the final. The Korean archers produced a consistent display, regularly finding the 9 and 10 rings to maintain their advantage. Yashdeep Bhoge, Neeraj Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara struggled to match that consistency, with several arrows falling outside the 9 and 10 rings. India therefore finished with silver, repeating their second-place finish from the Hangzhou Asian Games. Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal in the women’s 75kg boxing event after defeating China’s Bao Ziyi by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final. Lovlina executed her strategy effectively, allowing Bao to come forward while avoiding the heavier punches and responding with counter-attacks. She maintained her composure through a closely contested bout and secured the victory after also taking the third round.

Full list of India's medal winners:

Medal Sport Event Indian medal winner(s) Gold Cricket Women's T20 Team India Gold Shooting Mixed team 10m air pistol Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh Gold Kabaddi Women's Team India Gold Kabaddi Men's Team India Gold Shooting Women's trap Neeru Dhanda Gold Athletics Women's 4x400m relay Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj Gold Archery Women's compound team Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi Gold Archery Mixed compound team Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav Gold Archery Men's compound team Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal Gold Shooting Mixed trap Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda Gold Archery Women's team recurve Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma Gold Boxing Women's 75kg Lovlina Borgohain Silver Shooting Women's 10m air rifle team Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Silver Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan Silver Shooting Men's 10m air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Silver Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Himanshu Dhillon Silver Weightlifting Women's 49kg Mirabai Chanu Silver Wushu Women's 60kg sanda Roshibina Devi Silver Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay Team India Silver Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3P team Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar Silver Athletics Men's 10,000m Gulveer Singh Silver Athletics Men's marathon Sawan Berwal Silver Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3P team Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen Silver Athletics Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Silver Squash Men's singles Abhay Singh Silver Squash Women's singles Anahat Singh Silver Athletics Women's long jump Ancy Sojan Silver Athletics Men's high jump Sarvesh Kushare Silver Shooting Women's 25m pistol Esha Singh Silver Athletics Men's 1500m Gulveer Singh Silver Athletics Men's long jump Murali Sreeshankar Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw Yash Vir Singh Silver Shooting Women's trap team Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat Silver Sailing Men's skiff Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis Silver Wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg Nitesh Kumar Silver Archery Mixed recurve team Kumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara Silver Archery Men's recurve team Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep, Neeraj Bronze Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Rudrankksh Patil Bronze Mixed martial arts Women's traditional -60kg Suchika Tariyal Bronze Shooting Women's skeet team Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Bronze Shooting Men's skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Bronze Soft tennis Men's singles Jay Meena Bronze Badminton Men's team Team India Bronze Rowing Men's double sculls Satnam Singh, Salman Khan Bronze Shooting Mixed skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Bronze Athletics Women's 10,000m Seema Kumari Bronze Table tennis Mixed doubles Diya Chitale, Manush Shah Bronze Athletics Shot put Manpreet Kaur Bronze Athletics Women's pole vault Baranica Elangovan Bronze Squash Mixed doubles Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar — Games: 10–11, 11–2, 10–11 Bronze Athletics Women's 400m Prachi Choudhary Bronze Athletics Women's 200m Haritha Bhadra Bronze Athletics Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudhary Bronze Kurash Women's -78kg Pincky Balhara Bronze Athletics Women's 400m hurdles Vithya Ramraj Bronze Athletics Women's 5000m Parul Chaudhary Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw Rohit Yadav Bronze Boxing Men's +90kg Narender Berwal Bronze Athletics Men's 5000m Gulveer Singh Bronze Athletics Mixed 4x100m team relay Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra Bronze Athletics Women's high jump Pooja Singh Bronze Athletics Men's 4x400m relay Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK Bronze Boxing Women's 60kg Priya Ghanghas Bronze Boxing Men's 90kg Kapil Pokhariya Bronze Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg Sunil Kumar Bronze Squash Women's team Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz Bronze Archery Men's compound individual Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Bronze Squash Men's team Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand Bronze Sailing Women's skiff Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma Bronze Sailing Women's dinghy Nethra Kumanan

India’s medal winners (day-wise)

Day 1 — September 20

India began its Asian Games campaign with two silver medals, both coming in shooting. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event after finishing behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi. Elavenil then combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure another silver in the team event, with India finishing behind China.

Day 2 — September 21

India improved its medal tally on Day 2 by adding four medals. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle individual event, while the duo teamed up with Parth Mane to win silver in the team event. Suchika Tariyal added a bronze in the traditional 60kg MMA event.

Day 3 — September 22

India witnessed a slow outing on Day 3, winning just one medal, but it was a gold. The Indian women’s cricket team produced a dominant performance against Sri Lanka, winning the final by 148 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s 79 off 45 balls helped India post 216/3 before Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul restricted Sri Lanka to 69.

Day 4 — September 23

India enjoyed a strong turnaround on Day 4, adding five medals across four sports. Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. India also collected bronze medals through the men’s badminton team, Jay Meena in soft tennis, and the men’s and women’s skeet shooting teams.

Day 5 — September 24

India continued its medal-winning run on Day 5, adding five medals. Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver in women’s 60kg sanda, while the mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, MR Poovamma, Manu and Vithya Ramraj also claimed silver. Seema won bronze in the women’s 10,000m, with Satnam Singh-Salman Khan and Anantjeet Naruka-Parinaaz Dhaliwal adding bronze medals in rowing and shooting, respectively.

Day 6 — September 25

India enjoyed its most productive day of the Games so far on Day 6, winning six medals. Suruchi and Kamaljeet ended India’s pistol shooting drought with gold in the mixed team 10m air pistol, while Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in the 50m rifle 3P team event. Gulveer Singh added silver, while Manpreet Kaur, Baranica Elangovan and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale secured bronze medals.

Day 7 — September 26

India enjoyed its most productive day of the Games on Day 7, adding seven medals across athletics, shooting, kabaddi and squash. Sawan Barwal won silver in the men’s marathon, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor also claimed silver in the men’s shot put. The women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod added another silver. India then completed a golden double in kabaddi, with both the women’s and men’s teams defeating Iran in their respective finals. Prachi Chaudhary won bronze in the women’s 400m, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured bronze in mixed doubles squash.

Day 8 — September 27

India added seven more medals on Day 8, with athletics and squash leading the charge. Ancy Sojan won silver in the women’s long jump, while Sarvesh Kushare claimed silver in the men’s high jump. Gulveer Singh added another silver in the men’s 1500m, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh won silver medals in the women’s and men’s singles squash events, respectively. Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in the men’s decathlon, Harita Bhadra secured bronze in the women’s 200m, and Parul Chaudhary added another bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. The seven-medal haul took India’s overall tally to 37.

Day 9 — September 28

India produced another eight-medal haul on Day 9, adding four silver and four bronze medals to take its overall tally to 45. Esha Singh won silver in the women’s 25m pistol, while Sreeshankar Murali secured silver in the men’s long jump and Gulveer Singh added another silver in the men’s 1500m. Yashvir Singh completed the silver-medal haul with a silver in the men’s javelin throw, where Rohit Yadav won bronze. Vithya Ramraj claimed bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles while breaking P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record, and Parul Chaudhary won bronze in the women’s 5000m. Pincky Balhara added India’s eighth medal of the day with bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash.

Day 10 — September 29

India added eight medals on Day 10, with athletics accounting for six of them. Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the men’s long jump, while Gulveer Singh added another silver in the men’s 1500m. Yashvir Singh won silver and Rohit Yadav bronze in the men’s javelin throw, while Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles and broke P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record with a time of 54.75 seconds. Parul Chaudhary also won bronze in the women’s 5000m. Esha Singh added silver in the women’s 25m pistol, while Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash.

Day 11 — September 30

India enjoyed a highly productive Day 11 at the Asian Games, winning seven medals, including four gold and three bronze. Archery produced three golds, with Sahil Jadhav, T Ganesh Mani Ratnam and Kushal Dalal winning the men’s compound team event, Sahil and Chikitha Taniparthi taking the mixed team gold, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha winning the women’s compound team event. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai added gold in mixed trap shooting. Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya won boxing bronzes, while Sunil Kumar secured bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Day 12 — October 1

India added seven medals on Day 12, with Nitesh winning silver in the men’s 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling after losing the final to Japan’s Yuri Nakazato. Sailing produced two medals, with Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble taking silver in the men’s skiff and Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma securing bronze in the women’s skiff after a retrospective change to the standings. India’s women’s and men’s squash teams both won bronze after semifinal defeats to Hong Kong and Malaysia, respectively. T Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru completed the day’s medal haul with bronze in the men’s compound individual archery event.

Asian Games 2026 medal tally: