Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 3: Shooting gold medal match underway; Kabaddi- IND beat KOR 63-31

India will look to build on a decent start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign after winning six medals in the first two days. Day 3 action on Tuesday brings fresh medal opportunities in shooting, cricket, karate and wushu, while badminton, kabaddi, hockey, fencing, esports and equestrian will also feature Indian athletes.

Elavenil Valarivan, who has already won two shooting silver medals, will return to the range with Parth Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification and medal rounds. India will also continue their skeet campaign, with men’s and women’s team events in focus.

The women’s cricket team will have one of India’s biggest chances to win its first gold medal of the Games when it faces Sri Lanka in the final at 10:30 am IST. In badminton, India face a difficult Japan test in both women’s and men’s team quarter-finals.

Asian Games 2026 Day 3: India schedule, live events and results Time (IST) Sport Event Round/Stage India/Indian athlete(s) Opponent/Details Status/Result Live Sepaktakraw Men’s team regu Group B India Malaysia India lost 0-3 vs Malaysia Live Esports eFootball Group F India Uzbekistan Awaited 7:10 a.m. Equestrian Dressage Event Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38 Multiple Awaited 8:17 a.m. Equestrian Dressage Event Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood Multiple Awaited 9:13 a.m. Equestrian Dressage Event Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun Multiple Awaited Live Badminton Women’s team Quarter-final India Japan Awaited Live Shooting Men’s skeet Individual qualification and team final, Day 2 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Multiple Awaited Live Shooting Women’s skeet Individual qualification and team final, Day 2 Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan Multiple Awaited Live Table tennis Women’s team Round of 16 India Thailand Awaited Live Fencing Men’s individual foil, women’s individual epee Pool bouts; knockouts later Sachin, Hemash Singh, Mitva Chaudhari, Tanishka Khatri Multiple Awaited Completed Kabaddi Men’s team Group A India South Korea India beat Korea 63-31 Completed Soft tennis Women’s singles Group D Aadhya Tiwari Alisha Ziegler, Thailand Lost 1-4 Completed Shooting 10m air rifle mixed team Qualification Elavenil Valarivan/Parth Mane Multiple Finished second, qualified for gold medal match Completed Wushu Women’s nanquan Final Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam Multiple Finished 9th Completed Soft tennis Men’s singles Group D Jay Meena Hussain Arain, Pakistan Won 4-1 Completed Swimming Men’s 1500m freestyle Final B Aryan Nehra Multiple Finished 4th Completed Karate Men’s kumite -84kg Semi-final Chetan Bhatt Mohammad Alja'Fari, Jordan Lost 8:05 a.m. Swimming Men’s 4x100m medley relay Heats Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston, Dhanush Suresh Multiple Awaited 8:25 a.m. Shooting 10m air rifle mixed team Gold-medal match Elavenil Valarivan/Parth Mane Multiple Awaited 9:00 a.m. Boxing Women’s 51kg Round of 32 Sakshi Chaudhary Aira Villegas, Philippines Awaited 9:20 a.m. Karate Women’s kumite -55kg Round of 16 Alisha Choudhary Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani, Indonesia Awaited 9:30 a.m. Soft tennis Men’s singles Group C Aryan Thakur Bold-erdene Altangerel, Mongolia Awaited 10:04 a.m. Karate Women’s kumite -55kg Quarter-final Alisha Choudhary Subject to qualification Awaited 10:30 a.m. Boxing Men’s 55kg Round of 32 Jadumani Singh Chandra Bahadur Thapa, Nepal Awaited 10:30 a.m. Soft tennis Women’s singles Group D Aadhya Tiwari Kainaat Shallwani, Pakistan Awaited 10:30 a.m. Cricket Women’s team Gold-medal match India Sri Lanka Awaited 10:35 a.m. Karate Men’s kumite -84kg Final Chetan Bhatt Subject to qualification Awaited 10:40 a.m. Karate Women’s kumite -55kg Bronze-medal match Alisha Choudhary Subject to qualification Awaited 11:30 a.m. Badminton Men’s team Quarter-final India Japan Awaited 11:59 a.m. Wushu Women’s nandao Final Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam Multiple Awaited 12:00 p.m. Equestrian Jumping Event Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun Multiple Awaited 12:00 p.m. Soft tennis Men’s singles Group C Aryan Thakur Chen Po-Yi, Chinese Taipei Awaited 12:40 p.m. Karate Men’s kumite -84kg Final Chetan Bhatt Subject to qualification Awaited 12:50 p.m. Karate Women’s kumite -55kg Gold-medal match Alisha Choudhary Subject to qualification Awaited 2:00 p.m. Esports eFootball Group F India Mongolia Awaited Around 3:15 p.m. Wushu Women’s 60kg Quarter-final Roshibina Devi Man Sin Chu, Macao, China Awaited 3:30 p.m. Hockey Men’s team Pool A India Sri Lanka Awaited Around 3:45 p.m. Wushu Men’s 56kg Quarter-final Aryan Saydullo Abdurashitov, Uzbekistan Awaited

Shooting: Elavenil returns after two silvers

Shooting will again be among India’s biggest medal hopes on Day 3. Elavenil Valarivan, already a two-time silver medallist at these Games, will pair with Parth Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

India will also continue in skeet, with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s event, while Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan compete in the women’s event.

Cricket: India chase first gold against Sri Lanka

India’s women’s cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match at 10:30 am IST.

India reached the final after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final, and the match gives the side one of the strongest chances to deliver India’s first gold medal of the Games.

Badminton: India face Japan in both team quarter-finals

India have a tough badminton day ahead, with both the women’s and men’s teams drawn against Japan in the quarter-finals.

The women’s team quarter-final is already live, while the men’s team will face Japan at 11:30 am IST.

Karate: Chetan, Alisha in medal contention

Karate could open up another medal route for India. Chetan Bhatt is listed in the men’s kumite -84kg semi-final, with medal bouts to follow if he progresses.

Alisha Choudhary will begin in the women’s kumite -55kg round of 16 against Indonesia’s Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani. Her quarter-final and medal-round bouts are subject to qualification.

Wushu: Langlentombi, Roshibina and Aryan in action

Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam will compete in the women’s nanquan final early in the day and return for the nandao final later.

Roshibina Devi will face Man Sin Chu of Macao, China, in the women’s 60kg quarter-final, while Aryan will take on Uzbekistan’s Saydullo Abdurashitov in the men’s 56kg quarter-final.

Kabaddi and hockey continue

India’s men’s kabaddi team will face South Korea in Group A at 7:15 am IST.

In hockey, India’s men will take on Sri Lanka in Pool A at 3:30 pm IST, looking to continue their strong start after beating Indonesia 13-1 in their opener.

Boxing, swimming, fencing and esports also in focus

Sakshi Chaudhary and Jadumani Singh will begin their boxing campaigns, while Aryan Nehra and the men’s 4x100m medley relay team will be in action in swimming.

India will also feature in fencing pool bouts and esports, with eFootball matches against Uzbekistan and Mongolia scheduled through the day.

Follow all live updates from India’s Asian Games 2026 Day 3 campaign here