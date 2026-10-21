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Asian Para Games 2026: Sachin Khilari leads India's shot put medal sweep

Paris Paralympics silver winner Khilari defended the gold he had won in the previous Asian Para Games in China with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m, breaking the earlier Games record of 15.67m

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won a gold with a Games record as Indians swept all three medals in the men's shot put F46 event at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Paris Paralympics silver winner Khilari defended the gold he had won in the previous Asian Para Games in China with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m, breaking the earlier Games record of 15.67m.

Mohd. Yasser took the silver with his third round throw of 15.06m while Parveen was third with 14.94m.

The F46 classification is for field athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent upper-limb impairment. They compete in a standing position and generate throwing power using their hips and legs.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST