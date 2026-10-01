IND vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asiad 2026 semifinal 2 match?

India innings- batting innings updates

Over 15 summary: India 125/6

Runs: 11 — 6, 4, 1, 0, 0, W

Batters: Ishan Kishan 47 (28), Shivam Dube to come

Bowler: Nuwanidu Fernando 1-0-11-1

Sri Lanka have clawed their way back as India slipped to 125/6 after 15 overs.

India looked set for a stronger platform with Ishan Kishan finding his rhythm. He took on Nuwanidu Fernando in the 15th over, smashing a six over long-on before hammering a short ball past mid-wicket for four. But Sri Lanka struck again at the end of the over as Tilak Varma was stumped for 2 off 4.

That wicket came soon after Axar Patel fell in the 14th over, caught by Sahan Arachchige off Lasith Croospulle for 8 off 13.

Ishan is holding India’s innings together on 47 off 28, but Sri Lanka have picked up quick wickets to keep India under pressure heading into the final five overs.

Over 13 summary: India 107/4

Runs: 9 — 1, 1, 1, 1, 4, 1

Batters: Ishan Kishan 32 (22), Axar Patel 7 (11)

Bowler: Sahan Arachchige 4-0-28-2

After Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal in the 10th over, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel have looked to rebuild the innings without taking too many risks. Sri Lanka kept things tight through spin, with Sahan Arachchige and Lasith Croospulle using the surface well.

Croospulle gave away only six runs in the 12th over, with Axar unable to put away a short ball. But Ishan kept rotating strike and found a boundary in the 13th over, cutting Arachchige towards third man.

Ishan is unbeaten on 32 off 22 balls, while Axar is on 7 off 11. India have seven overs left and will need a strong finish from here.

Over 10 summary: India 88/4

Runs: 12 — 6, 1, 4, W, 0, 1

Batters: Ishan Kishan 20 (13), Axar Patel 1 (2)

Bowler: Wanuja Sahan 2-0-17-1

After 7 Overs India 62/3

Batters: Shreyas Iyer 6 (7); Ishan Kishan 2 (3)

Batter out: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 38 (21)

Big wicket for Sri Lanka just after the powerplay. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had rescued India after two early blows, has fallen for 38 off 21 balls.

Sahan Arachchige returned to the attack and struck with his second ball of the seventh over, getting Sooryavanshi caught by Sineth Jayawardena. The left-hander had played a fearless innings, hitting six fours and two sixes, including a six off Binura Fernando in the final over of the powerplay.

India were 58/2 after six overs, but are now 59/3 in 6.2 overs. Sooryavanshi’s wicket puts pressure back on India after his aggressive start had lifted the scoring rate.

After 5 Overs

India 51-2

Batters: Vaibhav 32 (!6); Iyer 3 (3)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dragged India’s innings back into motion after two early wickets in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal against Sri Lanka.

India were under pressure after losing Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson inside the first three overs, but Sooryavanshi responded with a fearless counter-attack. The left-hander first took on Binura Fernando, hitting back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over — including a flat-batted shot over mid-off and a crisp drive through cover.

He then went after Tharindu Ratnayake in the fifth over. After two dots, Sooryavanshi pulled out the reverse sweep for four, launched a full delivery over long-on for a towering six, and finished the over with another boundary.

India have moved to 51/2 after five overs, with Sooryavanshi unbeaten on 32 off 16 balls. Shreyas Iyer is on 3 off 3 at the other end.

After 3 overs

India: 24/2

Batters: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 8* (7), Shreyas Iyer 0*

Out: Abhishek Sharma 7 (3), Sanju Samson 7 (9)

India are 24/2 after three overs after Sri Lanka opted to field first in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal.

Sri Lanka struck early through spin. Abhishek Sharma briefly threatened, launching Sahan Arachchige for a six down the ground, but fell next ball for 7 off 3, caught by Wanuja Sahan. Sanju Samson then tried to counter Tharindu Ratnayake, hitting a boundary after a no-ball and free-hit, but was bowled off the final ball of the third over for 7 off 9.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unbeaten on 8 off 7, having struck two boundaries, while captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to join him. Sri Lanka’s spinners have already got turn and grip from the surface.