Can't take Neeraj's place but will try for Asian Games medal: Rohit Yadav

Rising Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav aspires to follow in the lofty footsteps of iconic Neeraj Chopra, who has pulled out of the upcoming Asian Games due to an injury, in the continental event beginning on September 19.

Rohit, 25, from Dabhiya village in Uttar Pradesh, had a dismal Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this year with a throw of just 81.56m but he recorded his personal best on August 22 with a throw of 87.68m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet in Bhubaneswar.

And he is confident of bettering that feat in Aichi-Nagoya during the Asian Games.

"I am not taking any pressure although I know people are expecting a lot from me. It is not good that Neeraj is not there but we have to accept that. Neeraj's medal was 100 per cent sure but I will try fill up his place. I know I won't be able to take his place but will try and get a podium place. I will try to give my best throw to be among medal winners," Rohit told PTI in an interview "Neeraj's place is different, he has made history for the country. He has all medals in the world. There is no place in the world where he has not won a medal. I will try to do what he has achieved so that the country can be proud." Rohit said for him to progress, he needs to participate in top level competitions, like the Diamond League.

"I need to play in big competitions like the Diamond League, if I can do that it will give me a lot of confidence. I have that throw and I want to produce that in that level among the world's best. That will be a really different experience.

"So I my goal is to play all the big competitions next year to get to his stature and make India proud," he said.

Rohit said he didn't make any particular changes to his technique after the disappointing Commonwealth Games outing, and has only worked on his rhythm and mindset.

"It's not about changes, it's all about mindset. In CWG my run was not right, I couldn't understand. My rhythm totally broke and I couldn't produce my best throw. After that we have just worked on that aspect, rhythm and focus on just the throw and remember Rohit has to become Rohit only," he said.

"Somebody told me don't look at others just focus on your own throw and then you can finish on the podium." Although he is not targeting any benchmark, Rohit just wants to finish on the podium in the Asian Games.

Asked about the challenge from Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage, who has won gold medals at the 2026 Diamond League and the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and Olympic gold medallist Pakistani Arshad Nadeem, Rohit said: "They will do their best and I will try to give my best throw, rest we will see.

"While throwing 87.68m I didn't give my 100 per cent, so javelin can travel 2-3m back and forth, it's possible. They have made their name, it's good. Everyone needs to make their name and everybody's time will come.