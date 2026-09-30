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Asian Games: Neeru-Kynan team snares trap mixed team shooting gold

The Indian pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai clinched the gold medal in the trap mixed team event of the Asian Games here on Wednesday, also smashing the continental record in the process.

India's Neeru Dhanda

India's Neeru Dhanda. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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The Indian pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai clinched the gold medal in the trap mixed team event of the Asian Games here on Wednesday, also smashing the continental record in the process.

The Indian team shot a score of 34 in the final after qualifying in the fourth position. Qatar's Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil took the silver with a score of 32.

The previous Asian record of 30, which was in Qatar's name, was set only this year in January.

China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong ended with bronze after firing a score of 23.

The medal marks a remarkable end to the Asian Games campaign of the 26-year-old Neeru, who became India's first woman shooter to claim an individual trap medal at the showpiece with her gold with an Asian record on Tuesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 11:53 AM IST