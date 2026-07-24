Here's why India got direct entry to Asian Games cricket knockout stage

India will begin the defence of both their men's and women's cricket gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games from the knockout stage, but the route to the quarterfinals is different for the two competitions.

The draw for the cricket events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games confirmed that India, alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have received direct entry into the men's quarterfinals. In the women's competition, however, every participating team starts from the quarterfinal stage, with India set to face hosts Japan in their opening match.

ALSO READ: ZIM vs IND: Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to score maiden T20I fifty Both cricket tournaments will be played in the T20 format at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture. The women's event will run from September 17 to 22, while the men's competition is scheduled from September 24 to October 1.

Why India are handed direct entry to the quarterfinals?

India's men's team have not received a special exemption because they are defending champions. Instead, the tournament format reserves the four quarterfinal berths for the highest-seeded teams before the draw is conducted.

Under the competition regulations, only 10 men's teams are participating. The top four seeded teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the remaining six teams are divided into two groups of three. The top two teams from each group qualify for the last eight to complete the quarterfinal line-up.

Afghanistan headline Group A alongside hosts Japan and Nepal, while Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman make up Group B. India's opponent will be determined after the completion of the preliminary stage.

Asian Games 2026: Men's cricket full schedule

Date Stage Fixture September 24–26 Preliminary Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal September 24–26 Preliminary Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman September 28–29 Quarterfinal India vs Qualifier September 28–29 Quarterfinal Pakistan vs Qualifier September 28–29 Quarterfinal Sri Lanka vs Qualifier September 28–29 Quarterfinal Bangladesh vs Qualifier September 30 Semifinal QF1 Winner vs QF2 Winner September 30 Semifinal QF3 Winner vs QF4 Winner October 1 Bronze Medal Match Semifinal losers October 1 Gold Medal Match Semifinal winners

Will India's women's team also get a bye?

Unlike the men's competition, the women's tournament has only eight participating teams. As a result, there is no preliminary or qualifying stage.

The official competition format states that the women's event begins directly with the quarterfinals, meaning every team, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Japan, China, Malaysia and Thailand, starts from the same stage. India have been drawn against hosts Japan in the quarterfinals, while Pakistan face Thailand, Sri Lanka meet Malaysia and Bangladesh take on China.

Therefore, India have not been given a unique bye in the women's competition. They begin in the quarterfinals because that is the opening round for all eight teams under the tournament regulations.

Asian Games 2026: Women's cricket full schedule

Date Stage Fixture September 17–18 Quarterfinal India vs Japan September 17–18 Quarterfinal Bangladesh vs People's Republic of China September 17–18 Quarterfinal Sri Lanka vs Malaysia September 17–18 Quarterfinal Pakistan vs Thailand September 20 Semifinal India/Japan vs Bangladesh/China September 20 Semifinal Sri Lanka/Malaysia vs Pakistan/Thailand September 22 Bronze Medal Match Semifinal losers September 22 Gold Medal Match Semifinal winners

India's road to another Asian Games gold

Shreyas Iyer will captain India's men's side as they look to defend the title won in Hangzhou in 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's team, which also enter the Games as defending champions after winning gold in the previous edition.

With India and Pakistan placed on opposite sides of the men's draw, the two rivals can only meet in the final if both progress through their respective knockout fixtures. In the women's competition, a potential India-Pakistan clash is also possible only in the gold medal match.