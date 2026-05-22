Delhi HC slams WFI over criteria ruling Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete

Star Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat received a huge boost in her quest to compete in the 2026 Asian Games selection trials as the Delhi High Court on Friday slammed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over its unprecedented criteria that deemed her ineligible to compete.

The court questioned the federation’s decision to bar the decorated wrestler from domestic events and directed the Centre to explore ways to ensure her participation in the upcoming trials.

Phogat, who is attempting a return after a maternity break, challenged the WFI’s decision after being declared ineligible under revised rules linked to retirement and anti-doping regulations.

Court questions WFI’s change in selection criteria

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia strongly questioned the WFI’s departure from its earlier policy of allowing reputed athletes to compete under relaxed conditions. The judges observed that the deviation from previous circulars raised serious concerns and indicated that the change in eligibility norms appeared significant in the ongoing dispute.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli set to become first player to achieve rare IPL feat The bench also questioned whether the revised criteria had specifically affected Phogat, considering her stature as an international-level wrestler and her return after childbirth.

Centre asked to form expert panel

During the hearing, the court asked the Centre to constitute an expert panel to evaluate Phogat’s readiness and chances of participation. This came after government counsel informed the bench that the Sports Authority of India framework allows relaxation in eligibility criteria under certain circumstances.

The court indicated that experts should assess her case and ensure a fair evaluation before the Asian Games selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31.

Vinesh seeks comeback after maternity break

Phogat is seeking to return to competitive wrestling after a maternity break and had appealed against a single-judge order dated May 18, which denied her immediate relief regarding participation in the trials.

Her counsel argued that the WFI’s show-cause notice issued before her participation in a domestic event in Gonda reflected attempts to prevent her comeback. The court also expressed displeasure over remarks in the notice that referred to her Paris Olympics disqualification as a “national shame”.

WFI’s stance and background to dispute

The WFI had ruled Phogat ineligible to participate in domestic events until June 26, 2026, citing a mandatory six-month notice period for athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping rules.

Despite that decision, Phogat appeared at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. The wrestler had also been one of the leading voices in the 2023 protest by women wrestlers against alleged sexual harassment by former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In August 2024, Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg final at the Paris Olympics after being found 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in. (With PTI Inputs)