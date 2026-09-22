Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 3: Shooting gold medal match underway; Kabaddi- IND beat KOR 63-31
Shooting: Elavenil, Parth assure India another medal in 10m air rifle mixed team, final after 8 am IST . Women's Cricket - India vs Sri Lanka in Gold medal match at 10:30 am IST
Aditya KaushikAnish Kumar New Delhi
India will look to build on a decent start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign after winning six medals in the first two days. Day 3 action on Tuesday brings fresh medal opportunities in shooting, cricket, karate and wushu, while badminton, kabaddi, hockey, fencing, esports and equestrian will also feature Indian athletes.
Elavenil Valarivan, who has already won two shooting silver medals, will return to the range with Parth Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification and medal rounds. India will also continue their skeet campaign, with men’s and women’s team events in focus.
The women’s cricket team will have one of India’s biggest chances to win its first gold medal of the Games when it faces Sri Lanka in the final at 10:30 am IST. In badminton, India face a difficult Japan test in both women’s and men’s team quarter-finals.
|Asian Games 2026 Day 3: India schedule, live events and results
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Round/Stage
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Status/Result
|Live
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s team regu
|Group B
|India
|Malaysia
|India lost 0-3 vs Malaysia
|Live
|Esports
|eFootball
|Group F
|India
|Uzbekistan
|Awaited
|7:10 a.m.
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Event
|Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38
|Multiple
|Awaited
|8:17 a.m.
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Event
|Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood
|Multiple
|Awaited
|9:13 a.m.
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Event
|Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun
|Multiple
|Awaited
|Live
|Badminton
|Women’s team
|Quarter-final
|India
|Japan
|Awaited
|Live
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet
|Individual qualification and team final, Day 2
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Multiple
|Awaited
|Live
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet
|Individual qualification and team final, Day 2
|Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Multiple
|Awaited
|Live
|Table tennis
|Women’s team
|Round of 16
|India
|Thailand
|Awaited
|Live
|Fencing
|Men’s individual foil, women’s individual epee
|Pool bouts; knockouts later
|Sachin, Hemash Singh, Mitva Chaudhari, Tanishka Khatri
|Multiple
|Awaited
|Completed
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team
|Group A
|India
|South Korea
|India beat Korea 63-31
|Completed
|Soft tennis
|Women’s singles
|Group D
|Aadhya Tiwari
|Alisha Ziegler, Thailand
|Lost 1-4
|Completed
|Shooting
|10m air rifle mixed team
|Qualification
|Elavenil Valarivan/Parth Mane
|Multiple
|Finished second, qualified for gold medal match
|Completed
|Wushu
|Women’s nanquan
|Final
|Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam
|Multiple
|Finished 9th
|Completed
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles
|Group D
|Jay Meena
|Hussain Arain, Pakistan
|Won 4-1
|Completed
|Swimming
|Men’s 1500m freestyle
|Final B
|Aryan Nehra
|Multiple
|Finished 4th
|Completed
|Karate
|Men’s kumite -84kg
|Semi-final
|Chetan Bhatt
|Mohammad Alja'Fari, Jordan
|Lost
|8:05 a.m.
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m medley relay
|Heats
|Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston, Dhanush Suresh
|Multiple
|Awaited
|8:25 a.m.
|Shooting
|10m air rifle mixed team
|Gold-medal match
|Elavenil Valarivan/Parth Mane
|Multiple
|Awaited
|9:00 a.m.
|Boxing
|Women’s 51kg
|Round of 32
|Sakshi Chaudhary
|Aira Villegas, Philippines
|Awaited
|9:20 a.m.
|Karate
|Women’s kumite -55kg
|Round of 16
|Alisha Choudhary
|Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani, Indonesia
|Awaited
|9:30 a.m.
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles
|Group C
|Aryan Thakur
|Bold-erdene Altangerel, Mongolia
|Awaited
|10:04 a.m.
|Karate
|Women’s kumite -55kg
|Quarter-final
|Alisha Choudhary
|Subject to qualification
|Awaited
|10:30 a.m.
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg
|Round of 32
|Jadumani Singh
|Chandra Bahadur Thapa, Nepal
|Awaited
|10:30 a.m.
|Soft tennis
|Women’s singles
|Group D
|Aadhya Tiwari
|Kainaat Shallwani, Pakistan
|Awaited
|10:30 a.m.
|Cricket
|Women’s team
|Gold-medal match
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Awaited
|10:35 a.m.
|Karate
|Men’s kumite -84kg
|Final
|Chetan Bhatt
|Subject to qualification
|Awaited
|10:40 a.m.
|Karate
|Women’s kumite -55kg
|Bronze-medal match
|Alisha Choudhary
|Subject to qualification
|Awaited
|11:30 a.m.
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|Quarter-final
|India
|Japan
|Awaited
|11:59 a.m.
|Wushu
|Women’s nandao
|Final
|Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam
|Multiple
|Awaited
|12:00 p.m.
|Equestrian
|Jumping
|Event
|Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun
|Multiple
|Awaited
|12:00 p.m.
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles
|Group C
|Aryan Thakur
|Chen Po-Yi, Chinese Taipei
|Awaited
|12:40 p.m.
|Karate
|Men’s kumite -84kg
|Final
|Chetan Bhatt
|Subject to qualification
|Awaited
|12:50 p.m.
|Karate
|Women’s kumite -55kg
|Gold-medal match
|Alisha Choudhary
|Subject to qualification
|Awaited
|2:00 p.m.
|Esports
|eFootball
|Group F
|India
|Mongolia
|Awaited
|Around 3:15 p.m.
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Quarter-final
|Roshibina Devi
|Man Sin Chu, Macao, China
|Awaited
|3:30 p.m.
|Hockey
|Men’s team
|Pool A
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Awaited
|Around 3:45 p.m.
|Wushu
|Men’s 56kg
|Quarter-final
|Aryan
|Saydullo Abdurashitov, Uzbekistan
|Awaited
Shooting: Elavenil returns after two silvers
Shooting will again be among India’s biggest medal hopes on Day 3. Elavenil Valarivan, already a two-time silver medallist at these Games, will pair with Parth Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.
India will also continue in skeet, with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s event, while Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan compete in the women’s event.
Cricket: India chase first gold against Sri Lanka
India’s women’s cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match at 10:30 am IST.
India reached the final after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final, and the match gives the side one of the strongest chances to deliver India’s first gold medal of the Games.
Badminton: India face Japan in both team quarter-finals
India have a tough badminton day ahead, with both the women’s and men’s teams drawn against Japan in the quarter-finals.
The women’s team quarter-final is already live, while the men’s team will face Japan at 11:30 am IST.
Karate: Chetan, Alisha in medal contention
Karate could open up another medal route for India. Chetan Bhatt is listed in the men’s kumite -84kg semi-final, with medal bouts to follow if he progresses.
Alisha Choudhary will begin in the women’s kumite -55kg round of 16 against Indonesia’s Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani. Her quarter-final and medal-round bouts are subject to qualification.
Wushu: Langlentombi, Roshibina and Aryan in action
Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam will compete in the women’s nanquan final early in the day and return for the nandao final later.
Roshibina Devi will face Man Sin Chu of Macao, China, in the women’s 60kg quarter-final, while Aryan will take on Uzbekistan’s Saydullo Abdurashitov in the men’s 56kg quarter-final.
Kabaddi and hockey continue
India’s men’s kabaddi team will face South Korea in Group A at 7:15 am IST.
In hockey, India’s men will take on Sri Lanka in Pool A at 3:30 pm IST, looking to continue their strong start after beating Indonesia 13-1 in their opener.
Boxing, swimming, fencing and esports also in focus
Sakshi Chaudhary and Jadumani Singh will begin their boxing campaigns, while Aryan Nehra and the men’s 4x100m medley relay team will be in action in swimming.
India will also feature in fencing pool bouts and esports, with eFootball matches against Uzbekistan and Mongolia scheduled through the day.
Follow all live updates from India’s Asian Games 2026 Day 3 campaign here
8:51 AM
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting- Elavenil, Parth finish 4th
India's Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finish 4th in the 10m air rifle mixed doubles final as they miss the podium finish by a whisker.
8:39 AM
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India trailing again
India's women's team lost the third match by 2-3 and is now trailing 1-2 against Thailand.
8:32 AM
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting- Elavenil, Parth in action
India's Elavenil, Parth are now in action in 10m air rifle mix doubles gold medal match.
8:21 AM
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton women’s team QF - Unnati drops second match
India's Unnati Hooda goes down to Tomoka in the second match by 16-21 and 18-21 as India now trails the match by 0-2. India will need to win all three remaing matches of the fixture to qualify for the semifinals.
8:11 AM
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Kabaddi - India beat Korea
India continue their unbeaten run in men's kabaddi in Asian Games 2026 as they beat Korea by 63-31.
8:03 AM
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India level things up
Yashaswini wins the second game against Suthasini by 3-2 to level the match at 1-1.
7:47 AM
Miyazaki has opened up a three-point cushion at the business end of the game and is now close to taking the opener. Unnati needs a late push here to stay in the first game and prevent Japan from tightening their grip on the tie.
Current tie score: Japan lead India 1-0.
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton women’s team QF - Unnati trails Miyazaki late in opening game
India are under pressure in the second match of the women’s team quarter-final against Japan.
After PV Sindhu lost the opening singles to Akane Yamaguchi, Unnati Hooda is now trailing Tomoka Miyazaki 16-19 in the first game of the second singles match.
Miyazaki has opened up a three-point cushion at the business end of the game and is now close to taking the opener. Unnati needs a late push here to stay in the first game and prevent Japan from tightening their grip on the tie.
Current tie score: Japan lead India 1-0.
7:45 AM
Sreeja started strongly, taking the first two games 11-7, 11-1, but Paranang mounted a sharp comeback. The Thai paddler won the next two games 11-9, 11-6 before edging the decider 12-10 to give Thailand a 1-0 lead in the tie.
India are now relying on Yashaswini Ghorpade to pull them back. She is facing Suthasini Sawettabut in the second match and trails 1-2 in games, but is fighting hard in the fourth. At the latest update, Yashaswini leads 10-8 in Game 4 and is trying to force a decider.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India under pressure vs Thailand after Sreeja loses opener
India are in trouble in the women’s team round-of-16 tie against Thailand after Sreeja Akula lost a five-game thriller to Orawan Paranang in the opening match.
Sreeja started strongly, taking the first two games 11-7, 11-1, but Paranang mounted a sharp comeback. The Thai paddler won the next two games 11-9, 11-6 before edging the decider 12-10 to give Thailand a 1-0 lead in the tie.
India are now relying on Yashaswini Ghorpade to pull them back. She is facing Suthasini Sawettabut in the second match and trails 1-2 in games, but is fighting hard in the fourth. At the latest update, Yashaswini leads 10-8 in Game 4 and is trying to force a decider.
|Match
|India
|Thailand
|Score
|Status
|Match 1
|Sreeja Akula
|Orawan Paranang
|11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12
|Thailand won 3-2
|Match 2
|Yashaswini Ghorpade
|Suthasini Sawettabut
|11-8, 5-11, 7-11, 10-8*
|Live
|Overall tie
|India
|Thailand
|0-1
|Thailand lead
|*Fourth game in progress.
7:40 AM
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Kabaddi - India enters second half with 20 points lead
In men's Kabaddi, India had a slow start as Korea earn crucial raid points on the back of Jang Kun Lee's brilliant raids.
However, as the game progressed India shown their dominance, ending first half with 20 points lead
AT HALF TIME: India 34-14 South Korea
However, as the game progressed India shown their dominance, ending first half with 20 points lead
AT HALF TIME: India 34-14 South Korea
7:33 AM
Asian Games Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - India vs Japan - Unnati in action
Badminton - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Match 2
Unnati giving tough competition to Miyazaki Tomoka in first game. The score is level at 9-9 at the moment.
Unnati giving tough competition to Miyazaki Tomoka in first game. The score is level at 9-9 at the moment.
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 6:28 AM IST