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Asian Games preparations hit visa hurdle as 4-5 athletes await Japan entry

It is learnt that around 4-5 athletes are yet to get their visas, though the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials are hopeful that the matter will be sorted soon

Asian Games 2026 medal

Asian Games 2026

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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A few members of the 74-strong Indian athletics team are yet to get their visa clearance though most of them have reached Japan for a short acclimatisation camp near Tokyo ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

It is learnt that around 4-5 athletes are yet to get their visas, though the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials are hopeful that the matter will be sorted soon. AFI is likely to approach the government to help the athletes get their visas.

Athletics events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games begin on September 23.

An official source said that VFS, a leading visa and passport administration outsourcing company, has insisted that applications should be done at the places where the passports are issued.

 

"We are hoping that it will be sorted soon," the source said.

Under the circumstances, there is a possibility that the athletes, whose visas have been delayed, may have to spend less time at the acclimatisation camp or join the other team members in Nagoya directly.

Meanwhile, the remaining athletes have reached the University of Tsukuba, near Tokyo, where they will train till September 20 before reaching Nagoya two days before the start of the athletics events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:52 AM IST