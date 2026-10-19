Asian Para Games 2026: Mona wins gold in shooting; India's medal tally- 11

India finished Day 1 of the Asian Para Games 2026 in fourth position in the medal tally after winning four gold, five silver and two bronze medals, taking its overall tally to 11 medals. Para athletics led India's medal charge, contributing three gold medals and three medals across silver and bronze, while shooting para sport and para judo also added to the tally.

India opened its medal account with Nishad Kumar winning gold in the men's long jump T47 event. Rinku and Soumya added two more gold medals in para athletics, while Mona Agarwal secured gold in shooting para sport. India's silver medals came through Ajeet Singh, Radha Venkatesh, Kokila, Ravi Karthik Budigina and Avani Lekhara. Ravanni Valasanaini and Kapil Parmar won bronze medals for India.

Meanwhile, China led the medal tally with 20 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze medals, taking its total to 53. Japan occupied second place with seven gold, four silver and 13 bronze medals, while Uzbekistan was third with six gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

India's medal winners on Day 1

Nishad Kumar (Gold medal): Men's long jump T47

Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's long jump T47 event with a best effort of 7.11 metres. The two-time Paralympic medallist, who is best known for his achievements in high jump, made a successful international debut in long jump at the Games. He recorded jumps of 6.95m and 7.09m before reaching 7.11m in his third attempt. Uzbekistan's Omadbek Khasanov won silver with 6.99m, while Sri Lanka's Mohammadu Safran took bronze with 6.55m.

Rinku Hooda (Gold medal): Men's javelin throw F46

ALSO READ: Pragyan Ojha succeeds Agarkar as new chief selector; Powar joins committee Rinku Hooda secured gold in the men's javelin throw F46 event, adding another title to India's para athletics medal tally. His victory was particularly significant for the Indian contingent as compatriot Ajeet Singh Yadav also finished on the podium, winning silver in the same event. The result gave India a one-two finish in the F46 javelin competition and helped para athletics emerge as the country's leading medal-winning sport on the opening day of the Asian Para Games 2026.

Soumya (Gold medal): Women's 1500m T12/T13

Soumya won gold in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event, leading an Indian one-two finish in para athletics. Radha Venkatesh claimed silver in the same competition, ensuring both top positions went to Indian athletes. The result strengthened India's medal tally and added another gold to the country's successful opening day. The performance also underlined India's competitiveness in middle-distance events for athletes with visual impairments, with Soumya and Radha contributing two of the six medals India secured in para athletics.

Mona Agarwal (Gold medal): Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1

Mona Agarwal won gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, giving India its first gold medal of the Asian Para Games 2026. She scored 250.0 points in the final, setting a new Asian Para Games record. Fellow Indian shooter Avani Lekhara finished second with 249.6 points, giving India a one-two finish. Mona's victory marked a strong start for India's shooting contingent and added an important gold medal to the country's overall tally.

Ajeet Singh Yadav (Silver medal): Men's javelin throw F46

Ajeet Singh Yadav secured silver in the men's javelin throw F46 event, finishing behind compatriot Rinku Hooda. The result gave India a one-two finish in the discipline and added another medal to the country's tally on the opening day. Ajeet's podium finish reinforced India's strength in para athletics, which contributed six medals overall. His silver was one of five second-place finishes India recorded on Day 1, helping the country end the day with 11 medals.

Radha Venkatesh (Silver medal): Women's 1500m T12/T13

Radha Venkatesh won silver in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event, finishing behind compatriot Soumya. The result secured an Indian one-two finish in the competition and added another medal to India's successful opening day in para athletics. Radha's performance helped India strengthen its position in the overall standings, while the two Indian athletes occupied the top two places in the event. The silver was among the five medals of that colour won by India on Day 1.

Kokila Kaushiklate (Silver medal): Women's J2 -52 kg

Kokila Kaushiklate won silver in the women's J2 -52 kg event in para judo. Her performance gave India a podium finish in the sport on the opening day of the Games. Kokila's silver contributed to India's total of 11 medals, which included four gold, five silver and two bronze. Her result was part of a wider Indian showing across multiple disciplines, with para athletics, shooting para sport, para judo and para swimming all contributing to the country's medal tally.

Ravi Karthik Budigina (Silver medal): Men's 100m freestyle S13

Ravi Karthik Budigina secured silver in the men's 100m freestyle S13 event in para swimming. His podium finish added to India's medal count and gave the country a medal in the pool on the opening day. Ravi's silver was one of five silver medals won by India on October 19. The result contributed to India's overall tally of 11 medals, as the contingent began its campaign with podium finishes across four sports.

Avani Lekhara (Silver medal): Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1

Avani Lekhara won silver in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, finishing just behind compatriot Mona Agarwal. Avani scored 249.6 points in the final, narrowly missing gold by 0.4 points. The result gave India a one-two finish in shooting para sport and added another medal to the country's opening-day tally. Avani's performance continued her record of success in international para shooting, while Mona's victory and her silver made the event one of India's highlights on Day 1.

Ravanni Valasanaini (Bronze medal): Women's 1500m T11

Ravanni Valasanaini won bronze in the women's 1500m T11 event, adding another medal to India's para athletics tally. Her podium finish contributed to the six medals India secured in para athletics on the opening day. The result came alongside India's gold and silver medals in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event, where Soumya and Radha Venkatesh finished first and second. Ravanni's bronze helped India complete Day 1 with two bronze medals across para athletics and para judo.

Kapil Parmar (Bronze medal): Men's J1 -70 kg

Kapil Parmar secured bronze in the men's J1 -70 kg event in para judo, giving India its second medal in the sport on Day 1. His podium finish complemented Kokila Kaushiklate's silver in the women's J2 -52 kg category. Kapil's bronze contributed to India's overall tally of 11 medals, including four gold, five silver and two bronze. The result helped India begin the Asian Para Games 2026 campaign on a positive note, with medals across para athletics, shooting para sport, para judo and para swimming.

Full list of India's medal winners:

Medal Athlete Sport Event Gold Nishad Kumar Para athletics Men's long jump T47 Gold Rinku Para athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Gold Soumya Para athletics Women's 1500m T12/T13 Gold Mona Agarwal Shooting para sport Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 (R2) Silver Ajeet Singh Para athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Silver Radha Venkatesh Para athletics Women's 1500m T12/T13 Silver Kokila Para judo Women's J2 -52 kg Silver Ravi Karthik Budigina Para swimming Men's 100m freestyle S13 Silver Avani Lekhara Shooting para sport Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 (R2) Bronze Ravanni Valasanaini Para athletics Women's 1500m T11 Bronze Kapil Parmar Para judo Men's J1 -70 kg

Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally: