BCCI picks full-strength squad for Asian Games 2026, includes Bumrah, Iyer

The BCCI selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, on Saturday announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026. However, unlike the 2022 Asian Games, where India sent a second-string squad, they have decided to send a full-strength squad for the tournament.

India’s newly appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the multi-nation event, with Tilak Varma serving as his deputy.

India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for India’s upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, made his return to the Asian Games squad, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi also made the cut.

India’s squad for the Asian Games 2026:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah.

Big names missing

India’s squad for the Asian Games 2026 will have some big names missing, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal and last edition's winning captain Ruturaj Gaikwad failing to make the cut.

Apart from them, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are also among the notable absentees from India’s 15-member squad.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar loses T20I captaincy; Sooryavanshi earns maiden India call-up At the 2022 Asian Games, India won the gold medal under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was India’s standout performer in the semi-final with a century.

Multiple names return

While there are some big names missing out, there are plenty of players who are set to feature in their second consecutive Asian Games.

Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar, who were part of India’s gold medal-winning squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will return for their second appearance at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

How India won gold at the Asian Games 2022

India won the gold medal in men’s cricket at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Entering the tournament directly at the quarter-final stage as one of the highest-ranked teams, India began their campaign with a 23-run victory over Nepal after posting 202/4, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century. In the semi-final, India produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets, chasing down 97 in just 9.2 overs.

The final against Afghanistan was heavily affected by rain. Afghanistan managed 112/5 in 18.2 overs before the match was abandoned.

As India were the higher-seeded team based on ICC T20I rankings, they were awarded the gold medal, securing their maiden men’s cricket title at the Asian Games.