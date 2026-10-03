Hockey gold pushes India to fourth position in Asian Games 2026 medal tally

India ended their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on a happy note as they successfully retained their Asian Games men's hockey title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the gold-medal match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Saturday.

The win secured India their 21st gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games and lifted them to fourth position in the overall medal tally with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

India also secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics through their gold-medal triumph.

Malaysia, which had never won Asian Games men's hockey gold, were unable to withstand India's sustained pressure after staying competitive through the opening half, as they finished with their third silver finish in the continental event.

This is also the first time both India’s men’s and women’s teams will walk away as Asian Games champions.

Harmanpreet gives India early lead

India began the final on the front foot, pressing high and looking to force Malaysia into mistakes. Malaysia defended in a compact low block, but India continued to find openings, with Vivek Sagar Prasad and Rajinder creating early opportunities.

India won their first penalty corner in the 12th minute after Abhishek's stick work helped force a Malaysian foot. Harmanpreet Singh stepped up after the initial attempt was not cleanly executed and made no mistake with the second opportunity, sending a powerful drag-flick past the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Malaysia responded almost immediately. Two minutes later, Shello Silverius collected an aerial pass on the left and produced a superb half-volley from a tight angle. Suraj Karkera was screened by players in front of him and could not react quickly enough as Malaysia levelled the contest.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest Asian Games gold medallist The first quarter ended 1-1, with India enjoying more possession but Malaysia showing that they could threaten on the counter.

Jugraj restores India's lead

Malaysia started the second quarter with greater attacking intent and earned a series of penalty corners. Faizal Saari's drag-flick was blocked, while another Malaysian effort was also stopped as India's defence survived the pressure.

India then regained control and began creating their own penalty-corner opportunities. One chance went begging when Vivek Sagar Prasad could not control the injection cleanly, but India eventually found the breakthrough in the 23rd minute.

Shilanand Lakra's excellent stick work earned India another penalty corner. With Harmanpreet not taking the attempt, Jugraj Singh stepped up and unleashed a powerful drag-flick that beat the goalkeeper.

Malaysia pushed forward towards the end of the half, but Harmanpreet and Hardik Singh made important defensive interventions to prevent the equaliser. India went into the interval leading 2-1.

Hardik converts penalty stroke

The third quarter saw India dominate possession, although their execution was not always clean. Malaysia continued to look dangerous, while India struggled at times to create clear chances despite controlling the ball.

India missed one penalty-corner opportunity when the shot sailed over the goalkeeper. Another effort from Harmanpreet went wide and was reviewed after Malaysia challenged the decision. The review showed there had been no foot, and the penalty corner was overturned.

India continued to apply pressure and eventually received a penalty stroke after a penalty-corner variation from Mandeep Singh saw the ball hit the body of the Malaysian post defender.

The decision was confirmed following a review, and Hardik Singh stepped up in the 42nd minute. He calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-1.

Malaysia attempted to respond before the end of the quarter, but Harmanpreet produced a vital defensive touch inside the circle before Sanjay intercepted another Malaysian pass.

India entered the final quarter with a two-goal advantage.

Shilanand makes it 4-1

Malaysia needed an early goal in the final quarter, but India continued to control the contest. India had a chance to extend their lead on the counter in the 48th minute, but an aerial pass from Manpreet Singh to Harmanpreet on the opposite wing could not be controlled.

At the other end, India's defence remained composed. Sanjay worked the ball down the left and found Rajinder inside the circle, but his shot went wide.

India's sustained pressure eventually produced another breakthrough. After a long sequence of penalty corners, Abhishek made a run down the right before the ball fell to Shilanand after a deflection. Shilanand made no mistake from close range to put India 4-1 ahead in the 55th minute.

Harmanpreet seals gold with fifth goal

India were now firmly in control and continued to press for another goal. Dilpreet Singh won a penalty corner after a review overturned the umpire's initial decision not to penalise a push. India opted for a variation, with Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh involved before Harmanpreet took the final hit.

The India captain made it count, firing directly at the goalkeeper, who was unable to react quickly enough. Harmanpreet's second goal of the match made it 5-1 with just over three minutes remaining.

Malaysia had no response as India comfortably managed the closing stages. The final whistle confirmed a 5-1 victory for India and back-to-back Asian Games men's hockey gold medals.

Aman wins wrestling gold; Antim secures silver

India also added three wrestling medals to its Asian Games 2026 tally on Saturday, with Aman Sehrawat winning gold in the men’s freestyle 57kg, Antim Panghal securing silver in the women’s 53kg and Deepak Punia claiming bronze in the men’s freestyle 97kg.

Aman produced a dramatic comeback to defeat North Korea’s Han Chang-ryong in the 57kg final. He led 6-1 before Han fought back to move 7-6 ahead, but Aman responded with a four-point move and held his nerve in the closing stages to secure India’s second wrestling gold of the Games, following Sujeet Kalkal’s triumph on Friday.

Antim finished with silver after losing to Japan’s Moe Kiyooka in the women’s 53kg final. Kiyooka produced a strong defensive display and countered Antim’s attacks effectively to secure the gold.

Deepak Punia added another medal to his Asian Games record by winning bronze in the men’s freestyle 97kg. He defeated Mongolia’s Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 2-1 in a closely fought bronze-medal bout. Deepak remained composed in the closing stages after conceding a passivity point to secure the victory and claim consecutive Asian Games medals.

Sagar Jaglan also featured in a bronze-medal bout in the men’s freestyle 74kg but was unable to add to India’s medal tally. Kazakhstan’s former world champion Nurkozha Kaipanov dominated from the opening seconds and won by fall.

Manisha Bhanwala was the only Indian wrestler who did not feature in a medal bout on Saturday, after her campaign ended with a quarter-final defeat.

India climb to fourth in medal tally

The hockey triumph was particularly significant for India's overall campaign. The gold took India's tally to 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals, giving them 85 medals overall and moving them into fourth position in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings.

Uzbekistan also had 21 gold medals but remained behind India with 25 silver medals, leaving India fourth and Uzbekistan fifth on the medal table.

For Indian men's hockey, the victory also ended the Games on a high, with the gold medal securing the qualification pathway to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.