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Asian Para Games: Sandeep, Haney clinch gold with world records for India

Sandeep clocked 52.28 seconds, a world record, to win the 400m T64 final at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. He finished 0.85 seconds ahead of Saudi Arabia's Nour Alsana

Sandeep

Sandeep

Press Trust of India Nagoya
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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India's Sandeep and Haney won gold medals with world record performances in the men's 400m T64 and men's javelin throw F37/38 events respectively at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

Sandeep clocked 52.28 seconds, a world record, to win the 400m T64 final at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. He finished 0.85 seconds ahead of Saudi Arabia's Nour Alsana (53.13, season's best). Indian compatriot Ajay Kumar took bronze in 53.61, a Games Record, while China's Huang Ruihua was fourth with a personal best of 54.39.

In the javelin throw F37/38 final at the same venue, Haney produced a world record throw of 60.49m for gold, scoring 1116 Raza points. Iran's Hormoz Seidikazpounji took silver with a personal best of 50.68m (1009 points), while China's Yu Chengjie claimed bronze with an Asian record 53.66m (943 points).

 

India have thus reached 100 medals in total in this edition of the sporting extravaganza.

In the javelin event, the F37 and F38 classes compete together and are ranked on Raza points, which is why Seidikazpounji's shorter throw was placed above Yu's.

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Sandeep and Alsana are categorised under T44 in men's 400m and Kumar is under T64. T44 and T64 are both lower-limb classifications and are often run together.

Earlier, India's Nimisha Chakkungalparambil and Parmod Bijarnia claimed the silver medals in their respective women's long jump T47 and men's 1500m T46 competitions.

Nimisha claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 5.37m. Sri Lanka's Dhananjana Wickramasinghe took the gold with a Games Record leap of 5.52m, 15cm ahead of the Indian.

China's Chen Jin completed the podium with 5.17m.

In men's 1500m, Parmod claimed the silver medal after clocking 4:09.65 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Sri Lanka's Puwakpitikande P. Wahumpurage won the gold with a Games Record time of 4:03.25, finishing 6.40 seconds ahead of the Indian. Parmod, however, stayed clear of the rest of the field to secure a podium finish.

Philippines' King James Reyes took the bronze with a personal best of 4:13.81, 10.56 seconds behind the winner.

The T47 classification is designated for athletes with a unilateral upper-limb impairment (affecting one arm), such as a below-elbow or wrist amputation, limb deficiency, or impaired muscle power/passive range of motion in an arm. The T46 classification is for standing athletes with upper-limb impairments, such as a single-arm above or below-elbow amputation or a similar severe functional impairment affecting the shoulder or elbow.

India's Praveen Sharma ended in fourth place in men's discus throw F11 final with a best effort of 30.64, as Iran swept the competition by winning the gold, silver and bronze medals, while Amisha Rawat also finished fourth in women's shot put F46 final with a best effort of 11.16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 9:33 AM IST